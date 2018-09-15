They just keep lying...
I purchase a lot of vehicles and have never been lied to like this. This is so unfortunate because I wanted to love this place. They treat you so well at first that it felt right when I was buying. Unfortunately, bought close to closing time on the last day of the month so was under pressure to take advantage of the deal that would be good âonly tonightâ. Should have known better. First the car had some strange bug nests (not simple spiderwebs...these were cotton ball shaped with tiny bugs in and around them) growing in the door jam and trunk. Yuck. But the salesman assured me he had never seen anything like that and took care of it. But still. Gross. But, because I felt the deal was good and wanted a new car, I moved forward. That is on me, I guess. Unfortunately, I wish I could just get my old car back. I was told the vehicle has capabilities that it just doesn't have. Was absolutely lied to. On top of that, while I was inside purchasing, the salesman said that the check engine light came on. First the bugs, now this. Why didn't I just leave? I was able to drive my new car home but the dealership had to return to pick it up the next day. They had it a couple days so I did not realize I was lied to until after getting the car back and taking the time to set it all up. When I contacted the dealer and told them that they lied, they said they did not. They do not like the word "lied" and prefer "misinformed". I was told that InTouch has the same capabilities as Apple CarPlay. This is just not true. Regardless, they got the sale they wanted and I was lied to. They offered to have me come in to continue to go over the features. This is not easy for me with my schedule so have not yet been able to so, but I will when I can. In the meantime, I've researched and watched every Infiniti tutorial I can find. The manager even confirmed that it cannot do what Apply CarPlay can. The car also began pulling to the right and the driver seat was clicking after just 3 weeks. Then, when I went to check on why my car feels as though there is moisture getting in, I see that there are remnants of the bug nests STILL IN THE DOOR. And , then, we see that some of the plastic is still on the car. Was this car ever really detailed for delivery? I was told they had 3 guys look it over top to bottom to make sure there were no bugs. More lies. After originally posting a review on Facebook, the manager reached out and offered to take care of the warranty issues as well as to detail the interior of the car. I was again able to use their valet service for the repairs. I was told this service was included with my purchase, yet, management keeps using it as something special they are doing for me. This car is too new to have had 3 service issues already. Could not be more disappointed. Well, I thought I could not be more disappointed until I received my car back after the detail and find dirty handprints and crumbs and the plastic still there. I had hoped after outright lying about their product and refusing to make this right, that they would have done something to lessen my frustration. But they did not and will not. They lied yet again. The only way to fix this at this point would be to return my car to me and forget this ever happened. Unfortunately, I cannot recommend the dealership nor the QX60.
Excellent Service
My experience in leasing a new 2018 Q50 from Infiniti of Naperville was fantastic. Doug Belgio did an excellent job of working with me the perfect vehicle for me at an amazing price. He was very patient and helpful in answering all my questions throughout the entire process. Once the leasing price was determined, Mark Felson did an amazing job of describing the additional features I could add to the vehicle and was very knowledge of each of the products. Mark also did a great job of answering all my questions on the features of the car I ended up leasing. Finally, Paul A. Kay did a great job of explaining the details of my lease and was very pleasant to work with.
10 weeks and counting for refund
I had no problem buying my Q50 last summer. Then I traded in my car for another 3 months later and submitted a refund request for the gap coverage. I did this the first week of november. They took a week + to process on 11-14 and I still do not have my refund of $1500+ almost 9 weeks later. They can process my downpayment check and arrange financing the same day, but it takes 9 weeks for a refund? That is not even the worst part, I stopped into the dealer just before Christmas for an update....5 weeks later. Talked to Sean Pelkey. I had to go in because he did not return 2 calls. I called Sean again last week and have yet to receive a return call 4 business days later. Horrible customer service when they have to cut a check to you. Try the Infiniti of Lisle Store as I bought my previous car there and never had a problem. Also, I would avoid Sean unless you are giving him money. Sean, don't get mad when you read this, learn to return phone calls.
