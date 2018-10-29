Kim
10/29/2018
The first vehicle we leased, the deal was very good. Upon further research on this 2nd lease, we have come to find out it was not a very good deal. That being said, this will be the last vehicle we lease or buy from Webb Chevrolet Plainfield.
Dishonest,mischievous, and misleading
05/03/2017
We went through TrueCar and received a call back from Nickoleta kastros in the internet department. Everything seemed like it was fine. They ran credit online and told us we were approved and a dealer trade would be done. We were asked to come in and finish paperwork. Unfortunately, we had to reschedule but we called back to make sure all was ready and done. We found out they never ran credit, we were not pre-qualified and they didn't know anything about a dealer trade to get the car we showed interest in. We spoke with Frank, the manager and he was as ignorant and misleading as the internet department. Please beware, if you are going to these people. They are dishonest and definitely what people think of, when they think of a used car salesman.
The best Sales men
01/05/2017
My daughter went to Web Chevy to purchase a Chevy trac . Her sales man name James Ceci was the biggest help to her. He let her know step by step what was going on, was very friendly and was WONDERFUL to her very impatient children. If you are in the market for a car I highly recommend Web Chevy Plainfield and James Ceci . Thank you Luvina Kucinski
Webb Chevy
11/12/2016
Maurice was great on helping me get down to the price I want and was very accommodating on the options I wanted! I am very excited drive my new Chevy Malibu and I will be coming back with any future car purchases!
chevy Cruze lease
10/26/2016
Imani Carey and the rest of the team did a great job and gave me a great deal!!
Maurice Redeaux was great
10/18/2016
Maurice was helpful and not pushy. He was easy to work with and knew the product. Nice guy.
Happy Acadia Owner
09/13/2016
I would like to thank Jason Anderson, Sales Manager for all his help and to set us up with a awesome salesman James Ceci for helping us get our 2015 GMC Acadia. Jason made sure we were took care of very well when we walked into Webb Chevy over labor day weekend. Jason and James were awesome answer all our questions regarding a few vehicles we were interested in. Once we decided what vehicle we were interested in the wheeling and dealing begins. We both came to a agreement. James made sure our vehicle was spotless and full of gas. I was so pleased when he took the time to sit with us in our new vehicle and went over everything, from connecting our cell phones to the heated seats. I was amazed with this service, you don't get that everywhere. He also took us on a tour to show us where to go for oil changes to parts and waiting area. I was introduced to the service personnel. My first oil changed was scheduled also. (Wow) We have purchased a few vehicles in our time and this is the best dealer by far. I went back a few days later to order some upgrades and James had the quote before we left. When my husband is ready for a new vehicle we now have a dealer we like.
Camaro
08/25/2016
James Ceici was extremely helpful with my purchase of a 2017 Camaro. I will always buy from Webb
Great Experience
08/13/2016
The service was excellent! This was my first time leasing a car, and Erick Barraza's friendly and knowledgeable assistance helped make my experience a pleasant one. He took the time to go over all questions i had and I couldn't be happier with my new car. Thank again, Erick!
Great experience at Webb Chevy Plainfield
07/11/2016
I came in today with my daughter looking to buy her first car. Everyone was very professional and helpful. Gave me some options and really went out of their way to make a great offer for us. I was extremely happy with our new used car. I would like to especially thank Isaac Stiegler for working with me and providing us with great service and professionalism. I would definitely recommend this dealership to my friends and family.
Return Buyer
07/09/2016
Jim Ceci is an exceptional salesman. He helped us in Oct. 2015 to purchase a 2016 Chevy Cruize suitable for our son's first auto loan and made sure that we were driving away with a great car, including warranty and maintenance plan for our piece of mind. We returned last week (June 2016) and Jim patiently worked with us as we test drove a 2015 Malibu, a 2016 Chevy Cruize, and a 2016 Chevy Camero. After hours of comparing pricing and financing, we chose the Camero ( of course ??). Both experiences were friendly and compassionate to our needs. And Jim was there to get us set up with our trial on star and followed up with us over the next week to answer questions for us. Overall, great service and knowledgeable. We'll be returning for future purchases and services.
