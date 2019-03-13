Audi Wilmington
They always satisfy your needs and put you first. I have never had a bad experience since I became a Audi Customer in 2016.
Ultimate Audi Store!
by 03/10/2019on
From my Audi Brand Specialist Emilie's comprehensive vehicle model knowledge and professionalism, to John Ewing in sales management to Brian Pritchard in F&I, and of course Tom Mihok, I choose Audi Wilmington because of the superb quality of the entire experience. I have dealt with other Audi dealerships in the past, but will only ever return to this team because of the true satisfaction they provide.
Great Staff, Great Service and Best Prices
by 03/08/2019on
The Staff is friendly, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. Stephen McKeehan, my Audi guy, made my new car purchase enjoyable and he has been there to help me after the sale. I am very happy with my trade in value and new car price. I highly recommend Audi Wilmington.
Q5 - Found It!
by 02/26/2019on
Tyler was determined to find a car that met my wants and needs. He would not let me settle for anything less.
Winner Audi
by 02/03/2019on
Excellent service. They made me feel very welcome, explained the options with me and gave me a great deal. The entire process was extremely smooth and very simple. In the past when i have purchased cars i have been in the dealership for hours upon hours and this was extremely simple.
Mr.
by 01/31/2019on
Emilie was very pleasant and friendly. Nothing was too much trouble. She did everything in her power to get us the new car we wanted, and I would have to say the same for John.
VW Purchase
by 01/12/2019on
Easy and pleasant purchasing experience. Thank you Gary for helping and making that happen.
Very,very good service....Cliff is the best
by 12/30/2018on
It’s always a pleasure working with Cliff. He has everything together as a salesman and the good thing about him is the fact that I can always call him on his cell
Audi purchase
by 12/28/2018on
Good service, I dealt with Gary he was very helpful yet not too pushy. Very happy with my purchase and the ease of doing business there
A6 purchase
by 12/15/2018on
friendly and professional
Buy a car from Emilie!
by 12/15/2018on
Emilie was very courtesy and accommodating. The finance department worked honestly on our trade with us. The process was seamless.
Love my Audi
by 12/10/2018on
I really enjoyed working with Cliff Corum he is truly an asset to your organization!! Everyone was friendly - no pressure sales - this is my second Audi from this dealership - great experience !
Great Vehicle and Easy Transaction
by 12/07/2018on
Vehicle was exactly as promised ... and buying sight unseen made that critical to me.
Great service
by 12/06/2018on
Service was great as well as a friendly staff, they found me a lower rate for my loan and got my paper work done fast
Review Audi Wilmington DE
by 12/06/2018on
We were referred to the dealership and worked with a very good sales person and his management team.
Professional and pleasant sales people
by 12/05/2018on
The sales person, Matias, and the finance person, Brian, were professional and friendly to me and my daughter throughout the entire day.
Amazing service, really professional, great dealership
by 12/04/2018on
I liked the professionalism and the service that was given to me. Buying the vehicle at this location was not stressful and the transaction was smooth.
Gary Cohen, For a First-Class car-buying experience
by 12/01/2018on
Buying a car can be an unpleasant experience. But I was fortunate enough to connect with Gary Cohen, a sales representative so professional, honest and patient that my latest car search has been a most rewarding one. Gary is very knowledgeable about his product and explains it in a language that's easy to understand. He returns phone calls promptly and gives you all the time you need. If he doesn't know the answer to a question, Gary doesn't wing it; he finds it and gets back to you. As someone who can be more than a little indecisive on a car color, trim, etc., I can attest that Gary is extraordinarily patient with his customers. I can also say without hesitation that Gary will not try to pressure you to make a sale, which almost guarantees that the relationship will continue until a decision is made. For anyone needing a top-rate sales person to assist in your car search, you can't go wrong with Gary Cohen.
Audi Wilmington
by 11/23/2018on
Great service
Great customer support
by 11/21/2018on
Great customer service even when things are not going the smoothest. They find a way to make it work. Thanks
Audi Q8
by 11/14/2018on
straightforward. Had new Q8s to get hands-on with and test drive. Answered all questions. No endless haggling. Excellent.
