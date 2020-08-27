service Rating

I lost power to the steering wheel on my way home from work. I looked up the nearest Subaru which was Flat Irons Subaru. I called and started driving towards them. They were extremely busy and it was late. I made it prior to closing. The ladies at the service counter were so helpful and started gathering information and finding a loaner while my Subaru was in the shop. Mathias Horchreder came over, asked what had happened and went into the back to talk to Matt Moore. They came back and Matt asked if it was ok if he took a quick look. Matt and Mathias came back, explained that the belt had broken. Matt offered to stay and fireplace it. Mathias said it would probably take Matt half and hour or so if I didnt mind waiting or if I was in a hurry he was happy to get the loaner car for me. I thanked them and asked to wait. Mathias offered something to drink and snacks while I waited. Matt was back quickly and my car was ready to go. Thank you so much for taking the time to help me so late in the evening! Outstanding customer service from the ladies at the check in all the way to Gene Bell at Parts. Thank you! Thank you! Read more