Gerald Kia of Naperville
Customer Reviews of Gerald Kia of Naperville
GREAT
by 04/07/2022on
I liked how friendly everyone was and how open they were to talk about prices.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/04/2022on
Ted service manager was great and caring. He explained everything I needed done. Service staff very nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
oil chANGE
by 04/01/2022on
Everyone is always friendly when I come there. I never have to wait long for them to take care of me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ali at Gerald Kia - VERY GOOD!
by 04/01/2022on
The staff were excellent. Especially, Alikhan Tagirov in Sales was very helpful. He was wonderfully patient, taking pains to explain things in a clear, calm manner and ensure that we were happy and satisfied with the purchase. All in all, a very good experience. Thank you, Ali!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great place to service my car
by 04/01/2022on
Quick service, friendly service, overall great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional Customer Service
by 03/30/2022on
Excellent customer service as always! June Delgado was wonderful as my service representative. Everyone at this Kia dealership is nice especially in the service department and management. I highly recommend and that’s why I will always by Kia, especially at this location. Fast service too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Love my whip
by 03/30/2022on
Ali was so helpful and I felt he was very genuine and transparent throughout the whole process. I spoke to many people but no one seemed to understand my needs elsewhere. I would definitely recommend seeing Ali as he kept me updated and informed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nice Job from Start to Finish on Our New Kia Purchase
by 03/29/2022on
Our sales rep Jessica was very knowledgeable on the Kia Rio I saw online and came into the dealership to view in person. We were in the market for a new sedan for my wife and Jessica made our experience purchasing the Rio a nice one. From looking at it before making the purchase to teaching my wife how to use all the features, Jessica was able to help us from start to finish. I even spoke to the General Manager, Aaron who was very helpful and made the experience that much better too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Kia oil change
by 03/27/2022on
Professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Perfect visit
by 03/26/2022on
Visit perfect in EVERY way! There is nothing more I can say, I repeat the visit was perfect in every way, even fun.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership
by 03/26/2022on
Professional experience. Knowledgeable and friendly salesperson and managers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
The service tech writer was very courteous and efficient to deal with.
by 03/25/2022on
The staff is very courteous and efficient in taking care of their customers. Done in a timely matter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Got lucky in finding our desired car, jumped at the chance
by 03/25/2022on
Overall friendly staff, made sure we felt taken care of. Made the process of purchase efficient and less painful than some of our other experiences.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Don't buy a Kia
by 03/24/2022on
Last few times I have asked for my vehicle to be looked at for car weird jolting they have been unsuccessful in finding the issue and was misquoted for an item that was quoted to me as $600 for everything and now are asking for over a $1000. Absolutely ridiculous. I asked to get my car looked at and could not even get a loaner so that my car be left for a few days and feel have been sold a lemon.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great service department
by 03/20/2022on
Great customer service. Quickly taken care of. Waiting room is comfortable and clean. You don't feel like your sitting in a shop. And have never had an issue with a repair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Good communication
by 03/18/2022on
I’m happy they were able to communicate via email and text so the heavy lifting could be done never I came back in
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fast, Friendly and Professional
by 03/17/2022on
I worked with both Adrian and Sergio at the Naperville Kia, both very precessional and friendly, after having a bad experience at another Kia dealer Adrian and Sergio made sure to help my wife and I out, and get us test drives and answer any and all questions even with our busy schedules. Every aspect of our sale was smooth and faster than expected!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 03/15/2022on
Andre was a great salesman. He made my purchasing experience an enjoyable one! He was very friendly and knowledgeable. I would highly recommend him to family and friends for any future car purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Al S
by 03/14/2022on
Knowledgeable staff, friendly without being pushy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 03/13/2022on
Attentive and considerate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ask for Andre!
by 03/13/2022on
Andre Boulware really made the whole experience great. He is knowledgeable, honest, and professional… just the real deal. He went above and beyond expectations, even showing me features and technology in the new vehicle after making the sale. The experience of buying a new car is always very stressful, and he eased a lot of anxiety just by simply being himself. He made the experience fun from the moment we walked in until the moment we walked out. I’m proud to say I purchased a car from Andre.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments