service Rating

Called on Saturday to make an appointment with Brandon, was told if i dropped off Monday before 2:30 i would have back by the end of day. Charles checked me in around noon (almost 3 hours early) and was told it would be Wednesday before my car was looked at. Wednesday afternoon I stop by the dealer for an update and Charles told me that they had finished the safety inspection and were ready for me to authorize repairs. I asked to speak to a technician, who then told me the 13.8 hours of labor quoted for wiring work was not able to be completed because of obsolete parts. I asked then tech if it was possible to custom wire, which he said "maybe". I authorized the repair, (almost 2k in wiring). I was already disappointed, so i decided to pick my car up. Charles was professional, was mainly a bad experience due to unprofessionalism of Brandon setting my expectations for pick up WAY too soon, and the tech not really being confident in the work i was about to spend 2,000 dollars on. Very nice young lady took care of me when i went to pick the car up, her name was Brandi. Thanks Charles and Brandi, very professional and communication with Charles was excellent. Will not ever drive my vehicle back on World Ford property, but they do have a couple good employees. ( they also wanted to charge me almost 100$ of labor to replace a part which requires no disassembly and literally is 2 8mm bolts.) Never again. 1 star for good employees Read more