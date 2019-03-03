We have a complete lineup of new and used cars, and our customer care continues long after you purchase from us. Thanks to our dedicated car service and auto repair team.
Great Truck and Service
by 03/03/2019on
Great help by the sales rep Marissa. Would recommend her to anyone. Very patient working me a deal. Jimmy was great in resolving the one problem that did come up! Will continue to come back and I am loyal to this dealership for these reasons.
Great Truck and Service
by 03/03/2019on
Great help by the sales rep Marissa. Would recommend her to anyone. Very patient working me a deal. Jimmy was great in resolving the one problem that did come up! Will continue to come back and I am loyal to this dealership for these reasons.
1 Comments
Great Service and Courtesy
by 02/24/2019on
Took my vehicle for scheduled preventive maintenance. Good service, friendly employees, and a very good experience overall.
1 Comments
3X Return Customer - Excellence from Sales to Service to a Very Involved GM
by 07/01/2017on
Put your concerns aside. Make the leap! You can do it! Get that new ride you've been dreaming of. Just make sure to ask for SCHLEVIA. She Is the Best!!! 3X Return Customer(s). 4th time will be a Jeep!! Personally, as a woman, I like to buy my cars from a SalesWomen Schlevia is the all-in-one -- right choice --knowledgeable, professional, and beasts the male dominated car sales business with Style and Grace. From Sales to Parts to Service and the GM -- this dealership takes care of their customers ALways --- Not just during a sale but long after!
1 Comments
RAY BEVARD at DALLAS DODGE made the DIFFERENCE
by 07/16/2015on
I took my 2014 T&C into Huffine's Dodge for an Oil Change. Looked at their 2015 inventory, found it Lacking, searched Edmunds.com and found Dallas Dodge had what I was looking to buy. Did an inquiry with Dallas Dodge, Ray responded in what seemed like a second. One phone conversation with Ray had me driving across town for my new 2015 T&C Minivan. I couldn't be happier. I have everything I wanted and Ray made it happen. Thank you Ray & Dallas Dodge.
1 Comments
HIGHLY RECOMMEND DALLAS DODGE AND RAY BEVARD!!
by 07/09/2015on
I had shopped at three other car dealerships before I went to Dallas Dodge. A friend recommended Dallas Dodge to me, so I decided to give it a try. I noticed a refreshing difference from other dealerships ... I met General Manager Jon Weinzapfel on my first visit. He was very helpful, and he introduced me to Salesman Ray Bevard. Ray helped me with every detail and I drove away a couple days later in my 2013 Toyota Sequoia. Ray even answered calls and texts in the following weeks as I had questions come up. He helped me arrange to have a DVD player installed. The service department was also great to work with!
1 Comments
What Happened
by 07/08/2015on
-UPDATE- I am upgrading my review from a one star to a three star because of the 180 degree change after my review. The Service Manager for Dallas Dodge called me the morning following my review and with in a day and a half I had my vehicle back. Derik Johnson, the service manager, called me from his cell phone and kept me up-to-date. He also worked out a generous discount as well as have the dealership paying for four days of our rental. I am very happy the dealership got on the ball. I do still feel that the need for the service manager to get involved should not have had to happen. I do appreciate the professionalism and directness of Derik. I may consider bringing my vehicle back to Dallas Dodge, however it will take me some time to do that. The work was great. My engine runs much better and is noticeably smoother. Again, thank you Derik for your professionalism.
1 Comments
Very Good Sales Experience
by 05/01/2015on
My wife and I walked cold into Dallas Dodge here recently, looking for a pretty specifically configured Jeep Grand Cherokee. Chad Hickman came out and greeted us, and did all the things you expect a good salesman to do. There was none of the typical high pressure communication. His manager offered to let us take a Jeep home overnight and test it out. Chad answered all out questions, was responsive to follow-on email communication, and didn't put the heat on us to buy. In the end, we didn't buy from Dallas Dodge, only because they didn't have the specific vehicle we were looking for and another dealership did. If they would have had the vehicle, we would have had no qualms about purchasing from Chad and Dallas Dodge.
