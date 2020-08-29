sales Rating

Tuesday night I purchased a 2008 Fit at Pat Lobb. I came in at 8:10 PM and left at 9:10 PM which was important to me since I drove an hour to get there and don't want to waste my time. This included surrendering a vehicle for trade-in under the Texas Aircheck program. The deal: I have been looking for a used Honda fit and saw a couple at Honda Cars of McKinney that were in my price range. Once the cash was transferred to the bank, I was ready to drive up there and make a deal. While I was researching stuff online I noticed that the Pat Lobb website had a 2008 Fit sport for sale for $11,800 - whereas on cars.com it was 13,888. So I called them to see if they could match the price on the same car (but bright blue, with 22,000 more miles on it) that I saw at HCOM. He wouldn't budge. That night I drove up to HCOM and test drove the blue car that they wanted $11,000 for. I cut through the crap and got down to the price and told them that it was a great deal, except I saw the other Fit down the street that was a better value at $11,800. It was a better color and still under factory warranty. They wouldn't budge on the price though, so I called up Phil at Pat Lobb and told him that if he would do 11,5, I'd drive right over there and buy his Fit instead. He called me back just in time and I high-tailed it over there. Phil is a smart, hard working man and we got right down to business. I drove the car around a little, checked it out, and then told him I'd buy it. We then started the paperwork (including the Aircheck stuff) and I worked on clearing out the stuff from my old car to transfer to the new one. I told Phil it would be one of the easiest sales he ever made. Their price really was unbeatable - I had been to the Manheim auctions and knew what these were going for. So I was just there to make sure the car was as advertised. IT was in great shape, unlike the one at HCOM that was "certified" - that one was clunky and I think it had been driven hard. I got done consolidating EVERYTHING in my car to the back seat and went in to see what was going on. I walked into the war room and started talking to the guys behind the desk, along with Phil. Customers don't usually go back there, but they were cool about it. I had forgotten to bring the title to the junker and they also needed to verify I wasn't a terrorist since I was paying a large sum of cash. I worked all that out with the manager and kept the transaction moving along. All the while Phil was working on getting the Fit detailed, filled up with gas, and ready to deliver. While I was in the finance office, he pulled the cars around front so I could transfer my stuff. The finance office went smoothly. I was surprised that the deal was 10 minutes from being complete, and all they had was my word that I had the cash. I appreciated that trust. Chris did try to sell me some warranty and stuff, but I think he already knew my answer. I'm sure everyone there could tell I knew my business and so they didn't try to jack me around too much. I slapped the cash down, he counted and marked it, I signed the papers, and there wasn't even much time left over for small talk. 10 minutes later I was putting the last of my stuff in my new Fit, and I was kind of sad about the process being over so fast. I kind of hung around, trying to take advantage of their amenities - but I didn't need them. $9350 plus my old car - gone. It only took 1 hour. Just the way I like it! I knew what I wanted, I meant business, and they gave me a good deal - $500 under TMV wholesale. Read more