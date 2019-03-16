Best car buying experience ever
by 03/16/2019on
I’ve been car shopping for 3 months. After 2 horrific experiences at 2 local car dealerships, I was ready to give up. Then I saw a few Jeeps I liked on carguru and they were all located at Mohawk Honda. I had a couple hours fee between my 2 jobs so I raced out there and arrived about an hour before they closed. A salesman named Pete gave me a tour of the facility, which is very impressive. Pete was friendly and showed me a few Jeeps and I took one for a test drive. When we got back from the test drive I wasn’t sure about the Jeep, I was on the fence about buying it. I didn’t think I could get the financing and wasn’t sure if I liked the Jeep. That’s when an angel appeared and said “ hi my name is Michael Speranza the business manager, tell me a little about yourself.” Mike said it doesn’t seem like I loved the Jeep I was looking at but he was sure they had one I would love, he was right! We looked at a couple more and I fell in love with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee limited. Mike asked me where I wanted to be payment wise and how much I could put down. I told him I probably wouldn’t be approved and he assured me that he would do everything he could to help. Mike told me that he understands my struggle of the past 3 months of car shopping and he didn’t want me to stress or have to do anymore car shopping. After about 5 mins Mike came back and told me he thinks he can get me approved when the banks open in the morning . I left a couple hundred dollars as a deposit and left thinking that this would be a waste of time again and I would just give up. To my surprise, the next morning, I got a call from mike asking me when I was coming to get my new car. He also told me my payments were so low I would probably be dancing. When I showed up I put on my dancing shoes because Mike got my payments $100 lower than where I needed to be. I still can’t believe it! I haven’t been this happy since my daughter was born. Mike didn’t pre-judge me and went above and beyond ! I feel like I was dealing with a family member. Mike made my car buying experience stress free and very comfortable. Very straight forward and no nonsense. I will be referring everyone I know who needs a quality car to Mike Speranza at Mohawk Honda. Thank you to Pete the Saleman and to Junior for teaching me the tech in the Jeep. Mohawk Honda definitely has some quality cars and quality employees. Thank you Mohawk Honda and Mike Speranza for giving me the easiest and best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Can’t wait til next year when my wife needs a new car, I am a customer for life!
Very desperate and annoying
by 07/24/2019on
To be honest, they are very annoying. I have since moved to a different dealership based solely on their neediness to talk too me. I work 70+ hours a week and they consistently call me while I'm at work, on lunch they seem to call whenever I'm driving, when I'm asleep trying to catch any rest I can, phone goes off and there they are. You're probably wondering why I haven't simply asked them to stop. I have it's gotten too the point I paid my service provider to blacklist their number specifically. We have since bought a brand new Kia and moved from Honda after many poor reviews.
Best car buying experience ever
by 03/16/2019on
I’ve been car shopping for 3 months. After 2 horrific experiences at 2 local car dealerships, I was ready to give up. Then I saw a few Jeeps I liked on carguru and they were all located at Mohawk Honda. I had a couple hours fee between my 2 jobs so I raced out there and arrived about an hour before they closed. A salesman named Pete gave me a tour of the facility, which is very impressive. Pete was friendly and showed me a few Jeeps and I took one for a test drive. When we got back from the test drive I wasn’t sure about the Jeep, I was on the fence about buying it. I didn’t think I could get the financing and wasn’t sure if I liked the Jeep. That’s when an angel appeared and said “ hi my name is Michael Speranza the business manager, tell me a little about yourself.” Mike said it doesn’t seem like I loved the Jeep I was looking at but he was sure they had one I would love, he was right! We looked at a couple more and I fell in love with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee limited. Mike asked me where I wanted to be payment wise and how much I could put down. I told him I probably wouldn’t be approved and he assured me that he would do everything he could to help. Mike told me that he understands my struggle of the past 3 months of car shopping and he didn’t want me to stress or have to do anymore car shopping. After about 5 mins Mike came back and told me he thinks he can get me approved when the banks open in the morning . I left a couple hundred dollars as a deposit and left thinking that this would be a waste of time again and I would just give up. To my surprise, the next morning, I got a call from mike asking me when I was coming to get my new car. He also told me my payments were so low I would probably be dancing. When I showed up I put on my dancing shoes because Mike got my payments $100 lower than where I needed to be. I still can’t believe it! I haven’t been this happy since my daughter was born. Mike didn’t pre-judge me and went above and beyond ! I feel like I was dealing with a family member. Mike made my car buying experience stress free and very comfortable. Very straight forward and no nonsense. I will be referring everyone I know who needs a quality car to Mike Speranza at Mohawk Honda. Thank you to Pete the Saleman and to Junior for teaching me the tech in the Jeep. Mohawk Honda definitely has some quality cars and quality employees. Thank you Mohawk Honda and Mike Speranza for giving me the easiest and best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Can’t wait til next year when my wife needs a new car, I am a customer for life!
