5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buying a car can be an unpleasant experience. But I was fortunate enough to connect with Gary Cohen, a sales representative so professional, honest and patient that my latest car search has been a most rewarding one. Gary is very knowledgeable about his product and explains it in a language that's easy to understand. He returns phone calls promptly and gives you all the time you need. If he doesn't know the answer to a question, Gary doesn't wing it; he finds it and gets back to you. As someone who can be more than a little indecisive on a car color, trim, etc., I can attest that Gary is extraordinarily patient with his customers. I can also say without hesitation that Gary will not try to pressure you to make a sale, which almost guarantees that the relationship will continue until a decision is made. For anyone needing a top-rate sales person to assist in your car search, you can't go wrong with Gary Cohen. Read more