The Ed Napleton Auto Group remains dedicated to their customers in every aspect of the car buying experience and providing unparalleled customer satisfaction.
Customer Review
by 08/04/2020on
I received exceptional customer service from our salesman, Faris. He was more than helpful with our shopping experience. He made sure we understood everything going on and what were the next needed step we’re. Even after the purchase he has maintained contact and has promised to help with anything I may need in the future to make sure everything stays smooth.
Customer Review
by 08/04/2020on
I received exceptional customer service from our salesman, Faris. He was more than helpful with our shopping experience. He made sure we understood everything going on and what were the next needed step we’re. Even after the purchase he has maintained contact and has promised to help with anything I may need in the future to make sure everything stays smooth.
1 Comments
Dion Allen Salesman at Napleton Hyundai
by 08/01/2020on
I am a first time car buyer and Dion made everything welcoming and made me feel right at home. No pushy salesman pitch, he listened to me and worked with me and actually worked with my budget. Very awesome experience. I’ve been searching for a car for over a year and this was such a smooth interaction. I defiantly recommend this salesman, when you walk into Napleton’s Hyundai ask for Dion you won’t be sorry.
1 Comments
Sales
by 05/25/2020on
Dion Allen is tremendous to work with. He delivers great service for us. Attentive, Corteous, Funny, and an absolute help.
1 Comments
Best car buying experience
by 03/19/2020on
We highly recommend Jordan KABRANOV the same way he was recommended to us !!! Great job and excellent service
1 Comments
Salesperson
by 03/08/2020on
Napleton Valley Hyundai has the best customer service . I really appreciate my salesperson Joe not only did he have great customer service he also had patience
1 Comments
Ask for Joe
by 03/03/2020on
Ask for Joe. He works very hard to get the deal done. Honest guy.
1 Comments
2020 Santa Fe
by 02/26/2020on
I went in to Napleton Valley Hyundai on a nice weather Saturday without an appointment. It was a tad bit busy there... I met with Faris and told him what I wanted. I pulled 2 stock numbers from their website, had payoff information on my trade and was ready to roll. I knew I was going to be in a negative equity situation but asked Faris to make miracles happen regardless. Guess what... He did it! Great guy, so glad I got to work with him. Given how busy it was it would have been understandable for him to tell me that he couldn’t meet the number I needed to make it work and still make plenty of sales that day. I won’t do business with another Hyundai dealer.
1 Comments
Work with Jon Smith! You won’t regret it!
by 02/11/2020on
We worked with Jon Smith this past weekend while looking for a new car and let me say, Jon could not have made the experience any more pleasant. He is not pushy at all and makes sure you are getting into a car you love and you are doing it in a way it makes sense for your life financially as well. We walked in uncertain what we were looking for and came back 3 days in a row just to see the same car over and over. Jon became a friend/family and someone we could trust with the decision we were making and we were certain we were comfortable because Jon made sure we were. I would recommend everyone go to this Hyundai and work with Jon Smith, especially if you want one of the best car shopping experiences i have ever had. Him and his whole team will be hard to ever beat!
1 Comments
A+
by 01/31/2020on
I came into Napleton Valley Hyundai with out high Hope's because of my credit situation. Nizar and his team worked on it for 3 days and made it happen. I am very thankful for them. They were patient and informative A++++
1 Comments
Napleton Hyundai Aurora
by 01/30/2020on
Another wonderful experience with friendly and helpful people. Joe in particular was so wonderful and inspiring. Thank you to all for everything!
1 Comments
Joe Williams made my experience great.
by 01/28/2020on
Dealt with Joe Williams here for a new SUV. He was super easy to work with and made sure to show us exactly the right vehicle based on what we were looking for. I have bought quite a few vehicles in my life, the best experience I've had was with Joe at Napleton.
Quick Lube and Tire Rotation
by 01/17/2020on
Service was wonderful this time. Something is different as I didnt have to wait 2 hours or more for an oil change. I was actually able to pull in the bay this time for my scheduled service. It's usually super busy and that turned me away for a while because I would make an appointment and still have to wait above 2 hours for an oil change. Today was different. Quick and easy. Service manager Mike Petrasek was great and attentive. I appreciate that.
1 Comments
Joe Williams 5/5 stars!!
by 01/11/2020on
Fantastic and outstanding service from Joe Williams, my first car buying experience was painless and comfortable with his assistants. I look forward to being a customer of this dealership for a long time. Thank you again for all your hospitality. 5/5 stars!!!!
1 Comments
Great buying experience
by 01/01/2020on
The buying experience was among the best I’ve had. Our sales person Darnell was outstanding. Super easy to work with. No games. No surprises. Overall highly satisfied. .
1 Comments
Great people, great experience
by 12/27/2019on
Mike C. was great and helped me walk out with a great car within my budget
1 Comments
Faris was awesome!!
by 12/18/2019on
The whole crew from Faris to Ollie to finance were awesome to work with. Made our purchase very easy.
1 Comments
Good customer service
by 12/16/2019on
Great customer service Micheal Cummins was professional funny and make sure that me and my husband were happy thanks
1 Comments
Great Service
by 12/13/2019on
Came in to get a trade and Faris was a great help, very knowledgeable and straight forward. Thanks!!
