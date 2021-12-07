Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Bryan College Station
Great customer service
by 07/12/2021on
Likes...my salesman Dylan Freeman was definitely on top of things. He did not give up on trying to put me in something. I have so much respect for him.
Oil change
by 07/14/2021on
I made an appointment for 8:30 and although it took longer than I was expecting Rizwan Ahmad was extremely helpful and kept me updated so I really appreciated that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simply amazing!
by 07/10/2021on
Was greeted instantly, the service team looked at my vehicle and instantly fixed the problem and I was out of there. Great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shelby in the Service drive is amazing! She’ll definitely take care of you!
by 07/07/2021on
Great customer service l!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent , Fast and Very Professional !!!
by 07/07/2021on
Gene!!! Best sales man !!! easy going, friendly and very helpfull!!! overall everybody that help us was great !!! financing and also the person that evaluates the vehicles this will be my first option from now on !!!
Friendly service
by 07/04/2021on
Was pleased with the friendly service. My vehicle was done in a timely manner for an oil change.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used car purchase
by 07/03/2021on
Dillon was super helpful, honest, and professional. I would recommend him and Lithia for those interested in purchasing a new or used vehicle.
Great customer service
by 07/03/2021on
Great customer service. Helped a lot for a first time buyer. Thank y’all so much. Recommend Oscar Sanchez or Gene. Thanks again.
Great team
by 07/03/2021on
Sonny was great in asking us the truck patient he gave us time to make a decision and when we’re ready we gave him a call. He was great to work with
Cannot correct the name on my account
by 07/02/2021on
After several times since I purchased my vehicle, Lithia continues to “correct” the account to my name, and it continues to have the previous owner’s name. The text I received to make this review said “Hi, [old name].” Why can they not put the correct name on my account?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Speedy Oil Change…Not!
by 07/02/2021on
The overall service/customer service was excellent and spot on. The amount of time it took was the only issue, spent an hour waiting, luckily we had no other scheduled plans the rest of the day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and tire rotation
by 07/02/2021on
Service writers and techs were great. 2.5 hour wait for oil change was not.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy like Sunday morning
by 07/01/2021on
I went to Lithia in Bryan to test drive a bigger vehicle to test the ropes and ended up signing that night! Jon Hines was super knowledgeable and helpful when it came to the purchasing process and made signing a breeze. I will definitely recommend Lithia to my family and colleagues from now on.
Thank you
by 06/30/2021on
Sales people all respectful and knowledgeable about their vehicles- made our decision easy.
They Take Care of You
by 06/30/2021on
Always greeted with a smiling face. Helpful. Thorough. We trust these people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Riz is the best!
by 06/30/2021on
I always use Riz any time I need service on either of my vehicles. He always makes sure to keep me informed on pricing for any repairs and always has the best most helpful attitude!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
David provided the best service
by 06/29/2021on
David provided the best service and was so helpful. I purchased a used Jeep Compass via Carvana and was having what sounded like transmission problems. During the drive he explained it was the CVT system (I’m not used to driving a 4 cylinder yet) and the difficulty with the screen and it blanking out was actually an Over The Air signal update. David found that my two week old car was still listed under the previous owner (the dealership in Houston apparently drag their feet with paperwork as much as they did with a cash customer) and he was able to get it transferred online and I was able to purchase an extended warranty. I’m thankful for David’s assistance and confident that if I do ever have a problem with my vehicle, that I will get great service from the service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ABS Brake System Repair
by 06/28/2021on
Rizwan Ahmad handles my company's vehicles so I was comfortable letting him take care of my personal vehicle. He and his manager helped me save on parts with warranty and dealer discounts which dramatically reduced my out the door cost. Grateful they went the extra mile to save me hard earned money.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as always.
by 06/28/2021on
Riz always takes care of me and my cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales , and and painless experience
by 06/26/2021on
Process was great, quick and courteous.
Great Deal
by 06/26/2021on
Albert and Nick Stewart worked on getting me a great deal for a new truck would definitely recommend
