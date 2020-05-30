sales Rating

My wife and I purchased a FIAT 500 Electric car from Bill Luke Auto Sales on June 23rd 2018. We drove from Albuquerque NM to Phoenix AZ to purchase the vehicle. Upon returning home we found that the Bill Luke had not inspected the vehicle to be in working order BEFORE they sold it to us, specifically the vehicle charging unit was faulty. We called Bill Luke to have it services as this was an issue caused by lack of vehicle inspection prior to selling the vehicle. Chris Dow and David Mitchell of Bill Luke attempted to avoid our calls and inquires in reference to the issue. After 3 days and 16 calls to Bill Luke Auto Sales, specifically Mr. Dow and Mr. Mitchell we were able to get the vehicle transported to Fiat for the issue to be corrected. We spoke to Mr. Mitchell about getting a rental due to the lack of vehicle caused by their negligent business practices, Mr. Mitchell then again avoided us for 2 days and 7 phone calls. When the vehicle was finally repaired we spoke to Mr. Mitchell about having the vehicle transported back to use as the vehicle service department is over 70 miles away, he said, "getting the vehicle back is your responsibility." We let Mr. Mitchell know that the vehicle was sold to us under false pretenses. The fact being that the vehicle was sold as a "operating" vehicle and it "did not operate" as agreed upon during the purchase. Mr. Mitchell, Mr. Dow and Bill Luke sold us a vehicle that they did not inspect prior to selling and have adopted a "buyer beware" persona. We would like to believe that this issue was a routine oversight but after the appalling level of service Bill Luke Auto Sales has provided we now believe that it was a known issue and something of lemon vehicle sold to us. We will be seeking alternative means of remedy as Bill Luke Auto Sales, David Mitchell, Chris Dow, and general manager Chris Knob have all failed to remedy this issue completely. Do not mislead customers and do not state that vehicle are operational when they have not been inspected. Read more