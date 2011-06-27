  1. Home
Used 2004 Chrysler Pacifica Consumer Reviews

708 reviews
Can last forever...

rcunning6, 05/26/2011
38 of 38 people found this review helpful

I feel very qualified to write a review on the Pacifica in that I've had my 2004 model since April 2003 and have amassed over 277,000 miles on it. I've been fairly consistent with routine maintenance and have had a few more significant repairs, but nothing to indicate that the vehicle can't make it to 300,000 miles. It's been relatively fun to drive, not exciting, but fun. Definitely luxurious and comfortable. Of course, the 3rd row doesn't work well for adults, but the versatility of the car with the fold down seats makes it an excellent choice for a luxury/practical/family car. If you take care of this car, it will take car of you...no regrets.

Life saver!

Three Girls, 08/12/2015
Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I loved my Used 2004 Pacific being a mother of two it has been great with the comfort & DVD player. I had it for 2 years. My only complaint is it has bottom out on me a few times on the front end. The crash rates are amazing. I got hit head on with my 2 kids in the car totaled my car but we walk out with just a few bumps. I loved my Pacifica & would 100% buy one again!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
God Blessed Me and My Kids

Takwana Pinson, 10/06/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

First off I just brought this car last week. It only had 84,670 miles on it's 11 years old for someone with 3 kids and 2 of them are still in car seats, the space is awesome. Gas is great, I live in Killeen, TX and work in Austin an hour away. I only use a quarter tank of gas to get to and from work. Love it buy it if the price is right!!!! Only paid 7364 for mines!!! No problems yet!!! Thank God for blessing us with this excellent crossover!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best car I ever owned

ed dugan, 07/10/2010
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

I have owned dozens of cars and rented dozens more. The 2004 Chrysler Pacifica is the best car I have ever owned or driven. It looks great, drives great and has a lot of Mercedes in it. It truly is an elegant car and I wouldn't do a thing to change it. Some of the features, like the second seat CD player are wasted on me since we have no children but I'm sure it will help the resale value. However, I cannot imagine ever wanting to get rid of this ride.My wife has a serious back problem and we test drove 8-10 vehicles looking for seating that would be comfortable for her. This car was head and shoulders above the others.

I'm Heart Broken!

Sandy, 12/13/2017
AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I doubt too many people are looking to buy a 2004 Pacifica, but if you are, check that under carriage for rust! I purchased this car new in 2004. The plan was to take lots of fun road trips with the grandkids. I made sure we had a DVD player and a good sound system. With adapters, they could even play their game consoles. The car has been very reliable and has never given me a problem. I always had the scheduled maintenance performed and as various things needed repair, I did that. Everything was great and I loved this car. About a year ago when the car had just over 100,000 miles, my mechanic told me there was a little rust forming on the undercarriage. I was shocked! The car has been garaged since the day I purchased it. I had the car washed regularly to remove dirt, snow, and salt from the under carriage. During the past year everything has gone wrong. The air conditioning went out, probably the condenser, they said. The DVD player started making a screeching noise whenever I started the motor. That needed to be disconnected. The fan won't stop blowing at high speed, even when turned off, and the final blow...the rust on the undercarriage has become so bad, my mechanic said it's unsafe to drive! Even though it's thirteen years old, it only has 112,000 miles. The engine is fine. The undercarriage is toast! I'm retired, now I can't drive my car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
