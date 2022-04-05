Skip to main content
Gerald Kia of Naperville

1661 Aurora Ave, Naperville, IL 60540
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gerald Kia of Naperville

4.9
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(1142)
Recommend: Yes (418) No (4)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Customer Service

by Grant on 05/04/2022

Casey is a great salesperson. She understood our needs and budget and worked with us through the entire process without being pushy or pressuring us. She even called us after we bought the car to ask how we liked it so far and to let her know if we have any questions which was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1142 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic Sales Department

by Debra on 05/10/2022

The service dept. is fantastic. Dave and Steve are great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Service Team in town

by Christine on 05/05/2022

Every time I come in for ANY type of service, I am greeted with a smile and a high level of professionalism. The shop is impeccably maintained. A shout out to Teresa, Steve and Dave who are always at the top of their game. I intentionally purchased my new car from this dealership because of this service crew!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Electric vehicle owner

by Carol on 05/04/2022

Friendly and answered all of my questions. Adrian walked me through everything and was very helpful even after I drove the car off the lot

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience.

by Nick_D77 on 05/04/2022

I had zero pressure throughout the entire time I was shopping at Kia. No part of the process took to long, my salesman asked me what I needed in my car and made sure I knew what features I’d be getting with my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

StingerGT2

by David on 05/03/2022

Fast service, knowledgeable people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

*

by Duncan on 05/03/2022

Good experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Tasheema on 05/03/2022

they took care of me like they always do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Survey Says......

by James on 05/02/2022

QUICK SERVICE

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome

by Russell on 05/02/2022

Everyone is great and friendly. Service was fast and well done. They had plenty of amenities and the seating was well spaced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Car buying experience

by Curtis on 04/29/2022

Quentin was great to work with. He was always upfront and honest with us. Everyone in the buying process respected our time and opinions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

best car dealer

by Hitesh on 04/29/2022

very friendly from the time i got there.the car was clean for the test drive great place to buy a car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

We wish we could buy ANOTHER car right now

by Katie on 04/26/2022

We were dreading buying a car because we assumed it was going to be a painful experience. We were wrong. We had such a lovely experience at Gerald Kia of Naperville. Ali was our lead salesperson and he was WONDERFUL. He was very kind and not pushy at all. He was very knowledgeable about all of the products and helped us every step of the way. John and Martha are also amazing. If you want to have a pleasant car-buying experience and spend time with good people, Gerald Kia of Naperville is your place. Ask for Ali.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kia telluride purchase

by Matt on 04/24/2022

The salesman Greg brown was great. During test drive showed me all the features of the car and help me fall in love with the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Steven Hammerquist at Gerald Kia of Naperville

by Luis on 04/22/2022

Great service team. Steven Hammerquist and Teresa Kotch are great. They are very helpful and understand my car's needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recent Visit regarding my oil

by Samantha on 04/21/2022

I encountered Ted yesterday and he was so great. Very informative and communicative. I always appreciate any of the staff, my visits are always great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by Jeffrey on 04/20/2022

Nice staff and prompt service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

135,000 mile maintenance service

by Vince on 04/17/2022

Knowing I am completely finished within same day. Excellent knowledge and a willingness to aid in task explaining. The education of car maintenance is vital with customers who continue to stay finicky above the normal. Willingness to honor requests from customers despite a routine set in place. Most of all, the multi-point-inspection-for-any-red-or-yellow-warnings. The old adage, no stone unturned. Thank You for your concern.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great dealer

by Michael on 04/16/2022

Always prompt and courteous. Professional dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Karyn on 04/15/2022

Kind, informative people and quick thorough service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gerald kia april

by Dave on 04/12/2022

Promptness and proposed solution

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 car in stock
0 new0 used1 certified pre-owned
Kia K5
Kia K5
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

