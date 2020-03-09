BEWARE...
Slick Billy in sales wants to charge $350 for "Documents Processing Charges" alone for a vehicle purchase. Never heard of a dealer charging more than $85 for any vehicle. Is this even legal? BEWARE of this dealership.
DONE WITH DENNIS DILLON!
Our relationship with Dennis Dillon, Caldwell, Idaho has been interesting. Purchased new Ram Big Horn in late 2016, traded a 2015 Toyota Tundra. We were not overwhelmed with the deal but accepted the terms as fair. About two weeks later we were contacted by the General Manager and asked to stop by as there were details of the trade that needed to be cleared up. Turns out that Dennis Dillon, when getting the payoff for our trade used the wrong figures... We still owed about $2000. We said too bad, their error. Unfortunately, hidden well within the volumes of documents is a clause that makes the buyer liable for any errors despite the error was on the part of the seller. Dillon refused to accept any responsibility, refused any attempt at compromise. We paid the difference. Fast forward: Although vowing to never purchase form Dillon again, out of convenience we continued to utilize the Service Dept. For recalls, etc. Generally, recall parts were ordered and we awaited a call to advise of replacement schedule, at our persistence, eventually most upgrades were implemented. Most recently (last 30 days) we began noticing rear-end noise when shifting from drive to reverse. After some reluctant coordination Dillon agreed to look at it. Turns out differential is out, parts to order, cannot drive. A week later repairs done. 150 miles later, noise and shifting issues reappear. Returned to Dillon and aftre considerable discussion was advised that everything was normal and nothing more could be done...Advised to drive it until it gets worse or completely fails, then they could do something. Last week I called left a message for the service advisor handling our issues thanking him for his patience in dealing with out issues and advised that we were experiencing vibration in the drive shaft, would he please call so we could discuss. NO response. We have taken to another mechanic and discovered the drive shaft and u-joint have been incorrectly installed resulting in vibration at all speeds which will eventually result in excessive third member and differential wear in addition to uncomfortable driving conditions. We are done with Dennis Dillon
Do yourself a favor and buy from anywhere but here!
If you need a Dodge, Ram or Jeep do yourself a favor and go anywhere other than Dennis Dillion Ram in Caldwell, Idaho... They advertised the price of the vehicle at roughly $48,000 including discounts and rebates. I contacted them to purchase on July 1st in the a.m. asked for a purchase order as I was at the bank. They did not respond in time before the bank closed, but ASSURED me in writing and verbally that the rebates would still be good on July 2nd. I contacted again on the 2nd for a purchase order while I was at the bank they didn't respond until the end of the day and stated that the rebate was no longer valid. They said it was FCA's fault and that Chrysler Ram told them not to sell/"drop" anymore vehicles on the 1st. They then proceeded to tell me that the manager was on the phone with Chrysler arguing about the rebates( I believe this was also a lie, because the rebates department was closed while they were supposedly taking to them). They said they were working on it and would get back to me on the 3rd. I finally got a response back on the 3rd with the new revised numbers of roughly $58,000. I chose to purchase the vehicle, had them finally send over a purchase order and my bank drafted a cashier's check. I arrived at the dealership on the 5th of July to complete paperwork and give them the check. As soon as I sat down they brought me a credit app to fill out. I explained that I didn't need credit as I had a check for the total purchase of the truck. They said it's just to put my info in the computer. I filled it out without including my social or birthdate. They brought it back and said they needed both of those pieces of information in order to sell me the truck. I argued this and pointed out that what they were telling me was a lie. They insisted they needed it in order to check my identity against an OFAC list for terrorism and money laundering. When I questioned this and pointed out that all they needed was my name, address and phone number to check this, they said I was wrong and would not proceed with the truck sale without my social and dob. I relented and told them not to check my credit, that I was paying cash. Though they apparently did not check my credit, I became aware of the fact that they were running credit on customers to attempt to persuade customers into Chrysler financing and telling customers if they did use Chrysler financing that they couldn't pay it off before 6 months otherwise Chrysler sends them a nasty gram. The reality more than likely is that the dealership loses their commission from the financing if the customer pays it off before 6 months has passed.(Unethical and probably borderline illegal) in the way they present this information. I'm finally now in the room for paperwork. I pointed out that the po doesn't match up in the line items except for the final out the door price. They said that's all that matters. I relied on them to collect the correct sales tax, alas they couldn't even do that right. I was contacted on July 11th and told that I would owe another almost $800 dollars in order to get my registration from the dmv. I called my sales rep on the 12th explained the situation. He had a sales manager contact me. The manager said it's my responsibility and they would not do anything about it. I let him know that I would be contacting Chrysler again. His response "I don't care. Chrysler has no say in how we do business. Make sure you spell my name right when you call them". Really sad reflection on the RAM brand, that they do business this way. Lied about rebate status Lied about needing my social, quoting the Patriot Act and OFAC. Lied to customers about Chrysler financial Altered the paperwork from the original signed po they presented to me and my bank. Collected the incorrect tax while padding their profit and pushing that error onto me. Rude. Unprofessional. Uncaring They checked every single box on why so many people hate car salesman and dealerships. #FiatChrysler #FCA #DennisDillionAutoGroup #caldwellidaho #idahoattorneygeneral #washingtonattorneygeneral
Very helpful & great customer service
Weve been working with management and they are very helpful, great customer service, respectful and they really know how to work with their customers.
