I cannot begin to say enough about my experience at McDonald Mazda, but here are a few highlights: - I called to make an appointment and ensure the car I was looking at online was still available. I was connected to Donovan in sales, and he was extremely helpful over the phone, and was flexible with my work schedule. - When we arrived, everyone there was very friendly, and the building was spotless. I appreciate cleanliness above all, and was quite pleased. - Donovan quickly joined us after arriving, and showed us the car I was interested in. He gave a full tour of the outside and inside, and answered all of our questions. I had just one question he was fairly certain of the answer, but needed to double check, which I greatly appreciated. I hate getting “yes, yes, yes” just to find out that isn’t the case, and he gave all the answers without over promising. - I decided to purchase the car, and the process of getting the final numbers was quick and easy. There was a little bit of a line for the “checkout” so they offered for me to leave and come back. I had to return a leased car, so I ran home and completed that process before returning. - The checkout was a breeze. I worked with Lilly, and she was just wonderful. She made the process so easy, and significantly faster than I have experienced at other dealerships. She was also really fun to talk to, which made the whole experience that much better. - I was out the door and driving my new car home in two shakes, and absolutely LOVE my new Mazda. It met every single one of my requests (heated seats, remote start, sun roof) and is stunning. McDonald Mazda is my new go-to for a new car (although I’ll be keeping this one for a good while, I love it!) and I’ll be highly recommending them to anyone I know (and like). Thank you Donovan and Lilly, you were absolutely amazing! Read more