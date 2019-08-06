service Rating

I added the 5YR BMW Tire & Wheel Protection when I purchased my 5-series from them back in November 2015. I wanted to take advantage of cosmetics repair before the protection expires since it is covered but I have just been given the runaround for almost a month now, and still no one has gotten back to me regarding my claim. When I first called the provider, they gave me a claim number and told me to contact my local dealer. When I contacted my local dealer (Valencia BMW), they told me to bring my vehicle for inspection. When I brought my vehicle in and met with Chris Rawlins, he told me I didn't need to come in and that I could've just contacted the third company to schedule an appointment to have cosmetics repaired on my wheels. On top of that, I asked him to take a look at another issue I'm having and this guy tells me I can do it myself. I mean, sure I most likely can do it, but I what's the point of bringing in my car be serviced if you're going to tell me I can do it myself? Perhaps because I don't have the time/proper tools to do it myself? Going back to my wheel cosmetics repair, he gave me a servicing company (Alloy Wheel Repair) and told me to schedule an appointment and have them come to me to get my cosmetics repaired. They wanted me to bring my vehicle in to the dealership on a Saturday morning to tell me this, when they could've provided me the third party's contact information over the phone. What a waste of time. So I have left about four voicemails for Alloy Wheel Repair to contact me regarding my claim, but they have yet to contact me. I then called the BMW Tire & Wheel Protection back and they gave me another third company (California Wheel Repair Solutions), and said that the third company service will contact me within two days. This was said last Monday (6/10/19), to this day I still have not gotten a call from either one of the third company service. When I called BMW Tire & Wheel Protection and asked to be transferred to a manager, the manager I spoke to claims that she is unable to help me because of limited information that she has, given that it's a weekend. What's that supposed to mean? I said I would like to file a complaint, but unfortunately since it's a Saturday she isn't able to help me with my complaint, and advised me to call them back on Monday during business hours. I let her know that their business hours (8AM-8PMET) is my working hours in PT, and she advised me to call them back when I'm driving to work on Monday. WTF? So I call Valencia BMW to see if I can file a complaint. I reached out to the Servicing Department and was told that the Manager for today is Darren but is currently out to lunch, and should be back at 2PM. It's already 3:16PM and Darren has yet to call me back. I also tried reaching out to the Sales Manager (Polo Lopez), have left a voicemail regarding my complaint, but have yet to hear back from him either. The funny thing of it all is the owner's response from the 1-star reviews that the customers have left here in Google, stating that "If you'd be willing though, our General Manager would love to talk with you and rectify these issues. You can contact the GM at (888) 284-3140. We hope to hear from you soon." I just called this number and it routed me back to Valencia BMW's main contact number. Ultimate driving machine, but ultimate disaster in customer service. I don't deserve this type of service from Valencia BMW and its partners, especially after serving this country. Update: it's already 6/26/19 and no one has yet to reach out to me to address the poor quality of their customer service. Read more