sales Rating

I was looking at trucks on the Dallas Dodge lot, and I was approached by a salesman. I asked about rebates and was told there was a $4,500.00 rebate on 2010's. I found one that was reasonably priced, and the salesman said I needed to know there was also lots of extras not on the sticker- running boards, mirrors, blah, blah.... I waived him off and said I don't want all that dealer added stuff and I started to walk- "Oh, we wont lose your business over that stuff, its all profit anyway, so we can just discount it off the price". "OK, so lets test drive it" I want to see if the V6 will do what I need it to do. Off we go to the office to get a key. Next thing I know he is wanting my life history, all the usual dealer crap questions. I give my name and phone and cut him off by trying to ask about further discounts beyond the $4,500.00 rebate, and he states "Oh, the V6 doesn't have a $4,500.00 rebate" "OK, what rebated does the V6 have? "Oh, you want to know that?" "Yes" and then he goes off into the "what are you trying to do, meet a specific price, or a payment or..." "I am trying to get the best value for my money, and I want to know what the rebate is for the V6" "OK, let me go ask" and he walks into the sales managers glass cubical about 20 feet away. He leans over the counter and they start talking. TEN MINUTES LATER, I figure they forgot why they came to work that day and I enter the space, pat the guy on the back and say "its been nice meeting you, we need to go" "what? you don't want the price?" "well, if it takes you that long to get the rebate number, I expect I might have a couple of more birthdays before we got down to the actual sales price of the truck. We are out of here." The sales manager is waiving papers saying "I got the price, I got the price!" I don't know about anyone else, but I have better things to do than play stupid games over the price of a vehicle. This whole process ticks me off. If Chrysler was smart, they would set up the stores like CarMax, and just set the price- take it or leave it. Read more