The most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had.
by 07/20/2020on
I arrived at Ed Voyles at around 9:15 am and was driving out in my new car at 11:15 am. This was the fastest car buying experience I have ever had. My Salesperson Stephen Empie was fantastic. I never ever felt pressure and they worked with me to get me the terms I was comfortable with. Chris Ashby the Finance Manager was also pretty amazing. If you're looking for a new KIA go to Ed Voyles !
!! Ed Voyles Kia !!
by 08/13/2020on
Andrew Holler (lead salesperson) was really helpful in answering my questions and communicated with me throughout this process. I highly recommend him. Daidrean Ramsay was also very helpful and accommodating. It was a really good experience.
Second time, same result.
by 03/15/2020on
Got to sit thru the buying off lease process with Ed Voyles, not sure if its Jr. or not, but he with his manager made the process go well. He is very friendly and makes conversation friendly, not just about business. They are always easy to deal with and they are pretty straight forward with the process. I will recommend doing some research, know what you are looking for, and it makes it that much easier. I will be back when it's time for a new vehicle.
Awesome 😎
by 02/27/2020on
6 years and 3 Sportage - Purchased at Ed Voyles Kia at Smyrna. I recently work wilth Will Davis. He is awesome! Start to finish. I love my 2020 SX Sportage!!
Positive experience
by 02/08/2020on
They were very accommodating and helpful in working out finance terms. Demeanor was professional but friendly. Overall a positive experience.
Muddled sale
by 01/28/2020on
There were definitely rough spots. The worst was when I brought the car home and it would not START! Dealer had to come to my house and bring me a loner Dead battery on a new sale. Unacceptable. A terrible inconvenience. Other problems included that I had to repeatly drive to dealer (out of town) to close the sale. The people I needed to meet with either were not there, were talking to other customers or terribly, terribly slow, making me late to or missing impotant doctor's appointments. I had a heart attack in December.
2020 Kia Sportage EX
by 01/20/2020on
I had a great experience with this dealer. I’ve used their service department for years and when I was ready to buy my new car I chose this location. Everyone was great from online to sales to finance. The whole process was easy and stress free.
Good visit
by 11/11/2019on
The service appointment went well. The service agent spent time answering my questions. Wait time wasn't too long. Staff was friendly and accomadating
Exceptional Service
by 10/10/2019on
Carie was amazing!!! He was extremely accommodating and attentive. He even walked me to the vehicle with an umbrella since it was raining. He helped me to clean out my old vehicle, removed my old tags and placed my new ones! Everyone I interacted with was phenomenal and extremely professional! They have a friend in me. I was treated like family. Keep up the great work!!!!!
Exceptional Service
by 09/30/2019on
The service was great! Carey was a great salesman and Chris in finance was a pleasure to work with.
Great car buying experience
by 01/11/2019on
This is a very friendly and professional dealership. I got a good price and most importantly, no surprises. I traveled 230 miles to get my plug-in hybrid here because they had them in stock (not all dealers do). I highly recommend them!
Yes, a New Car
by 11/13/2018on
My family and went to purchase a new Kia Niro. They helpful, friendly, and willing to help you get the price you need.
Blessings in disguise:awesome teamwork and compassion
by 08/16/2018on
I wan to take the opportunity to thank Chianna Massie for her professional, kindness and willingness to go above and beyond for my family as I looked for another Kia Soul!! I want to thank the manger Robert and their finance personnel Mr. David. Thank you for your expertise and knowledge about the Kia Soul and making it possible for me to be able to afford one of my favorite vehicles on the road!!
Great Dealership to Buy a Car!
by 08/04/2018on
Just bought my new Sportage LX at Ed Voyles KIA. The staff was not pushy--just informative and helpful at every point in the process. They make the car-buying process as pleasant and easy as it can be!
New Car great experience
by 05/11/2018on
After having a car emergency, I was not excited to make my way to a dealership but luckily I had Brandon as my salesman. He gave excellent service and offered me a good deal on my car. He was honest and found us the best deal for my situation. While my deal was great, his personality and ability to accommodate our high standard of sales experience exceeded our expectations. He even played along and let us sit in the Stinger in order to sign our deal (I bought a far less expensive car). Cant really say enough how thankful I am that I bought my car from Brandon and the whole dealership in general!
Kia Optima - Ed Voyles
by 02/11/2018on
Bought a 2018 Kia Optima from Ed Voyles Kia! Loved the dealership.. Orion was our sales person and was very knowledable of their inventory and answered all of our questions.. love my car.. its has a 1.6T engine.. I have averaged 36.8MPG so over the last 2 weeks.. not only is it economically amazing - it has turbo power when I need it!
Third Optima Purchased
by 12/28/2017on
On December 26, 2017, I purchased my third Kia Optima from Ed Voyles over the past three years. Most recently I was able to work with Robert Baptiste via email on selection and pricing on a 2018 model. I was then able to complete the entire transaction is under an hour when I visited the dealership. Robert, Doug, Orion and Lynn were very respectful of my time and great to work with throughout the process. I recommend them all to anyone interested in purchasing a Kia. I have used the Ed Voyles' service department for all the routine maintenance on my prior two Optima's and receive excellent attention and service from Andrew, Patrick and Steve.
Do not go here
by 12/20/2017on
Do not go here! After exploring multiple hyundai/Kia dealerships this one is by far the worst. Extremely bad attitudes, classic switch and bait techniques and full of liars (on both sides Kia and hyundai - both owned by ed Voyles). They'll tell you you're locked in at one at price, run your credit, then come back and act as if they made a mistake on pricing and then out of no where the car is 4000 dollars more. Then they want to show your other cars. Calling beforehand doesn't help, they'll say anything they can to get you in the door. So desperate. They'll lie about color, millage, even having the car in stock. You'll call hey is this stock number there, "oh yes ma'am come on in"- get there oh actually we sold that car just yesterday. Lies. Lies. Lies. The Kia manager was so ashamed of his behavior he wouldn't even speak to us face to face. Neither location apologized, in fact, over at kia, Lynn the finance person, even had the nerve to look at us like we were crazy and wasting her time after she pulled our credit then increased the car price. What a joke. Do not go here, way better options close by. Lastly, I've purchased a few cars over the years and never experienced anything like at Ed Voyles. Honestly do not know how they are still in business.
Ed Voyles Hyundai
by 03/23/2017on
Ed Voyles Hundai and especially Jessica McBride were exceptional in the purchase of my 2014 Kia Soul. They even replaced my battery when it went dead a week later. I would recommend them to anyone looking for a new or used Kia!
Monet Jackson
by 05/24/2016on
She was awesome. Made everything very easy and she was very friendly.love my car
Exceptional Service
by 05/17/2016on
I had a great experience at the dealership on Cobb Parkway. Glen was extremely friendly and customer service focused!