sales Rating

My first visit went well. I got a decent price for my first time there.....but I was just looking at prices, not really intending to buy. Buying a new car depended on if my daughter wanted to take over payments on ours. She decided no and we stopped looking. Two months later, our daughter's 2002 Civic got a bad engine oil leak ($2000.00 repair) and we started looking again. Our original salesman was not in that day, so we talked to another guy. He was very friendly. All the employees we saw seemed very friendly.....I guess until you decide not to buy. I will try to keep this short. 1) Salesman tried to sell me the "Napelton Experience" for $1395.00. I said no, but the pricing breakdown sheet he presented to us had it on there anyway. After a little more talking, he comes back with a new price and a monthly payment. His price was much higher than the price I got just 2 months earlier. This is when my wife and I both realized that if you get the 0/0% financing, you get very little of the bonuses and incentives that are offered. Our first salesman never really told us this. This was also when we realized that the very good internet price we got was with 0/0% interest or the incentives, not both. No where in the email was any of this mentioned. We got offered what seemed like very high monthly payment rates, so we left. Both sides were angry. When I got home and looked over the price breakdown, the "Napelton Experience" was now $399.00. I still never asked for it and where did this odd number come from. It looks like they were trying sneak it on without me catching it. 2) In a total of 3 visits, we received 11 different monthly payment plans. All these plans were with $3000.00 down. 3) Next day our original salesman called and asked what happened. I told him and he said he will see what he could do. He texted me later with a message saying to call him that he had great news. He offered me 0/0% financing and a very good monthly payment rate for 72 months. After doing some calculating, this deal was very close to the good internet price we got and with 0/0% financing. We went in the next day to buy the car. 4) Me, my wife and daughter (28) all went. We had just filled out the credit report and while waiting, went out to see the car. As we were sitting and standing around the new car; wondering where the $35.00 first aid kit was, our salesman comes out and tells us there was an error. Our monthly payment would not be $210.00/month (like I was told over the phone and the salesman agreed he said) but $251.00/month. This added $2952.00 to the price of the car. This is where all heck broke out and I think either a sales manager or general manager came to talk to us. He said the mistake was that the monthly rate I was offered was with $6000.00 down, not $3000.00. The problem was; never ever did I say I was putting $6K down, always $3K. After some intense and angry negotiations, I was asked what I wanted to pay. I came at a number that was halfway between my target number and what they originally offered. They said no. He offered me some rates that were higher than I previously was offered; I said no. At this point, the guy we were talking to was getting very angry. He was writing very fast, scribbling in a rough manner all over a sheet of paper, circling numbers many times, crossing out numbers like he had a crayon and at one point he ripped thru the paper he was writing on. (I did save these papers). It was at this point that he asked me 2 times if I see a common denominator here (referring that I was the problem that a car is not being bought). After a couple more monthly rate offers, he said that the one I get now will be his lowest offer. (Why didn't he give me this lowest offer in the first place)? I told him that at this point that my mind was swirling with confusion and that I would like to take the weekend to think it over and I would get back to him on Monday. He said...very boldly...that I pay this lowest price right now (as he is circling around and around the number with his pen) or it goes up to the higher price on Monday. I said no and he started to angrly scratch out the low number and circling the higher number many times. Again he said this higher rate is the number if you come back Monday. And during all this talk he kept saying how the dealer is losing money, showing me numbers that were bad for them, etc. He said he would show me an invoice to prove how much they were losing. (Looking at an invoice that I know nothing about and knowing that car dealers get incentives and what not for cars, I would probably wonder how much truth is really in one of those). I left the dealer with my head spinning about what just happened. 5) Before my second visit with the dealer, I wanted to confirm that the 0/0% financing was still good with the internet price I got with the car I wanted. I called the internet girl and she said it was. She never mentioned that the offer was for 0/0% for 72 months or the bonuses and incentives, not both. After finding this out on my second visit, I called the internet girl again. I asked her again if the 0/0% offer was still good on this car. At first she said no; that she never would of said that. A few seconds later she said yes, that this car had the 0/0%. Trying to be nice, I explained to her that since she deals with car buying everyday and I am doing this after 6 years, I don't know all the ins and outs and facts about how the car pricing and deals work with incentives and such. I explained to her that any emails that she sends out should have an asterisk somewhere explaining about the incentives and what works with what. This could maybe help other people also. I don't know if she completely understood what I was saying, but I tried. I mention this because that GM? that I was dealing with said that the internet price I got had all the incentives that the dealer offered included in it. These were the military offer, first responder and college grad. I didn't think the internet price included these, so just for my own curiosity I called to talk to the girl to ask her about it. She was busy, but 2 other people offered to talk to me about it. I said I really wanted to talk to the internet person ( I wanted to hear her answer, not what someone else thinks she might have been thinking). I left my number that morning for her to call back. Late in the afternoon she didn't call back yet, so I called again. She was still busy so some guy came on the phone. I told him I wanted to talk to internet person. He said to talk to him only. I asked why and he said she was afraid of me and that I was harassing her. I was totally stunned by what he said. After telling him I just wanted to ask her a question; I said that he could be with her in her office and on the phone with her, he told me again to not call again or he would report me. I did not call again. 6) In ending, the next day I called Pugi in Downers Grove. I said that I just had a bad experience at another local Hyundai dealer ( the person probably guessed who) and to please give me a monthly rate with 0/0% interest and $3000.00 down. An hour later she emailed me a deal that was better than anything Napelton offered (a price that Napelton said they would lose money on). I never thought that a phone call and an email could get me as good a deal as talking in person. I bought the car the next day at Pugi. The whole transition took about an hour only. Read more