service Rating

David provided the best service and was so helpful. I purchased a used Jeep Compass via Carvana and was having what sounded like transmission problems. During the drive he explained it was the CVT system (I’m not used to driving a 4 cylinder yet) and the difficulty with the screen and it blanking out was actually an Over The Air signal update. David found that my two week old car was still listed under the previous owner (the dealership in Houston apparently drag their feet with paperwork as much as they did with a cash customer) and he was able to get it transferred online and I was able to purchase an extended warranty. I’m thankful for David’s assistance and confident that if I do ever have a problem with my vehicle, that I will get great service from the service department. Read more