Ed Voyles Kia

Visit dealer’s website 
2145 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(844) 841-5254
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Ed Voyles Kia

4.8
Overall Rating
(12)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

The most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had.

by Bryan Fort on 07/20/2020

I arrived at Ed Voyles at around 9:15 am and was driving out in my new car at 11:15 am. This was the fastest car buying experience I have ever had. My Salesperson Stephen Empie was fantastic. I never ever felt pressure and they worked with me to get me the terms I was comfortable with. Chris Ashby the Finance Manager was also pretty amazing. If you're looking for a new KIA go to Ed Voyles !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
70 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

!! Ed Voyles Kia !!

by Taylor S on 08/13/2020

Andrew Holler (lead salesperson) was really helpful in answering my questions and communicated with me throughout this process. I highly recommend him. Daidrean Ramsay was also very helpful and accommodating. It was a really good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The most pleasant car buying experience I have ever had.

by Bryan Fort on 07/20/2020

I arrived at Ed Voyles at around 9:15 am and was driving out in my new car at 11:15 am. This was the fastest car buying experience I have ever had. My Salesperson Stephen Empie was fantastic. I never ever felt pressure and they worked with me to get me the terms I was comfortable with. Chris Ashby the Finance Manager was also pretty amazing. If you're looking for a new KIA go to Ed Voyles !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Second time, same result.

by Jim G on 03/15/2020

Got to sit thru the buying off lease process with Ed Voyles, not sure if its Jr. or not, but he with his manager made the process go well. He is very friendly and makes conversation friendly, not just about business. They are always easy to deal with and they are pretty straight forward with the process. I will recommend doing some research, know what you are looking for, and it makes it that much easier. I will be back when it's time for a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome 😎

by Scott on 02/27/2020

6 years and 3 Sportage - Purchased at Ed Voyles Kia at Smyrna. I recently work wilth Will Davis. He is awesome! Start to finish. I love my 2020 SX Sportage!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Positive experience

by Positive experience on 02/08/2020

They were very accommodating and helpful in working out finance terms. Demeanor was professional but friendly. Overall a positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Muddled sale

by Muddled sale on 01/28/2020

There were definitely rough spots. The worst was when I brought the car home and it would not START! Dealer had to come to my house and bring me a loner Dead battery on a new sale. Unacceptable. A terrible inconvenience. Other problems included that I had to repeatly drive to dealer (out of town) to close the sale. The people I needed to meet with either were not there, were talking to other customers or terribly, terribly slow, making me late to or missing impotant doctor's appointments. I had a heart attack in December.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2020 Kia Sportage EX

by Jill Worley on 01/20/2020

I had a great experience with this dealer. I’ve used their service department for years and when I was ready to buy my new car I chose this location. Everyone was great from online to sales to finance. The whole process was easy and stress free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good visit

by James on 11/11/2019

The service appointment went well. The service agent spent time answering my questions. Wait time wasn't too long. Staff was friendly and accomadating

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Exceptional Service

by Dominique Williams on 10/10/2019

Carie was amazing!!! He was extremely accommodating and attentive. He even walked me to the vehicle with an umbrella since it was raining. He helped me to clean out my old vehicle, removed my old tags and placed my new ones! Everyone I interacted with was phenomenal and extremely professional! They have a friend in me. I was treated like family. Keep up the great work!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Exceptional Service

by Exceptional Service on 09/30/2019

The service was great! Carey was a great salesman and Chris in finance was a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great car buying experience

by JP on 01/11/2019

This is a very friendly and professional dealership. I got a good price and most importantly, no surprises. I traveled 230 miles to get my plug-in hybrid here because they had them in stock (not all dealers do). I highly recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Yes, a New Car

by carter2247 on 11/13/2018

My family and went to purchase a new Kia Niro. They helpful, friendly, and willing to help you get the price you need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Blessings in disguise:awesome teamwork and compassion

by StarlingKia on 08/16/2018

I wan to take the opportunity to thank Chianna Massie for her professional, kindness and willingness to go above and beyond for my family as I looked for another Kia Soul!! I want to thank the manger Robert and their finance personnel Mr. David. Thank you for your expertise and knowledge about the Kia Soul and making it possible for me to be able to afford one of my favorite vehicles on the road!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Dealership to Buy a Car!

