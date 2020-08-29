I recently purchased a 2020 Toyota Tacoma from your dealership. I had the distinct pleasure of working with one of your sales person's, Rachel Mergott.
Rachel is a professional, sincere, and knowledgeable salesperson. She made my recent vehicle purchase from your dealership, Pat Lobby Toyota of McKinney, a very positive experience.
She was prepared ahead of time and was very honest about the whole process.
Her engaging personality kept the sales process flowing smoothly.
She worked very closely with her team to insure that there were no misunderstandings about the process.
Once the sales was completed, she went above and beyond to insure I was very satisfied with my purchase and also made sure I understood how my new Toyota Tacoma's new features worked.
Rachel represented your team very admirably.
Please let her know that she made a positive impression on this customer. When the time comes for me to purchase another vehicle she will be the first person I will contact.
Thanks Rachel
Had an issue with my 1984 Toyota Landcruiser. Truck shut down on the side of the highway. Had it towed to Pat Lobbs Toyota of Mckinney and left it for the service folks overnight. This was a Friday night into Saturday morning. Was not sure if they even could work on something this old. Got a call the next morning letting me know that not only they could work on it, but they were already working on it, and would have it done that day. By 2:30 PM the truck was done and I was driving it home. They did great work and the truck has never run better. Really saved my backside. Just a great group of guys and gals. Thanks thanks thanks.
Lex Woods-Woodard was very helpful. He really knew the vehicles in and out; he was able to help me find the car that fit my needs and explain all the new tech stuff to me. I appreciated his thorough explanations and attention to detail.
Bill is excellent to deal with. He is professional in manner, he does not pressure for decisions, and he is straightforward and transparent. Our family has bought a number of SUVs/trucks from him and all transactions have gone smoothly, without surprises.
I am looking a new small SUV since my current car has too much problems. After research, I decide to to evaluate Toyota RAV4h. I start my purchase process from Costco Auto Purchase program. Costco offers me to a car dealer, Toyota McKinney. The Toyota McKinney salesman responds quickly and arrange an appointment with me to look Toyota RAV4h. Toyota McKinney accept Costco price and offer me very trustable car evaluation and test drive. I like the services offered by Toyota McKinney.
Peggie and I had a wonderful experience With Bill in purchasing our new RAV-4.He was kind and helpful and explained everything concerning features and operation of the RAV-4. We really appreciated working with him.
This was a positive experience from start to finish. We had been shopping around for a good deal on a 2020 RAV4. That's when we found a vehicle on Pat Lobb Toyota of Mckinney's website. Brandon Navarro immediately reached out after our inquiry. He was very courteous and helpful. He answered any questions we had and sent us additional pictures of the car, as we live two hours away. Picking up the car was flawless. We were greeted by friendly staff. Brandon had the car prepped and ready for us. Signing paperwork with Antonio took less than 20 minutes. It's now been a couple of days since our purchase, and Brandon has continued to check on us....making sure all is well or if we have any questions regarding the vehicle. He even sent overview/tutorial links for some of the technology and systems on the car. (Norman Nguyen was also polite and helpful during negotiations.)
Purchased a beautiful 1794 Tundra from these guys and could not be happier with the process. From Khalid, Sid and Red, felt very at ease through the entire process. Would not hesitate to do business with them again.
I have always gotten good service at this car dealership. I decided to buy a new car since the repairs for my 2010 Prius just didn’t seem worth it to pursue. From the repair counselor, Josh, to the salesman, Steve, my experience was great. I found them to be gracious and caring. I love my new RAV4 and will continue to be a customer at this dealership.
We worked with Bill. Bill is very straight forward on pricing of the Highlander and our trade in of a Camery. We would call him again when we purchase our next Toyota. Note: we worked with another sales person that was down right rude. Just ask for Bill in fleets.
The dealer agreed to sell for me a Camry as the sale sticker price, but later added $1000 over on the paper work (I missed it). Also they sold me a car with hail damaged (on top of the car that I could see). After I found how dishonest they were, I wanted to return the car. The manager told me after you took the car out of the lot and that's your and walk away. I never see any sale man, manager and a car dealer were so dishonest and rude like this one. It's a worst car dealer I have ever experience in my life. I will contact the Toyota financing to cancel the contract and I'll never buy the Toyota again if they won't me to cancel the contract. The reason I rate them 1 star because it doesn't have 0 star in this rating.
4 years ago I went to Patt Lobb in mckinney and
I bought a used Toyota tundra with only 24300 miles on it. it was a fair price but like a sucker I succumbed to the "you need to buy the " 6 Year " 100 k mile warranty. I was told it would cover prematurely worn tires, chipped glass, ...
shortly thereafter I went in because 2 of the tires were worn out at 31k miles. I was told this wasn't covered because the previous owner had not had the tires rotated by a Toyota dealer every 5k miles. aggravated but stuff happens.
yesterday I took my truck in at 99457 miles. about 500 before the 6 year 100k warranty was to expire, I was willing to pay them to look for anything that should be covered by the warranty and I was told my 6 year warranty had expired in 12 of 2012. the 6 year warranty didn't start when I bought it but when the vehicle first went into service. had I been told my 6 year warranty was actually a 3 year warranty I would never have spent over 1600 dollars on the damn thing. the credit managers comment? "im sorry that wasn't explained to you, I wasn't here at the time."
Though I understood the warranty was till 100 k, I did not realize that if I bought a 3 year old truck and I bought a 6 year warranty its only good for three years.
Thats a huge item people need to know.
2007 Camry XLE (128000 mi)
I still have issues with my suspension (replaced strut at 27000 miles and 3 sets of tires all under warranty), a hard shifting transmission into 2nd gear, recalls, extended warranties and now sludge in my engine.