excellent buying experience
Contacted Anthony though a friend at work. I wanted to trade in my 2014 Ram 2500 fora 2016 Ram 3500. He was courteous and helpful. Sent some pictures of my truck and got a trade in value before we left from Fulton Mo. When we arrived there they honored the price and honored the price they wanted for the new truck. There were no gimmicks no hidden fees no bs to deal with. I have owned 4 new vehicles this was by far my best experience ever. Then when we got the title and licence at Fulton DMV the lady behind the counter tried to over charge me taxes that i already paid. I called Dillon Dodge they talked to the lady and it turned out i overpaid and got a refund from DMV. Thats service after the sale. We will return next time we buy a new vehicle.
Worst Experience Ever
Dennis Dillon in Caldwell has given me by far the worst car buying experience I have ever had. Do not trust these con artists for one second. Once your money is in hand, they wash their hands of any responsibility to you. I purchased one of their preowned cars that had less than 100,000 miles and had passed their 120-point inspection with flying colors (so they said at least). Within a week of my purchase, the dash was lit up light a Christmas tree (check engine light, ABS light, service transmission light, etc.). After repeated unreturned calls (the guy that could help me was going to call me back as soon as possible), I finally went to the dealership in person. The response I received from the pompous prick in the white shirt at the desk, Scott, took me by surprise. In his words, our legal obligation to you ended when you drove off the lot. We owe you nothing. When I asked if he might be concerned about keeping his cash-paying customers happy, or if Dennis Dillon felt an ethical obligation to help fix my situation, his response was stunning. I was told that ethics have no place in business, and Dennis Dillon is a business. Their solution after I paid $6,500 cash and put less than 5,000 miles on the car? Trade it in for $500 and purchase another car. So, I lose $6,000 on the first car, they sell me another car that is significantly marked-up in price, and they lose nothing. I will do everything I can to steer people I know away from this company. I will do all I can to help chase these crooks out of the Treasure Valley. Their prices are low for a reason. You get what you pay for. Please do not make the same mistake I did by buying from Dennis Dillon. Do yourself a favor and go anywhere else.
I don't trust these guys
Years ago Caldwell had an amazing dealer that no matter what I needed, large or small, always made me feel like I was important. When I took my car in for routine maintenance they always did a check on everything, let me know if something really needed done or if I should wait and how long I should wait. They topped off fluids and even vacuumed out the floorboards, all at no extra charge and most of the time flipped off my faulty engine sensor light. They were so great they would even call with service reminders. Then a different company bought the dealership. Enter Dennis Dillon! Since then I've taken my car back to them for minor maintenance, which was always done right but it always takes an hour or two longer than they say it will and all the extra perks are gone. I decided I could live with that as long as their service was good. Then I started seeing other problems. I had a tire losing air so I took my car in and they "couldn't find" the leak. I took it across the street to a different shop and within five minutes they had the leak isolated and fifteen minutes later repaired. Late last summer my AC started having trouble so I decided this was a job for the dealer. I waited for spring and decided to also have them switch out my winter tires for regular while I was at it. They discovered the clutch in the compressor was bad and the repair would be almost $800. Okay, fine, my car is over ten years old so I don't mind paying for a few repairs and when it's over 100F I need the AC. When I picked up the car it wasn't really warm enough to turn on the AC so I waited until sometime later in the day. When I did there was no cold air. I had other errands and I spent the next four hours trying to get some cold air out of that AC unit with nothing. I have to take the car back (I live a long way out of town) and will spend at least four hours waiting or worse, be without my car for another several days. On top of that, it doesn't appear they bothered to check the air in the tires they put back on because two days later one was low on air. I am not at all happy with their service and plan on finding another mechanic ASAP. I'm also in the market for another vehicle right now and because of the past few years' worth of experience with their service department they've lost out on that as well.
