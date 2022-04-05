Gerald Kia of Naperville
Fantastic Customer Service
by 05/04/2022on
Casey is a great salesperson. She understood our needs and budget and worked with us through the entire process without being pushy or pressuring us. She even called us after we bought the car to ask how we liked it so far and to let her know if we have any questions which was great.
Fantastic Sales Department
by 05/10/2022on
The service dept. is fantastic. Dave and Steve are great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service Team in town
by 05/05/2022on
Every time I come in for ANY type of service, I am greeted with a smile and a high level of professionalism. The shop is impeccably maintained. A shout out to Teresa, Steve and Dave who are always at the top of their game. I intentionally purchased my new car from this dealership because of this service crew!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Customer Service
by 05/04/2022on
Happy Electric vehicle owner
by 05/04/2022on
Friendly and answered all of my questions. Adrian walked me through everything and was very helpful even after I drove the car off the lot
Great Experience.
by 05/04/2022on
I had zero pressure throughout the entire time I was shopping at Kia. No part of the process took to long, my salesman asked me what I needed in my car and made sure I knew what features I’d be getting with my new car.
StingerGT2
by 05/03/2022on
Fast service, knowledgeable people
by 05/03/2022on
Good experience
Great Service
by 05/03/2022on
they took care of me like they always do.
Survey Says......
by 05/02/2022on
QUICK SERVICE
Awesome
by 05/02/2022on
Everyone is great and friendly. Service was fast and well done. They had plenty of amenities and the seating was well spaced.
Great Car buying experience
by 04/29/2022on
Quentin was great to work with. He was always upfront and honest with us. Everyone in the buying process respected our time and opinions.
best car dealer
by 04/29/2022on
very friendly from the time i got there.the car was clean for the test drive great place to buy a car
We wish we could buy ANOTHER car right now
by 04/26/2022on
We were dreading buying a car because we assumed it was going to be a painful experience. We were wrong. We had such a lovely experience at Gerald Kia of Naperville. Ali was our lead salesperson and he was WONDERFUL. He was very kind and not pushy at all. He was very knowledgeable about all of the products and helped us every step of the way. John and Martha are also amazing. If you want to have a pleasant car-buying experience and spend time with good people, Gerald Kia of Naperville is your place. Ask for Ali.
Kia telluride purchase
by 04/24/2022on
The salesman Greg brown was great. During test drive showed me all the features of the car and help me fall in love with the car.
Steven Hammerquist at Gerald Kia of Naperville
by 04/22/2022on
Great service team. Steven Hammerquist and Teresa Kotch are great. They are very helpful and understand my car's needs.
Recent Visit regarding my oil
by 04/21/2022on
I encountered Ted yesterday and he was so great. Very informative and communicative. I always appreciate any of the staff, my visits are always great.
Great job
by 04/20/2022on
Nice staff and prompt service.
135,000 mile maintenance service
by 04/17/2022on
Knowing I am completely finished within same day. Excellent knowledge and a willingness to aid in task explaining. The education of car maintenance is vital with customers who continue to stay finicky above the normal. Willingness to honor requests from customers despite a routine set in place. Most of all, the multi-point-inspection-for-any-red-or-yellow-warnings. The old adage, no stone unturned. Thank You for your concern.
Great dealer
by 04/16/2022on
Always prompt and courteous. Professional dealer.
Great service!
by 04/15/2022on
Kind, informative people and quick thorough service
Gerald kia april
by 04/12/2022on
Promptness and proposed solution
1 certified pre-owned
