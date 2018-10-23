Skip to main content
Simi Valley Chevrolet

1001 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Simi Valley Chevrolet

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience in quite a while

by mikenmary on 10/23/2018

The team at Simi Valley Chevrolet was very responsive and on top of it from the minute we walked in. Low pressure on the sales side but fast on everything else. We took our time, saw all the cars we came to see, and when it came time to do the deal they were fast and efficient. We were one hour door-to-door, not the usual drawn-out process. Well done all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amenities
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Vending Machines
Customer Lounge Area