1 Comments
Customer Service Lives at Dallas Dodge!!!!!
by 03/06/2015on
My vehicle was totaled in an accident 2/4/15. For three weeks I searched cars.com, carmax, eBay motors to no avail. My searches found dealers that no longer exist, vehicles no longer available to ludicrous interest rates. A friend suggested Dallas Dodge. I found Ray Gerard at Dallas Dodge. He embodies the customer service I grew up with. He brought the car to my home for me to test drive. The deal was sealed before we got back to the dealership. Ray Gerard is my go to car guy from this day forward.
1 Comments
Great car shopping experience
by 02/10/2015on
We bought a 2008 Cadillac STS over the weekend at Dallas Dodge and from previous car buying experiences this could not have been anymore pleasant. We went in knowing what car we wanted and from arriving to the dealership to when we drove off we could not have been anymore pleased with the help and attention to detail that we received from our sales rep Ruben from taking us on our test drive to answering all our questions. We will definitely be recommending Dallas Dodge to our friends and family!!
1 Comments
I bought a used Rogue and I love it!
by 02/09/2015on
I sent in an internet lead and was contacted by Ray Berard quickly. He not only helped learn what I wanted, but also gave me information that made me feel that my wishes were being heard. I knew that I wanted the rogue and he was able to help me via text and phone calls through the initial process. By the time that I went in for the test drive that night, I was greeted with Ray's friendly attitude and wide knowledge of the car. He took time out of his night to stay late to help me purchase the car of my dreams. Though I bought the car, I still needed to trade in my old Honda. Ray Berard came in on his day off to see me through the trade in process, and waited for over an hour as my car was was stuck in traffic because it was being delivered in the rain. He gave me a great deal and I really feel that he was easy to connect with and was the most helpful person that I have met at a car dealership. After the initial purchase, Ray took the time to show me the features of the car so I knew exactly what every button and feature in the car was. I am forever grateful for Ray at Dallas Dodge for making my first official car buying experience the best one.
1 Comments
Outstanding Service
by 01/07/2015on
I went in to test drive a vehicle over the New Year. Ray Berard was my salesman that was assisted me in reviewing the vehicle. (2001 Ford) He was very professional and didn't utilize any sales pressure tactics. The sales office was straight forward and provide me a great deal on my trade in. They were upfront and didn't have any hidden cost or agenda. They wanted to ensure I was happy with the vehicle along with making a good deal. I would definitely utilize him and Dallas Dodge again for my next purchase. After the purchase they contacted me to ensure any outstanding issues were corrected and resolved. This is a good team and I enjoy the car buying experience with them.
1 Comments
No Games
by 01/04/2015on
Ray Berard was my sales manager. I did some research and got at quote online. Showed up at the last min on Friday Ray quickly pulled my 2015 Challenger to the front and off we went for a test drive. When it was time to talk numberes there was no let me talk to my sales manager. Once the deal was complete Ray helped connet my phone to the car and set up uconnect. Over all experience was excellent. No pushy warranty up sales . Easiest car buying experience ever.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 12/15/2014on
Ray did a great job of handling our long distance purchase of a 2012 Dodge Avenger for our daughter. He stayed in contact with us and helped arrange all of the necessary pricing and coordination with the purchase. We drove approximately 3 hrs to do business here and were very pleased. I would definitely recommend Ray and this dealership to others.
1 Comments
Very Pleaseant- Ray Beard
by 12/14/2014on
I just recently purchased a used Dodge Ram from here and was very pleased with the service. My salesman was Ray Beard and he was very helpful and wasn't pushy at all. I would highly recommend that you go through him if you want an easy non-stressful experience.
1 Comments
Fantastic Car Buying Experience...
by 12/12/2014on
Ray Beard was my salesman and he delivered an excellent and professional demonstration of quality service while helping me to achieve my goal of purchasing my new car. I have already purchased two cars from this dealership and last night he sold me my third. I highly recommend Ray Beard and would certainly be comfortable recommending him to anyone seeking a quality first rate car buying experience...
1 Comments
Pleasant and Easy Buying Experience
by 11/12/2014on
I just bought a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country from Steve Evans at Dallas Dodge. The experience was a good one and Steve did all he could to make sure that I left with the vehicle I wanted and a deal I was happy with.
