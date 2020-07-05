Delray Hyundai

501 NE 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Today 11:30 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Delray Hyundai

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
32 Reviews
service Rating

Poor Customer Service

by B MacNeill on 05/07/2020

I had my car repaired at the Delray Hyundai dealership. My engine was replaced (no fault of mine). It took 36 days to repair due to the parts not being available from Hyundai. I had to rent a car for the 36 days. Hyundai Pre-Owned reimbursed for the required $350 that they offer on rentals. Per the Service Advisor at Delray Hyundai, and the contact from Hyundai Certified Pre-owned, the dealership/Hyundai would reimburse for the remainder of the bill which is approximately $825.00. To date I have not received the remainder of the monies owed me or even a return phone call to update me to the status of the check. Next week it will be 2 months since I got my car back!! I have called the Service Manager, many, many, many times in the past few weeks only to have to leave a message for him and not get a return call. This is NOT the dealership you want to service your car!!! They do not stand by their statements or promises!! The engine failure was not my fault and having to rent a car for 36 days was not my fault. The dealership has to step up to the plate and make this right. Also, just an fyi, when I picked up my car from the dealership the toll change that I kept in my closed middle compartment was stolen from the car... The Service Manager was made aware of this.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

honest, fair, sincere

by acuraowner13 on 03/10/2018

Alan has been the best car salesman I have ever dealt with in my 18 years of leasing. He was honest, fair, sincere and knowledgeable. I hope never to have to work with anyone else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

The least stressful car buying experience possible

by jph7 on 02/22/2017

My mother-in-law needed to decide whether to buy out her Honda Accord lease. After researching the matter, I found that it would be far more sensible and economical to replace it with a Hyundai Sonata. During the course of my research, I was contacted by Michael Shaevitz who very quickly got me the details I needed for my mother-in-law to commit to the new lease. As he was occupied with other customers upon our unscheduled arrival, we were directed to Jackie Angstadt, who I can't say enough good things about. She helped us plan the lease return of the Accord, and bent over backwards to make sure that the leasing process was done as rapidly as possible so we could avoid driving home in an upcoming storm. Rather than overwhelming my mother-in-law with too much information on the introduction to the car, at my request she customized all the electronic interfaces to her liking and let us get on our way. As a comparison, the leasing of the Accord took over 5 hours. The return of the Accord to Delray Honda AND the new lease processing -- courtesy of Jackie -- at Delray Hyundai took less than 90 minutes!!! I am happy to recommend Delray Hyundai and more specifically Jackie to anyone interested in a Hyundai.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by KellyMarcrum on 02/23/2016

Roberto Alfaro, at Delray Hyundai, did a fantastic job guiding me through the buying/leasing process! He was honest, patient, and extremely helpful. He went above and beyond what most salesmen would have, to help me figure out my options and make the smartest decision for my situation. He is extremely dependable! Not only would I return to Roberto Alfaro at Delray Hyundai for future auto needs but I will recommend him to all of my family, friends, and anyone needing a car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Full of lies

by xfaeryxgirlx on 09/29/2015

We were not shown the car's inspection report after asking for it. We were told that GAP is required to get our loan which we found is not true. We were told only one bank would finance us and days later I got mail from different banks accepting us. They are full of lies. DO NOT TRUST THEM! On the second day of having the car we turned the wipers on and one flew off. Very safe. When they brought a replacement from the lot it was an old wiper off of another car in the lot that "passed inspection" it was in bad condition and squeaked terribly. After wasting three days of driving to the dealership we just purchased our own wipers. They refuse to get us in contact with the general manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Car Sales Exeperience!

by RonMarques on 07/26/2015

Drove to Del Ray Beach to buy a new Hyundai Accent, and from the start my contact and support from Mr. Carlos Menedez over phone and email was excellent. He understood exactly what we wanted and price range, and got exactly what we wanted, package, vehicle color and so on. He has taken care of all details and helped us guiding & advising, and not pushing sales if we were not interested - but offering all options for us to choose. We closed the deal in one hour on a Friday and picked up the car next day, all set and ready for us. Highly recomend the dealer and Mr. Carlos Menendez, and surely will return for another car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Pleasant Experience

by lizzy24 on 03/22/2015

Was greeted at the service drive by a young lady. Checked me in showed me where the waiting area was. Took about 2 hours but the service was complete on my vehicle. While I waited a salesman named Bill tried to sell me a new car. Found that to be a little annoying since my car was only 3 years old. My service experience was good though

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ira 4177

by Ira4177 on 03/17/2015

Fred Perlmutter is a professional. Salesman who is very exact and thorough he made me feel like family and I will continue to buy my cars from delay Hyundai and Fred thank you delay for Fred

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wait time for service terrable

by AB2011 on 03/09/2015

Bought the 2011 Sonata Limited. In the past five years 14 things have gone wrong with the car. Takes four weeks to get the car in and four to five hours to get something takes four hours for an oil change and then oil drips on my garage floor. Stay away from this shop. Go some where else We are buying a 2015 Subaru Outback or BMW. Hyundia are Junk

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Travis Williams - Salesman was terrific!

