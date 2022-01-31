Stevens Creek BMW
Customer Reviews of Stevens Creek BMW
Not interested in customer
by 01/31/2022on
this dealership needs serious remediation of attitude and relation to potential customers. I've just concluded voicemail, third rung of hell scenario trying to get a person on the phone. I've called no less than four times this morning to get a salesperson to assist me with my consideration of leasing a new 7 series car. The phone at this dealership is never answered. Nutty. I'm considering calling BMW North America to ask them where I should go to buy one of their cars. Maybe they can help. I have to agree with the majority of poor reviews here. The attitude of the people at this dealership is adversarial.
Horrible service
by 01/20/2022on
BMW Stevens Creek provided horrible service and was discriminated against me. I am a long-time car buyer of BMW along with my family. The X4 I was initially interested in ended up getting sideswiped overnight. Finding another vehicle this one being a 2022 X4. The website was offering 1.9% on all brand new cars. However, they refused to offer this to me and started ignoring my calls and emails. I have amazing credit and have not been offered 1.9% even when it's not being offered on promotion. Prac the salesman kept pushing me to other people and wouldn't answer any concerns I had regarding the trade-in value of my car well. I get a text almost a week later stating the car was sold! I call the sales manager Elizabeth who has no manners at all trying to get an explanation for my service and the only thing she could say was I wasn't happy with the trade-in value when in fact all my emails, calls, and texts state the 1.9% and questions regarding the trade-in. I could only assume someone much older than me came in wanting the car and got screwed over not going on the website first seeing the promotion. Stevens Creek BMW completely discriminated against me and I'll never buy another car from them again. Prac was always my salesman at this dealership but this is so disappointing. I don’t know if Elizabeth is new however, I have never been treated so poorly before.
Why would you go anywhere else?
by 04/10/2021on
My day started with an emergency at work which delayed me in getting to the dealership at my scheduled appointment time. I made one simple phone call and the receptionist made me feel like she would have done anything to get me in on the same business day so I could get the required service. She provided me options and I immediately felt relieved. When I arrived she actually walked up and called me by name and let me know my service professional would be with me momentarily. He was there in a blink of an eye and almost as quickly my car was ready to go. Washed and ready when it was brought to the front. I couldn’t speak anymore highly of the team at Steven’s Creek! I live in Monterey and I wouldn’t take my worst enemies vehicle to that dealership. Your dealership is my choice hands down! Thank you all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst experience ever
by 12/11/2020on
My worst ever experience happened while I decided to for buying 330i BMW 2018 CPO model from here, I was after the car for a long time(for months) , did test drive and all other formalities and discussed with the Manager - Alec). When the price dropped online, I went a day before in the evening (was sitting till late night 9pm even talking to the main Boss ) and was ready to purchase it (even decided to make down payment 50% ) while the Manager ( did not indicate anything about selling of vehicle, was not even ready to start paperwork) instead there he told me to come the next day(which is really weird, why he told me to come next day?) for no reason , as soon as I started off the next day at around noon the car got sold ( I saw it online without even notifying, texting or calling me )! It was very obvious that Management knew about it the car being sold and I don't know for what reason they were playing with me. There was no transparency and professionalism. If they did not want to sell me they could have told me I would have been happy leaving the deal as it would not have wasted my time(also time of my friends who accompanied me) , I talked about all details the financing details previous day and next day within 2 hours morning it was gone, so basically no trust for me for this dealer , no integrity at all, at least not expected from BMW to be frank not anyone. Even if the other party was there ready to buy still the Manager or other representative could have called and discussed with me. THIS SHOWS NO TRANSPARENCY , CHEAP BEHAVIOUR and TO ME WAS UNEXPECTED. I usually keep my cool and you will not see me writing anything bad about anyone but this time it was too much as it involved me as well my friends who all were helping me out (spend so much time and effort) , its hard to believe even people at Old age like Manager show this kind of cheapness and unprofessionalism with no integrity. I hope my comment helps many out there, and please keep your expectation level low for visiting here while buying CPO. Please refer to these images for DATE /TIME STAMPS and other details- See Final quote attached (9dec20) while I was sitting and discussing with Manager and his Boss(till 9 pm) as well as next day Vehicle sold out email(before I could visit them in Morning(10Dec2020) - It is not a small thing - You spend so much of your valuable time in selection and spend so much time doing research to buy a car that fits your need ( I hope everyone understands this pain and frustration, taking time out from your Company , making visits , discussing etc.) , totally unacceptable from this Dealer , Period!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very Bad Sales Manger and he don't care about customer
by 07/12/2020on
I bought a car from this dealership yesterday ( sales manger he was helping me!!) and they said the car in the sister's property and they will bring it tomorrow however next day I called in the morning and they said the car in it's way to them and they will let me know once they receive it, at 4 pm i received a call from one of the sales staff telling me that the car was sold to someone else, when they already did run credit and officially i bought the car i tried to reach the sales manager who helped me with the documents but no one gives me his # , I will get a lawyer and sue this company it's illegal .
