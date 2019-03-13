Skip to main content
Audi Wilmington

1300 N Union St, Wilmington, DE 19806
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Audi Wilmington

93 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi

by Melissa on 03/13/2019

They always satisfy your needs and put you first. I have never had a bad experience since I became a Audi Customer in 2016.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ultimate Audi Store!

by Robert on 03/10/2019

From my Audi Brand Specialist Emilie's comprehensive vehicle model knowledge and professionalism, to John Ewing in sales management to Brian Pritchard in F&I, and of course Tom Mihok, I choose Audi Wilmington because of the superb quality of the entire experience. I have dealt with other Audi dealerships in the past, but will only ever return to this team because of the true satisfaction they provide.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Staff, Great Service and Best Prices

by Arthur on 03/08/2019

The Staff is friendly, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. Stephen McKeehan, my Audi guy, made my new car purchase enjoyable and he has been there to help me after the sale. I am very happy with my trade in value and new car price. I highly recommend Audi Wilmington.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Q5 - Found It!

by Carl on 02/26/2019

Tyler was determined to find a car that met my wants and needs. He would not let me settle for anything less.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Winner Audi

by Brian on 02/03/2019

Excellent service. They made me feel very welcome, explained the options with me and gave me a great deal. The entire process was extremely smooth and very simple. In the past when i have purchased cars i have been in the dealership for hours upon hours and this was extremely simple.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mr.

by Richard on 01/31/2019

Emilie was very pleasant and friendly. Nothing was too much trouble. She did everything in her power to get us the new car we wanted, and I would have to say the same for John.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

VW Purchase

by VW on 01/12/2019

Easy and pleasant purchasing experience. Thank you Gary for helping and making that happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very,very good service....Cliff is the best

by Jeffrey on 12/30/2018

It’s always a pleasure working with Cliff. He has everything together as a salesman and the good thing about him is the fact that I can always call him on his cell

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi purchase

by Looc_cl on 12/28/2018

Good service, I dealt with Gary he was very helpful yet not too pushy. Very happy with my purchase and the ease of doing business there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A6 purchase

by Daniel on 12/15/2018

friendly and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy a car from Emilie!

by Megan on 12/15/2018

Emilie was very courtesy and accommodating. The finance department worked honestly on our trade with us. The process was seamless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Audi

by Jan on 12/10/2018

I really enjoyed working with Cliff Corum he is truly an asset to your organization!! Everyone was friendly - no pressure sales - this is my second Audi from this dealership - great experience !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Vehicle and Easy Transaction

by Catherine on 12/07/2018

Vehicle was exactly as promised ... and buying sight unseen made that critical to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Brenda on 12/06/2018

Service was great as well as a friendly staff, they found me a lower rate for my loan and got my paper work done fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review Audi Wilmington DE

by Lynn on 12/06/2018

We were referred to the dealership and worked with a very good sales person and his management team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional and pleasant sales people

by Susan on 12/05/2018

The sales person, Matias, and the finance person, Brian, were professional and friendly to me and my daughter throughout the entire day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing service, really professional, great dealership

by Carlos on 12/04/2018

I liked the professionalism and the service that was given to me. Buying the vehicle at this location was not stressful and the transaction was smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Gary Cohen, For a First-Class car-buying experience

by Phila76 on 12/01/2018

Buying a car can be an unpleasant experience. But I was fortunate enough to connect with Gary Cohen, a sales representative so professional, honest and patient that my latest car search has been a most rewarding one. Gary is very knowledgeable about his product and explains it in a language that's easy to understand. He returns phone calls promptly and gives you all the time you need. If he doesn't know the answer to a question, Gary doesn't wing it; he finds it and gets back to you. As someone who can be more than a little indecisive on a car color, trim, etc., I can attest that Gary is extraordinarily patient with his customers. I can also say without hesitation that Gary will not try to pressure you to make a sale, which almost guarantees that the relationship will continue until a decision is made. For anyone needing a top-rate sales person to assist in your car search, you can't go wrong with Gary Cohen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi Wilmington

by AM on 11/23/2018

Great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer support

by Darin on 11/21/2018

Great customer service even when things are not going the smoothest. They find a way to make it work. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi Q8

by Joachim on 11/14/2018

straightforward. Had new Q8s to get hands-on with and test drive. Answered all questions. No endless haggling. Excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

