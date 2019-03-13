From my Audi Brand Specialist Emilie's comprehensive vehicle model knowledge and professionalism, to John Ewing in sales management to Brian Pritchard in F&I, and of course Tom Mihok, I choose Audi Wilmington because of the superb quality of the entire experience. I have dealt with other Audi dealerships in the past, but will only ever return to this team because of the true satisfaction they provide.
The Staff is friendly, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. Stephen McKeehan, my Audi guy, made my new car purchase enjoyable and he has been there to help me after the sale. I am very happy with my trade in value and new car price. I highly recommend Audi Wilmington.
Our visit was well organized from the view of providing extraordinary service. This dealership is the best. We have not experienced their level of expertise and customer focus from any other business. We really like the positive atmosphere and attitude. You feel like everyone values you. You can ask a question of anyone and if they don’t have the answer they will get it for you immediately. Tom Mihok is just extraordinary as a business manager and leader. He obviously has the respect and support from everyone based on interactions we have observed for the 8 + years we have worked with him. Chris, our service adviser for about 7 years, has built our confidence. We trust anything he reports or suggests to us because we know he is looking out for us. His customer focus and interactions are the best.
We wish all business we interact with as a customer we’re as excellent as this business. !
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I thought the service representative was listening to my concerns. He was confident that the issues would be fixed today. He discussed particulars about my model that I was unaware of. I feel I know more abt my vehicle and am able to manage the maintenance needed to keep it in tiptop shape.
Always the customer service and they really do make me feel like they care about me. I absolutely LOVE Anthony who sold me my car and when it is time I will buy from him and only him again. Chris and Jess make your Service Team the best in the business. I really do hope they get the recognition they so deserve!!! They are the best and they are the reason I keep getting my car serviced there.
