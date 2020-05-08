Great care and price!
by 08/05/2020on
Excellent service by Adam and together with GM, David, A great price to take care of my family. We had to replace a totaled car and we found the perfect car for the budget and Adam even helped me drop off my rent car after purchase!❤️
Great care and price!
by 08/05/2020on
Excellent service by Adam and together with GM, David, A great price to take care of my family. We had to replace a totaled car and we found the perfect car for the budget and Adam even helped me drop off my rent car after purchase!❤️
Service Department
by 10/14/2019on
Tom and his staff work very hard to insure you are taken care of. Service Department in a auto dealership is a very tough environment and it is very difficult to maintain good customer relations. This is a proud group and they will work with you to meet all your needs in a fair market value.
Friendly Speedy Service
by 09/25/2019on
I brought my car into Honda for a low tire pressure issue and was greeted by Tommy. I have a very busy work/mom life as most do and Tommy was very accommodating and helpful with my situation. Not only was car done before I anticipated he made the whole process stress free and continues to follow up to make sure all is ok. I highly recommend Superstition Honda Service, ask for Tommy!
Excellent Service
by 09/18/2019on
Just too new Pilot in for warranty service and Tommy Durante was amazing! He fixed the problem in a matter of minutes and took care of me personally. Always great service and their the best in the Phoenix area. Highly recommend to everyone. Thanks Tommy for caring about the customer even after the sale!
Outstanding Service!
by 08/16/2019on
Service Director Tommy Durante is exemplary in his position and in serving the customer. Well done!!
Not helpful unless 100% ready to purhcase
by 07/19/2019on
On 7/17 I called to get information about the car buying process as I will be looking to get into a new Honda in the next few months. I have only ever purchased 1 car and it was with the help of family so I wanted to learn about my options from a pro so I can purchase in the next few months. I spoke to sales person Chris Dressel who was helpful over the phone and encouraged me to come in, in person to have all my questions answered even though I stressed over the phone I did not have money yet. He advised that the business was family owned and would not pressure into buying anything. I set an appointment for 7/18 @7:00pm and when I arrived Chris greeted me and was re-asking what I was looking for and I gave the information about my credit and negative equity on my 2011 Honda. After getting some information he was pulled into a meeting and another salesperson Joe came and said that unfortunately he would not be able to get me into any vehicle without putting money down. I explained to Joe that I was not there to purchase quite yet but wanted to know buying options for myself and ball parks so I could over the next couple months. I just wanted to be educated properly and to know how much I should bring down to get into a car in the very near future. Joe said he could only look for now he can't see into the future. I again repeated that I was only looking for guidance since I will be buying a car from Honda regardless in the next few months but just wanted education. He left and came back asking if he could get me into a Civic Lx for 0 down if I would be interested and I said it depends on the specifics. He stated he was going to call me around 12pm 7/18 with what he could do but never really answered the questions I had. I was hoping to hear back about my initial questions as I really want to stay with the Honda brand. I then get a call 7/19 from Chris again asking if I was fully helped yesterday (I didn't come in yesterday) and I told him I was still not really helped and that I wasn't trying to be sold something right away. I already knew with my credit and negative equity I wasn't going to walk away with a car without a down payment. Chris said that was their job and to get in touch when I had a few thousand. I will be doing my own research now and will look to see if I can get better assistance at another Honda dealership. The gentlemen were nice but not listening at all to my needs as a consumer and I am right where I was before with my questions. I think even if I wasn't going to buy or lease a car same day- I should have been treated as if I was going to since either way Honda will end up with my money! But it will not be through this location now due to this.
Like paying more? Being lied to? Shady business tactics? Come here....
by 08/27/2017on
Stay as far away as possible from this place. Don't let other reviews fool you. You will get a better deal at Autonation Honda and you won't be blatantly lied to. I had the worst car buying experience in my life at this place. Had agreed on a price with Peter the Salesperson over the phone and came down to make the deal happen. When I got there I test drove the vehicle, they ran my credit even after I told them specifically to run it after the price we agreed on was confirmed. My credit is excellent so the price increase had nothing to do with that.They give me the pricing and it's way more than what we agreed on over the phone. Long story short, I gave them a competitors quote to beat, they sent me pictures of the car I was buying, then when they gave me the higher pricing they said the salesperson Peter was quoting a lesser model vehicle because they got me mixed up with another customer which is a blatant lie to get me to come down there in person. They couldn't even end up beating the competitors quote that i sent them originally which was from Autonation!! So if you want a ding on your credit, if you want to pay more money, and get lied to in the process feel free to come here to Superstition Springs Honda! Stay away....
Battery Issue
by 08/16/2017on
Tommy Durante took immediate and excellent care of a battery issue I had with my 2016 HRV. I am very happy with the service and treatment I received. Everything was as promised, and then some. It was an excellent experience. Thank you, Tommy!