Great Buying Experience
I purchased a 2016 QX50 on August 1, and Jon Hale from Infiniti Naperville created a great experience in all departments. Jon made sure we received the best deal available, and made the entire process efficient and hassle free. I visited numerous dealerships in the weeks leading up to our purchase date, and once we met Jon and the Infiniti team, our search was over. John Hale, Justin Rogers, and Joseph Limjuco were all key reasons we decided to make our purchase. Thank you gentlemen!
Great experience!
Joe Peters was the best salesman I have ever worked with. Had the best experience at infinity of Naperville. Everyone is very nice!
Great experience / Hassle free
I had specific requests for my vehicle. All of which were met, and got it ready in few days. The pricing was very competitive and I didn't need to look anywhere else. Few emails and phone calls, walked into the dealership for less than 30 min and drove out in my new car ( Infinite QX50). John Hale made things really smooth.
Great Experience
I worked with Adam Murczek at Inifniti of Naperville Adam was a pleasure to work with and I always felt he was working to get me the best deal possible and kept me informed every step of the process..thanks Adam for a great experience
My QX50 lease experience at Infiniti of Naperville
A huge thank you to the entire staff at this dealership! My sales rep Joe,business manager Adam and Justin who went over all the vehicles systems with me. I've been buying new cars for over 40 years but this was my first lease. Every question I had was answered and they all made the entire process a pleasure!
Test Drive Infinity FX37
Adam at Infinity of Naperville was knowledgeable and very helpful in educating me on the Infinity FX37 during my test drive. I have never owned an Infinity vehicle. Based on how I was treated I would definitely give Adam my business should I decide to purchase.
Round 4
This is the 4th Car I have leased from Infiniti of Naperville and my expirence is always outstanding. Everyone is very profession, fair, and don't waste your time. Jon Hale was my sales professional and Dallas Carlson was my Delivery Specialist.
Excellent after sales customer service
What can I say...But thanks to Adam Murczek, salesman. He is simply your advocate at Infinity of Naperville. He follows through with clients to ensure satisfactory experience. You don't only get a vehicle at Infinity....you got family. Adam truly cares!
Excellent service and a great value!
Highly recommend this dealership! All of the staff were friendly and professional. I received great service and left happily with a certified pre-owned vehicle at a great price. I'm glad I went to Infiniti of Naperville!
Time to Replace my 2003 I35
Unfortunately for me it looks like the time has come to replace my 2003 Infinity I 35, which I have enjoyed for thirteen years now. I always thought I would replace it when the time came with a Toyota Camry or a Honda Accord. My husband and I spent time discussing leasing and took a test drive. We were very very happy with Adam. He is extremely professional and knowledgeable. Since we are very careful on big decisions and this for us is a big decision. Lease? Buy? Repair the old car? There is a real good chance we may be back.
Exceptional Service
My experience with the team at Infinity of Naperville has been exceptional. Starting from my sales rep Jon Hale and the patience he demonstrated during the sales process that can be stressful in itself. He went as far as to delivery my plate to my home and installed them. Now that dedicated service! Not to mention Finance manager Joe A+++
Painless Transaction Trade in for Trade Up
The management team in Naperville was second to none- from Ray W. in Finance to Adam A. in Used Cars up to Steve C. the Executive Manager of the store! I traded in my car and the transaction couldn't have gone more smoothly. A fair deal was received for the trade in and I was on my way within a few short hours with my new car! Highly recommend you trust this team with all your car needs!
So Disappointed with the service
So disappointed about the service department. I never had an Infinity before and always thought highly of the vehicle until today. She was more interested into me understanding what she is saying rather than hearing my complaint about the grinding noise in the front and the pulling to left or right when breaking on an uneven surface. She said it was engine noise and that the power of an infinity motor pulls the car to the sides. It was quite insulting for my complaints to just be dismissed. I called a different dealer who will try to check the bearings.
Knowlegable, friendly staff.
Friendly, helpful service This was by far the most enjoyable experience I had buying a car. Dale M. was fantastic. I must have test driven 4 or 5 cars to find the perfect one for me. Dale was patient and very useful in helping me come to a decision. He was very accommodating when it came to options. He found a car that was almost exactly what I wanted and was able to swap out the wheels for other ones that I wanted. Ryan I. showed me how everything in the car worked. He set up my phone to integrate to the car. After leaving the dealership, I was comfortable that I knew just about everything I needed to. He also gave me little tips and tricks about the car that weren't in the manual. All in all, it was a great experience and I never once felt pressured or that I was wasting anyone's time. They truly treat you well there and are extremely friendly. Highly recommended!
Go See Sean At Infiniti Naperville
Sean is the MAN! From the time that we walked in the door we were greeted with open arms by Sean P. As a young 30's couple we were extremely happy with the way Sean was open and honest with us, making this a car buying experience like no other. Sean treated us from start to finish like family and would not hesitate to go back and work with him or this dealership in the future. Best car dealership hands down. Everyone we worked with was great and made this process easy and fun.
FIRST CLASS
I am in the business and wish I had the staff at this store working with me!!!!! This all started with Tony S. made this internet purchase perfect Tony even came in early on his late start. Tony set me up with Scott R as my salesman WOW. Ryan I great delivery person he spent so much helpful time introducing me to my new Q50. Steve C. thanked me several times even took the time to sit down with me. When you buy a high line car and want the high line experience go see Naperville Infiniti and talk to the above TEAM........
Horrible. Stay far away.
My husband and I went to this dealership because it was close to his office. We originally dealt with Micah B. who secured our pricing for a 2014 QX80 as well as a price for our trade in Mercedes. He then passed us on to Joe T. who was simply one of the most arrogant, dishonest people I have ever had to deal with. So, the kind sales guy pulls you in and as soon as they think you are "hooked" they pass you on to the grunt guy to simply do the paperwork. The guy who hates his job pushing pencils and isn't even very good at it. This feeling seems vaguely familiar to me...Oh yes, the bait and switch..here we go. Joe called us and told us to come in and do the deal for our black vehicle. When we arrived, an hour later, he told us he only has a silver one. Didn't matter that we had been discussing exclusively a black one for three weeks. He put on big smile and said "oh well, go to Clarendon Infiniti, they have your car and buy it from them." See above...pencil pusher who hates his job. I called the GM of the dealership, Steve C. and expressed my disappointment in the behavior of his salesman and he didn't seem to care because instead of apologizing, he just kept telling me that "Joe sells lots of cars and he is surprised by my experience." Not really the best response strategically speaking when you have a customer who has just had a horrid interaction with this particular person but hey, everyone has their own approach. You hope when you escalate, you get better service but not at Infiniti of Naperville. When I told him, as a GM you should fix your employees mistakes and find another car (because he clearly sold ours), he told me "you don't know my business." Well Mr. GM, I do know that you are not very good at your business. There are way too many reputable Infiniti dealers around to deal with this location. They are dishonest, their business dealings are shady, and you will be sorry. Save yourself the hassle and go somewhere else.
Best Dealership in Illinois
My 2nd purchase with this dealership. I live in Wisconsin but decided to drive 100+ miles to visit this dealership for a 2nd purchase this year given the unbelievable experience I had last time. There are atleast 7 dealers that are closer to me than these guys. Last time they provided 5/5 service. This time everything exceeded my previous experience. Unfortunately there is no 6 out 5 to provide here. Reached out to Tony S. initially who connected me with Joe T. and Micah. Everyone was very professional. They were able to secure the color I wanted from another dealership and still offered the best possible price - all via phone. The entire delivery experience was smooth and comprehensive when I got to the store. No upselling the way many other dealers do. No special charges added into the pricing last minute. Everything was honest and professional and efficient. If I need another infiniti in future I will definitely call these guys again and will not go to any other dealership.
