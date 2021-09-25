  1. Home
2025 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL 34471
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jenkins Acura

4.9
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(73)
Recommend: Yes (73) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by Jan Edmondson on 09/25/2021

Exceptional, professional sales!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
187 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Lois on 10/15/2021

Bobbie and staff were very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Vehicle Service

by PES on 10/14/2021

Excellent experience at Acura. Dealing with service mngr Bernard was just wonderful. He was extremely helpful, very patient with all my questions, an absolute pleasure to deal with. One of a kind. A great representative for Jenkins Acura. Could not be more pleased. PES

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service for 2021 RDX

by Jay Kocher on 09/28/2021

Greeted at the door. In and out in a timely manner. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Sonny on 09/24/2021

Sonny did great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pleasing Experiences

by Pleasing Experiences on 08/23/2021

I have been very pleased with the very helpful service experiences I have had since purchasing my Acura in 2019. Begining with salesman John Culbreath who sat in my driveway for over an hour patiently explaining my new vehicle's operating system to Jeremy in Parts and Bob Craft and Santos Rivera in service, my experience at Acura of Ocala has been more than I could have hoped for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine service appointment

by Jean Petruska on 08/20/2021

After a routine overall inspection it was found that the brakes were a problem. The brakes were replaced and made a big change in how the car preformed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy customer!

by Noel on 08/20/2021

I have been doing business with Jenkins Acura of Ocala for some time now, on my 6th MDX ! Always experience fast and courteous service from the service department and also the sales Dept. Special thanks to sales representative Karl Dejean and service rep Santos Rivera!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Consultant

by Uhaul on 08/07/2021

Greeted Immediately. Service was courteous. A wait for loaner and check out. Need at least two cashiers at all time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Regular Maintenance

by Stu on 07/09/2021

Service was prompt, efficient, courteous and thorough, as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick Visit

by Jim Mccallum on 06/25/2021

Excellent job by Booby Craft getting me in and out quickly on service of my RDX

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always Great Service

by Doug Phillips on 06/22/2021

It's a pleasure to visit. Bob Craft is a good guy to work with and we can always "trash talk" sports. Fair and honest work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service, quick oil change

by R Bruno on 06/13/2021

Came in at 8:30 am.anf was out by 9:30. Oil change , rotate tires and system check.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

RDX Purchase

by RJAMSGUSA on 06/06/2021

I have purchased my 2nd vehicle now at this dealer and have been overall happy both times. My only recommendation is for the sales force to not forget to follow up with the customers maybe check with them a few weeks out to see how things are going and if there is any recommendations the customer's might have and not just be interested in the "sale only" build the relationships with the customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding service

by Susan B on 06/06/2021

Patricia Perez went way over and beyond. She is a true asset to your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Still happy after 11years

by Monte Adkison on 06/04/2021

I recently had an oil change and had to purchase 4 tires. As he has every time I have taken my car there since 2010, Bobby Craft has been efficient, prompt, and fair as service manager. He always takes care of me and I can trust him. The waiting area is clean, sanitary, and provides anything a customer who waits could want. Prices are fair and quality of work is excellent, in my opinion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Service on June 1 2021 on 06/02/2021

Bobby always takes good care of us. We are on our 3rd Acura MDX and have been very pleased. The service department is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Linda Ferebee on 06/02/2021

Jenkins always does an outstanding job. I work with Bobby in service and Karl in sales at Jenkins of Ocala

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mrs.

by Sandra Rosenthal on 05/27/2021

Great service as always. Comfortable waiting area with a variety of snacks and drinks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A Cut Above

by GW on 05/01/2021

Going to a car dealership for service is usually a painful experience. Jenkins did a fine job. We were in and out. Exceeded expectations!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr

by GB on 04/23/2021

Bobby in the service department always keeps me informed as to the status of the service... Bobby has a very pleasant personality and demeanor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