The Service Director at Pat Lobb claims nothing wrong with the suspension (20k and scalloping wear is normal), completely ignored the transmission issue and suggested that since they found sludge in the motor I needed to total the car AND in typical Toyota fashion, blamed me for the sludge.
I realize he's in a Parts & Service position but he easily could have done something to show that Toyota acknowledges the issues they've had with the 2007 Camry.
Instead, it was all excuses, blank stares and blame.
He even brought up the topic of my Camry being a "lemon" but then claimed it couldn't be a lemon because it made it to 128000.
Really?
I guess that says a lot...Toyota has incredibly low standards.
My wife and I bought a Tundra during the Toyota sale event this summer.
I began the process by asking for online quotes from several dealerships.
Pat Lobb was responded promptly with a very good no nonsense offer (several actually since I had them quote a couple of different configurations).
Actually, based on the offer, I fully expected to deal with the typical bait & switch/good for today only etc. type of tactics that most places put you through.
Happily, I didn't experience any of that here.
I was originally undecided between the Double Cab and the CrewMax.
Our salesman did a great job of asking/answering questions - and more importantly - listening to our questions and concerns. He then pulled several vehicles (based on our discussions) around for us to test drive and helped us pick out exactly what we wanted.
Hats off to Larry and Luke in the internet department for keeping things low key, honest and no-hassle.
One of the best car buying experiences I've had!
Attempted to buy from Pat Lobb Toyota since I wanted to give the business to a local dealer. Unfortunately, the sales person I was put in contact with was dishonest. What sounded like a great deal at several hundred dollars below dealer invoice turned out more than $1,000 over the dealer invoice he later shared with me (probably forgot at that time that he quoted a much higher dealer invoice amount just a day earlier...). I will not buy from a dealership that employs dishonest sales people.
Tuesday night I purchased a 2008 Fit at Pat Lobb. I came in at 8:10 PM and left at 9:10 PM which was important to me since I drove an hour to get there and don't want to waste my time.
This included surrendering a vehicle for trade-in under the Texas Aircheck program.
The deal:
I have been looking for a used Honda fit and saw a couple at Honda Cars of McKinney that were in my price range. Once the cash was transferred to the bank, I was ready to drive up there and make a deal. While I was researching stuff online I noticed that the Pat Lobb website had a 2008 Fit sport for sale for $11,800 - whereas on cars.com it was 13,888. So I called them to see if they could match the price on the same car (but bright blue, with 22,000 more miles on it) that I saw at HCOM. He wouldn't budge. That night I drove up to HCOM and test drove the blue car that they wanted $11,000 for. I cut through the crap and got down to the price and told them that it was a great deal, except I saw the other Fit down the street that was a better value at $11,800. It was a better color and still under factory warranty. They wouldn't budge on the price though, so I called up Phil at Pat Lobb and told him that if he would do 11,5, I'd drive right over there and buy his Fit instead. He called me back just in time and I high-tailed it over there.
Phil is a smart, hard working man and we got right down to business. I drove the car around a little, checked it out, and then told him I'd buy it. We then started the paperwork (including the Aircheck stuff) and I worked on clearing out the stuff from my old car to transfer to the new one. I told Phil it would be one of the easiest sales he ever made. Their price really was unbeatable - I had been to the Manheim auctions and knew what these were going for. So I was just there to make sure the car was as advertised. IT was in great shape, unlike the one at HCOM that was "certified" - that one was clunky and I think it had been driven hard.
I got done consolidating EVERYTHING in my car to the back seat and went in to see what was going on. I walked into the war room and started talking to the guys behind the desk, along with Phil. Customers don't usually go back there, but they were cool about it. I had forgotten to bring the title to the junker and they also needed to verify I wasn't a terrorist since I was paying a large sum of cash. I worked all that out with the manager and kept the transaction moving along.
All the while Phil was working on getting the Fit detailed, filled up with gas, and ready to deliver. While I was in the finance office, he pulled the cars around front so I could transfer my stuff.
The finance office went smoothly. I was surprised that the deal was 10 minutes from being complete, and all they had was my word that I had the cash. I appreciated that trust. Chris did try to sell me some warranty and stuff, but I think he already knew my answer. I'm sure everyone there could tell I knew my business and so they didn't try to jack me around too much. I slapped the cash down, he counted and marked it, I signed the papers, and there wasn't even much time left over for small talk.
10 minutes later I was putting the last of my stuff in my new Fit, and I was kind of sad about the process being over so fast. I kind of hung around, trying to take advantage of their amenities - but I didn't need them. $9350 plus my old car - gone. It only took 1 hour. Just the way I like it!
I knew what I wanted, I meant business, and they gave me a good deal - $500 under TMV wholesale.
Trade-in not done professionally - a lot of headaches
by rookill on 10/03/2009
I did trade in my car but they did not porovide me a "bill of sales" and then they transferred the car to somebody with the same tags with no registration. I got a $700 bill which took me days to clean up. I still expect more to come.
This was the eaxact reason why I went to a dealer in the first place so that I would not get the headache of selling it myself.
If you're looking for no hassle from a dealership...this is the place!
by dfwtransplant on 08/27/2009
We were in the market for a used Lexus RX and I found a beautiful 2005 with 45k miles here at an unbelieveable price! The same car (model/mileage/only slightly better options) was at least $4000 more at the Lexus dealerships around the metroplex. The Sales Associate, Robert, made the whole process the most painless buying experience from a dealership ever! They don't hit you with ridiculously high purchase prices and low trade-in values. They give you true market value for your trade-in and purchase right from the start! Sure they have their ways of maximizing profit, as does every dealership, but I never felt pressured. I found the dealership for me!
