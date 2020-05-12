Tweaking Roof Installation
by 12/05/2020on
We had our convertible top replaced by Monrovia Mini at a good deal. We had brought it in with a sap or similar area on it and the dealership tried to clean it. In the process, the scratched the top in a fairly minor way. They offered to replace the top at a bargain price and did so. Around 10 cycles of the top, it froze at the moon roof level. I took it in, explained the issue and they worked to get the roof aligned and ultimately aligned it so that it would close. We discussed whether this was impacted by the installation and they agreed to do the adjustment on their dime. I felt this was appropriate and I was treated fairly. The questions below where I said no are not an issue to me as this is our third car for two of us so getting it right was more important than getting it fast. And they originally quoted a substantial charge but did not ultimately charge that to me.
Excellent Service
by 11/20/2018on
They provided excellent service. Took care of all issues on the return of a lease and provided a great deal on the new car.
Very satisfied
by 08/22/2018on
I had a very good experience at Monrovia BMW, Mat was courteous and professional. Thank you very much Mat
Mini Cooper- Monrovia
by 08/16/2016on
I have a 2013 red Mini Cooper, cutest car in the world. I love my car, so I never took it to any random shop for service & maintenance. I thought dealers are more reliable, but I guess I'm wrong. I'm going tomorrow for the third time for an ongoing issue that the dealer could not fix & each time they charged me the whole value of their service, even the issue never resolved. Neither time they had the parts were needed, so far I ended up taking six days off my work. This dealership even don't offer rental car. I gave them one star, since there is no option for no star
Great service
by 07/20/2016on
I had an oil leak on my Clubman. When I made the appointment, I was told that there were no loner cars available but service assistant was able to find one for me. Two days after s R ice, I still had a bit of oil dripping, and I was able to make an appointment the next day, serviced at no charge. Cynthia Alvarez extremely helpful.
Excellent customer service by Bernard Khraich
by 07/12/2016on
I had a wonderful experience last Saturday leasing my new car at this location! However, most of the credit goes to the exceptional client advisor Bernard Khraich! He provided us with great customer service which made our experience here relaxed, pleasurable and stress-free! He spent hours with us assisting in finding the car that suited all my needs. Now that's dedication!! And I could not be happier with the car I leased! He exceeded all my expectations by his professionalism, immense knowledge of the vehicles, and great communication skills. I highly recommend everyone to see Bernard Khraich as a client advisor at this location!
Mini Countryman service
by 07/12/2016on
I had an excellent experience while my car was being serviced.. Robert Burow assisted me at the service desk & was extremely helpful, friendly & informative.. He made it fun & easy to have my car serviced & I will always return as long as he is working there..
Great service!
by 07/01/2016on
The moment I pulled in I was greeted by Cynthia, I haven't even walked in the doors yet. She took care of me right away. I love that she welcomes me in but also welcomes my dog unlike some other people there. She was very detailed about the service and also notified me about my warranty, yes still covered! Such an amazing woman, good thing she's a mini now than BMW. Mini lovers are lucky to have her! If you need anything go to Cynthia she will take care of you, not only that she has a great attitude and such a friendly personality. Can't wait for my next visit, because I know it's gonna go swell. Thanks Cynthia!
Horrible Experience.
by 06/22/2016on
I'm extremely dissapointed with my overall experience. I took my car in because I had several lights that were popping up. I took it in and I paid so much for all this other stuff that they found with my car. Yet I waited 2 and half hours it . I get my car and keep in mind I don't live near by and have that same light pop up the minute I got off the freeway. The same light that had led me to take my car in the first place but yet it wasn't fixed. I called the servicing department to let them know what happen. I get a call back telling me that it was just the wind shield wiper liquid that was low. Later on that week another light goes on. I now have not one but two lights pop up again. I took it to a different dealer for them to tell me that my car light was meant for the oil, and that my engine needed revising. How is it that I take my car in and none of this was detected, but yet they made me pay for 10 other things that my car probably didn't even need. It's just so upsetting because I've been going to this dealer and it just seems that every time I go something gets worse, and the lack of care for their customer is dissapointing.