Informative, Helpful, and Personable (Ashley Dobbs; Service Advisor)
by 01/29/2019on
The customer service skills and plethora of knowledge possessed by Ashley Dobbs, Service Advisor was both beneficial and reassuring. Ashley is a well-rounded professional in her industry and knows a lot about the different faucets of vehicles - sales, maintenance, services, buying vs. leasing and much more. Although I was at Mohawk Honda for a simple oil change and tire rotation, Ashley shared her various experiencing with me, which I truly appreciate. Ashley also communicates very well and kept me informed regarding the process of my vehicle. Although they were running behind due to the demands of other customers, she constantly checked-in on me to ensure I was content and comfortable. After my vehicle was complete, she went over all the information with me in detail and made sure I knew what took place. Ashley is personable, proficient, and transparent, which are crucial skills for a Service Advisor.
Fantastic experience
by 12/14/2018on
Mike Speranza and his entire team were so easy to work with and you can clearly see that customer service is their top priority. We love our new Honda Pilot and would recommend Mike and his team to anyone in the market for a new car. Jake Doyle did a great job teaching us about all the bells and whistles on this vehicle and Cameron Wynn was excellent as well
Great customer service
by 10/24/2018on
Great customer service from our salesmen and the delivery team. If I had to say one negative it would be the the detailing of the cars interior is not what you would expect when thinking your interior is being detailed before pick up. Over all our salesmen was very personable and not the pushy type of car salesmen you can sometimes expect. Would definitely recommend Mohawk Honda to friends and family looking for a new or used vehicle!
Nicole in Service is customer service driven
by 08/19/2018on
Nicole gave me personalized attention throughout the process of setting up a service appointment and getting my automobile repaired. I had a rough few days, and she patiently and professionally navigated through my car's need for service. It sounds simple enough - like she was just doing her job - but she could have treated me lesser, and didn't. She is definitely customer service driven. Thanks Nicole!
Horrible experience
by 05/17/2018on
Would give 0 stars if possible. After wasting 2 days negotiating due to work schedule, was told the vehicle we were ready to purchase was sold 30 minutes prior, even though we'd been there almost 2 hours already. Maybe if they had people that knew how to properly appraise, I wouldn't have wasted an hour having to show them my cars features. With 18 years of sales experience, I have never seen such lack of communication and professionalism within an organization. Huge disconnect between sales team and management. Would not recommend at all.
Purchased a new vehicle at Mohawk Honda
by 02/03/2018on
Recently bought a new vehicle from Mohawk Honda. Great overall experience and our sales representative, Brad Cittadino, was fantastic! Very knowledgeable, friendly, and not at all pushy. Caleb walked me through the features of the car and did a great job as well. Mr. Ryan in finance knew his stuff and was very pleasant to do business with. Overall great experience, highly recommend this dealership and staff.
