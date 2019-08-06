Valencia BMW

sales Rating

great experience at Valencia BMW

by 535i on 06/08/2019

Recently purchased a 535i from Valencia BMW. Jeffry, the Salesman, made the experience, from start to finish, effortless on my part. Valencia BMW gave me a fair price on my trade-in, verified by Edmunds. The price of the car was haggle-free, which added to the ease of purchase. All-in-all, the experience was stress and trouble free. This is the second time I purchased a BMW from this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

135 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Bad service

by Daniel F on 08/19/2020

I went in for an oil change and the advisor was Robert Rowlands. Right away he tells me all the things are wrong with my car and quotes me $900 . He doesn’t tell me he’ll check if my warranty will cover and when I decline he states “ I knew you’d say that”

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always great service

by Jay1233 on 06/25/2020

Jesse always does a great job of taking care of me. Whenever I have a question, he always answers promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Thank You

by C Garcia on 06/03/2020

Cole the Service Rep (Valencia BMW) was very adequate about a customer needs and took care of the issue in a timely manner. In times like this, Cole made it very welcoming and easy. Thanks BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Vehicle repair

by Gary Sherouse on 02/03/2020

Vanessa G. was very instrumental in having my vehicle repaired in a timely fashion and the price quoted was reasonable. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Valencia BMW

by Raymond on 09/06/2019

This is our 4th BMW leased from Valencia BMW. Obviously we are very satisfied with the dealership. Our Service advisor is great! Efficient, easy to understand, pleasant and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

5-Year Tire/Wheel Protection

by BMWOwner on 06/26/2019

I added the 5YR BMW Tire & Wheel Protection when I purchased my 5-series from them back in November 2015. I wanted to take advantage of cosmetics repair before the protection expires since it is covered but I have just been given the runaround for almost a month now, and still no one has gotten back to me regarding my claim. When I first called the provider, they gave me a claim number and told me to contact my local dealer. When I contacted my local dealer (Valencia BMW), they told me to bring my vehicle for inspection. When I brought my vehicle in and met with Chris Rawlins, he told me I didn't need to come in and that I could've just contacted the third company to schedule an appointment to have cosmetics repaired on my wheels. On top of that, I asked him to take a look at another issue I'm having and this guy tells me I can do it myself. I mean, sure I most likely can do it, but I what's the point of bringing in my car be serviced if you're going to tell me I can do it myself? Perhaps because I don't have the time/proper tools to do it myself? Going back to my wheel cosmetics repair, he gave me a servicing company (Alloy Wheel Repair) and told me to schedule an appointment and have them come to me to get my cosmetics repaired. They wanted me to bring my vehicle in to the dealership on a Saturday morning to tell me this, when they could've provided me the third party's contact information over the phone. What a waste of time. So I have left about four voicemails for Alloy Wheel Repair to contact me regarding my claim, but they have yet to contact me. I then called the BMW Tire & Wheel Protection back and they gave me another third company (California Wheel Repair Solutions), and said that the third company service will contact me within two days. This was said last Monday (6/10/19), to this day I still have not gotten a call from either one of the third company service. When I called BMW Tire & Wheel Protection and asked to be transferred to a manager, the manager I spoke to claims that she is unable to help me because of limited information that she has, given that it's a weekend. What's that supposed to mean? I said I would like to file a complaint, but unfortunately since it's a Saturday she isn't able to help me with my complaint, and advised me to call them back on Monday during business hours. I let her know that their business hours (8AM-8PMET) is my working hours in PT, and she advised me to call them back when I'm driving to work on Monday. WTF? So I call Valencia BMW to see if I can file a complaint. I reached out to the Servicing Department and was told that the Manager for today is Darren but is currently out to lunch, and should be back at 2PM. It's already 3:16PM and Darren has yet to call me back. I also tried reaching out to the Sales Manager (Polo Lopez), have left a voicemail regarding my complaint, but have yet to hear back from him either. The funny thing of it all is the owner's response from the 1-star reviews that the customers have left here in Google, stating that "If you'd be willing though, our General Manager would love to talk with you and rectify these issues. You can contact the GM at (888) 284-3140. We hope to hear from you soon." I just called this number and it routed me back to Valencia BMW's main contact number. Ultimate driving machine, but ultimate disaster in customer service. I don't deserve this type of service from Valencia BMW and its partners, especially after serving this country. Update: it's already 6/26/19 and no one has yet to reach out to me to address the poor quality of their customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

