sales Rating

Do not go here! After exploring multiple hyundai/Kia dealerships this one is by far the worst. Extremely bad attitudes, classic switch and bait techniques and full of liars (on both sides Kia and hyundai - both owned by ed Voyles). They'll tell you you're locked in at one at price, run your credit, then come back and act as if they made a mistake on pricing and then out of no where the car is 4000 dollars more. Then they want to show your other cars. Calling beforehand doesn't help, they'll say anything they can to get you in the door. So desperate. They'll lie about color, millage, even having the car in stock. You'll call hey is this stock number there, "oh yes ma'am come on in"- get there oh actually we sold that car just yesterday. Lies. Lies. Lies. The Kia manager was so ashamed of his behavior he wouldn't even speak to us face to face. Neither location apologized, in fact, over at kia, Lynn the finance person, even had the nerve to look at us like we were crazy and wasting her time after she pulled our credit then increased the car price. What a joke. Do not go here, way better options close by. Lastly, I've purchased a few cars over the years and never experienced anything like at Ed Voyles. Honestly do not know how they are still in business. Read more