Untrustworthy and false advertising
by 05/30/2017on
Is it possible to give negative stars, because if it is, that's where Mohawk Honda would be. Went to Mohawk because they have an AGREEMENT with Kelly Blue Book (KBB) for pricing of the trade in, which I found out in short they DO NOT acknowledge. They lie through their teeth and they falsely advertise deals on the internet. They do not respect their customers whatsoever. If you value your time, disregard this dealership because they're a joke. TL:DR I went there only to have an inexperienced salesman who would leave at 20 min intervals at a time without telling me where he was going, for what, and how long it would take. He brings over the Used Sales Manager who was to do the "selling". I took a test drive of the 2017 CR-V with the inexperienced salesman; salesman gave incorrect and misleading information during the whole test drive. I know this because I did extensive research on the car. Came back to maybe see if we can work numbers. I showed the KBB estimate which, Mohawk claims to abide by, and showed Justin, the used sales manager, and he told me that KBB value was grossly overestimated, CLAIMING I had fudged the condition of the car. I told Justin (Used Sales Manager) to pull KBB up in front of me on the web and to value the car so I can see what he found wrong with the car. If anyone had fudged the details, it was him. He wrote on KBB that I had a lien on the title, NOT TRUE, the potential trade in was PAID FOR IN FULL, NOTHING OWED, and also claimed I didn't have 2 keys WHICH I BROUGHT TO THE DEALERSHIP. Then he goes down with his price of 500 off MSRP. After back and forth for much too long, they lost the deal for 200$. They couldn't come down 200$ although I was ready to pay for the car in cash. It was a shame and I'd advise anyone who respects themselves to disregard this dealership because they know nothing of how to respect their customers. They are [non-permissible content removed] whom you do not want to do business with. I went to Lia Honda and they did not haggle; bought the car for $2,200 less than Mohawk's "deal"
CRV Air Bag Recall
by 08/04/2016on
I am a loyal Mohawk Honda costumer. ALL of my family's Honda's came from the old State Street, Schenectady location with this dealer. I have since carried this loyalty on with my family and was quite happy, even insisting that we buy both our Honda's from them and service them there because I had a very nice client/dealer relationship. I am now, not so pleased with my experience.... things have changed....they are not the dealer I once knew. Here is why.... I brought my CRV in with no known problems for the airbag recall on July 4th, 2016, I was given a civic instead of a CRV at the very least, with 2 kids and many things in tow. The Civic being brand new was nice but I later found out that the a/c was venting into the car, so I had VERY wet floors on the passenger side. I later got a CRV and was happy with no wet floor and more room for my family. When I was called saying my CRV was ready and the air bags had been replaced I was told I had a Laundry list of repairs on my CRV...including rear breaks. Now mind you.... I came into the dealer with NO KNOWN PROBLEMS. My car sat on the lot or did it, for a month and no one drove it and NOW I have $900. in repairs to make the car drive able and safe? REALLY!?!? Where is the moto..."We go out of our way to please you...." I know a lot of staff including Lisa Valentino, Mike the old service Manager, Jim Lynch (previous employee ) and Brian McKenna. Before this I had nothing be good things to say... Now I am annoyed and angry and feeling had by this dealer. I also can't believe if they say the go out of their way to please you they can't wash and vacuum your car while in for repairs or maintenance. I might be seeking a 2nd opinion on the repairs and my TRUST in the dealer is ...... well I am not sure.
Internet sales not helpful
by 07/08/2016on
I asked for the price quote from internet but the dealer didn't provide any information, just ask me to test drive so why online price quote feature is for? Not impressed and not deal with again.
Fun, open, no pressure.
by 05/10/2016on
Katie Gattuso. See Katie Gattuso. Innovative, clean modern, friendly dealership. They do big volume and deserve it. Use the tools available to you here at Edmunds.com and you won't need to pitch dealers to take your hard earned money. You'll get the best deal available, and the confidence to see it through. I got the car I wanted for the price I wanted. The process was the easiest I've experienced, and the service was better than I might have hoped for.
Not Impressed
by 03/31/2016on
I negotiated with this dealership online. I was not impressed. I will not buy a vehicle from this dealer.
A top-notch Honda dealer
by 03/23/2016on
What a great experience! Camren McKenna and Tricia Plagenza were my sales associates. They did a wonderful job dealing with customer: very fair, helpful and honest. They patiently accommodated my request of changing the car color and model a day after signing price commitment. The car was not in stock but they got it in a week! They are genuinely very interested in a long-term relationship. They will surely get it from me. Another great service before leaving the lot, Derek Lahut showed me on how to get the most from my cars features / new technology. He was very keen and knowledgeable. This dealership was a top-notch!