2 Comments
Blessed!
by 10/24/2014on
I went to Dallas Dodge after work on a Wednesday afternoon at 5:00pm to test drive a vehicle I had seen online; by 5:00pm the following day, I had purchased my first brand new vehicle. Ray Berard, Internet Sales Manager, was assigned to assist me. He was so wonderful; he made the entire experience stress-free; he actively listened during three test drives as I expressed what I wanted in a vehicle, and guided me through the whole process; he didn't pressure me to purchase something I really didn't want. Ray connected me with a great finance adviser, Jase Patrick, who shopped around to different banks until he found me a great deal. Ray and Jase got me a really good deal on my trade-in, and great discounts, which made my car payments very affordable. Thanks to these guys I bought a brand new 2014 Red Dodge Avenger with leather interior. Don't wait until you receive your income tax refund; Go to Dallas Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram now!
1 Comments
Horrible Experience, changed price!
by 09/07/2014on
Please do not go to this place. They made a deal with me on a Jeep Grand Cherokee and when we entered the finance office the price went up by over $2000 dollars and even above the price advertised online! The sales manager (Todd) and I agreed on a price, both signed on it, then he later said he could not honor the deal because they would lose too much money. WHAT?!? Why would you make the deal in the first place? and then try to sneak in the money later. Finance office was a complete joke, Donald was very condescending and made it seem like it was our problem and that we should just be okay with the price increase. I cannot believe this dealership would not honor the deal that they made, and they completely ruined my buying experience, I gladly walked out after they refused to make good on our deal. It's really unfortunate because our salesman was phenomenal and a joy to work with, but his manager have no clue what they are doing and just truly don't care about the customer.
Awesome service department
by 07/23/2013on
I used another dealership to repair the transmission in my truck. After replacing the sensors, electrical connectors, the transmission and torque convertor, and the ECU, the problem was not fixed. I took my vehicle to Dallas Dodge and Neil in the service department had my truck fixed the same day, and have not had anymore issues with my transmission. Thank you Neil, and Dallas Dodge.
don't go there
by 07/20/2012on
Went through the process of leasing a vehicle from this dealership 4 weeks ago - paid deposit and was told car would be available in 2-5 days. No calls back from the dealer and after several calls to the dealer over a 4 week period - was told that they had a similar spec on the lot and that I should come out to pick it up. went to the dealer and wasted 3 hours - the cars on the lot were not the same spec and the dealer wanted to increase the lease price by 20% despite the fact that the MSRP increase was less than 5% on the available cars. conclusion - this dealership cannot not be trusted
1 Comments
This place is a joke. No wonder Crysler is broke!
by 07/25/2010on
I was looking at trucks on the Dallas Dodge lot, and I was approached by a salesman. I asked about rebates and was told there was a $4,500.00 rebate on 2010's. I found one that was reasonably priced, and the salesman said I needed to know there was also lots of extras not on the sticker- running boards, mirrors, blah, blah.... I waived him off and said I don't want all that dealer added stuff and I started to walk- "Oh, we wont lose your business over that stuff, its all profit anyway, so we can just discount it off the price". "OK, so lets test drive it" I want to see if the V6 will do what I need it to do. Off we go to the office to get a key. Next thing I know he is wanting my life history, all the usual dealer crap questions. I give my name and phone and cut him off by trying to ask about further discounts beyond the $4,500.00 rebate, and he states "Oh, the V6 doesn't have a $4,500.00 rebate" "OK, what rebated does the V6 have? "Oh, you want to know that?" "Yes" and then he goes off into the "what are you trying to do, meet a specific price, or a payment or..." "I am trying to get the best value for my money, and I want to know what the rebate is for the V6" "OK, let me go ask" and he walks into the sales managers glass cubical about 20 feet away. He leans over the counter and they start talking. TEN MINUTES LATER, I figure they forgot why they came to work that day and I enter the space, pat the guy on the back and say "its been nice meeting you, we need to go" "what? you don't want the price?" "well, if it takes you that long to get the rebate number, I expect I might have a couple of more birthdays before we got down to the actual sales price of the truck. We are out of here." The sales manager is waiving papers saying "I got the price, I got the price!" I don't know about anyone else, but I have better things to do than play stupid games over the price of a vehicle. This whole process ticks me off. If Chrysler was smart, they would set up the stores like CarMax, and just set the price- take it or leave it.
1 Comments
1 Comments