Let me begin with saying this - I have purchased more than 15 cars over the years, mostly from used car dealers. This has been, by far, the worst dealer experience I have ever had in my life. In November 2015, after a few weeks of searching for a black 2012 Ford Fusion Sport AWD, I received an alert that one had come up for sale locally. I called Webb Chevrolet in Plainfield, IL and scheduled a visit to come look at the car. I had done business with Packey Webb Ford in Downers Grove, IL in the past and it was a good experience, so I figure why would it be any different at one of their other dealerships? The test drive went great, the car seemed mechanically sound, the entire purchasing process was pleasant, my salesman Jim C. was great, and the staff even stayed late after they closed in order to complete the deal and let me take the car home that night. I was happy to have found the exact car I had been looking for and thought I had found another quality dealership to do business with. On the way home, I was able to get out on the open highway. As soon as I hit 55mph, I felt a noticeable vibration which I figured was probably just an out-of-balance tire. When I got home and looked at the car in my garage under the lights, I found that the passenger side ground effect was missing. These aren't deal-breakers and I figured I'll call the dealer in the morning and we'll figure something out since I just bought the car. I called the next morning, talked to my salesman, and he took down my issues so he could discuss with Jason, the used car manager. A couple days go by and Jim C. and I sync back up. I'm told that Jason insisted that the side skirt was definitely on the car when they had it on their lot and that it must have fallen off on my way home and that it will not be covered by the dealership. Now if you know anything about these cars, you know that these side skirts are both bolted and affixed by double-sided tape. I highly doubt one would fall off unless I loaned my car to the Duke brothers, I mean I simply drove the car home 20 miles on an interstate. I decided to ask if they could produce the pictures that they used in their ad online so we could look at them together to figure out what happened. I was told the pictures had been deleted since the car had been sold. I find that unlikely since it had only been about 3 days since purchase, but I don't work for Webb Chevrolet, nor do I know of their network storage retention policies. Sensing the defensive stance that the dealership was taking, I decided to move on and go ahead and purchase a new side skirt and have it installed. The vibration was the next item to address and on the surface, it should have been the simplest issue to fix. I took the car in to get my tires balanced and had an alignment performed for good measure thinking this would fix the vibration. I drive off only to find that the vibration is still there. My next step was to schedule an appointment with my regular Ford dealer, Haggerty Ford in West Chicago, IL. In addition to the vibration that I needed them to diagnose, I had noticed that the car struggled to gain traction during the 1st snow of the year a couple of weeks prior so I asked them to take a look at that as well. Only the front wheels seemed to be spinning and the AWD system never seemed to engage. Upon inspection, the technicians found that the AWD system was completely inoperable and looked like it had possibly been towed on a dolly at some point. Since it is an AWD car, it is known that you must use a flatbed for towing. Had it been snowing out when I test drove, I would have noticed this, but it wasn't so I didn't. When they road force balanced my wheels, they found that both of the rear wheels on my car were slightly bent, which is what was causing the vibration. It has been quite a journey, but two new wheels, a new painted side skirt, and basically a brand new AWD system later, my car is finally back to 100% where it should have been before it was placed on Webb Chevrolet's used car lot in the first place. Thankfully, the factory powertrain warranty will cover the AWD system, but the bent wheels and missing side skirt, of course, were not covered by the warranty. Still, through all of this, I wanted to give the folks over at Webb the chance to make an effort to salvage the relationship. I talked to Jim C. at least four times on the phone, requested the used car manager, Jason A., call me to discuss the situation, and even emailed the sales director, Jackie W., three times. No one was interested in helping me out except for Jim C. Unfortunately, he's just the salesman and was not able to do much for me, which is understandable. If the management is willing to let a repeat customer walk away over a mere $1900 (cost for 2 wheels, the new painted side skirt, the tire balance, and the alignment), then I simply cannot recommend anyone do business with this dealership. Read more