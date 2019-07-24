World Ford Pensacola

World Ford Pensacola

6397 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32505
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of World Ford Pensacola

4.3
Overall Rating
(28)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (5)
sales Rating

Great service

by Nan123 on 07/24/2019

Robin in sales was great! I told her exactly what I was looking for and she found it for me in less than 24 hours. Thanks!! you! Aftelooking

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

43 Reviews
Sort by:
Post a Comment
service Rating

Service Department Review

by DEG on 07/23/2019

NHTSB Recall to reprogram computer for transmission. I had an 7:00 AM appointment. They finished reprogramming the computer and I received my truck back in 57 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Slow service

by Long on 07/18/2019

Took vehicle in for an appointment on Thursday 7/11 at 11:30. I dropped vehicle at 8 am. They did not look at it til Saturday. Found out they needed to order a part. Part was shipped to wrong dealership and did not arrive til Thursday 7/18. Was phoned truck was ready. Went to pick up and had to wait 20 minutes for a service tech because it was chaos. Will not have truck serviced there again. Too much time wasted. No apology.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Worst Dealership Experience

by Brandon on 07/15/2019

Called on Saturday to make an appointment with Brandon, was told if i dropped off Monday before 2:30 i would have back by the end of day. Charles checked me in around noon (almost 3 hours early) and was told it would be Wednesday before my car was looked at. Wednesday afternoon I stop by the dealer for an update and Charles told me that they had finished the safety inspection and were ready for me to authorize repairs. I asked to speak to a technician, who then told me the 13.8 hours of labor quoted for wiring work was not able to be completed because of obsolete parts. I asked then tech if it was possible to custom wire, which he said "maybe". I authorized the repair, (almost 2k in wiring). I was already disappointed, so i decided to pick my car up. Charles was professional, was mainly a bad experience due to unprofessionalism of Brandon setting my expectations for pick up WAY too soon, and the tech not really being confident in the work i was about to spend 2,000 dollars on. Very nice young lady took care of me when i went to pick the car up, her name was Brandi. Thanks Charles and Brandi, very professional and communication with Charles was excellent. Will not ever drive my vehicle back on World Ford property, but they do have a couple good employees. ( they also wanted to charge me almost 100$ of labor to replace a part which requires no disassembly and literally is 2 8mm bolts.) Never again. 1 star for good employees

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Top notch service AS USUAL

by Dave on 07/12/2019

Mike Shoemake was my service representative during this morning's oil change/tire rotation & overview of my 2013 Ford Taurus. I have been receiving first rate service from World Ford for more than 20 years when I purchased my 1999 Ford F-150. However, Mr. Shoemake took my normally exceptional customer experience with World Ford to a new level this morning. His professionalism, timeliness and fluid understanding of the process made for the single best experience I have had at World Ford to date. Thanks Mike, PLEASE keep up the great work World Ford!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change plus minor adjustments

by billgjmartinez on 05/23/2019

Great job as is usually. I needed windshield wipers adjustment. The cost of that was a little high.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by matdav3 on 05/20/2019

Great customer service. Exceptional price. Third Saturday Ford special.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change service

by Pcolaford44 on 05/11/2019

I had my oil change service at World Ford. Justin was a very attentive service consultant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car purchase

by Pcolajim on 05/04/2019

Great deal, pro salesman, treated with respect by all team members.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Car purchase

by Jozko458 on 04/12/2019

Great experience. Jake and Rob make it fast and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service

by TandD on 04/03/2019

We traded in my wife's baby for a New SUV that would fitmour growing family. Nothing but great service and professionalism from everyone we dealt with. Every one was helpful, nice and Bob was nice enough to let us go ahead and take the car home since it was my birthday and we had dinner plans. Another customer had the finance department backed up. We can't say enough nice things about world Ford and the folks that helped us have a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by bluemarlin on 03/20/2019

