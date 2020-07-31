sales Rating

Aug 4th I engaged in a cash purchase of a Toyota Avalon over the internet from San Diego during this covid19 pandemic. Warning, I should never have made this purchase from a dealer 100 miles away. The salesman during the day of the purchase was mostly helpful but continued to make what seemed to be extra requests we felt unnecessary for a full payment purchase. He said he would deliver the vehicle that night. This ended up with salesman delivering the car at 9:30 pm in darkness with a pile (est 15 to 20+ pages) to sign. Because of covid19, late hour, and wish to get it over with we quickly (our bad) filled out, signed and made out check for over $22,000 with the promise that all necessary papers would be sent to us shortly after his return to the dealership, Lexus of Cerritos. On awaking on Wed Aug 5th we began to check our purchase discovering a lovely car with a few negatives that made us wonder if we had made the right decision. Since their advertising stated 5 day 250 mile return policy we thought to give the decision a couple of days. Thur Aug 6th emailed request when we might expect to get the copies of our transaction. Response was "The finance manager will send all the paperwork..." Fri Aug 7th, at 8:11am I called the salesman and said we had decided to return the Avalon under the 5 day 250 mile return policy and needed to know what we need to do . Do we drive the car back (100 miles) or would someone come pick it up. We emailed this request to the salesman later on for backup at 4:27pm same day stating "I recently requested to be informed what are the actual terms, conditions and details of your 5 day Money-Back Guarantee and have not heard from you or your manager. We have been unable to find the information on any of your website even thou it says "See store for details". We made this transaction on the evening ( around 9:30 pm) in darkness and covid masks. We trusted your dealership to be honorable. All we are asking is just what are the terms of the Money back guarantee and if we decide to return the Avalon how much might it cost if anything ? Do we need to it to the dealership or would arrangements be made to pick up at our home ? ". Since then, we have heard nothing, seen nothing. No finance manager has sent us any papers. No manager or our salesman has contacted us. We are in limbo. Read more