I’ve been car shopping for 3 months. After 2 horrific experiences at 2 local car dealerships, I was ready to give up. Then I saw a few Jeeps I liked on carguru and they were all located at Mohawk Honda. I had a couple hours fee between my 2 jobs so I raced out there and arrived about an hour before they closed. A salesman named Pete gave me a tour of the facility, which is very impressive. Pete was friendly and showed me a few Jeeps and I took one for a test drive. When we got back from the test drive I wasn’t sure about the Jeep, I was on the fence about buying it. I didn’t think I could get the financing and wasn’t sure if I liked the Jeep. That’s when an angel appeared and said “ hi my name is Michael Speranza the business manager, tell me a little about yourself.” Mike said it doesn’t seem like I loved the Jeep I was looking at but he was sure they had one I would love, he was right! We looked at a couple more and I fell in love with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee limited. Mike asked me where I wanted to be payment wise and how much I could put down. I told him I probably wouldn’t be approved and he assured me that he would do everything he could to help. Mike told me that he understands my struggle of the past 3 months of car shopping and he didn’t want me to stress or have to do anymore car shopping. After about 5 mins Mike came back and told me he thinks he can get me approved when the banks open in the morning . I left a couple hundred dollars as a deposit and left thinking that this would be a waste of time again and I would just give up. To my surprise, the next morning, I got a call from mike asking me when I was coming to get my new car. He also told me my payments were so low I would probably be dancing. When I showed up I put on my dancing shoes because Mike got my payments $100 lower than where I needed to be. I still can’t believe it! I haven’t been this happy since my daughter was born. Mike didn’t pre-judge me and went above and beyond ! I feel like I was dealing with a family member. Mike made my car buying experience stress free and very comfortable. Very straight forward and no nonsense. I will be referring everyone I know who needs a quality car to Mike Speranza at Mohawk Honda. Thank you to Pete the Saleman and to Junior for teaching me the tech in the Jeep. Mohawk Honda definitely has some quality cars and quality employees. Thank you Mohawk Honda and Mike Speranza for giving me the easiest and best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Can’t wait til next year when my wife needs a new car, I am a customer for life! Read more