service Rating

Our visit was well organized from the view of providing extraordinary service. This dealership is the best. We have not experienced their level of expertise and customer focus from any other business. We really like the positive atmosphere and attitude. You feel like everyone values you. You can ask a question of anyone and if they don’t have the answer they will get it for you immediately. Tom Mihok is just extraordinary as a business manager and leader. He obviously has the respect and support from everyone based on interactions we have observed for the 8 + years we have worked with him. Chris, our service adviser for about 7 years, has built our confidence. We trust anything he reports or suggests to us because we know he is looking out for us. His customer focus and interactions are the best. We wish all business we interact with as a customer we’re as excellent as this business. ! Read more