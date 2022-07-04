5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our sales rep Jessica was very knowledgeable on the Kia Rio I saw online and came into the dealership to view in person. We were in the market for a new sedan for my wife and Jessica made our experience purchasing the Rio a nice one. From looking at it before making the purchase to teaching my wife how to use all the features, Jessica was able to help us from start to finish. I even spoke to the General Manager, Aaron who was very helpful and made the experience that much better too. Read more