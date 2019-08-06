Recently purchased a 535i from Valencia BMW. Jeffry, the Salesman, made the experience, from start to finish, effortless on my part. Valencia BMW gave me a fair price on my trade-in, verified by Edmunds. The price of the car was haggle-free, which added to the ease of purchase. All-in-all, the experience was stress and trouble free. This is the second time I purchased a BMW from this dealership.
I went in for an oil change and the advisor was Robert Rowlands. Right away he tells me all the things are wrong with my car and quotes me $900 . He doesn’t tell me he’ll check if my warranty will cover and when I decline he states “ I knew you’d say that”
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I added the 5YR BMW Tire & Wheel Protection when I purchased my 5-series from them back in November 2015. I wanted to take advantage of cosmetics repair before the protection expires since it is covered but I have just been given the runaround for almost a month now, and still no one has gotten back to me regarding my claim. When I first called the provider, they gave me a claim number and told me to contact my local dealer. When I contacted my local dealer (Valencia BMW), they told me to bring my vehicle for inspection. When I brought my vehicle in and met with Chris Rawlins, he told me I didn't need to come in and that I could've just contacted the third company to schedule an appointment to have cosmetics repaired on my wheels. On top of that, I asked him to take a look at another issue I'm having and this guy tells me I can do it myself. I mean, sure I most likely can do it, but I what's the point of bringing in my car be serviced if you're going to tell me I can do it myself? Perhaps because I don't have the time/proper tools to do it myself? Going back to my wheel cosmetics repair, he gave me a servicing company (Alloy Wheel Repair) and told me to schedule an appointment and have them come to me to get my cosmetics repaired. They wanted me to bring my vehicle in to the dealership on a Saturday morning to tell me this, when they could've provided me the third party's contact information over the phone. What a waste of time. So I have left about four voicemails for Alloy Wheel Repair to contact me regarding my claim, but they have yet to contact me. I then called the BMW Tire & Wheel Protection back and they gave me another third company (California Wheel Repair Solutions), and said that the third company service will contact me within two days. This was said last Monday (6/10/19), to this day I still have not gotten a call from either one of the third company service. When I called BMW Tire & Wheel Protection and asked to be transferred to a manager, the manager I spoke to claims that she is unable to help me because of limited information that she has, given that it's a weekend. What's that supposed to mean? I said I would like to file a complaint, but unfortunately since it's a Saturday she isn't able to help me with my complaint, and advised me to call them back on Monday during business hours. I let her know that their business hours (8AM-8PMET) is my working hours in PT, and she advised me to call them back when I'm driving to work on Monday. WTF? So I call Valencia BMW to see if I can file a complaint. I reached out to the Servicing Department and was told that the Manager for today is Darren but is currently out to lunch, and should be back at 2PM. It's already 3:16PM and Darren has yet to call me back. I also tried reaching out to the Sales Manager (Polo Lopez), have left a voicemail regarding my complaint, but have yet to hear back from him either.
The funny thing of it all is the owner's response from the 1-star reviews that the customers have left here in Google, stating that "If you'd be willing though, our General Manager would love to talk with you and rectify these issues. You can contact the GM at (888) 284-3140. We hope to hear from you soon." I just called this number and it routed me back to Valencia BMW's main contact number.
Ultimate driving machine, but ultimate disaster in customer service. I don't deserve this type of service from Valencia BMW and its partners, especially after serving this country.
Update: it's already 6/26/19 and no one has yet to reach out to me to address the poor quality of their customer service.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Recently purchased a 535i from Valencia BMW. Jeffry, the Salesman, made the experience, from start to finish, effortless on my part. Valencia BMW gave me a fair price on my trade-in, verified by Edmunds. The price of the car was haggle-free, which added to the ease of purchase. All-in-all, the experience was stress and trouble free. This is the second time I purchased a BMW from this dealership.
I recently purchased a used BMW from Valenica BMW. I was very happy with my sales associate as he was very helpful to answering all of my questions and getting the purchase done. My main reason in writing, however, is to comment on what I experienced with the finance manager. I have purchased many cars in my life, from several different dealerships, but never have I had such an unpleasant experience signing final paperwork in a finance department as what I underwent at Valencia BMW. Since it was my first purchase at a luxury car dealership it was especially disappointing as one is expecting another level of service. Every car purchase involves the offering of add-ons by the dealer but this part of the purchase at Valencia BMW was very different for me. I totally get that BMWs can potentially be costly to maintain and think it is completely fine that all these protection plans are offered. Mickey, the finance manager, however, took this to another level with his high pressure tactics and discourteous behavior. When I declined the offered plans he became downright rude. All this was totally uncalled for and would make me avoid going to this dealership to purchase another car.
I called to make an appointment & they were able to accommodate me for the next day. I was happy with this because I’m a retail manager & my schedule changes weekly. Plus, they gave me a loaner vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Just before we arrived in Valencia Ca we hit a pot hole in the freeway and blew both tires in the right side of our 75O We limped to the dealer and asked if they could expidite as we were on our way to a party for our new grandson. Robert our service advisor handled everything. Check that we had tire coverage on our car got us into a loaner car and assured us the car would be ready the following day. We were on time to the party. The car was fixed as promised no hassle very easy and they were happy to help. Valencia BMW and Robert the service advisor tires what could have been a bad day into a wonderful customer experience. Thanks so much !!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
As a busy mom, I do not have time to let some of these dealerships jerk me around. I like Valencia BMW because they minimize the headache and help me get back to doing more important things in my life.
Robert Perez and his team at Valencia BMW did a wonderful job! Everyone was very friendly, helpful, and accommodating. I had not scheduled an appointment, but they were still able to service my car that same day.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My service advisor Cole @ BMW Valencia was excellent. Explained to me about the 2 recalls & software updates that my car needed & that my car would also get a complete walk around. They changed the wiper blades, changed the oil & finished all the work by 3:30. I also got a loaner car while my i3 was in the service bay....
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
what sets us apart
The Drive Pink campaign, continues to raise millions for cancer research and treatment. Every Pink Plate on the road helps put the fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations. And we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Our Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are one, no-haggle price and backed by a Limited Warranty. We even give them the once over in 125 different places, so all you need to do is drive. Now that’s vehicle coverage you can count on.
1 Comments