by JoyRae on 02/20/2015

Buying a car from Delray Hyundai was an absolute pleasure. The professionalism and care that was shown to me as a buyer was overwhelming! I was made to feel cared about and important. Travis Williams was an excellent sales man. If you want great service along with a great car...this is the place!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Dept needs new Managment - do NOT use Delray Hyundai for service

by FloridaMo on 02/06/2015

2/7/15: First let me advise I previously would have rated Delray Hyundai service as very good - I had a wonderful service rep Ralph that always went above and beyond. Now I am advised he is no longer there - uggh! However, over the last 6+ months, several changes must have occurred and my service rating has dropped to "I will no longer use Delray Hyundai for service at all". To reiterate - I have spoken to 4 other Hyundai owners who recently made the switch to other service centers due to mismanagement and poor service at Delray. Should have known something was going on when several of the usual employees at this location were no longer there. I was advised there was a new Service Manager - Gina. Well, I have left Gina 3 messages and no return call. I have left service reps voice messages also and no return call. - Ordered part in August: Here we are in Feb and still no call on part after I left several messages. Finally spoke to rep Al who said he would look into - never heard from him again. Left several messages - still no return call. Fortunately the part is cosmetic and has nothing to do with the performance of the vehicle. To this day, still don't have the part so I have an appointment at another dealer to order. - Tried to call to make service apt: told very busy and couldn't come in for 1 week. Who can wait a week to get their car fixed? Called another dealer who could accommodate me that day - car fixed same day! What a concept - something Delray Service should learn from. - Called regarding recall notice. After being hung up 4 times, finally got a secretary with the personality of Scrooge - could not accommodate me until 3 months out. Not acceptable. Left another message for Service Manager Gina. Guess what.... still no return call. Called another dealer who was glad to accommodate me within the same week. - Final straw: Had issue with car warning lights coming on while driving. Called new dealer that I have been going to - stated for my safety, bring it to the nearest Hyundai dealer for service - Delray. Explain situation to service rep Michael. No sooner sat down and he advises that the Service Manager Gina said I would have to return to the original dealer that serviced the car due to warranty issues. Warranty issues??? Shouldn't all Hyundai dealers be able to assist regardless of which dealer worked on the car last? Advised I have left messages for Gina - Michael responded how busy she was and her desk was full of papers to show how busy she was. Really?? Full of papers?? Welcome to the real world - we are all busy. As management within my company, customer service is first and foremast. If the Manager does not have time to return calls, then a good manager would delegate to have someone return. Off I go to my "new dealer" - greeted happily and couldn't believe Delray would not even look at car; upset due to safety issues of driving the car in case issue got worse. While at new dealer, in speaking to others in the waiting area, it seems I am not the only one who has recently abandoned Delray Hyundai. Well, this week alone, I now know Delray Hyundai has lost 4 customers. Hope someone from Corporate Hyundai reads this and takes action accordingly (perhaps organizational action) to Delray Hyundai service to good standing. NOTE: I gave a 1 star rating since the system would not allow for 0 star rating.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great experience

by hiho2 on 01/10/2015

Recently purchased a 2015 Sonata Sport from Carlos Menendez and can not compliment him and the dealership highly enough.. I detest buying a car, however in this case. It was a pleasure. Freindly, helpful, professional are just a few of the words that describe Carlos. He and the stall at Delray Hyundai made the experience most pleasurable. Don't miss an opportunity to visit this dealership. :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience at working with Liam M.

by labadie4878 on 12/22/2014

We just purchased a 2012 Genesis from Liam M. and what a great experience. Liam was knowledgable and very helpful. We will definitely refer Liam to our family and friends when they are ready to purchase a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Linda1836 on 09/14/2013

Fred P. is the best We have bought/ leased three cars from Delray Hyundai. Fred is personable, knowledgeable and caring. He is concerned about the needs of the people who visit his showroom. He is not the typical car salesperson that we previously encountered. We are so pleased with Fred that we plan to return to the dealership as we have done now when the lease expires on one of our cars. Congratulations on your decision to have such a qualified salesperson on your staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience

sales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by bwilliams12 on 09/05/2013

Liam M. was my salesman, he was very knowledgeable and friendly. The whole experience was very pleasurable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderfull experience at Delray ACura

by wilson30 on 08/01/2013

I had a great experience at Delray Acura today. Test drove both the new ILX and TSX and they are fantastic vehicles. Very luxurious inside and I like the backup cameras. Everyone was nice and answered all my questions. I can recommend this dealership to anyone reading this.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Suprisingly Refreshing

by anthony92 on 07/30/2013

I stopped by the dealership to pick up a part for my 2008 Hyundai Elantra. While I was waiting for the part, I walked over to the Hyundai dealership to look at the new models. I was surprised how nice the new models were. The sales staff, including Jerry were very nice and helpful. I am considering buying a new model this year.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great Service and Sales

by Ememaustin on 07/25/2013

Came in for service and while my car was being looked at I met and talked to Sadko. He had no trouble convincing me that it was time to trade in my car instead of getting it fixed. He is a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with. I plan on buying my next car from Sadko as well. Thanks for the fine work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

My Review Of Delray Hyundai/Acura:

by aharris14120 on 06/25/2013

I visited two other Acura and Honda dealerships and delay Hyundai/Acura was able to give me the best price. I got the color I was looking for and saved almost $20 a month. That makes me happy the staff is great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Purchase of 2013 Elantra Limited

by sgj2935 on 05/25/2013

This past week, I stopped at the dealership to find out what models, features and prices were involved in possibly trading in my 2006 Azera for a new auto. I was greeted at the door by one Jim W., sales person. I was immediately impressed with demeanor; cordial, listening carefully to all of my concerns, and responding with complete knowledge re. all models offered by Hyundai. At no time did I feel that I was dealing with a high pressure sales person. After viewing a number of cars, I took a test drive in an Elantra. Jim further reviewed the various packages that were available and demonstrated the features that I expressed an interest in having. including color. Completing all of the paper work leading up to the final purchase was made so very smoothly that the transition from trading my car and doing the paper work leading up the the purchase was a breeze.Before I left with my new auto, Jim carefully reviewed all of the features and demonstrated how each worked. If the rest of your sales staff is as pleasant to deal with and as knowledgeable as I found Jim to be, your sales department should all rate five stars. Thank you for such a positive experience!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
