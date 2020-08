Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Jazz Blue Pearlcoat 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus FWD 1-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6Odometer is 15792 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

VIN: 2C4RC1H70JR323297

Stock: 2026023A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020