Services 2x and got my car late even if my appt was early morning
by 06/19/2016on
my car was serviced 2 x here and I always make early appt but got my car late.
a dealer who actually did what they said they'd do
by 05/29/2016on
Cooper the sales rep answered questions and gave me straight forward responses, all through email and all of which she honored. The paperwork was in finance when I arrived and an hour later I drove away in the car she promised at the price she promised. Was worth the extra Hour in traffic .
Not the best service Experience
by 05/16/2016on
I went in for a routine service, since my car said I was Due for Service and I ended up waiting for almost 5 hours!!!!! In short, I showed up a little before my 7am appointment and I did not get out of the service department until 11:45am. 6:55am: Arrived 8:05am: Was advised that my car wasn't due for service and needed to be reprogrammed. I was told this would take a "couple of hours". 10:20am: I asked if my car was almost ready. I was advised that my tail light bulb was being replaced and should be done "soon". 11:20am: I asked again, what the ETA was on my car and was told that it would be a few more minutes. I can check in with the cashier and they'd be bringing my car up. 11:35am: I am still waiting for them to bring my car around. I asked where my car was, and the attendant said they needed a few more minutes. 11:45am: My car arrived and I was able to finally leave.
2016 Mini Cooper
by 05/15/2016on
Leased a new Mini for my daughter. Overall a fantastic experience. This was a transaction with my car broker. Dealer brought the car to my home. Full tank of gas and a complete tutorial. I did not give 5 stars because they told me the missing antenna mast was cause it didn't need one. Then commented that people steal them anyways. Seriously? They did not point out the gaping hole in the rear bumper where the missing tow hook cover was. I pointed it out as they were leaving. They explained it was broken so a replacement was being ordered. I was bothered by comment about the antenna and realized I got no radio reception. Contacted the dealer a week later and they shipped one out overnight. They also said they would order the tow hook cover. If they knew it was missing, why were they just ordering it a week later. My bet is if I don't follow up, I will never receive it. We will see.
perfect service
by 05/13/2016on
The service dept at Mini of Monrovia has always been helpful with all my Mini needs.
Customers driven focus.
by 04/29/2016on
The service advisor made sure that I received the best customer care and service that my car required.
Easy and Pleasant Service
by 04/29/2016on
I have a new car and was delaying taking my car into the dealer because with other dealerships it's always been a hassle. I just needed a tail light replaced so I went to Mini of Monrovia and was pleasantly surprised. Everyone was so nice. The dealership was very clean and quiet even though a lot of people came through while I was there. Next time I won't hesitate to take my car there. Thanks, Mini of Monrovia!
Best customer service!
by 04/28/2016on
Rob Burow explains clearly and thoroughly. Been going to the same dealer since the birth of my Mini in 2004!
Slow service did not honor promise
by 04/27/2016on
I was promised my vehicle would be done the same day and it was not. My car was also suppose to be detailed because the last time I had my car in for service I waited 2 extra hours at the dealership. They did wash my car but the seats were still dirty and I had to wait for my car another day.
Time and Money
by 04/25/2016on
Mini usually does good work on my vehicle. This time, I brought it in on Tuesday, 7 AM and did not get it back until Friday, 3 PM. I think it took a bit longer than it should have taken for the work done and price paid (!), but they did do a good job. Unfortunately, I had to keep calling for the status of my vehicle, as communication was a bit less than desirable (though the service representative was courteous enough). The shuttle was helpful and appreciated.
great services
by 04/20/2016on
My car traveled 10,000 miles need to change the oil and check, so I do not have an appointment, come here, to give attentive service, I was in the hall, waiting for tea, I like the quiet lobby and Internet access, tea service, about 2 hours, end, and get a free car wash card, car wash clean, happy back home. After my lease expires, I intend to continue in this car.
The way things should work !
by 04/14/2016on
We had our daughter's Mini in for a warrantee issue. Everything was done as promised and on time ! Our service advisor Rob Burow was outstanding. He was friendly, knowledgeable and sincere, not the forced sincerity that many companies make there people do, just straight forward ! We will go back to Mini of Monrovia and make sure we can work with Rob again.
