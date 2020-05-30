Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2425 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015
(855) 401-4058
Today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.5
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (7) No (1)
sales Rating

Purchase experience

by Albert on 05/30/2020

Very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
147 Reviews
sales Rating

Purchase experience

Post a Comment
sales Rating

Highly Recommend Visiting Larry Allen!

by Madison on 05/28/2020

My husband and I recently purchased a vehicle from Larry Allen at Bill Luke. Larry was an absolute professional, exhibited great customer service, was knowledgeable about the vehicle we were interested in and did everything he could to ensure we were getting the best deal available. Larry was not a typical high-pressure salesman, instead Larry was polite and patient. I would highly recommend visiting Larry while at Bill Luke!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

awful

by irun on 05/14/2020

Worst car buying experience ever. Rude and very condescending managers, misleading and manipulative sales practices. I expected fair, honest pricing and professionalism from such a big name dealer. Boy was I wrong. Never again!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales experience

by Sbs719 on 03/09/2020

Great car buying experience from arrival to departure. Don and Justin were fantastic sales reps who took their time, listened to our wants and ultimately helped me purchased an amazing car that checked all of my boxes! Roberto in finance was friendly, helpful and even helped me get an interest rate 1.4% lower than anticipated. Chris was awesome during the vehicle hand off as well. Informative, funny and a great personality. Thank you all so much for such a great car buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easy Transaction

by Nick R on 12/23/2019

That may have been the easiest time ever purchasing a vehicle...It was only 3 hours, and it was a very comfortable experience :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase Experience

by Seattle Transplant on 11/05/2019

Second used vehicle purchased within last four years from Bill Luke in Arizona. They have great buyers, their used cars and trucks inventory is excellent. Prices are very competitive. They do a nice job preparing vehicles for resale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Just give them a try

by Brian on 08/31/2019

Really enjoyed my buying experience at Bill Luke. Justin was honest and took care of me. It's a big place, don't be intimidated. I knew what I wanted and got it, the trade in was even easy. Honestly, know your trade-in value ahead of time and you'll be fine ;). Would buy again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Fantastic prices

by AmyCoxaz on 11/21/2018

We spent the entire weekend looking at cars at other dealerships before discovering Bill Luke. We ended up buying 2 vehicles at Bill Luke because both of the vehicles were 2018 models and each had less than 12,000 miles. The prices were amazing and both vehicles were in perfect condition. We purchased the 6 month old suv for $18,000 less than the price of the exact same model that we almost bought brand new. The other vehicle that we bought was also about $8,000 less than other dealerships. I highly recommend going to Bill Luke.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best decision

by FABRAHAM17 on 08/13/2018

I was and still am very pleased with my GS 350. So well built and taken care, it feels like a brand new car that is up to date with technology. I had an IS250 before this GS 350 and I tell you the GS 350 is a beast comparatively speaking. My family grew so I needed a more roomier sedan. The 306 HP shows up and humiliates other high ranking cars. It is also sleek with a luxurious design. The staff was absolutely perfect. I have already recommended everyone I know to this dealership and will continue to do so. The Bill Luke name thrives for perfection, just remember that the next time you decide where to buy from. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Customer First Award for Excellence... FALSE

by DwightZier on 07/11/2018

My wife and I purchased a FIAT 500 Electric car from Bill Luke Auto Sales on June 23rd 2018. We drove from Albuquerque NM to Phoenix AZ to purchase the vehicle. Upon returning home we found that the Bill Luke had not inspected the vehicle to be in working order BEFORE they sold it to us, specifically the vehicle charging unit was faulty. We called Bill Luke to have it services as this was an issue caused by lack of vehicle inspection prior to selling the vehicle. Chris Dow and David Mitchell of Bill Luke attempted to avoid our calls and inquires in reference to the issue. After 3 days and 16 calls to Bill Luke Auto Sales, specifically Mr. Dow and Mr. Mitchell we were able to get the vehicle transported to Fiat for the issue to be corrected. We spoke to Mr. Mitchell about getting a rental due to the lack of vehicle caused by their negligent business practices, Mr. Mitchell then again avoided us for 2 days and 7 phone calls. When the vehicle was finally repaired we spoke to Mr. Mitchell about having the vehicle transported back to use as the vehicle service department is over 70 miles away, he said, "getting the vehicle back is your responsibility." We let Mr. Mitchell know that the vehicle was sold to us under false pretenses. The fact being that the vehicle was sold as a "operating" vehicle and it "did not operate" as agreed upon during the purchase. Mr. Mitchell, Mr. Dow and Bill Luke sold us a vehicle that they did not inspect prior to selling and have adopted a "buyer beware" persona. We would like to believe that this issue was a routine oversight but after the appalling level of service Bill Luke Auto Sales has provided we now believe that it was a known issue and something of lemon vehicle sold to us. We will be seeking alternative means of remedy as Bill Luke Auto Sales, David Mitchell, Chris Dow, and general manager Chris Knob have all failed to remedy this issue completely. Do not mislead customers and do not state that vehicle are operational when they have not been inspected.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

