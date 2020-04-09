Quick and Painless
by 09/04/2020on
Being a first time buyer, I was loathing over the process of buying a car. The lovely people over at subaru made it very plain for me and were great to talk to. Jerry and Bob especially won me over.
new car
by 09/03/2020on
getting a new car is usually a pain. Kirby Subaru made it easy and painless. They are all relaxed and there is never any pressure to buy. Eric Oland was great to work with
Great Dealership
by 09/02/2020on
Tony is great guy to work with. Got to see the different cars I was looking at. Great people working at this dealership.
Buying a new 2021 Crosstrek
by 08/24/2020on
Wonderful service throughout the whole experience. This is the 5th Subaru we have purchased from Kirby (!). Usually buying a car is my least favorite thing, but Kirby take that stress away and leave you feeling relaxed and positive about the whole experience. Thank you Kirby!
Excellent
by 08/18/2020on
My wife and I recently traded in our Subaru Crosstrek at Kirby Subaru to get an Outback. I had spoken with Jordan French over the phone about what we had in mind and wanted out of the outback and he set us up that same day with some of the models we had liked. After a couple of test drives we had finally made our choice, Jordan helped us get through the process of trading in and buying a car that same day. It's been a couple of weeks now and we love our New/Used 2019 Outback.
Very Impressed
by 08/17/2020on
My wife and I don’t buy cars too often because we generally keep them for 8-10 years. One of the reasons we chose a Subaru this time around was because of their reputation and reliability. What I wasn’t expecting was to have had a truly great car buying experience. Matt Abdallah went out of his way to answer all of our questions and got us a payment that fit our budget. Between the frequent communication, follow up and politeness it’s no wonder why we chose Kirby Subaru. Adam was also a pleasure to work with, he was very kind and Knowledgeable about the types of warranties and coverages Subaru has to offer. I highly recommend the team at Kirby Subaru.
Great buying experience at Kirby Subaru!
by 08/14/2020on
Yesterday we bought a new Subaru from Kirby Subaru in Ventura. Bob "Indy" was our salesman and he was extremely professional and friendly. He spent so much time with us and was very honest, warm and upright. We felt like old friends after a short time and filled with knowledge on all the systems etc. His experience with cars and understanding of how they operate was eye opening. In over 50 years we have never had a salesman who was that exceptional. JP, another endearing young man, has offered to help us in the near future regarding the many computer systems we need to understand. He was so pleasant and kind and made us feel comfortable at every question we asked. Val, the finance manager, was kind, professional and extremely friendly. She was confident in what she did and made it easy for us step by step. We felt like we were friends for years when we were through. We highly recommend all the professionals we met at Kirby Subaru. A fantastic experience all around. Please go and meet them for yourselves.
Subaru Forester
by 08/12/2020on
I just leased a super clean sport forester are kirby subaru in ventura. Just wanted to let everyone know that the experience was super positive. Bill Moeschler was very accommodating and friendly along with Henry...both good sales guys. Then the main sales managers John and Howard also were super on top of it. Lastly JP or PJ who helped integrate all the technology. Highly recommend them all.
Highly Recommend
by 08/07/2020on
As far as dealership experiences go, our experience with Kirby Subaru was premium. The entire team is extremely personable, helpful, friendly, and well informed. We Highly encourage anyone searching for a new or used vehicle to reach out to them.
Great Service
by 08/03/2020on
Henry helped me pick out my new subaru and made sure it was exactly what I wanted. Everyone was really nice and helpful
Wonderful Service!
by 07/28/2020on
I spent several weeks searching for a Crosstrek and after emailing with Scott Glen visited the Ventura dealership. I am happy with my purchase and would recommend Scott specifically!
An excellent experience
by 07/27/2020on
This was the smoothest, most pain-free car buying experience I've had. The Kirby team, especially Robert P., were great at helping us complete the purchase mostly in advance to minimize our time in their offices. We love our new Subaru!
Great Service
by 07/27/2020on
I worked with Jordan and he was very helpful and prompt in replying to my emails. Pricing was fair and the process was a breeze. I would definitely go to him again and recommend this location if looking for a Subaru.
Leased new Subaru forrester
by 07/25/2020on
Mathew was very helpful and well commended with the way he took care of us to lease my new car! No pressure nor stressed during the process!
New car purchase
by 07/23/2020on
My salesman Jim Reed is very helpful in the whole process very knowledgeable about his product line I would definitely buy another car from him again if I need to On a scale of 1 to 10 I would give him 15
Super Easy Purchase
by 07/21/2020on
Sales person Austin Dietz made it happen. Purchased Subaru Outback Onyx XT fully loaded. Car was delivered to my house and 2003 Outback trade-in was driven away by Austin. Great work!
Subaru - Eric Oland
by 07/19/2020on
What can I say but stars all across the board. I was going in to check out some options and had a pleasant time with pleasant people. First off I met Adam Quinones who is actually apart of the financial dept, but helped me regardless of his title to find something within my price range. Like clock-work Eric came in and showed me to a prospective vehicle. He walked me to a Subaru Impreza which was right in my price range. They accounted for the time it took me to get to work, and got to drive it and show my co-workers and friends the same day. Great teamwork in this establishment!
Great Dealership!
by 07/12/2020on
This is my second Subaru purchase from Kirby. Scott Glen he is amazing. Very to straight to the point, easy to work with and very informative. Did my research, made an offer, test drove and deal done. The staff I've dealt with at Kirby are very helpful and friendly. I would definitely recommend Kirby Subaru.
Simple Buying Experience
by 07/11/2020on
This was my first Subaru purchase. I spent less than an hour on the lot, and about a half hour signing papers. Worked the numbers out via the phone, confirmed the numbers in person, and was handed the keys. Jerry Thornton was great, along with Joey the sale manager. This was so straight forward...the only way a deal should be done. I’m pointing any friends and family to Kirby for their Subaru needs!
Absolutely Amazing
by 07/09/2020on
I've now bought three cars now from Francisco at Kirby Subaru of Ventura. Well 5 if you count my daughter’s cars. Francisco, Howard and the entire Kirby Subaru of Ventura staff are absolutely amazing to do business with. The car buying process can be very stressful, but doing business with Francisco is not stressful at all. I've enjoyed doing business here every single time I bought from them. I will go back to Kirby Subaru of Ventura again and refer all my friends and family because of the excellent customer service and high quality vehicles. Francisco really knows his cars well, and in my opinion, you will not find a better salesman. I no longer look at him as just a salesman, I now consider him family!
Vewar Purchase Experience
by 06/29/2020on
I had a wonderful buying experience at Kirby Subaru. Jordan F. bent over backwards to help me purchase a car. I love my new Outback.