great experience at Valencia BMW

by 535i on 06/08/2019

Recently purchased a 535i from Valencia BMW. Jeffry, the Salesman, made the experience, from start to finish, effortless on my part. Valencia BMW gave me a fair price on my trade-in, verified by Edmunds. The price of the car was haggle-free, which added to the ease of purchase. All-in-all, the experience was stress and trouble free. This is the second time I purchased a BMW from this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome BMW experience

by Charles on 01/14/2019

I received an email with an internet sales price went to the dealership and had a great experience purchasing a BMW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent sales team

by Deshpande on 01/12/2019

The sales team at Valencia BMW was very courteous and helpful. Great communication. No pressure sales pitch. The two people I dealt with Lance and Jim were very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

BMW x3

by Alan Golian on 12/12/2018

Nick was very knowledgeable and helpful throughout the whole process. He also gave us a deal that no other dealership could beat. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Valencia BMW

by Orion52 on 10/28/2018

I recently purchased a used BMW from Valenica BMW. I was very happy with my sales associate as he was very helpful to answering all of my questions and getting the purchase done. My main reason in writing, however, is to comment on what I experienced with the finance manager. I have purchased many cars in my life, from several different dealerships, but never have I had such an unpleasant experience signing final paperwork in a finance department as what I underwent at Valencia BMW. Since it was my first purchase at a luxury car dealership it was especially disappointing as one is expecting another level of service. Every car purchase involves the offering of add-ons by the dealer but this part of the purchase at Valencia BMW was very different for me. I totally get that BMWs can potentially be costly to maintain and think it is completely fine that all these protection plans are offered. Mickey, the finance manager, however, took this to another level with his high pressure tactics and discourteous behavior. When I declined the offered plans he became downright rude. All this was totally uncalled for and would make me avoid going to this dealership to purchase another car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall repair

by Susanbmw on 10/17/2018

Robert was very nice and helpful in getting me set up and check out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Renee Vega on 09/08/2018

I called to make an appointment & they were able to accommodate me for the next day. I was happy with this because I’m a retail manager & my schedule changes weekly. Plus, they gave me a loaner vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by TerryLJacks on 08/30/2018

All of my repair and service concerns were addressed. I am going to keep my 2003 BMW 325i for a long time. I don't like the features on the new ones such as the shifter and the keyless start.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mr.

by Josesito on 08/17/2018

Great service! Free car wash and super clean interior.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Annual Service

by BMW Lover on 06/26/2018

Quickly done, pleasant employees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tire repair

by Sfgreg121 on 08/11/2017

Just before we arrived in Valencia Ca we hit a pot hole in the freeway and blew both tires in the right side of our 75O We limped to the dealer and asked if they could expidite as we were on our way to a party for our new grandson. Robert our service advisor handled everything. Check that we had tire coverage on our car got us into a loaner car and assured us the car would be ready the following day. We were on time to the party. The car was fixed as promised no hassle very easy and they were happy to help. Valencia BMW and Robert the service advisor tires what could have been a bad day into a wonderful customer experience. Thanks so much !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BMW Service

by hobartmartin on 07/29/2017

BMW maintenance is overly expensive. Not worth the price you have to pay.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Easy and painless process, would buy again!

by SoCalMoms on 07/13/2017

As a busy mom, I do not have time to let some of these dealerships jerk me around. I like Valencia BMW because they minimize the headache and help me get back to doing more important things in my life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Valencia BMW:

by Colbyvw on 06/15/2017

Robert Perez and his team at Valencia BMW did a wonderful job! Everyone was very friendly, helpful, and accommodating. I had not scheduled an appointment, but they were still able to service my car that same day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

i3 24,000 mile / 2Year Check Up

by focusmoe on 05/31/2017

My service advisor Cole @ BMW Valencia was excellent. Explained to me about the 2 recalls & software updates that my car needed & that my car would also get a complete walk around. They changed the wiper blades, changed the oil & finished all the work by 3:30. I also got a loaner car while my i3 was in the service bay....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

