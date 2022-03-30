Customer Reviews of Subaru of Kennesaw
Best Dang Dealership Ever!
by 03/30/2022on
I have to say that this is probably the BEST dealership that I've ever worked with. Richard King was the salesman that I had been working with to order the Subaru Outback that I wanted. When my car arrived and I showed up at the dealership Richard wasn't in the office yet but he got me hooked up with his partner, Colin Blanken, and I was in and out in my new Subaru Outback in about 2.5 hours which is a FAR CRY faster than when we purchased my wife's new car at a different dealership. Everyone there was super friendly and the whole experience has made me a fan of Subaru of Kennesaw. As long as I still live in Georgia and in need of a new car I will be coming here and I will be recommending everyone else I know in need of a new car to them!
Could not have been any more pleasant!
by 03/09/2022on
From the moment I walked in and was greeted by Aaron it was nothing but easy and dare I say fun. With how difficult it is right now to find a car, they not only found me one but they found us the perfect one and had it ready for us in less than two weeks! One of Aarons partners, Morris was a huge help as well! Such a delight to buy a car from such kind honest people. The car is also even better than I expected. So a big thumbs up for this dealership and those who work there!
My First Subaru & SUV!
by 02/18/2022on
Had a great experience at Subaru of Kennesaw from start to drive off! Everyone friendly, professional and not pushy! Travis was very patient with me for about 2 months while I decided just which car would be perfect for me. It was a pleasure working with him and I am super excited about my first SUV and my new Subaru Forester Touring! It's a beautiful car, smooth ride, fun and I love it! I also feel very safe in it on the road! I've been a Hyundai girl for about 30 years and was never disappointed. I think I will feel the same now going forward about Subaru! Thanks ya'll!
Oil leak issue
by 02/17/2022on
When I arrived at the dealership, Jeremy took the time to discuss with the me cause of the oil leak and how it will be addressed. He was very professional at all times and the repair was done to our satisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service Team
by 02/16/2022on
I am thankful for the Service Team at Subaru of Kennesaw
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my 2022 Subaru Ascent
by 01/23/2022on
Aaron at Subaru of Kennesaw, along with everyone we met there, was awesome. Zero pressure, no intimidating tactics, no posing for photos after my purchase for their Instagram page (I hate that)...they had coffee, hot chocolate, snacks, a playroom for my daughter, and just a welcome atmosphere *(the little things count big to this mom of 4, so huge shout out to the playroom). Aaron was extremely knowledgeable about Subaru, he answered all my questions honestly and even made sure I knew about features I didn't know existed. The car buying process is stressful but the folks at Subaru of Kennesaw not only made it an easy process, they made me feel confident in my purchase choice ($40k in buyer's remorse would be rough!). We are a family of 6 and my daughter will be 16 this year.... so get ready Aaron, we'll be back to Subaru soon 😉
My 2nd Subaru
by 12/27/2021on
A car crossed a road and took out (totalled) my first Subaru. The Subaru provided me quality safety. Subaru of Kennesaw replaced my car and was very professional and curteous. I do not live near them; but they are worth the drive. matt
Fast, Easy, and Great service
by 11/18/2021on
We just purchased a Subaru Ascent and worked with internet sales Stephanie Frazier, she was amazing on all levels and we are happy with our purchase and the service provided.
Great customer Experience
by 08/11/2021on
The sales team was exceptional, Colin ordered our Crosstrek ,it arrived on time and the new car service department did a excellent job. And the Crosstrek was in perfect condition, Colin was fantastic, he did a excellent job on sales and instruction of all the new features on the vehicle.. GREAT JOB EVERYONE. Mark & Debbie
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smooth, easy process
by 07/03/2021on
No nonsense sales process. Ralph was great! Listened to what I was looking for, my price point and then showed me the car I ended up buying. Received a very fair price on my trade in. Very seamless process.
One more 5 star review!
by 04/23/2021on
This dealership is extremely well run, friendly, and follows through on the image Subaru wants to project in it's ads. Ralph Kurland makes the buying process easy, informative and personal. He aims to please his customers during and after the sale. Excellent in all respects.
Outstanding
by 03/28/2021on
We leased a car and dealt with Ralph. He was very informative regarding the details of the vehicle as well as the lease terms. I have never had a better experience in acquiring a car. Actually, we (spouse and me) only intended to look at a particular car and ended up leasing probably due to Ralph’s knowledge and charisma.
Great process x 2
by 03/23/2021on
We have purchased two cars from this dealership and both times it’s been an honest upfront process. Courteous and patient and straight forward. We came back for the second car because everything we were told with the first vehicle and its purchase was absolutely true. The folks in service have always been courteous and upfront as well.
The most un-car-buying-process process I have ever been apart of
by 02/23/2021on
Having worked in a car dealership, I know the typical car sales questions and pitch process. From the very beginning, we got NONE of that. We showed up on the lot and were met by Aaron Boggs. We were looking for a used Subaru Ascent we saw online and we told him what vehicle we were interested in. We saw the car, so while he was getting the keys, we walked to the car and started looking at it. While we were standing there, he started the Ascent (remote start) and unlocked the door so we got inside and started looking. He got in the back seat and talked about a couple of things and we decided to go for a test drive. Aaron was so laid back. He answered questions, talked about the features, told a few stories, and we all were laughing. After the test drive, we told him we would take it, and he filled out some information, went to get the VIN off the car we were trading in, and in a few minutes, they came back with an offer sheet that included a payment. I signed, and we were off. It was the most un-car-buying-process process I have ever been apart of. The price was right, they gave me what I wanted for my trade in and the payment was lower than I ever expected. No haggling. Nothing. The car was pre-certified, and I extended the warranty to that everything was covered for 100,000 miles. A great car, and Aaron was on point. Go see Aaron Boggs and find your Subaru of choice.
great experience
by 01/04/2021on
Great experience! Would do it all over again! William was amazing and we were in and out in a very reasonable time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 12/29/2020on
We enjoyed our no pressure experience with sales person, Art! He was friendly and approachable. He was informed of his vehicles and inventory. Thank you Kennesaw Subaru and Art!
Sales Review
by 12/25/2020on
Excellent experience. All done through the Internet. All personnel were helpful, courteous, professional and very knowledgeable. There were no surprises or additional costs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience!
by 10/14/2020on
I had a very good buying experience at Subaru of Kennesaw. The whole process was quick, easy and with no pressure. It is obvious the professionalism of the staff. Sales Consultant Morris Kleiman was very helpful, knowledgeable and friendly. Buying my new Subaru here was an excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Subaru Kennesaw made my purchase easy
by 09/21/2020on
After mysteriously frustrating interactions with a Subaru dealership closer to where I live, I encountered Stephanie at Subaru of Kennesaw. She got me the price I wanted on the car I wanted. No pressure to upgrade. Nothing confusing. The process was transparent, quick, and easy. The car was delivered to me at home. I love this car!
Colin Blanken- 2020 Subaru Outback
by 09/07/2020on
After going to many different dealerships, the professionalism of the staff at Subaru of Kennesaw is what sealed the deal for me. Going into a dealership as a woman can be very intimidating but Colin Blanken was very welcoming and knowledgeable. Knowing that he personally drives the car I was looking to buy was a huge asset in my opinion. He took the time to educate me on the Subaru brand and showed me every detail of the 2020 Outback. This was a ZERO PRESSURE sale that was extremely EASY! The Sales manager and the finance staff was also top notch.
Great experience
by 08/31/2020on
Colin was extremely helpful in the sales process as well as Louis the manager. Everyone was very knowledgeable on the Subaru line of vehicles. Very good buying experience.