Kirby Subaru Of Ventura
Customer Reviews of Kirby Subaru Of Ventura
Worth the Drive
by 03/16/2022on
Customer service really makes the difference. I was shopping around for months before I finally found a car that felt right. I went to a few different Subaru locations closer to my house, however this place had way better customer service. As a serious buyer it is off putting when you request info on a car and you are not responded to. I was so close to buying an identical vehicle in Santa Monica, but Henry at Kirby, was sooo helpful and responsive from the first day I called in that I drove over two hours to Kirby. So glad I did too. Staff was friendly, and Henry / Enrique really worked with me in answering all my questions and concerns. I would honestly recommend this location even if it’s a bit of a drive. Check them out and ask for Henry or Enrique if you preferred spanish.
Worth the Drive
by 03/16/2022on
Customer service really makes the difference. I was shopping around for months before I finally found a car that felt right. I went to a few different Subaru locations closer to my house, however this place had way better customer service. As a serious buyer it is off putting when you request info on a car and you are not responded to. I was so close to buying an identical vehicle in Santa Monica, but Henry at Kirby, was sooo helpful and responsive from the first day I called in that I drove over two hours to Kirby. So glad I did too. Staff was friendly, and Henry / Enrique really worked with me in answering all my questions and concerns. I would honestly recommend this location even if it’s a bit of a drive. Check them out and ask for Henry or Enrique if you preferred spanish.
Hands down, best Customer Service!
by 03/01/2022on
Buying a car is stressful, especially in today’s crazy climate, but Kirby Subaru made it stress free. I was so impressed with the level of service I received, especially from Jim Read. I researched online, asked if a car was available and receive immediate assistance from Jim. I told him my situation where I needed a car asap, as I had to start reporting to the office after 2 years working from home. I had my heart set on the grey khaki, and the price was right, but it wouldn’t be in for a few weeks. Jim offered solutions. He said he would keep an eye out for cancellations, and also keep me updated on the delivery because some shipments were arriving early. He kept his promise and stayed in touch. The car arrived a week earlier than expected, which I know was luck, but like all my dealings with Kirbu Subaru, was perfect timing. I scheduled a pick up time, but Jim was watching for cancellations and I was able to come in earlier to pick up the car. I love the car! I’m going into the office tomorrow and the car has me looking forward to getting out of my pajamas and going into the office. I never felt pressure; I felt like someone was looking out for me. My experience was great! I highly recommend Kirby Subaru. Jim Read is a gem and an asset to the company.
Great Service!
by 02/19/2022on
I am a first time buyer and had such a great experience thanks to the amazing team at Kirby Subaru. Mark and Val took the extra mile to make this experience the best!
Amazing experience all around!
by 02/07/2022on
Brian and Howard have taken care of my family every time we come in. We wouldn’t go anywhere else and have purchased 2 vehicles with them now. The love and care they give us is more than we have ever experienced in a dealership before. You must ask for Brian when you arrive!
More than a salesman. New friend of the family
by 01/31/2022on
Matthew Abdallah of Kirby Subaru of Ventura was awesome! He just seem to make me feel like an old friend. He was so helpful and fun to work with. He made my purchase easy and painless. I wish everyone who's buying a car has as great experience as My family and I did. Ask for Matt at Kirby Subaru of Ventura.
If You Want A Great Car Buying Experience!
by 01/30/2022on
My wife and I have been buying cars for over forty years and this was by far our best experience ever. From start to finish their was no pressure, and the salesman was friendly, experienced and knowledgeable. He went above and beyond to familiarize us with the new technology and features of our new Subaru. Thank you Austin D. and the entire Subaru team.
Only the best at Kirby Subaru!
by 01/23/2022on
We were very impressed with the amount of time Francisco spent talking us through all the various possibilities as first time car buyers in a challenging buyers market. He was extremely patient and kind and we were more than happy to give our business to him and Subaru family at Kirby. The dealership had the exact trim we were looking for, and they even held it for us while we made the drive to the dealership. Thanks Francisco!
new car
by 01/21/2022on
This is my 5th Subaru. Kirby always takes care of any of my needs.
