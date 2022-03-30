5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Having worked in a car dealership, I know the typical car sales questions and pitch process. From the very beginning, we got NONE of that. We showed up on the lot and were met by Aaron Boggs. We were looking for a used Subaru Ascent we saw online and we told him what vehicle we were interested in. We saw the car, so while he was getting the keys, we walked to the car and started looking at it. While we were standing there, he started the Ascent (remote start) and unlocked the door so we got inside and started looking. He got in the back seat and talked about a couple of things and we decided to go for a test drive. Aaron was so laid back. He answered questions, talked about the features, told a few stories, and we all were laughing. After the test drive, we told him we would take it, and he filled out some information, went to get the VIN off the car we were trading in, and in a few minutes, they came back with an offer sheet that included a payment. I signed, and we were off. It was the most un-car-buying-process process I have ever been apart of. The price was right, they gave me what I wanted for my trade in and the payment was lower than I ever expected. No haggling. Nothing. The car was pre-certified, and I extended the warranty to that everything was covered for 100,000 miles. A great car, and Aaron was on point. Go see Aaron Boggs and find your Subaru of choice. Read more