1 Comments
Bad experience...
by 12/01/2019on
My first visit went well. I got a decent price for my first time there.....but I was just looking at prices, not really intending to buy. Buying a new car depended on if my daughter wanted to take over payments on ours. She decided no and we stopped looking. Two months later, our daughter's 2002 Civic got a bad engine oil leak ($2000.00 repair) and we started looking again. Our original salesman was not in that day, so we talked to another guy. He was very friendly. All the employees we saw seemed very friendly.....I guess until you decide not to buy. I will try to keep this short. 1) Salesman tried to sell me the "Napelton Experience" for $1395.00. I said no, but the pricing breakdown sheet he presented to us had it on there anyway. After a little more talking, he comes back with a new price and a monthly payment. His price was much higher than the price I got just 2 months earlier. This is when my wife and I both realized that if you get the 0/0% financing, you get very little of the bonuses and incentives that are offered. Our first salesman never really told us this. This was also when we realized that the very good internet price we got was with 0/0% interest or the incentives, not both. No where in the email was any of this mentioned. We got offered what seemed like very high monthly payment rates, so we left. Both sides were angry. When I got home and looked over the price breakdown, the "Napelton Experience" was now $399.00. I still never asked for it and where did this odd number come from. It looks like they were trying sneak it on without me catching it. 2) In a total of 3 visits, we received 11 different monthly payment plans. All these plans were with $3000.00 down. 3) Next day our original salesman called and asked what happened. I told him and he said he will see what he could do. He texted me later with a message saying to call him that he had great news. He offered me 0/0% financing and a very good monthly payment rate for 72 months. After doing some calculating, this deal was very close to the good internet price we got and with 0/0% financing. We went in the next day to buy the car. 4) Me, my wife and daughter (28) all went. We had just filled out the credit report and while waiting, went out to see the car. As we were sitting and standing around the new car; wondering where the $35.00 first aid kit was, our salesman comes out and tells us there was an error. Our monthly payment would not be $210.00/month (like I was told over the phone and the salesman agreed he said) but $251.00/month. This added $2952.00 to the price of the car. This is where all heck broke out and I think either a sales manager or general manager came to talk to us. He said the mistake was that the monthly rate I was offered was with $6000.00 down, not $3000.00. The problem was; never ever did I say I was putting $6K down, always $3K. After some intense and angry negotiations, I was asked what I wanted to pay. I came at a number that was halfway between my target number and what they originally offered. They said no. He offered me some rates that were higher than I previously was offered; I said no. At this point, the guy we were talking to was getting very angry. He was writing very fast, scribbling in a rough manner all over a sheet of paper, circling numbers many times, crossing out numbers like he had a crayon and at one point he ripped thru the paper he was writing on. (I did save these papers). It was at this point that he asked me 2 times if I see a common denominator here (referring that I was the problem that a car is not being bought). After a couple more monthly rate offers, he said that the one I get now will be his lowest offer. (Why didn't he give me this lowest offer in the first place)? I told him that at this point that my mind was swirling with confusion and that I would like to take the weekend to think it over and I would get back to him on Monday. He said...very boldly...that I pay this lowest price right now (as he is circling around and around the number with his pen) or it goes up to the higher price on Monday. I said no and he started to angrly scratch out the low number and circling the higher number many times. Again he said this higher rate is the number if you come back Monday. And during all this talk he kept saying how the dealer is losing money, showing me numbers that were bad for them, etc. He said he would show me an invoice to prove how much they were losing. (Looking at an invoice that I know nothing about and knowing that car dealers get incentives and what not for cars, I would probably wonder how much truth is really in one of those). I left the dealer with my head spinning about what just happened. 5) Before my second visit with the dealer, I wanted to confirm that the 0/0% financing was still good with the internet price I got with the car I wanted. I called the internet girl and she said it was. She never mentioned that the offer was for 0/0% for 72 months or the bonuses and incentives, not both. After finding this out on my second visit, I called the internet girl again. I asked her again if the 0/0% offer was still good on this car. At first she said no; that she never would of said that. A few seconds later she said yes, that this car had the 0/0%. Trying to be nice, I explained to her that since she deals with car buying everyday and I am doing this after 6 years, I don't know all the ins and outs and facts about how the car pricing and deals work with incentives and such. I explained to her that any emails that she sends out should have an asterisk somewhere explaining about the incentives and what works with what. This could maybe help other people also. I don't know if she completely understood what I was saying, but I tried. I mention this because that GM? that I was dealing with said that the internet price I got had all the incentives that the dealer offered included in it. These were the military offer, first responder and college grad. I didn't think the internet price included these, so just for my own curiosity I called to talk to the girl to ask her about it. She was busy, but 2 other people offered to talk to me about it. I said I really wanted to talk to the internet person ( I wanted to hear her answer, not what someone else thinks she might have been thinking). I left my number that morning for her to call back. Late in the afternoon she didn't call back yet, so I called again. She was still busy so some guy came on the phone. I told him I wanted to talk to internet person. He said to talk to him only. I asked why and he said she was afraid of me and that I was harassing her. I was totally stunned by what he said. After telling him I just wanted to ask her a question; I said that he could be with her in her office and on the phone with her, he told me again to not call again or he would report me. I did not call again. 6) In ending, the next day I called Pugi in Downers Grove. I said that I just had a bad experience at another local Hyundai dealer ( the person probably guessed who) and to please give me a monthly rate with 0/0% interest and $3000.00 down. An hour later she emailed me a deal that was better than anything Napelton offered (a price that Napelton said they would lose money on). I never thought that a phone call and an email could get me as good a deal as talking in person. I bought the car the next day at Pugi. The whole transition took about an hour only.
1 Comments
Excellent service!
by 11/18/2019on
Dion Allen was a excellent in helping us obtain a new Hyundai! Highly recommend him and the rest of Napleton's Valley Hyundai
1 Comments
Napleton Valley Hyundai
by 11/08/2019on
They have very nice cars that are reasonably priced. There is a lot to choose from. The staff is there to help you from the moment you walk in. Things started going array with my financing, but they provided a hotel for us to stay until things got worked out.
1 Comments
The Ed Napleton Auto Group remains dedicated to their customers in every aspect of the car buying experience and providing unparalleled customer satisfaction.
1 Comments