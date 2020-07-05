service Rating

2/7/15: First let me advise I previously would have rated Delray Hyundai service as very good - I had a wonderful service rep Ralph that always went above and beyond. Now I am advised he is no longer there - uggh! However, over the last 6+ months, several changes must have occurred and my service rating has dropped to "I will no longer use Delray Hyundai for service at all". To reiterate - I have spoken to 4 other Hyundai owners who recently made the switch to other service centers due to mismanagement and poor service at Delray. Should have known something was going on when several of the usual employees at this location were no longer there. I was advised there was a new Service Manager - Gina. Well, I have left Gina 3 messages and no return call. I have left service reps voice messages also and no return call. - Ordered part in August: Here we are in Feb and still no call on part after I left several messages. Finally spoke to rep Al who said he would look into - never heard from him again. Left several messages - still no return call. Fortunately the part is cosmetic and has nothing to do with the performance of the vehicle. To this day, still don't have the part so I have an appointment at another dealer to order. - Tried to call to make service apt: told very busy and couldn't come in for 1 week. Who can wait a week to get their car fixed? Called another dealer who could accommodate me that day - car fixed same day! What a concept - something Delray Service should learn from. - Called regarding recall notice. After being hung up 4 times, finally got a secretary with the personality of Scrooge - could not accommodate me until 3 months out. Not acceptable. Left another message for Service Manager Gina. Guess what.... still no return call. Called another dealer who was glad to accommodate me within the same week. - Final straw: Had issue with car warning lights coming on while driving. Called new dealer that I have been going to - stated for my safety, bring it to the nearest Hyundai dealer for service - Delray. Explain situation to service rep Michael. No sooner sat down and he advises that the Service Manager Gina said I would have to return to the original dealer that serviced the car due to warranty issues. Warranty issues??? Shouldn't all Hyundai dealers be able to assist regardless of which dealer worked on the car last? Advised I have left messages for Gina - Michael responded how busy she was and her desk was full of papers to show how busy she was. Really?? Full of papers?? Welcome to the real world - we are all busy. As management within my company, customer service is first and foremast. If the Manager does not have time to return calls, then a good manager would delegate to have someone return. Off I go to my "new dealer" - greeted happily and couldn't believe Delray would not even look at car; upset due to safety issues of driving the car in case issue got worse. While at new dealer, in speaking to others in the waiting area, it seems I am not the only one who has recently abandoned Delray Hyundai. Well, this week alone, I now know Delray Hyundai has lost 4 customers. Hope someone from Corporate Hyundai reads this and takes action accordingly (perhaps organizational action) to Delray Hyundai service to good standing. NOTE: I gave a 1 star rating since the system would not allow for 0 star rating. Read more