Never again!
by 11/20/2019on
How can you do better? Start by having competent and polite people answering the phone. The receptionists / whomever is answering the phones are some of the rudest people I’ve ever encountered. They answer the phone with annoyed voices, speak incoherently, do not share their names, put you on hold for long periods of time without any explanation, and have apparently been trained to not allow customers to speak directly to humans who can help, as all they seem to be able to do is send you to voicemail. Next, train your team on customer service and HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE for it. Do not keep customers waiting to drop off their cars when there are plenty of your “service advisors” standing around talking to each other, studiously IGNORING the customers who are waiting to be helped. Also, if you say you are going to call someone back, DO IT. Do not expect your customers to keep calling back and getting routed uselessly to someone’s voicemail, which is never answered / returned. Consider a “secret shopper” experience to test your own customer service. Perhaps I should suggest that to corporate BMW. Following are the details of my latest service experience at your dealership. I dropped off my car for service Monday evening for a Tuesday appointment and was told that my advisor would call me Tuesday morning to discuss. Did the phone ring on Tuesday? Not at all. I called Wednesday morning and was told that they could not find any record of my service nor could they locate my car! Needless to say, this was distressing news and all I could imagine is that my car had been stolen or damaged. After being redirected to several “service” advisors (quotes intentional, as I would not characterize any of my interactions as acceptable customer service), all I could do was leave voicemails, all of which went unanswered. I kept calling back, asking to speak to a manager, left voicemails with two managers. FINALLY got a call back from a manager who explained that my service order was placed on the desk of a service advisor who had called in sick and that I had been reassigned to a new service advisor, who would call me “right away”. Of course, that didn’t happen, so I found the service advisor’s number and attempted to call and text. Guess what? Yeah, crickets. FINALLY got a call back to let me know that most of the service was done and that I’d need to bring the car back next week to complete the work (missing part, despite me letting them know it would be needed). I was told the car would be ready to go when I got there. Yeah, that didn’t happen either - read on…. When I went to pick up my car, again encountered the rude desk staff, several of whom were sitting around doing nothing, ignoring a line of people waiting. No one could find my paperwork and after several minutes, was told it needed to be printed out again. So, I waited. And waited. And waited. And finally the service advisor appeared and said the car would be brought up “in a couple of minutes”. Got a text it was ready, chased around for several minutes and was told it was being washed and was man-splained that it would be another “couple of minutes”. Seriously….took 40 minutes to pick up my car, despite calling ahead and being told it would be ready when I got there. Oh, and they parked it somewhere that made it nearly impossible to get out of the parking lot. Never again, Stevens Creek BMW. You are worse than Monterey BMW and that’s saying something, because they are absolutely terrible. At least the car was washed….but not very well.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dont Waste Your Time!
