If you need a Dodge, Ram or Jeep do yourself a favor and go anywhere other than Dennis Dillion Ram in Caldwell, Idaho... They advertised the price of the vehicle at roughly $48,000 including discounts and rebates. I contacted them to purchase on July 1st in the a.m. asked for a purchase order as I was at the bank. They did not respond in time before the bank closed, but ASSURED me in writing and verbally that the rebates would still be good on July 2nd. I contacted again on the 2nd for a purchase order while I was at the bank they didn't respond until the end of the day and stated that the rebate was no longer valid. They said it was FCA's fault and that Chrysler Ram told them not to sell/"drop" anymore vehicles on the 1st. They then proceeded to tell me that the manager was on the phone with Chrysler arguing about the rebates( I believe this was also a lie, because the rebates department was closed while they were supposedly taking to them). They said they were working on it and would get back to me on the 3rd. I finally got a response back on the 3rd with the new revised numbers of roughly $58,000. I chose to purchase the vehicle, had them finally send over a purchase order and my bank drafted a cashier's check. I arrived at the dealership on the 5th of July to complete paperwork and give them the check. As soon as I sat down they brought me a credit app to fill out. I explained that I didn't need credit as I had a check for the total purchase of the truck. They said it's just to put my info in the computer. I filled it out without including my social or birthdate. They brought it back and said they needed both of those pieces of information in order to sell me the truck. I argued this and pointed out that what they were telling me was a lie. They insisted they needed it in order to check my identity against an OFAC list for terrorism and money laundering. When I questioned this and pointed out that all they needed was my name, address and phone number to check this, they said I was wrong and would not proceed with the truck sale without my social and dob. I relented and told them not to check my credit, that I was paying cash. Though they apparently did not check my credit, I became aware of the fact that they were running credit on customers to attempt to persuade customers into Chrysler financing and telling customers if they did use Chrysler financing that they couldn't pay it off before 6 months otherwise Chrysler sends them a nasty gram. The reality more than likely is that the dealership loses their commission from the financing if the customer pays it off before 6 months has passed.(Unethical and probably borderline illegal) in the way they present this information. I'm finally now in the room for paperwork. I pointed out that the po doesn't match up in the line items except for the final out the door price. They said that's all that matters. I relied on them to collect the correct sales tax, alas they couldn't even do that right. I was contacted on July 11th and told that I would owe another almost $800 dollars in order to get my registration from the dmv. I called my sales rep on the 12th explained the situation. He had a sales manager contact me. The manager said it's my responsibility and they would not do anything about it. I let him know that I would be contacting Chrysler again. His response "I don't care. Chrysler has no say in how we do business. Make sure you spell my name right when you call them". Really sad reflection on the RAM brand, that they do business this way. Lied about rebate status Lied about needing my social, quoting the Patriot Act and OFAC. Lied to customers about Chrysler financial Altered the paperwork from the original signed po they presented to me and my bank. Collected the incorrect tax while padding their profit and pushing that error onto me. Rude. Unprofessional. Uncaring They checked every single box on why so many people hate car salesman and dealerships. #FiatChrysler #FCA #DennisDillionAutoGroup #caldwellidaho #idahoattorneygeneral #washingtonattorneygeneral Read more