I'm extremely dissapointed with my overall experience. I took my car in because I had several lights that were popping up. I took it in and I paid so much for all this other stuff that they found with my car. Yet I waited 2 and half hours it . I get my car and keep in mind I don't live near by and have that same light pop up the minute I got off the freeway. The same light that had led me to take my car in the first place but yet it wasn't fixed. I called the servicing department to let them know what happen. I get a call back telling me that it was just the wind shield wiper liquid that was low. Later on that week another light goes on. I now have not one but two lights pop up again. I took it to a different dealer for them to tell me that my car light was meant for the oil, and that my engine needed revising. How is it that I take my car in and none of this was detected, but yet they made me pay for 10 other things that my car probably didn't even need. It's just so upsetting because I've been going to this dealer and it just seems that every time I go something gets worse, and the lack of care for their customer is dissapointing. Read more