Great salesman, but poor business ethics
03/02/2016
Let me begin with saying this - I have purchased more than 15 cars over the years, mostly from used car dealers. This has been, by far, the worst dealer experience I have ever had in my life. In November 2015, after a few weeks of searching for a black 2012 Ford Fusion Sport AWD, I received an alert that one had come up for sale locally. I called Webb Chevrolet in Plainfield, IL and scheduled a visit to come look at the car. I had done business with Packey Webb Ford in Downers Grove, IL in the past and it was a good experience, so I figure why would it be any different at one of their other dealerships? The test drive went great, the car seemed mechanically sound, the entire purchasing process was pleasant, my salesman Jim C. was great, and the staff even stayed late after they closed in order to complete the deal and let me take the car home that night. I was happy to have found the exact car I had been looking for and thought I had found another quality dealership to do business with. On the way home, I was able to get out on the open highway. As soon as I hit 55mph, I felt a noticeable vibration which I figured was probably just an out-of-balance tire. When I got home and looked at the car in my garage under the lights, I found that the passenger side ground effect was missing. These aren't deal-breakers and I figured I'll call the dealer in the morning and we'll figure something out since I just bought the car. I called the next morning, talked to my salesman, and he took down my issues so he could discuss with Jason, the used car manager. A couple days go by and Jim C. and I sync back up. I'm told that Jason insisted that the side skirt was definitely on the car when they had it on their lot and that it must have fallen off on my way home and that it will not be covered by the dealership. Now if you know anything about these cars, you know that these side skirts are both bolted and affixed by double-sided tape. I highly doubt one would fall off unless I loaned my car to the Duke brothers, I mean I simply drove the car home 20 miles on an interstate. I decided to ask if they could produce the pictures that they used in their ad online so we could look at them together to figure out what happened. I was told the pictures had been deleted since the car had been sold. I find that unlikely since it had only been about 3 days since purchase, but I don't work for Webb Chevrolet, nor do I know of their network storage retention policies. Sensing the defensive stance that the dealership was taking, I decided to move on and go ahead and purchase a new side skirt and have it installed. The vibration was the next item to address and on the surface, it should have been the simplest issue to fix. I took the car in to get my tires balanced and had an alignment performed for good measure thinking this would fix the vibration. I drive off only to find that the vibration is still there. My next step was to schedule an appointment with my regular Ford dealer, Haggerty Ford in West Chicago, IL. In addition to the vibration that I needed them to diagnose, I had noticed that the car struggled to gain traction during the 1st snow of the year a couple of weeks prior so I asked them to take a look at that as well. Only the front wheels seemed to be spinning and the AWD system never seemed to engage. Upon inspection, the technicians found that the AWD system was completely inoperable and looked like it had possibly been towed on a dolly at some point. Since it is an AWD car, it is known that you must use a flatbed for towing. Had it been snowing out when I test drove, I would have noticed this, but it wasn't so I didn't. When they road force balanced my wheels, they found that both of the rear wheels on my car were slightly bent, which is what was causing the vibration. It has been quite a journey, but two new wheels, a new painted side skirt, and basically a brand new AWD system later, my car is finally back to 100% where it should have been before it was placed on Webb Chevrolet's used car lot in the first place. Thankfully, the factory powertrain warranty will cover the AWD system, but the bent wheels and missing side skirt, of course, were not covered by the warranty. Still, through all of this, I wanted to give the folks over at Webb the chance to make an effort to salvage the relationship. I talked to Jim C. at least four times on the phone, requested the used car manager, Jason A., call me to discuss the situation, and even emailed the sales director, Jackie W., three times. No one was interested in helping me out except for Jim C. Unfortunately, he's just the salesman and was not able to do much for me, which is understandable. If the management is willing to let a repeat customer walk away over a mere $1900 (cost for 2 wheels, the new painted side skirt, the tire balance, and the alignment), then I simply cannot recommend anyone do business with this dealership.
Car Buying Experience at Webb Chevy
02/10/2016
My experience at Webb Chevrolet was exceptional. I had recently been a car accident where my car was totaled. After dealing with injuries, insurance companies, and hassles; the last thing I wanted to do was buy a new car from overzealous dealership representatives. This was not the case at Webb Chevy. Mark G. was attentive, knowledgeable, honest and engaging. I couldn't have asked for a better representative. Ryan (in finance) was smart, keen, intelligent and quick. These guys working together made my experience exceptional. I got everything I wanted in my new 2016 Chevy Equinox. Last, let me not forget, Connie, a true problem-solver. The staff was extremely courteous and professional. I will be referring my family and friends to Webb Chevy. Thank you, Webb Boys!
Webb survey
02/08/2016
Everyone is very professional, friendly they make you feel at home. They came to give me updates. Made sure there was popcorn and fresh coffee which was actually very good.
Great Service
02/08/2016
I brought my car in for service due to a coolant leak. After having the run around with two AutoNation dealerships (where I purchased the car) and them telling me there was nothing wrong with the car, I took it to Webb and decided to have a real Chevy shop look at my car. They found the problem and the mechanic stayed later to get my car fixed for me so I didn't have to leave my car over night at the dealership. I'll definitely use Webb again! Thanks for great service :)
Lorraine
02/07/2016
The salesman Mark is an excellent ,motivated person that helped us get our dream truck he is an outstanding salesman that looks out for his customers, an the finance manager also made our day complete.. Thank you both so very much.. Our 2014 Chevrolet Silverado is the most exciting gift we can share for a safe journey ahead..
Ecstatic in my Sonic!
12/31/2015
My experience was great. Mark Garaffa is the best. He was very pleasant and made it stress free and enjoyable. I appreciated the time and effort he put in. It made me feel like I had value. I will recommend everyone to Webb. Your jiggle is so on point. I'm still talking about you. God Bless,
Outstanding
12/24/2015
They got me the vehicle I wanted at the right time and the right price. Everyone was very friendly and professional and I would both recommend and return in the future.
New vehicle
12/06/2015
The sales and finance team were wonderful. They took their time and I would definitely recommend them to my friends.
Mrs. Allison
10/29/2015
I've never had a problem with the customer service or service repair. Overall, they are always available for me. Thank you
Excellent service and facilities
10/03/2015
I was very pleased to know that my 2011 Malibu was still under warranty. Dan and his team went above and beyond to make sure that I had a excellent experience at their facility. I will recommend them to everyone I know!
