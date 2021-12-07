  1. Home
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Bryan College Station

Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Bryan College Station
301 N Earl Rudder Fwy, Bryan, TX 77802
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Bryan College Station

4.5
Overall Rating
(161)
Recommend: Yes (144) No (17)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Teresa Campbell on 07/12/2021

Likes...my salesman Dylan Freeman was definitely on top of things. He did not give up on trying to put me in something. I have so much respect for him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
170 Reviews
service Rating

Oil change

by prisilla on 07/14/2021

I made an appointment for 8:30 and although it took longer than I was expecting Rizwan Ahmad was extremely helpful and kept me updated so I really appreciated that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Teresa Campbell on 07/12/2021

Likes...my salesman Dylan Freeman was definitely on top of things. He did not give up on trying to put me in something. I have so much respect for him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Simply amazing!

by Oscar vazquez on 07/10/2021

Was greeted instantly, the service team looked at my vehicle and instantly fixed the problem and I was out of there. Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Shelby in the Service drive is amazing! She’ll definitely take care of you!

by Robert Adams on 07/07/2021

Great customer service l!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent , Fast and Very Professional !!!

by Erwin P on 07/07/2021

Gene!!! Best sales man !!! easy going, friendly and very helpfull!!! overall everybody that help us was great !!! financing and also the person that evaluates the vehicles this will be my first option from now on !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Friendly service

by Roberto Acosta Jr on 07/04/2021

Was pleased with the friendly service. My vehicle was done in a timely manner for an oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Used car purchase

by Alex on 07/03/2021

Dillon was super helpful, honest, and professional. I would recommend him and Lithia for those interested in purchasing a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Oscar Sanchez on 07/03/2021

Great customer service. Helped a lot for a first time buyer. Thank y’all so much. Recommend Oscar Sanchez or Gene. Thanks again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great team

by DJ on 07/03/2021

Sonny was great in asking us the truck patient he gave us time to make a decision and when we’re ready we gave him a call. He was great to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Cannot correct the name on my account

by Seth on 07/02/2021

After several times since I purchased my vehicle, Lithia continues to “correct” the account to my name, and it continues to have the previous owner’s name. The text I received to make this review said “Hi, [old name].” Why can they not put the correct name on my account?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Speedy Oil Change…Not!

by Gilbert on 07/02/2021

The overall service/customer service was excellent and spot on. The amount of time it took was the only issue, spent an hour waiting, luckily we had no other scheduled plans the rest of the day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and tire rotation

by Oil Change on 07/02/2021

Service writers and techs were great. 2.5 hour wait for oil change was not.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Easy like Sunday morning

by Shawnee C on 07/01/2021

I went to Lithia in Bryan to test drive a bigger vehicle to test the ropes and ended up signing that night! Jon Hines was super knowledgeable and helpful when it came to the purchasing process and made signing a breeze. I will definitely recommend Lithia to my family and colleagues from now on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you

by rdr on 06/30/2021

Sales people all respectful and knowledgeable about their vehicles- made our decision easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

They Take Care of You

by The Yarbroughs on 06/30/2021

Always greeted with a smiling face. Helpful. Thorough. We trust these people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Riz is the best!

by Lauren K on 06/30/2021

I always use Riz any time I need service on either of my vehicles. He always makes sure to keep me informed on pricing for any repairs and always has the best most helpful attitude!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

David provided the best service

by Trustworthy service on 06/29/2021

David provided the best service and was so helpful. I purchased a used Jeep Compass via Carvana and was having what sounded like transmission problems. During the drive he explained it was the CVT system (I’m not used to driving a 4 cylinder yet) and the difficulty with the screen and it blanking out was actually an Over The Air signal update. David found that my two week old car was still listed under the previous owner (the dealership in Houston apparently drag their feet with paperwork as much as they did with a cash customer) and he was able to get it transferred online and I was able to purchase an extended warranty. I’m thankful for David’s assistance and confident that if I do ever have a problem with my vehicle, that I will get great service from the service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

ABS Brake System Repair

by Victor Perales on 06/28/2021

Rizwan Ahmad handles my company's vehicles so I was comfortable letting him take care of my personal vehicle. He and his manager helped me save on parts with warranty and dealer discounts which dramatically reduced my out the door cost. Grateful they went the extra mile to save me hard earned money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service as always.

by Tony W on 06/28/2021

Riz always takes care of me and my cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales , and and painless experience

by Lonnie Zboril on 06/26/2021

Process was great, quick and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Deal

by Matthew Contreras on 06/26/2021

Albert and Nick Stewart worked on getting me a great deal for a new truck would definitely recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
204 cars in stock
64 new99 used41 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
12 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Buying a new vehicle can be a timely and sometimes frustrating experience. But here at Bryan CJD, we strive to take that hassle and frustration out of the process and provide you with a fun, relaxed and friendly atmosphere. With over 100 years of combined sales experience, our highly knowledgeable, friendly and caring staff strives to make you feel at home as soon as you drive onto our lot. If you want to stay close to home and avoid the big city hassle, come see us at Bryan CJD.

what sets us apart
2019, 2020, 2021 Dealer Rater Consumer Satisfaction Award
2019 & 2020 DealerRater Dealer Of The Year
#1 Ram, Jeep, Dodge dealer in the Brazos Valley
2020 Carfax Top-Rated Dealer
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

