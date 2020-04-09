sales Rating

Yesterday we bought a new Subaru from Kirby Subaru in Ventura. Bob "Indy" was our salesman and he was extremely professional and friendly. He spent so much time with us and was very honest, warm and upright. We felt like old friends after a short time and filled with knowledge on all the systems etc. His experience with cars and understanding of how they operate was eye opening. In over 50 years we have never had a salesman who was that exceptional. JP, another endearing young man, has offered to help us in the near future regarding the many computer systems we need to understand. He was so pleasant and kind and made us feel comfortable at every question we asked. Val, the finance manager, was kind, professional and extremely friendly. She was confident in what she did and made it easy for us step by step. We felt like we were friends for years when we were through. We highly recommend all the professionals we met at Kirby Subaru. A fantastic experience all around. Please go and meet them for yourselves. Read more