Great sales experience-thanks Robert!
by 01/19/2022on
We recently picked up our new Crosstrek and my wife loves it. We also had a very good experience with Robert and Ventura Subaru. By far, working with Robert P. and his team made the process easy and enjoyable. I highly recommend this dealership!
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 01/16/2022on
My car buying experience with Robert Papandrea (the Italian Guy) was excellent. I love his quick response on text and email. He’s excellent on explaining on lease and purchase options. Overall experience Five Stars Excellent Happy - Thank you - John M Reyna
Excellent experience at Kirby Subaru
by 11/14/2021on
Ask for Rick Mueller, he is the best! He is amazing and makes the process really smooth. He goes above and beyond for his customers and tries to help as much as possible. I will recommend Rick and Kirby Subaru to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
A terrific experience from ordering to delivery!
by 10/13/2021on
I just leased a 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness - what a terrific vehicle! Scotty Glen made the transaction a delight with excellent communication and coordination from ordering to delivery. Very thorough in-vehicle orientation and test drive. I was especially pleased to receive a follow-up call the day after delivery to see if I had any problems or questions. Kirby Subaru rocks. Hats off to Scotty Glen.
Comforting and Trusting Atmosfer
by 09/23/2021on
We worked with Mark Evens to see, test drive, and purchase a new 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport. Mark is a knowledgable, friendly, and helpful sales consultant. He knew the car very well. He helped us in making our decisions by answering our questions, without putting any pressure on us or creating stressful situation! He continued to be available and accessible for any questions we had, before and after the sale. He is a very helpful professional.
A friendly and relaxed experience
by 09/21/2021on
Like: Very competent sales group. Salesman was knowledgable but not pushy at all. Dislike: New car inventory was low. Had to make a decision on spot or car would've been gone by next day. Wish we could've had a little bit of time to take it all in.
Crosstrek
by 08/29/2021on
I visited Kirby Subaru of Ventura without any intention to purchase a car. I had a loaner Crosstrek while my Impreza needed a recall inspected. I was greeted by front desk personnel and quickly referred to Henry. I wanted to explore my options. He took his time to show me both options, new and used. The selection was limited, but I found exactly what I was looking for. Henry is extremely helpful, thorough, knowledable and patient. I gladly recommend anyone to look for Henry when at Subaru of Ventura.
Very Happy!
by 08/26/2021on
Great buying experience with Tony Lee. He listened to our preferences and built the perfect Subaru for us!
Great customer service
by 08/12/2021on
Went to different shops, and stop by Kirby Subaru, Their sales is very nice, especially Mattew, he is very patient and kind, explain to me what is best option for me. Highly recommended 👍
Lars.
by 08/08/2021on
Lars was tops! Personable, clear on the details , and open to my questions.
2021 Crosstrek purchase
by 08/04/2021on
I had a very pleasant buying experience at the dealership. The sales staff was friendly and helpful. I accompanied my girl friend a week ago when she helped her daughter select a new Crosstrek. I liked the car she purchased so much that I would have bought it myself if she didn’t. I returned the next week to make my own purchase. Same model and trim level, different color.
Easy And Pleasant Car Buying Experience
by 07/23/2021on
Matthew Abdallah at Kirby Subaru was awesome. Like most people, I loathe the car buying process, but my experience at Kirby has changed my opinion. Matt was easy to talk to and work with (no pressure, sales games or last minute surprises). He helped me order my 2022 Outback Wilderness, contacted me when the car came in and helped me get everything set up for an easy purchase. My experience at Kirby was professional, open and pleasantly swift. We spent more time waiting our turn, than completing the paperwork (which was still far shorter than I had expected). The staff at Kirby were warm and friendly, and we never felt pressured to buy. We drove off happy with our new car and our experience, and a new opinion about the car buying process - it doesn't have to be torture, but rather can be simple and easy. Definitely referring friends and would buy another car from Kirby.
A+ Dealer experience
by 07/17/2021on
Great experience buying a car from Kirby Subaru!! Thank you Rick and the team for making the process as easy as possible.