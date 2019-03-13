Audi Wilmington

1300 N Union St, Wilmington, DE 19806
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Audi Wilmington

5.0
Overall Rating
(172)
Recommend: Yes (171) No (1)
352 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Audi

by Melissa on 03/13/2019

They always satisfy your needs and put you first. I have never had a bad experience since I became a Audi Customer in 2016.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Routine vehicle servicing at Wilmington Audi

by Jim on 03/11/2019

Chris from the service department was very friendly, helpful, thorough and professional. Went out of his way to take care of me. Can’t ask for more than that. Very pleasant experience altogether.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ultimate Audi Store!

by Robert on 03/10/2019

From my Audi Brand Specialist Emilie's comprehensive vehicle model knowledge and professionalism, to John Ewing in sales management to Brian Pritchard in F&I, and of course Tom Mihok, I choose Audi Wilmington because of the superb quality of the entire experience. I have dealt with other Audi dealerships in the past, but will only ever return to this team because of the true satisfaction they provide.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Staff, Great Service and Best Prices

by Arthur on 03/08/2019

The Staff is friendly, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. Stephen McKeehan, my Audi guy, made my new car purchase enjoyable and he has been there to help me after the sale. I am very happy with my trade in value and new car price. I highly recommend Audi Wilmington.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Complementary Multi-Point Inspection

by Stuart on 03/06/2019

Knowledge and professionalism of service agent. Questions answered. Service performed promptly and efficiently.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Carolyn on 03/05/2019

Immediate attention to solving my problem. Friendly and supportive service staff. Diagnosed and solved problem while I waited. Highly recommend service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Audi Service - Wilmington

by Anna on 03/05/2019

The service department was very customer focused and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Thank you!

by Nikki on 03/04/2019

Friendly and timely service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Exceeded Expectations Extraordinarily

by LynnA on 03/04/2019

Our visit was well organized from the view of providing extraordinary service. This dealership is the best. We have not experienced their level of expertise and customer focus from any other business. We really like the positive atmosphere and attitude. You feel like everyone values you. You can ask a question of anyone and if they don’t have the answer they will get it for you immediately. Tom Mihok is just extraordinary as a business manager and leader. He obviously has the respect and support from everyone based on interactions we have observed for the 8 + years we have worked with him. Chris, our service adviser for about 7 years, has built our confidence. We trust anything he reports or suggests to us because we know he is looking out for us. His customer focus and interactions are the best. We wish all business we interact with as a customer we’re as excellent as this business. !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service is improving at Audi Wilmington

by Rexford on 03/04/2019

I thought the service representative was listening to my concerns. He was confident that the issues would be fixed today. He discussed particulars about my model that I was unaware of. I feel I know more abt my vehicle and am able to manage the maintenance needed to keep it in tiptop shape.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

A great experience

by Kimberly on 03/04/2019

Assistant Service Manager was very prompt and professional. The lounge area was very comfortable. I really appreciated having coffee, water, and wi-fi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Audi Wilmington- Great service

by Julia on 02/28/2019

Jessica and Kevin were both extremely helpful, considerate, professional and ensured I had a positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Experience with Wilmington Audi

by Suzanne on 02/28/2019

No pressure, James Piech and Andy were ultimate professionals. Also, they did not try to sell me anything I did not need--I like the honesty!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

THE BEST IN THE BUSINESS

by Wendy on 02/26/2019

Always the customer service and they really do make me feel like they care about me. I absolutely LOVE Anthony who sold me my car and when it is time I will buy from him and only him again. Chris and Jess make your Service Team the best in the business. I really do hope they get the recognition they so deserve!!! They are the best and they are the reason I keep getting my car serviced there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Q5 - Found It!

by Carl on 02/26/2019

Tyler was determined to find a car that met my wants and needs. He would not let me settle for anything less.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Awesome Customer Service!

by Joanna on 02/26/2019

Ease of booking a service appointment; amazing customer service; timely service updates; a nice surprise of a coupon for my service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Walthall

by Walthall on 02/26/2019

Moderate repair costs. Preventive maintenance reports.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service rep

by Rose on 02/25/2019

The service was done quickly and the service rep was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Q5 Service

by Nicholas on 02/22/2019

Ability to get service done under warranty and access to a loaner vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service! Honest frequent communicators. Stephan's the best

by Ed on 02/22/2019

Stephen is the best. Honest, frequent communication with a very positive attitude.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

A satisfied customer

by Paul on 02/20/2019

Excellent service as usual.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

