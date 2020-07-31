This is the second Lexus I’ve purchased at Cerritos and it was a great experience. Steven Huh was our sales associate and he was personable, knowledgeable and not pushy at all. I absolutely love my NX 300.
Aug 4th I engaged in a cash purchase of a Toyota Avalon over the internet from San Diego during this covid19 pandemic. Warning, I should never have made this purchase from a dealer 100 miles away. The salesman during the day of the purchase was mostly helpful but continued to make what seemed to be extra requests we felt unnecessary for a full payment purchase. He said he would deliver the vehicle that night. This ended up with salesman delivering the car at 9:30 pm in darkness with a pile (est 15 to 20+ pages) to sign. Because of covid19, late hour, and wish to get it over with we quickly (our bad) filled out, signed and made out check for over $22,000 with the promise that all necessary papers would be sent to us shortly after his return to the dealership, Lexus of Cerritos. On awaking on Wed Aug 5th we began to check our purchase discovering a lovely car with a few negatives that made us wonder if we had made the right decision. Since their advertising stated 5 day 250 mile return policy we thought to give the decision a couple of days. Thur Aug 6th emailed request when we might expect to get the copies of our transaction. Response was "The finance manager will send all the paperwork..." Fri Aug 7th, at 8:11am I called the salesman and said we had decided to return the Avalon under the 5 day 250 mile return policy and needed to know what we need to do . Do we drive the car back (100 miles) or would someone come pick it up. We emailed this request to the salesman later on for backup at 4:27pm same day stating "I recently requested to be informed what are the actual terms, conditions and details of your 5 day Money-Back Guarantee and have not heard from you or your manager. We have been unable to find the information on any of your website even thou it says "See store for details". We made this transaction on the evening ( around 9:30 pm) in darkness and covid masks. We trusted your dealership to be honorable. All we are asking is just what are the terms of the Money back guarantee and if we decide to return the Avalon how much might it cost if anything ? Do we need to it to the dealership or would arrangements be made to pick up at our home ? ". Since then, we have heard nothing, seen nothing.
No finance manager has sent us any papers. No manager or our salesman has contacted us. We are in limbo.
Took my car in for service Oil change etc.. Was told it would take 1 and half hour so I waited, It took them 3 + hours to finish, Never came and advised
me it would take longer I would of left. Plus there car wash was down, Very unhappy
Traded in my old car for a used certified Lexus. Steven patiently helped us throughout the whole process. When purchasing the car, we forgot to bring our checkbook and he went out of his way to come to our house to pick up the check. I would definitely recommend this dealer. Thank you for your help, Steven!
This is a total of my 6th Lexus lease. I couldn’t imagine driving anything else. I tried switching to another car and within 5 months I had regrets. Went right back to Lexus and I will never stray. I’m a Lexus girl! In fact this particular time I leased 2 vehicles one for me and one for my sister. Nader has been my salesman for the past 4 cars. Jake was also EXCEPTIONAL. Lexus of cerritos by far will always have my business and recommendation! They are family.
Skip this dealer if you can!
I got my car in here and it was the worst car buying experience ever. I have been a long time loyal Toyota customer and was upgrading to my first Lexus, to only recieve the worst service ever.
First let's review the sales department.
I was told that the car I was buying did not come with the roof racks that were on and that it would cost $500 to keep them. I didn't need them so I said no I am not paying extra for them and they took it off.
Upon buying the vehicle, I discovered that my wheel lock was missing. So, I speak with the sales Elias both via email and phone and was scheduled to go to the dealer so they can get my wheel lock and get the roof racks installed back on as a bonus. Then, I get emails and phone calls from the general sales manager Juan asking the same thing Elias did and at the end promised the same that I would show up and they would get me the wheel lock and my roof rails.
This is when this go down south. Attached to the email, Juan happened to attached the manufacture itemized invoice, which showed the price I paid for included the roof rails!!! And they were trying to make it look like it was a bonus. Then I show up at the scheduled date and time and neither Elias nor Juan is present. There I am speaking to another sales trying to them what I was there for the 3rd time! Well after that I finally got what I paid for.
2nd now let's see 3rd time is really the charm for the finance department as well.
Long story short, I had to sign my finance contract 3 times because Katie at the finance deparment was either new or just had no regards to detail for a position that needed such. First time contract signed, 2nd time signed as she missed to add in the manufacturer rebate, 3rd time signed because she didn't know she can't sell the gap insurance when you pay more than certain percentage down.
Well if you think 3rd time is the charm and you love wasting your precious time running back and forth, then be my guest and visit Lexus of Cerritos. I'll be avoiding this place like the plague. If I knew buying a Lexus will be such a nightmare, I should have sticked to a non luxury vehicle.
Service rep was professional, knowledgeable and upfront of all costs. I had an old stain on the leather seats that couldn’t be removed after taking it to two specialists. Lexus Cerritos decided it would be best to paint over the leather. The result is amazing! Great work and super friendly staff - I highly recommend taking your Lexus to get serviced here.
My wife and I enjoyed our experience here! We made our first purchase and couldn’t be more happy with the entire process. Michael Stafford, among other kind people, made our whole experience perfect. He was an enthusiastic, knowledgeable, caring person who walked us through and celebrated with us. Definitely recommend reaching out to him; you’ll be listen to and we’ll taken care of. The general manager came and introduced himself to us. The hospitality and the staff at this facility is what makes this place so perfect! Thanks so much for making our first purchase so great!
Lexus of Certitos and Salesperson Christopher Hung were EXCELLENT!
by Debbie54321 on 02/04/2019
I love my 2019 NX300h! My salesperson, Christopher Hung, was excellent. Chris responded attentive to my e-mails, text messages and phone calls over the few days prior to my purchase. I have a disabled husband and could only leave home for 2 hours, so Chris got things lined up in advance so I could get in and out quickly. When I arrived, I saw a model with Atomic Silver paint, and I asked Chris to switch cars for me on the day of purchase. Chris came through and got me the color I wanted. Because I didn't have a way to get the vehicle home, Chris and David brought the car to my house and spent time training me on all of the fantastic features. I finally gave up my Lexus 2008 RX350 that I've had since 2007 (with over 247k miles), and I could not be happier. I am a very satisfied and loyal Lexus customer!
