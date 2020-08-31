Hendrick Chevrolet - Hoover

1620 Montgomery Hwy, Hoover, AL 35216
Today 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hendrick Chevrolet - Hoover

4.8
Overall Rating
(41)
Recommend: Yes (39) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Awesome

by erhager on 08/31/2020

I had a great time talking to David Sokol finding a car that is the right fit for me and my family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
55 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service dept. Damaged my car

by Jay on 08/31/2020

The service department at Hendrick damaged my car when I took it in for routine maintenance. When I picked up my car, I noticed the damage and notified them immediately. They are refusing to repair the damage.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service professional

by Britney Rawls on 08/27/2020

You will not find a more delightful, knowledgeable, more dedicated professional to meet your needs than Britney!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 Chevy Blazer

by hasearcy88 on 08/24/2020

I have purchased several cars from Alex at Hendrick and getting my Blazer was a pleasant experience as usual. Will never go to another dealership as long as he is there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience!

by AHoffman on 08/23/2020

We had a great experience with David Sokol at Hendrick Chevrolet Hoover. Also, Linda Looney in Finance was top notch. We felt like family working with these folks. Hendrick got us the car we wanted at the price we wanted. David was an excellent salesman and he was very much a partner though our experience. Has was not pushy or overbearing, and we will be sure to do business with him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mr. David Sokol

by Finally got our car we wanted on 08/14/2020

I knew I wanted to do business with Mr. David the day we met him. We told him what we wouldn’t and he tried to show us everything within our price range. He is a genuine nice guy that will do everything to make you happy. He is the reason I did business with Hendrick Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Car Sales and Servive

by New Car Sales and Servive on 08/10/2020

Sales rep Scott Tatum, did a great job putting my sale together for a Corvette Grand Sport. This was the second vehicle that we purchased with his help, and both sales went very smoothly, very quickly, and no hassle at all. This dealership has represented by Scott Tatum is in my opinion the best in the country. When I don’t do vehicles require service, Mark Sullivan in the service department did an equally terrific job. He’s extremely dedicated to getting a job done right the first time. You could not ask for anyone to do a better job than Mark Sullivan did for us and our new Corvettes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Car shopping

by t on 08/01/2020

good selection of models with options clearly displayed. Accommodating ses.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Salesman Trey

by Jameka B on 07/31/2020

Treyvon Henderson was very knowledgeable and helpful. I called inquiring about a vehicle for a friend of mines. I Definitely recommend him and this dealership if someone is looking to purchase a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

No stress

by Marlene Whikehart on 07/29/2020

David Sokol eliminated the stress from car buying. He was courteous, not condescending, and very knowledgeable about his products. What I appreciated the most was that at no time did I feel pressured.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Advisor Review

by Christy Clark on 07/29/2020

Service Advisor Mark Sullivan provided me with professional customer service. I felt he went out of his way to make sure everything was great. I would highly recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service and great people

by Alyssa on 07/29/2020

Had some work done on my car that was done in a timely manor and with amazing customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great team!!!

by Logan on 07/29/2020

The entire team front to back are great. Attention to detail and fixed right the first time are second to none!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

James Taylor in service is the best!

by MalloryC on 07/29/2020

James Taylor in service was really helpful amd very easy to work with! Thanks again James and Hendricks! You are awesome! I'll definitely be returning in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great salesman

by Denethia on 07/28/2020

He went over and beyond to get me a great vehicle and made sure it was what I wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great!

by Ajay on 04/30/2020

I had a very good experience! I would definitely recommend checking out for a good price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent car buying experience!

by coingram on 04/23/2020

My experience with the purchase of my Silverado was extremely positive. Peter Kniskern in sales is very knowledgeable about trucks and is a genuinely nice person who cares about customer satisfaction. He went above and beyond to provide information and meet needs for me when purchasing my truck which made it a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience!

by nnlane0685 on 03/30/2020

We had the best car buying experience ever with Ashley Garrett! She made everything simple and easy! We would recommend her to anyone in the market for a vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Chevy Silverado

by Janet Hall on 02/28/2020

My husband and I were in the market for a new vehicle since our current vehicle couldn't be fixed. We began working with Pete and it instantly just "felt right". I know that everyone goes to work to make money, but we genuinely felt as though Pete K. wanted to help us. He listened to our situation and after finding out that we were in the final part of refinancing our home, he told us to wait to purchase our vehicle so we would not "mess up" our new home loan by applying for new credit. Most salespeople would not have cared and would have sold us the car anyways. When we came back to purchase our vehicle, we told Pete want we wanted and he delivered! He didn't try to haggle us or give us something we didn't ask for. He even drove out to our home to make sure my husband's new truck would fit in the garage. Hendrick Chevrolet is lucky to have him and we were lucky to have met him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Pete was wonderful

by Sunny on 02/28/2020

Pete was very helpfull made sure I was satisfied stayed late to take care of me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience!

by aces8706 on 01/29/2020

We had an excellent experience with Ashley when it came to purchasing our new Malibu! She was very helpful and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

104 cars in stock
0 new72 used32 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|2 used|
11 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Charger
Dodge Charger
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|0 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
