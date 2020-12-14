McDonald Mazda South
Customer Reviews of McDonald Mazda South
Fabulous!
by 12/14/2020on
I cannot begin to say enough about my experience at McDonald Mazda, but here are a few highlights: - I called to make an appointment and ensure the car I was looking at online was still available. I was connected to Donovan in sales, and he was extremely helpful over the phone, and was flexible with my work schedule. - When we arrived, everyone there was very friendly, and the building was spotless. I appreciate cleanliness above all, and was quite pleased. - Donovan quickly joined us after arriving, and showed us the car I was interested in. He gave a full tour of the outside and inside, and answered all of our questions. I had just one question he was fairly certain of the answer, but needed to double check, which I greatly appreciated. I hate getting “yes, yes, yes” just to find out that isn’t the case, and he gave all the answers without over promising. - I decided to purchase the car, and the process of getting the final numbers was quick and easy. There was a little bit of a line for the “checkout” so they offered for me to leave and come back. I had to return a leased car, so I ran home and completed that process before returning. - The checkout was a breeze. I worked with Lilly, and she was just wonderful. She made the process so easy, and significantly faster than I have experienced at other dealerships. She was also really fun to talk to, which made the whole experience that much better. - I was out the door and driving my new car home in two shakes, and absolutely LOVE my new Mazda. It met every single one of my requests (heated seats, remote start, sun roof) and is stunning. McDonald Mazda is my new go-to for a new car (although I’ll be keeping this one for a good while, I love it!) and I’ll be highly recommending them to anyone I know (and like). Thank you Donovan and Lilly, you were absolutely amazing!
McDonald doesn’t honor warranty
by 12/31/2020on
If I could give a 0 I would have. I went into the service department for a few minor items to be corrected after buying the vehicle used (24k miles on it) under the factory warranty (front speaker not working and rear USB ports not working) and was told they would not honor the warranty due it being in a minor rear fender incident. Unbelievable the way I was treated, I’ve bought over 20 cars in my lifetime and have never been treated so rudely as I was at McDonald Mazda service department. Never will I go there again for anything and will tell everyone I know not to go there. I’m just getting started with this. I’m calling Tom Martino, your dealer manager and then Corporate.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
A great experience with Val...McDonald South (in Littleton)
by 10/31/2019on
I went into the McDonald Mazda store after seeing a woman drive by in a parking lot with a McDonald emblem on the back of her Mazda 3. So I asked her how her experience was at McDonald. She said her experience was really good... and so I kept that just in the back of my mind. When I later went shopping for cars, I saw that McDonald had on their lot a used vehicle I was looking for. And so I went inside and met Val. Now Val is low key. And I am a recovering East Coast refugee...so for better or worse, we are a little particular about whom we deal with. During the sale, a few issues came up, such as me having to get some of the money fot the SUV transferred into my bank account. Val was patient, understanding, and just easy to deal with at every turn. No pressure...and just very helpful. I would easily recommend Val fully to any of my friends or family, as well as to you. And Val was not the only helpful one there at McDonald either. And I'm not only telling you this because I used to work with consumer ratings at a large online company... (I just am a pretty above board kind of guy.) The finance manager, Jeff, is his name, was also kind, and very easy to deal with. Buying a used car at McDonald was a good antidote to the stories you sometimes hear where things dont turn outlike they should. It just turned out great. And the SUV...actually a Mitsubishi, has been terrific. In fact, I just took a road trip in it all the way from Denver roundtrip to Canada. Kudos to Val, and to McDonald Mazda on Broadway. -Rob Cheyenne, WY
Pleasure
by 02/02/2019on
Bobby Rogers was pleasure to work with I got a good deal great car friendly service Highly recommended
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 02/27/2017on
We purchased our 2017 Mazda 3 at McDonalds automotive. Thoroughly professional staff. We would recommend this dealership without reservation.
New car lease
by 02/22/2017on
Mark and the team did a fantastic job. They didn't hold information back as we discussed what I wanted and needed to happen with my purchase. They went above what every other dealer had done that day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Second Service
by 12/31/2016on
Tire rotation should be part of this service at no extra charge. Oh well . . . .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CX5
by 12/07/2016on
Purchased the car Oct 29, but it stopped the next week. Used Mazda Care to tow vehicle to dealer. As it is Certified Pre Owned received a loaner car. Car was serviced for Mass AirFlow Meter. Thought that would be covered, but was not, so a bit disappointed in the Mazda warranty - not disappointed in the dealer or service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Advisor
by 10/29/2016on
Jayme is an amazing service advisor. I drive 45minutes for service and can always trust her service recommendations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly staff and quality service
by 10/13/2016on
The staff provide great service and are friendly and professional. While waiting for the work to be completed, it would be nice to include access to electric plug-ins to recharge our phones and devices while waiting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Five Star Experience
by 09/21/2016on
Bob Nichols was my sales rep. The whole process of buying my car was made very easy and exciting.
Superb!
by 09/19/2016on
This was one of the best car buying experiences I've ever had. The salesman, Nicolas Morrison, was knowledgeable, considerate, patient and good Christian man. The McDonald dealership was clean, comfortable and inviting. Everyone I came into contact with was friendly. I would most definitely recommend McDonald Mazda, and most particularly, Nicolas Morrison to anyone looking to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enjoyable car purchase
by 09/02/2016on
The staff was very helpful and I enjoyed working with them. I would highly recommend this group.
Best Customer Service at any Car Dealership Service Ctr I've ever received.
by 08/26/2016on
Jamie Hartmann is the best representative this Dealership has. She is dedicated to giving the best customer service possible and represents McDonald Mazda extremely well by showing extreme respect and caring for all customers and fellow colleagues. It's very apparent that she cares about the Dealership's reputation. She is knowledgeable and follows through on all promises made to get answers to questions asked and services needed. She should be commended for her work and dedication.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Second Purchase
by 08/01/2016on
Of course I love working with McDonald Mazda. I bought my first Mazda there and was happy to return with my business for my second purchase. Tyler, Val and Paul are so great to with. When it's time for an upgrade for my first Mazda, you will see me again at McDonald Mazda
Carfax update
by 07/21/2016on
The dealership performed some needed recall warranty work and a few courtesy checks. The checks were reported to Carfax in a timely manner, but the recall work was not reported. It still shows the recall as outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New purchase
by 06/18/2016on
I had such a quick and easy experience at the dealership! Walked away with a beautiful new Mazda. Morgan Evans was the best!
Love that CX-5 Grand Touring
by 05/06/2016on
Recently bought a Mazda. I left behind the "driving experience" of a BMW for this handy crossover suv. Not disappointed! It has a lower price point and nearly all of the same things my X1 had. Only criticism is that the front passenger seat isn't electric. Weird. Otherwise a great car.
Friendly setvice
by 04/30/2016on
Joe Soares at McDonald Collision was very personable and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good visit
by 04/28/2016on
A fair estimate and helpful staff. It took a long time, but I didn't have an appointment, so I guess that's on me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Check up
by 04/25/2016on
Jamie gave me excellent service. Extremely friendly great service. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes