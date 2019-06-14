Keston was an excellent sales associate!
by 06/14/2019on
Keston was very professional, helpful, and helped us find our perfect vehicle in our price range!
Keston was an excellent sales associate!
by 06/14/2019on
Keston was very professional, helpful, and helped us find our perfect vehicle in our price range!
Who You Should Talk With
by 04/16/2019on
Rusty Eck Ford is always the best place to get our car for the whole family. And Mr. Mario Magnaye is always the best guy who treated us with a red carpet experience. He knows how to handle customers properly. I got my cars with him and he always meet my expectations. The best salesperson for me.
Man You Should Talk With
by 04/16/2019on
I am contented with the service that Mr. Mario Magnaye gave me. He knows how to treat the customers properly. I got my Lexus for a good deal. Rusty Eck is a great dealership because there's a lot of choices and great salesman who will accommodate you.
Rusty Eck Ford
by 04/08/2019on
Most all car dealerships are the same. Scam you into something you really don’t want. Not here. They really do listen to you. Train in amazing customer service and really take the time to ensure you are happy. Bre did great on the test drive.
Best in town
by 04/08/2019on
Smiles, caring, enthusiastic. Just few things you would find when walking into Rusty Eck Ford. Bre did well engaging us and showing she truly cared about me and not just a sale.
Terry Williams
by 04/05/2019on
Terry is the best! Years of experience, has extreme product knowledge and heâs a family man, so heâll do anything he can to help you out!
Friendly above and beyond
by 04/03/2019on
All the sales staff were very nice and kind. From the moment I walked into the door I knew it was a different kind of dealership then most I’ve been too. Bre was there to answer all my questions and really took the time to get to know me. Definitely will be back to see her.
Mario Magnaye is the guy to see
by 04/02/2019on
I was in desperate need of a car. I needed a reliable, gas friendly car with a little bit of style. Mario Magnaye was friendly, and very understanding of my needs with my set budget. He showed me a 2012 Ford Fiesta SE with low miles and little to none scratches from the previous owner and loaded with some neat features. He managed to give me an amazing deal and made sure I was happy with the car. He was very friendly and helpful. Anytime I go car shopping in the future I plan on returning and working with Mario Magnaye again. He helped me get a reliable car with no issues within the year that I've had the car
Terry Williams is a Great salesman to work with
by 03/26/2019on
We recently purchased a vehicle, we had the pleasure of working with Terry Williams. Mr. Williams went above and beyond to make sure that all of my questions were answered, suggest the right vehicle for our family, and made sure were were happy when our purchase was complete.
Manuel Gomez is a Superstar
by 06/12/2018on
Thank you Mr. Gomez for making the sale process as pain free as possible. I was in and out in a few hours, and Mr. Gomez was knowledgeable, kind, and patient every step of the way. He worked with me and the finance department to get me the best deal possible. Thanks Manuel for being such a superstar!