Took my 2000 Diesel Excursion in for an oil change. Was very pleased at how courteous and attentive Jimmy Gilmore was from the time I showed up to when I left. the work was completed fairly quick and done right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Good people

by Rascal52 on 03/15/2019

Fast, friendly and knowledgeable. Good folks to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Service dept

by DLhitch on 03/04/2019

Made an appt for a safety recall. Told that the morning was wide open so I made the appt for 9am. At 1:30 I needed to leave to pick up kids from school and was told my car was still waiting to be looked at. I asked for a loaner and said i would return at 6pm. They said they don't loan cars out. So i waited 4.5 hrs and they never looked at my car. Drove it home. What a waste of my time.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Not what I expected

by jqrk1963 on 02/28/2019

I bought my first car from Key Ford over 36 years ago. Now It's World Ford and what a difference. Everyone was very friendly and professional. I'm glad and stopped because I was going a different make and model. They kept working with me and I'm happy with my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience at World Ford

by JPhil78 on 01/30/2019

Everyone at the dealership was friendly, honest, and eager to help. When giving a quote, they actually give you all the numbers up front. No smoke and mirrors. Marco was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2016 GMC Acadia, Denalia Purchase - Pcla - FWB

by Geikos17 on 01/25/2019

Mr. Earl Locke,Sales & Leasing at World Ford, Pensacola was highly professional from my initial contact to final purchase. Earl provided information and specific numbers that enabled my wife and I to make an informed purchase decision. The complete experience was outstanding. Highly recommend Earl Locke as your sales representative. He is personable, professional, and ethical. If Earl professionalism is typical, World Ford is a winner for every shopper! Give them an opportunity.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Worst service dept ever

by Exfordowner on 01/12/2019

Took my brand new GT Mustang into the service department on Tuesday evening because that is when the appointment I set was. It had a massive water leak in the rear floorboards. I called Thursday to check on my car and was told they couldn't find it. When they did find it they said it hadn't been looked at. They said the online appointment was only to "check in" the car and they were 3 days behind on everything. I called the following Monday and was told a new weather strip was ordered for my door. Wednesday (day 8) I call again. Car wasn't done. I told them to have the car out front, I was coming to pick it up. No one ever called me during the whole time it was there to update me. I was without my car for 8 days over one part under warranty. Everytime I called it was one excuse after the other. I drove straight to the dodge dealership and traded it for a new challenger. Worse service ever!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Love my new Fusion Hybrid and the purchase experience!

by Sharon on 01/07/2019

I would highly recommend World Ford (Pensacola) over the other Ford dealerships in the Okaloosa/Walton/Santa Rosa/Escambia counties. When looking to purchase a car, I refuse to deal with the incompetence at the two dealerships which are in closer proximity to me (Gary Smith & Hub City Ford); I choose to deal with the customer-friendly professionals at World Ford that are easy to work with AND appreciate my business. We recently worked with Kyle Zbyndiewski when looking for a new vehicle, and were very pleased. He went the extra mile to get us the exact car we were shopping for, without the hassle and frustration that the other local dealerships create for their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Pleasant and Painless

by mscrveball7 on 12/31/2018

I was actually gorced to purchase a new car due to My car flooding bc of rain. I was not looking forward to the experience, but Kyle, Luke, and Jake at World Ford made it so worthwhile and I have a brand new car that I love! Such an awesome group!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New customer

by WaynePCB on 12/27/2018

Very impressed with entire staff and their willingness to earn our business

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

If you're looking for a quality new vehicle at a reasonable price, look no further than World Ford Pensacola's selection of new Ford models. Browse our current selection of Ford cars in Pensacola including the F-150, Escape, Fusion, Edge and Focus. You'll discover plenty of vehicles to choose from, so no matter the type of automobile you're looking for we have something to fit your needs. Call us and speak to a friendly salesperson today! Our large inventory and pleasant atmosphere make us a leading F-150, Escape, Fusion, Edge and Focus dealership for the Pensacola area.

For a huge selection of used cars in Pensacola, come down to World Ford Pensacola at 6397 Pensacola Blvd.. We have a huge inventory of like-new vehicles ready for the Pensacola roads. Whether you're looking for a used sports car, work truck, SUV, convertible, sedan, coupe or something else, the salespeople at World Ford Pensacola will help you track one down.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