sales Rating

Best Dealership In AZ

by awesome310 on 06/17/2018

Very awesome sales staff and gets you what youre looking for and affordable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Jeep Compass Limited

by 5150edu on 03/26/2018

Overall pleasant experience except for final stages where I got the routine to buy the optional (but highly encouraged) maintenance/above and beyond coverage plans. Felt like I was listening to a timeshare condo pitch. The way the finance guy was talking, it seems like the vehicle was going to fall apart and I would be liable if I didn't buy his plans. Other than that, all the rest was good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service & price

by Carbuyingbog on 01/28/2018

Flew in from out of state to pick up a used car. They communicated well, delivered on all promises, and had great prices

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by DennisJones72 on 01/13/2018

Everyone was kind and professional throughout the whole process. Overall great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent

by JMG2017 on 12/18/2017

Purchase processed quickly and efficiently. I have been happy with Bill Luke dealership for 2 purchases and highly recommend. They have what I want and fairly priced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

By far best and easiest car buying experience

by 2016Ram on 12/18/2017

Bill Luke was recommended to me by a friend . When the vehicle I was looking for also happens to be at Bill Luke dealership I decided to go and see the vehicle . I admit I was skeptical at first (car dealerships have their reputations ) I was absolutely impressed with the ease ,the no pressure tactics (for real not just a gimmick) very informed sales people . Bill Luke is the real deal and has my business going forward and all my friends and family as well .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

No wrecks I was told.

by 2014rd3500 on 12/18/2017

I purchased a 2014 ram 3500 from this dealership. I did appreciate the straight forward and ease of transaction. Although I do no appreciate that I was sold a truck that I was told there were no accidents. Well upon being around and in and out of the truck the day after that is clearly not the case. 1 entire bed side was removed/repaired/and replaced. To the extent the the top rail of the bed has a dip in it but was covered with a plastic bed cap. And in the paint work there are several runs in the paint 1 that is over 12" long. There is overspray on the rear marker lights and tail lights.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Review

by Meaghancoz on 12/16/2017

Very helpful and answered all my questions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ruining a brand new car

by David_Zamorano on 12/16/2017

First of all they make you wait hours quit everything was already supposed to be set up just come and drop off a cashiers check did not happen was there over two hours. Then they install an alarm in your vehicle that I did not want when they remove it they mean holes on the brand new Dash

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car

by Brianna_R on 12/16/2017

Such a great experience, I didn't expect to drive off the lot with a brand new 2018 grand Cherokee but thanks to Doug for his all knowledge he made my car buying experience a smooth ride and got me as close to the payments I was hoping for, thank you so much Doug I Love my Jeep grand Cherokee. Happy holidays

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding customer service

by AZDave1 on 12/15/2017

Was definitely a pleasure doing business with these guys! More importantly was my outstanding experience and level of service I received from Lucio!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Our experienced staff has helped many people get into the car that they want and we want to help you too. Browse our new Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler inventory or our used car inventory to find the car of your dreams. If you need a car loan check out our finance page to start the process. If you need parts or service don't forget about our talented Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler repair technicians and Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler parts professionals.

Bill Luke Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram strives to provide the best sales, service, and experience possible to make your car buying process stress free. Don't take our word for it, come down to 2425 West Camelback Road, Phoenix, Arizona and see the Bill Luke Chrysler Jeep Dodge difference for yourself! We serve the Tempe, Scottsdale and Peoria area so come see us today.

what sets us apart
Bill Luke has been family owned and operated since 1927, and we have done so by providing excellent customer service. #1 Certified Dealer in the USA (FCA) - 2013 - 2019 and #1 Retail Truck Dealer in AZ!
