Subaru Crosstrek
by 11/02/2018on
Sales was great to work with. Jennifer was very courteous and helpful in finding the vehicle of our choice.
Forrester owner
by 10/31/2018on
It was easy getting an appointment, I arrived on time and was met by a service writer who got me a loaner vehicle quickly and I was on my way. My car was finished early and was done impeccably. It doesn't get any better than that.
service at Subaru of Daytona fl
by 10/01/2018on
Vehicle was hesitating when cold. Made appointment vehicle had a software up date everything is fine
Bad service
by 09/16/2018on
We bought a used car from them, but the salesman misrepresented the warranty agreement. As soon as we bought the car, the battery died and needed to be replaced. Since it was under warranty, we brought the car in for service. Four times we were told that we would get a loaner car to tide us over until the repairs were finished, but they never gave us one. When we bought the car, the salesman assured us we would get one, and the customer service people told us 3 times that we would get one when we called about the dead battery. But that was not the case.
Awsome Experience
by 02/01/2018on
Frank Rivera our consultant was very helpful through out our time there. Best of all Frank continues to provide A1 service as we return for our oil changes and car washes . Barbara and Really love the car we purchased. Thanks Frank for your Friendship.
Terrible purchase experience
by 01/10/2014on
This dealership took us for a ride. First, we were going to go to another dealer and purchase an Outback through the Costco program. I wished we had. This dealer offered to match the Costco program price so we decided it made sense to deal with a local dealer. First they told us they had a white Outback CVi but gave us a price listing of another car. They told us the equipment was the same as the car we would be receiving. It was not. Then the dealer snuck in fees they didn't disclose to us that we didn't discover until after we left the dealership. They charged us $749.00 for a delaer prep and paper work charges. We disputed this with their parent dealership who owns them. They agreed to give us $350.00 back because the dealership basically broke a State of Florida law. When we were leaving the dealership we asked that the Monroney sticker be put in the car upon delivery. When we got the car home we discovered it wasn't in the car. I called the Salesman back and he said he had it in his possession and would put it in the mail. We waited over 15 days to get the sticker and only got it by complaining to the GM of the owning dealership. We found out they never mailed it to us. We discovered we did not get a good price from this dealer and will never trust them again. We are taking our new Subaru to another dealership to get serviced. This dealership is not trustworthyy of our business and we have gone out of our way to warn other neighbors and friends to stay away from this dealership. This was one of the worst car buying experiences we ever had.
Great Dealer
by 08/24/2011on
Treated very nicely by Randy. Don't know if it is a dealer issue or Subaru issue, but it seems that as soon as Subaru delivers outbacks, they are sold within the week. We bought our OB one day after it was received from factory.