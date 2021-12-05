sales Rating

I had worked with Eli Acosta on a 2017 Honda CRV (Stock #: HM70789) for a family friend. Prior to our arriving I had attempted to contact Eli several times but wasn't able to get a hold of him; I completely understand and don't hold him accountable for that. I had asked the receptionist to have a sales person see if the vehicle was available prior to the drive to the dealership. Richie (the sales person that the receptionist had forwarded me to) had informed me that the vehicle was available but someone was trying to make a deal on the vehicle, which I appreciated him letting me know that. Once we arrived, Eli informed me that he was helping another customer but will have someone help me. Shortly after, Richie walks by and asked if I have been helped and I informed him that Eli is getting someone to help me. I had also informed him that I was the individual that he spoke with not too long ago. He then walked to the sales office and from my assumption asked for permission to work the deal since he spoke with me on the phone. I had asked Richie if it was possible for us to see the vehicle prior to getting into the documents. At this time, Richie informed us that there was another group looking at the vehicle and it could get sold to someone else. While standing next to the vehicle, my cousin and I had asked our family friend if she was ready to buy the car since we had a price quote and she said, "yes". We went back inside the dealership and Richie had requested us to sign a paper (don't recall but it may have been the invoice w/ our pricing) saying that we're committed to buying it. It was simply a line on the paper that he drew and didn't state anything such as "I am committed to purchasing the vehicle." At this time, Richie had clearly given us the impression that if and once we sign the paper that no one else could purchase it. I informed him that we were highly interested in the vehicle but we would prefer to run the credit first so we can make sure the monthly payments were within reason. After Richie ran the credit and the monthly payment was fine, I had then asked the family friend to sign the line that meant we were committed. He then walks into the sales office for about 10 minutes and comes out. My cousin asked him what's going on and he said that he's going to have his manager speak with us. We continued questioning him why and he didn't provide a straight answer and began walking to the service area. A few minutes later, Jose came over and informed us that the vehicle sold. As you can understand, as a customer we were not happy with that when we were given the impression that the vehicle was basically ours since we signed the line. Later, I had asked Richie why he had us sign the "commitment line" and after a few "points" (saying it was an initial instead of a signature), he said that it was to show we were committed to purchasing the vehicle. I had then turned to Jose, the manager and asked him if he had seen this type of documentation/process before and he stated no. At a point in our conversation, Richie had put the blame on me (or what felt like it was) saying that if we had signed the "commitment" and then had our credit check it wouldn't have ended up like this. Please note that these are not their exact words but are very similar in the meaning and my interpretation of it. I strongly believe that regardless if we had signed the commitment or credit app first, it wouldn't have made a difference since the "commitment" didn't help in the order we did it. Essentially, the line that she signed meant nothing at all! Sure, it may have (highly doubt) made a difference in how fast the sale would have gone through but is DCH really in the business of selling cars faster or making sure that the dealership is Delivering Customer Happiness? Please correct me if I am wrong, but that is what DCH stands for according to the corporate website. Additionally, isn't spending the majority of my day working a deal that isn't even for me and showing up to the dealership enough to show that I am committed? My point is that in no way does it make sense that signing a line, one that he drew up might I add, supposed to show more commitment than spending over 3 hours AND having a credit check. If Richie had initially informed us that another group was interested in the same vehicle AND the group that gets to the financing department first "wins" (essentially a race to the financing department), I would have been completely fine with that. I would have held my family friend account for not preparing. The fact that Richie presented us the "commitment signature" opportunity, we took advantage of that which ended up being a false promise. Read more