Great Customer Service!
by 12/07/2015on
Received prompt response from internet inquiry. Internet Manager Scott Risley had a test drive set up for same day with Sales Consultant Camren McKenna who was wonderful. Camren listened to customer needs, answered all questions and stayed within budget. Business Manager Johnna Kennedy made the loan process and paperwork painless. Would absolutely recommend this dealership to family and friends.
Underhanded Sales Techniques
by 12/30/2014on
My experience with the financing/warrantee department has left me with a distinctly unfavorable impression of Mohawk Honda. Despite me repeatedly telling them I was not interested in anything else but the factory warrantee, I was presented with paperwork which did not reflect this. I did not know that this had occurred and it was not until I returned to pick up the car and examined the invoice that I realized several "additions" had been made to my original invoice for the car. When I protested the inclusion of the "simonized warrantee" I was told the car had already been treated and it was too late to change anything. I was not willing to walk away from the car but I was however, very clear that I did not want anything else. I then reviewed the next invoice that was presented and saw that "polishing station" had also been added and left on the invoice. It seemed, saying "no, I do not want this" was unclear or simply not respected. While I understand the need to make money, this felt like a very underhanded and unethical way of doing business. What could have been a very pleasant and positive experience turned into one where I left the car lot feeling taken advantage of and stupid for not being able to stand up for myself.
Great Dealership
by 10/17/2013on
Salesman I dealt with was great. Answered all of my questions, and did not pressure me at any time to buy. Overall, a great buying experience, something all salespeople should take a note of from the salesperson I dealt with.
The right way to do business
by 06/08/2013on
Excellent sales rep(Brad) who knew his product well. This is at least our 10th Honda, and he didn't oversell his vehicle nor dealership. He and the sales manager worked with us to achieve the price we wanted to pay and be paid for our trade. This is our second car from this dealership, and they will be the first one we go to when we wish to purchase another Honda.
Mohawk Honda Recommended
by 05/06/2013on
Having been our first time purchasing a car with negotiations (prior vehicles purchased through family incentive programs from another car manufacturer), Mohawk Honda, especially our Sales Consultant, Adam D., was very up-front with us and never felt any pressure to purchase a vehicle. He let us dictate the process and answered all of our questions and was very helpful throughout. He has an easy-going demeanor and really understands the products he is selling. Very happy to have purchased a Honda after coming from another car company for so long. Felt like we got a really great value for a product long known for its reliability. Would recommend Mohawk Honda to anyone, even to my family members that are loyal to another car company.
SHADY
by 02/14/2013on
Very shady dealership, dealt with them for a week and not once were they honest with me. It took me asking the SALES MANAGER 4 times 2 different calls and txts to get an answer on my APR, and the final price of the vehicle. He wouldn't listen or work with me on anything. We came up with a final deal price and I drove 40 miles to get there and he changed the deal we had established 50 minutes before I came in. I felt uncomfortable there, they kept trying to shove the deal down my throat and wouldn't give me the air or space I needed. As soon as they got my number they called me the next day and because I didn't answer the phone call, within seconds they sent me 3-4 text messages. So if you don't answer your phone they'll text the crap out of you. Linsay is a head sales person nice to you face, but once I said I wanted to talk this over with my fiance she wanted to cram there own financing down my throat, which I already had my own. After that the [non-permissible content removed] sales manager mike was of no use and wanted to do nothing but argue with me and try and force me into the deal he wanted that was best for him, claiming " I'm trying to help you out" but wouldn't listen to me for anything. It was as if my opinion didn't matter and they both wanted to shove a deal down my throat that was going to make a 12,000 car cost me 21,000, with all the added crap they wanted to add in there. I recommend don't even give them the chance, because once they get your number they are all over you and want to make you buy a car asap and get you in the car that same day so you don't know how bad you get screwed until you pay your first bill. Please watch yourself and be careful dealing with these shady people.
VERY NICE EXPERIENCE. We felt that we got a fair deal without any haggling
by 01/04/2013on
We felt that we were treated fairly and with respect every minute of the way. We armed ourselves with all the necessary information regarding the vehicle that we wanted and presented what we thought was a fair deal and got it without any problems. Cory is a fine gentlemen and was very patient with us all the way. He answered all of our questions and explained the workings of the features of the model that we purchased. I would highly recommend him to anyone.