Listed price wrong
They called me back the next day, and apologized and confirmed that the price did include the after market rims and tires. So I might actually buy the truck. They have some good prices.
Great experiance
No reason to haggle on the price already beat everyone in my area. Customer service is awesome. Did everything we asked of them. No Dealer add on. Can't wait till I can buy a truck from them
Unfair to cash customers.
We picked the jeep that we wanted and told the salesman (Billy) we wanted to pay cash. He told us that if we paid cash it would cost us $1000.00 more. This was on a 2015 Patriot. We were prepared to pay the asking price. We will never attempt to buy from Dennis Dillon ever again. We will tell our friends to stay away also. Stephanie Franks Annex Oregon
My online purchase
Doug our salesman did an excellent job and was very helpful and upfront with everything. Would come back to him again
Great experience
Friendly staff, Ron Wurtz was wonderful! He was very knowledgable and straight forward! There was no haggle on your prices, and we never felt pressured or persuaded into extra options. Great, straight dealership!
Awesome Experience
My favorite part of the experience was my interaction with Billy. He treated me with respect and was understanding of my needs. He spent an entire day with me making sure we could get it done and i could leave with the jeep i wanted.
Dennis Dillion Dealership
The best vehicle buying experience I have ever had. Excellent price. drove from Reno, NV, to purchase my truck. Doug was outstanding as was the finance manager. Thanks for the personal service.
My New RAM
The actual purchase and dealership visit were really carefree laid-back and relaxed no sales tactics at all very friendly atmosphere. Thanks.
Honest Dealer
I wrote a review on google, but had such a great experience I'm writing one on here as well. Ron Wurtz was my honest sales guy and he had Nick helping. There were no gimmicks or games, everything was ready when I got to Idaho -- Ron even picked me up from the airport. They did not try to pressure me into anything AND I got a great deal on my Jeep. Highly recommend, their prices are hard if not impossible to beat ; there was no haggling or back and forth. Ron and Nick were a pleasure to talk to, and they are on your side. Do yourself a favor and take a flight to Idaho.
Dennis Dillon
Everything was very smooth. No haggling on vehicle price. You guys were true to your price that was quoted to me 2 months prior. My jeep was already cleaned & full of fuel. I have no complaints. I would definitely buy another vehicle from you all. I'm already referring Dennis Dillon to my friends.
Deceptive Advertising
They will tell you whatever they think you need to hear to get you down to their lot. Very deceptive advertising. Do not trust these guys.
Great Experience
I liked everything about my buying experience! From the initial email inquiry, to my phone conversations with Billy Hennessee, being picked up at the airport, the dealership, the employees whom I met there, and the follow up have been nothing short of first class.
Take vehicle somewhere else for service
I was told I had to drive my Jeep w/ faulty transmission all the way to Caldwell for warrenty work ... not true any authorized Jeep dealership ... in Boise, Nampa would have saved time and been much closer to drive. They wouldn't listen when I tried to explain what was wrong with the transmission ... only had 15k miles. I should have bought a Toyota!
Ask quetions, don't get scammed
So they have all these great prices posted online to suck you in. The salesperson I first dealt with is Kyle (very nice) then got to talk to Monte who is your typical car salesman (seen Cadillac man?) Anyway, they will allow you to submit your financial information on the computer but will not quote you any rates or preapprove. Say "they can't run your credit until you get there". Not wanting to mess with this, I went to my credit union got preapproved and called them to get a copy of the deal sheet. Now the price went way up because I was not using their financing, ends up they are the same as everyone else with more scam. They also said after a year, you could transfer to my own financing; i would only be locked in for a year. Dont want to travel to Idaho to figure out that Im stuck for a year at 20% interest rate or something. Funny this "detail" is not disclosed anywhere on their advertised prices. They have a long list of things you need to know before you buy, but somehow they dont let you know about this unless you really dig and ask a bunch of questions. These guys suck, avoid the scam if you are thinking of traveling from very far. Good luck.
