Simi Valley Chevrolet
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Simi Valley Chevrolet
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Best car buying experience in quite a while
by 10/23/2018on
The team at Simi Valley Chevrolet was very responsive and on top of it from the minute we walked in. Low pressure on the sales side but fast on everything else. We took our time, saw all the cars we came to see, and when it came time to do the deal they were fast and efficient. We were one hour door-to-door, not the usual drawn-out process. Well done all around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Vending Machines
Customer Lounge Area