by 08/27/2019on
I left a poor review of these guys on another website and they responded by asking me to call them so they can find a solution to my issues with them. i left a message with the GM and he called me back at dinnertime and left a message. i have now left 4 more messages over 10 days for him asking for him to call me back to discuss and he has not. they obviously just dont care about their customers. I was planning on buying a new car from them and made a deal with TJ and went in to sign the papers and he decided that he changed his mind and wanted more money even though we had a deal in writing. wasted a lot of my time. I will never go back there for anything.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
New BMW
by 05/29/2019on
We were very pleased with Client Advisor Ahmed Kandil. He treated us very professional and not aggressive. The entire staff was professional and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lied about cost
by 05/27/2019on
The service person walked me through the different options for service, I selected the items we would be addressing and then I signed off on the service. Those services totaled $850. That’s what the screen said and that’s the price next to the signature line. When I came back to pick my car up the cashier told me it was $1,078. After again speaking to the service person they said there was an issue with your system that doesn’t tally the total correctly. The service person was eventually able to get the price to $940 after removing some fees, but that’s still $90 more then he originally told me and I agreed/signed for. Whether it’s a system error or the person lied to me, either way I feel cheated by them. I signed for $850, was told it was $850 and came back to over $200 in new charges that weren’t presented to me, and I didn’t sign for. Nothing else to say but that I feel cheated by BMW Steven’s Creek.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
BMW 750i
by 05/16/2019on
Very efficient and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Worse customer service
by 04/14/2019on
I was not satisfied with the customer service I got from this dealer. I stop by because I was interested in getting a Corvette. As I walk inside the building I was told to have a seat after waiting for more than 20 mins this guy Ron takes me inside someone else office supposedly because that office is much closer than his. Anyways he was not helpful all the info I got I knew already or could obtain it online. The treatment I got seem like he was profiling and stereotyping. He never showed me the car and said come back when your ready to buy. How am I going to buy something that i havent seen or taken it for a test drive. Anyways is you want to deal with smart people this is not the dealership to go to.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Poor CPO buying experience
by 02/09/2019on
Poor CPO car buying experience. Purchased a CPO 335 Xi, and noticed that 2 of the tires were cupping and making a horrible noise. The 2 tires *barely* met their CPO guidelines, but the service department said they needed to be replaced along with an alignment (car pulls heavily to the right) Cost -- $1200. Imagine buying a CPO car and immediately needing $1200 worth of work. I understand I bought a used car, but I did pay extra for a CPO car which should not need any work immediately after purchase. Stevens Creek BMW told me to pound sand. After they did some internal negotiations, they said they would 'goodwill' replace *1* tire. I would honestly look elsewhere if I were in the market to buy a car. I'm also a return customer--bought 2 new cars from them in the past including an M3, and they still told me to pound sand. Very disappointed in my experience with them. I full expect the canned response of "i'm sorry to hear this.... .call so and so and we will look into it.." My response to that is to not bother unless you are willing to replace the other worn tire and fix the alignment.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Wasted my time
by 01/06/2018on
Very dissatisfied at the fact the I waited 3 hours for my car to be service, only to find out when I go ask the service guy for an eta, they couldn't pull me up, they didn't enter me in the system and my car was just sitting in the back not being serviced. Service guy said he'll put me on "the fast track list." To tell me that will take another 2-3hrs for service. This is ridiculous. I'm not taking my car here again nor am I going to get service here. BMW dealership has always provided me with excellent service through out the years, this particular BMW dealership has failed to meet the expectation that is expected from a luxury car brand.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Oil Change and Spark Plug replacement.
by 03/14/2017on
I had an oil change and replacing spark plug service recently. It takes a little bit more than 2 hours with complimentary car wash. I thought it may take at least 3 hours. The price for replacing spark plug is a little higher than I thought it would be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2004 BMW bought from Stevens Creek
by 02/28/2017on
Bought the car over the internet and just received it yesterday. Car looks great but it arrived without a spare tire and no Owner's Manual. Rocky was my salesman and did a great job...I've asked him about the manual and I hope you can supply. Not sure what to do about the spare....? One other note....I overnighted my Bank Check and you received it on 2/9. Your Controller was not willing to overnight the Title until today (2/28)....seems a little extreme about holding on to a check until it clears. Once again, Rocky was the best and I would recommend him to any other buyer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/24/2017on
Great service. Sarah was very helpful and pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing as always
by 02/24/2017on
Very friendly and helpful. They quickly fixed my car and communicated the status daily using text.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Driver side window repair
by 02/23/2017on
I'm a loyal customer of Steven Creek BMW, My 135i The windows are automatically dropped and can not be raised, After the repair, the windows open the door noise, must once again go back to check, Maintenance quality and management is not good, Wested The Customer's Time
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service
by 01/05/2017on
Our service adviser Justin is great, very professional, and follow thru on details for our best interest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient service
by 12/29/2016on
Brought my car in and only waited 5-10 min to get my car checked in. Told Sean I hoped it would be done before 4:00pm. Got a text that it was done at 3:30pm. My car is still under warranty so nice not to have to pay right now, but all good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great inventory and Service
by 12/24/2016on
Largest inventory in the Bay Area and had what I wanted. Got a good deal too. My salesperson and supporting staff did a great job through the whole process. Love my new X5!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments