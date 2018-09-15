sales Rating

I purchase a lot of vehicles and have never been lied to like this. This is so unfortunate because I wanted to love this place. They treat you so well at first that it felt right when I was buying. Unfortunately, bought close to closing time on the last day of the month so was under pressure to take advantage of the deal that would be good âonly tonightâ. Should have known better. First the car had some strange bug nests (not simple spiderwebs...these were cotton ball shaped with tiny bugs in and around them) growing in the door jam and trunk. Yuck. But the salesman assured me he had never seen anything like that and took care of it. But still. Gross. But, because I felt the deal was good and wanted a new car, I moved forward. That is on me, I guess. Unfortunately, I wish I could just get my old car back. I was told the vehicle has capabilities that it just doesn't have. Was absolutely lied to. On top of that, while I was inside purchasing, the salesman said that the check engine light came on. First the bugs, now this. Why didn't I just leave? I was able to drive my new car home but the dealership had to return to pick it up the next day. They had it a couple days so I did not realize I was lied to until after getting the car back and taking the time to set it all up. When I contacted the dealer and told them that they lied, they said they did not. They do not like the word "lied" and prefer "misinformed". I was told that InTouch has the same capabilities as Apple CarPlay. This is just not true. Regardless, they got the sale they wanted and I was lied to. They offered to have me come in to continue to go over the features. This is not easy for me with my schedule so have not yet been able to so, but I will when I can. In the meantime, I've researched and watched every Infiniti tutorial I can find. The manager even confirmed that it cannot do what Apply CarPlay can. The car also began pulling to the right and the driver seat was clicking after just 3 weeks. Then, when I went to check on why my car feels as though there is moisture getting in, I see that there are remnants of the bug nests STILL IN THE DOOR. And , then, we see that some of the plastic is still on the car. Was this car ever really detailed for delivery? I was told they had 3 guys look it over top to bottom to make sure there were no bugs. More lies. After originally posting a review on Facebook, the manager reached out and offered to take care of the warranty issues as well as to detail the interior of the car. I was again able to use their valet service for the repairs. I was told this service was included with my purchase, yet, management keeps using it as something special they are doing for me. This car is too new to have had 3 service issues already. Could not be more disappointed. Well, I thought I could not be more disappointed until I received my car back after the detail and find dirty handprints and crumbs and the plastic still there. I had hoped after outright lying about their product and refusing to make this right, that they would have done something to lessen my frustration. But they did not and will not. They lied yet again. The only way to fix this at this point would be to return my car to me and forget this ever happened. Unfortunately, I cannot recommend the dealership nor the QX60. Read more