Best Dealership and Car Buying Experience ever
by 06/08/2017on
Superstition Springs Honda Review-4-30-17 It is not possible for me to fully convey how amazing our experience was at Superstition Springs Honda. I went in to look at a 2017 Honda Civic after very responsive service from the Internet sales department. When I arrived at the dealership, I met a gentleman, Adrian Gonzales, who was incredibly helpful and accommodating. He spent a good amount of time with me answering my questions and worked diligently to find the exact vehicle I was looking for. He was so honest and there was absolutely no pressure over the couple of hours we were working together. I made the decision to purchase the vehicle and when I got to finance, I prepared myself for the typical 'battle' that often happens in the back room with hidden costs, upsells, etc. Jon Leckwart was BY FAR that absolute best person I've ever worked with, having purchased around a dozen cars in my life. I could not believe how amazing this experience was. There was even diligent follow up after the deal was done. This dealership provided the best experience of any transaction, vehicle or otherwise, that I have ever been involved with. They went above and beyond in every respect and left no stone unturned. It was such a great experience that I decided to trade in our 2013 Toyota RAV and purchase a 2017 CR-V a week later. Had the exact same experience. I cannot recommend this dealership highly enough. I will be purchasing all future vehicles from Superstition Springs Honda as long as they are able to maintain this incredibly high level of service. Thank you Superstition Springs Honda! You folks are AMAZING!
Sales Process
by 04/27/2016on
In my opinion this dealership has taken the car buying service back 40 years. Having set an appointment to meet a salesperson, I arrived 15 minutes late but had called ahead to let them know I would be late. When I got to the dealership I was told the salesman was not there. I was then greeted by another salesman who assisted me. Having a 2010 vehicle to turn in he went through the process of filling out a Kelly Blue Book form to get the trade in value. Once done I was notified of my trade in value. It came in below what I was expecting. I had told him that previously I had gotten an appraisal from Carmax that was 42% more than what was given to me by another Honda dealership but had gotten these two estimates several months and ~20k miles earlier. At this time I wanted to go back to Carmax for another estimate. He said they would not do anything different than what he did and wanted me to prove that I did in fact get that first appraisal. Ironic that a car salesman would question my honesty, So at this point I got up and demanded my keys back so I could leave. I ended up going to Carmax who then provided an updated trade in value of 40% more than what Honda of Superstition Springs wanted to give me. That being said I have no desire to ever deal with this dealership again or the pushy salesman that questioned my honesty.
Recall of airbags
by 12/03/2015on
I received an urgent reminder in the mail. I called the 800 number for an appointment. The gentleman I talked to set the appointment with Tommy at Superstition Honda for the next day. I dropped it off ,and was very pleased. They promised the car by noon. And it was done on time. They also fixed my seat belt buckle as well. Tommy Durante was very courteous. Thank you Tommy
Amazing Service
by 11/24/2015on
I am new to Superstition Honda and after one service am ready to recommend them to family and friends . Courteous and professional service! A professional organization! Ted Meadley
Customer agent
by 11/20/2015on
Steven took very good care of us during our visit. Thank you for employing fellows like him.
Honda Services
by 11/13/2015on
The dealer made the whole process of having my car's first oil change very easy. I made my appointment online, came on time and the service was completed in a timely manner. They also asked if i would like a complimentary car wash, which i thought was nice.
First service
by 11/04/2015on
I liked my new service advisor and felt he was an honest person and look forward to working with him in the future, but this is a new car so that should not be to soon.
Store manager
by 11/03/2015on
The sale consultant is very friendly and all the charges are clearly display. It also take less than 5 minutes to see you are qualified for finance. I feel no stress when I placed my offer
Excellent experience with Mike
by 10/28/2015on
Mike gave me the best price and no other dealer could match it. He delivered the car and assured I had all the information I needed.
Complete Satisfaction of Repair Service Honda Dealership
by 10/23/2015on
To Whom It May Concern, The repair service that I received, at the Repair Service Dept was accurate, timely and completely professional. At no point in the process was I dissatisfied with fast and efficient repair of my 2001 Honda Accord. Meanwhile, I was in good hand from start to finish, in review and repair of my vehicle. Also, the service technician identified other repair issued, needing scheduled service, in the future. As soon as I am financially able, will continue to work with the service repair dept, in getting everything fixed on my car. Well, I am back on the road again, with a dependable transportation in commuting, to and from work. Finally, I really appreciate the great handwork and dedication of the service Repair Dept, at the Honda Dealership on Superstition Sincerely, Gregory W. Golden [Phone number removed]
Thank you
by 10/20/2015on
Thank you for the service - was in and out for my oil change quickly. No one attempted to harass me into purchasing more than what I came for which I appreciate immensely.
Fast and reliable service
by 10/13/2015on
I am always impressed with the time and quality of my service at this dealership. All of the employees are friendly and helpful and go out of their way to make sure you are receiving the level of service that you deserve.
Very well taken care of
by 10/08/2015on
I recently purchased a Honda at the Chandler location in February of this year. Unfortunately that vehicle was in an accident and I needed to find a replacement vehicle very quickly. Todd Luxton pointed me in the right direction as far as mileage, price and type of vehicle that I was looking for. Never did I feel pushed into something I didn't want nor couldn't afford. I left the lot feeling very satisfied and thankful I chose to buy from Honda for the second time.