2015 Ford Focus
by 05/03/2018on
I have a 2015 Ford Focus that I purchased through Rusty Eck. Although the purchase of the vehicle was a good experience, the service and quality of the vehicle is well below par. I have the car in the shop for the second clutch in three years. I have owned vehicles for 40 years and have NEVER replaced more than one clutch in its life time. In fact want vehicles I have owned had ZERO replaced. Now I am on my second. Ford and Rusty Eck are fully aware of the issues with not only clutches on these models but transmissions. In fact there was a recent lawsuit. I have asked for this to be elevated to Ford for warranty consideration or customer appeasement to cover cost. I will pay for the repairs but I will not sweep this under the rug. I will elevate to the highest possible level and seek legal counsel. I have never spoken to a customer rep with so little regard for the customer, nor have I ever dealt with a dealership or any service facility that would not consider the circumstances and honor a warranty that is justified. Again TWO clutches in three years. And I was told by the service manager that "This was normal". Also the second service manager called me and said he would split the cost but today instead of $700 its going to be around $1100. I am not being unrealistic and thought Ford would stand up and take responsibility or Rusty Eck do the same. You have lost a customer for life. I would recommend reading "Customer for Life" by Mr. Sewell. He gets it.................I
Worst Car Dealership I've Ever Had the Misfortune to Buy from
by 03/03/2018on
Test drove a car, then proceeded to go through with a trade for one of Rusty Eck's vehicles on Feb. 12. We came to an agreement on my trade value and what I wanted fixed on my new car (new side-view mirror, new front grill, and new fog light cover- since they were all broken). I did paperwork work that night with an unpleasant financial person that rushed the entire process and gave me little to no option or say on my payments. I left that night without the vehicle I had just purchased because it still needed to go through inspection and detail. Fast forward one week, I did not receive my car until the following Saturday- 2/17, where the only visible work that had been done was simply a car wash. During the test drive it was obvious the front-end was misaligned and that apparently wasn't worth fixing on their end. One of the rear tires had a visible chunk missing from its side-wall, again, not enough to deem worthy of new tires. I drove it away (mistake on my end, I should not have left my previous car until all work was finished to my satisfaction), and now, on March 3rd, the work they promised to be done is still not done. Additionally, the day after driving off the lot, I was in need of a fill up (since apparently they don't give you a full tank of gas anymore), I went to the station and lo and behold the gas tank had a locking gas cap on it. I had to make another trip to the dealership to have them drill out the gas cap and left without any sort of compensation or gas. After much complaint and time spent on my end calling them, I finally received a call this past Monday, Feb. 26th, to bring my car in for the promised repairs but not until the following Monday, March 5th. At this point also, on the financial end of things, Rusty Eck still has not sent my lender a check to pay off my traded in car, and I am still being charged for it due to their lack of integrity, or simply laziness. I spent the better half of an afternoon going back and forth with my financial institution and Rusty Eck about the status of the check and from them, Rusty Eck, the same financial person that rushed me that night, I was told the bank must send a lien release before they send a check. This is completely absurd, because at no point in my several car purchases has this been the case, the dealer always has to send the check for payoff then they receive the lien release. My bank also confirmed this and that he had it backwards. Upon this information I called Rusty Eck again to talk to a manager and was told it would be taken care of, and that I would also receive a call back to confirm this, and yet again, nothing. I have been royally screwed on all aspects of this deal, and would not recommend this horrible dealership to anyone for any reason. They have been a nightmare to work with from the beginning.
Ford truck
by 12/10/2017on
Do not buy here I felt ripped off sold me 20000+ truck with one running bored broke, brakes need changed after a month and tires were maybe 25% tread had the vehicle for 60 days and already had a blow out plus the topper it came with was broke. They didn’t go over anything with me on the truck before sending me out with it then when I msg my sales guy now he just ignores me
Excellent Recall Service on Fiesta
by 05/27/2017on
I recently scheduled my 2011 Fiesta for factory recall service work to be done. We dropped the car off and received update on the status of the work to include expected completion time. The car was finished when we were told to expect and all in working order. Our Service Manager, Chris Fontes did a first class job in making this happen, he was courteous, professional and easy to work with. This is my second experience with Service work, and Chris, at Eck Ford, the first was exactly the same. I plan to buy another car from Eck Ford and look forward to more great service. Super job and Thanks!
Best car buying experience
by 05/16/2017on
After reading all the bad reviews about Rusty Eck I was hesitant on going to look at a car that I fell in love with on their website. After debating for a couple days, I decided screw it might as well just take a shot at it. As I entered the building it seemed like everybody around me was all smiles and that's when I met one of the best sales guys I have ever encountered. Lee was all about making sure the customer was taken care of. He went over and beyond to make sure he could find me the car I had been in love with since the new body style came out. When I found out I could get the 2017 for the same price I was ecstatic. In other words, if you want to get a great deal and a dealer that will actually keep you involved then go see Lee and the rest of the team at Rusty Eco Ford.
