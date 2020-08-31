sales Rating

My husband and I were in the market for a new vehicle since our current vehicle couldn't be fixed. We began working with Pete and it instantly just "felt right". I know that everyone goes to work to make money, but we genuinely felt as though Pete K. wanted to help us. He listened to our situation and after finding out that we were in the final part of refinancing our home, he told us to wait to purchase our vehicle so we would not "mess up" our new home loan by applying for new credit. Most salespeople would not have cared and would have sold us the car anyways. When we came back to purchase our vehicle, we told Pete want we wanted and he delivered! He didn't try to haggle us or give us something we didn't ask for. He even drove out to our home to make sure my husband's new truck would fit in the garage. Hendrick Chevrolet is lucky to have him and we were lucky to have met him!