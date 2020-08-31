Awesome
by 08/31/2020on
I had a great time talking to David Sokol finding a car that is the right fit for me and my family.
Service dept. Damaged my car
by 08/31/2020on
The service department at Hendrick damaged my car when I took it in for routine maintenance. When I picked up my car, I noticed the damage and notified them immediately. They are refusing to repair the damage.
Awesome
by 08/31/2020on
I had a great time talking to David Sokol finding a car that is the right fit for me and my family.
Service professional
by 08/27/2020on
You will not find a more delightful, knowledgeable, more dedicated professional to meet your needs than Britney!!
2020 Chevy Blazer
by 08/24/2020on
I have purchased several cars from Alex at Hendrick and getting my Blazer was a pleasant experience as usual. Will never go to another dealership as long as he is there.
Great Experience!
by 08/23/2020on
We had a great experience with David Sokol at Hendrick Chevrolet Hoover. Also, Linda Looney in Finance was top notch. We felt like family working with these folks. Hendrick got us the car we wanted at the price we wanted. David was an excellent salesman and he was very much a partner though our experience. Has was not pushy or overbearing, and we will be sure to do business with him again.
Mr. David Sokol
by 08/14/2020on
I knew I wanted to do business with Mr. David the day we met him. We told him what we wouldn’t and he tried to show us everything within our price range. He is a genuine nice guy that will do everything to make you happy. He is the reason I did business with Hendrick Chevrolet.
1 Comments
New Car Sales and Servive
by 08/10/2020on
Sales rep Scott Tatum, did a great job putting my sale together for a Corvette Grand Sport. This was the second vehicle that we purchased with his help, and both sales went very smoothly, very quickly, and no hassle at all. This dealership has represented by Scott Tatum is in my opinion the best in the country. When I don’t do vehicles require service, Mark Sullivan in the service department did an equally terrific job. He’s extremely dedicated to getting a job done right the first time. You could not ask for anyone to do a better job than Mark Sullivan did for us and our new Corvettes.
Car shopping
by 08/01/2020on
good selection of models with options clearly displayed. Accommodating ses.
1 Comments
Great Salesman Trey
by 07/31/2020on
Treyvon Henderson was very knowledgeable and helpful. I called inquiring about a vehicle for a friend of mines. I Definitely recommend him and this dealership if someone is looking to purchase a vehicle.
1 Comments
No stress
by 07/29/2020on
David Sokol eliminated the stress from car buying. He was courteous, not condescending, and very knowledgeable about his products. What I appreciated the most was that at no time did I feel pressured.
1 Comments
Service Advisor Review
by 07/29/2020on
Service Advisor Mark Sullivan provided me with professional customer service. I felt he went out of his way to make sure everything was great. I would highly recommend him.
Great service and great people
by 07/29/2020on
Had some work done on my car that was done in a timely manor and with amazing customer service!
Great team!!!
by 07/29/2020on
The entire team front to back are great. Attention to detail and fixed right the first time are second to none!!!!
James Taylor in service is the best!
by 07/29/2020on
James Taylor in service was really helpful amd very easy to work with! Thanks again James and Hendricks! You are awesome! I'll definitely be returning in the future.
Great salesman
by 07/28/2020on
He went over and beyond to get me a great vehicle and made sure it was what I wanted
Great!
by 04/30/2020on
I had a very good experience! I would definitely recommend checking out for a good price
1 Comments
Excellent car buying experience!
by 04/23/2020on
My experience with the purchase of my Silverado was extremely positive. Peter Kniskern in sales is very knowledgeable about trucks and is a genuinely nice person who cares about customer satisfaction. He went above and beyond to provide information and meet needs for me when purchasing my truck which made it a pleasant experience.
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 03/30/2020on
We had the best car buying experience ever with Ashley Garrett! She made everything simple and easy! We would recommend her to anyone in the market for a vehicle!
1 Comments
Chevy Silverado
by 02/28/2020on
My husband and I were in the market for a new vehicle since our current vehicle couldn't be fixed. We began working with Pete and it instantly just "felt right". I know that everyone goes to work to make money, but we genuinely felt as though Pete K. wanted to help us. He listened to our situation and after finding out that we were in the final part of refinancing our home, he told us to wait to purchase our vehicle so we would not "mess up" our new home loan by applying for new credit. Most salespeople would not have cared and would have sold us the car anyways. When we came back to purchase our vehicle, we told Pete want we wanted and he delivered! He didn't try to haggle us or give us something we didn't ask for. He even drove out to our home to make sure my husband's new truck would fit in the garage. Hendrick Chevrolet is lucky to have him and we were lucky to have met him!
1 Comments
Pete was wonderful
by 02/28/2020on
Pete was very helpfull made sure I was satisfied stayed late to take care of me
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 01/29/2020on
We had an excellent experience with Ashley when it came to purchasing our new Malibu! She was very helpful and knowledgeable.
1 Comments
1 Comments