Unfortunate sales experience, disappointing after-sale care.
by 03/27/2017on
My wife and I visited Rusty Eck Ford with the intention of checking out their inventory. I was looking at a Subaru STI, and my wife is interested in a moving to a larger SUV, such as an Explorer. The salesman was agreeable and interesting, and everything was fine through test driving multiple cars. The sales experience turned negative very quickly. We asked for ballpark pricing on the Explorer and STI we'd been looking at. We were seated and given some bottled water, while they "figured out the pricing." When the salesman returned to the table, he brought a pair of Ford Motor Credit applications, one each for my wife and I, and then asked us with a straight face to fill them out "so they can figure out the pricing." We refused, and long story short, left after another forty-five minutes of waiting for the pricing. The sales manager came out of the office with the numbers (naturally) as we headed for the door. I gathered the pricing from him and we left. I discussed the pricing with the salesman via SMS, the practicality of the car with my wife, and the interest rates with my credit union. A few days later, everything came together and I went in an hour before close to fill out the paperwork. My salesman was off, but he came in anyway to shepherd the sale. There was another set of disagreements regarding the pricing, but as I had it in writing as an out-the-door price, they eventually worked it all out on their side. They took the car around to clean and service it and prepare it for me. Late in the evening, long after they closed, we finally finished and I went outside with two of the salesmen to do the delivery inspection. The car looked great, everything was perfect, except there was something hanging down under the engine compartment. The entire front splash guard was just hanging there, almost to the ground. The older salesman remarked on it, but we were long past the "we owe" section of the paperwork, where the dealership would have to put in things they are supposed to do. So I left. I researched the issue, and eventually took the car to the Subaru dealership to have it inspected. I accompanied them to the lift and got my first good look at the undercarriage. The splash guard which protects the engine and channels airflow in the compartment was hanging loose and had been damaged by contact with the road. It was missing all of the bolts which hold the part in place against the car. The service manager and technicians standing there with me mentioned the bolts have to be removed to change the oil filter, and it was likely left hanging during the last oil change. I paid $15.22 for replacement bolts from Subaru, then contacted the salesman at Rusty Eck Ford to mention this issue. I told him what Subaru had found, and mentioned that pieces were missing from the splash guard. He responded that since there was nothing in the "We Owe" section of the deal, there really is nothing they can do. Which of course, I understand. As he understands that we will find my wife's vehicle elsewhere. I have no intention of pursuing this, as I believe they should have made this right. But I do believe I can help others by sharing my experience.
Would not recommend
by 12/30/2016on
I purchased a car a couple of months ago from rusty eck. I was helped by brad and my initial sales experience was alright. After they had my money they were not so helpful. I purchased the car and it did not have floor mats. As part of the sale i was promised new floor mats. The car also had only its spare key meaning i had no way to lock/unlock it remotely. A few days following the sale i went back to drop off loan paperwork and was told again by the salesman he was waiting on the mats and another employee to access the key. A month later i had no word from the salesman and left him a message. He never called me back and two weeks later i walked into the dealership asking for him. A different salesman found him and instead of talking to me he stayed away and directed the other salesman to get me floor mats. 10 minutes later i ended up with floor mats for an older model of my car that didn't fit. not to mention they were extremely dirty and worn including cigarette burns on the passenger side mat. To top all of this off while I test drove the car the drivers side front tire had low pressure and I was assured several times it needed to be inflated and that was its only issue. 2 months later i have inflated the tire several times, even thought i was ensured the tire was fine it obviously has a leak/issue. Overall I am very dissatisfied with my experience at rusty eck.
7/2016 repair
by 07/19/2016on
2013 F-150 truck had check engine light on. Repair was made under warranty in a timely manner as promised
no title
by 07/12/2016on
The service tech was very responsive and got the truck in as soon as possible. I love the truck, but I don't like having the service engine soon light come on twice in less than 36000 miles.
. Warranty brakes
by 07/07/2016on
My first appointment they sent me to the wrong place I went to the service center and the quick line since it was warranty the quick line couldn't do it and I could not get in so the next day I come in they handle it up quickly and most efficient I would suggest when people call to make an appointment they are told where to go
Nice atmoshere,courteous, clean facility
by 07/06/2016on
I have always had a fair and quick turn around as far as my time and vehicles well taken care of.
1 Comments