by songbird1946 on 08/04/2018

Just bought my new Sportage LX at Ed Voyles KIA. The staff was not pushy--just informative and helpful at every point in the process. They make the car-buying process as pleasant and easy as it can be!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New Car great experience

by Tholt27 on 05/11/2018

After having a car emergency, I was not excited to make my way to a dealership but luckily I had Brandon as my salesman. He gave excellent service and offered me a good deal on my car. He was honest and found us the best deal for my situation. While my deal was great, his personality and ability to accommodate our high standard of sales experience exceeded our expectations. He even played along and let us sit in the Stinger in order to sign our deal (I bought a far less expensive car). Cant really say enough how thankful I am that I bought my car from Brandon and the whole dealership in general!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Kia Optima - Ed Voyles

by Love_my_Kia on 02/11/2018

Bought a 2018 Kia Optima from Ed Voyles Kia! Loved the dealership.. Orion was our sales person and was very knowledable of their inventory and answered all of our questions.. love my car.. its has a 1.6T engine.. I have averaged 36.8MPG so over the last 2 weeks.. not only is it economically amazing - it has turbo power when I need it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Third Optima Purchased

by Mike_W_ on 12/28/2017

On December 26, 2017, I purchased my third Kia Optima from Ed Voyles over the past three years. Most recently I was able to work with Robert Baptiste via email on selection and pricing on a 2018 model. I was then able to complete the entire transaction is under an hour when I visited the dealership. Robert, Doug, Orion and Lynn were very respectful of my time and great to work with throughout the process. I recommend them all to anyone interested in purchasing a Kia. I have used the Ed Voyles' service department for all the routine maintenance on my prior two Optima's and receive excellent attention and service from Andrew, Patrick and Steve.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Do not go here

by Lindsey1345 on 12/20/2017

Do not go here! After exploring multiple hyundai/Kia dealerships this one is by far the worst. Extremely bad attitudes, classic switch and bait techniques and full of liars (on both sides Kia and hyundai - both owned by ed Voyles). They'll tell you you're locked in at one at price, run your credit, then come back and act as if they made a mistake on pricing and then out of no where the car is 4000 dollars more. Then they want to show your other cars. Calling beforehand doesn't help, they'll say anything they can to get you in the door. So desperate. They'll lie about color, millage, even having the car in stock. You'll call hey is this stock number there, "oh yes ma'am come on in"- get there oh actually we sold that car just yesterday. Lies. Lies. Lies. The Kia manager was so ashamed of his behavior he wouldn't even speak to us face to face. Neither location apologized, in fact, over at kia, Lynn the finance person, even had the nerve to look at us like we were crazy and wasting her time after she pulled our credit then increased the car price. What a joke. Do not go here, way better options close by. Lastly, I've purchased a few cars over the years and never experienced anything like at Ed Voyles. Honestly do not know how they are still in business.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ed Voyles Hyundai

by Ragdollz on 03/23/2017

Ed Voyles Hundai and especially Jessica McBride were exceptional in the purchase of my 2014 Kia Soul. They even replaced my battery when it went dead a week later. I would recommend them to anyone looking for a new or used Kia!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Monet Jackson

by Chickox01 on 05/24/2016

She was awesome. Made everything very easy and she was very friendly.love my car

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Kylarenee on 05/17/2016

I had a great experience at the dealership on Cobb Parkway. Glen was extremely friendly and customer service focused!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
182 cars in stock
180 new2 used0 certified pre-owned
Kia Forte
Kia Forte
51 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Soul
Kia Soul
29 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Sedona
Kia Sedona
16 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes