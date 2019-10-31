sales Rating

I went into the McDonald Mazda store after seeing a woman drive by in a parking lot with a McDonald emblem on the back of her Mazda 3. So I asked her how her experience was at McDonald. She said her experience was really good... and so I kept that just in the back of my mind. When I later went shopping for cars, I saw that McDonald had on their lot a used vehicle I was looking for. And so I went inside and met Val. Now Val is low key. And I am a recovering East Coast refugee...so for better or worse, we are a little particular about whom we deal with. During the sale, a few issues came up, such as me having to get some of the money fot the SUV transferred into my bank account. Val was patient, understanding, and just easy to deal with at every turn. No pressure...and just very helpful. I would easily recommend Val fully to any of my friends or family, as well as to you. And Val was not the only helpful one there at McDonald either. And I'm not only telling you this because I used to work with consumer ratings at a large online company... (I just am a pretty above board kind of guy.) The finance manager, Jeff, is his name, was also kind, and very easy to deal with. Buying a used car at McDonald was a good antidote to the stories you sometimes hear where things dont turn outlike they should. It just turned out great. And the SUV...actually a Mitsubishi, has been terrific. In fact, I just took a road trip in it all the way from Denver roundtrip to Canada. Kudos to Val, and to McDonald Mazda on Broadway. -Rob Cheyenne, WY Read more