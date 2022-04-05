5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were dreading buying a car because we assumed it was going to be a painful experience. We were wrong. We had such a lovely experience at Gerald Kia of Naperville. Ali was our lead salesperson and he was WONDERFUL. He was very kind and not pushy at all. He was very knowledgeable about all of the products and helped us every step of the way. John and Martha are also amazing. If you want to have a pleasant car-buying experience and spend time with good people, Gerald Kia of Naperville is your place. Ask for Ali. Read more