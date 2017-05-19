Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for Sale Near Me
46 listings
- 59,706 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,996$3,227 Below Market
- 45,405 miles
$27,639
- 50,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,995$2,463 Below Market
- 64,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,750$1,134 Below Market
- 10,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,998
- 4,373 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,500
- 69,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,998$1,597 Below Market
- 46,625 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,750
- 43,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,963
- 30,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,447$2,731 Below Market
- 4,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,980
- 8,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,500$666 Below Market
- 9,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,990$1,481 Below Market
- 24,348 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,300$459 Below Market
- 23,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,430
- 16,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,552$468 Below Market
- 20,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,895$1,349 Below Market
- 18,615 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$28,495
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating4.36 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.36 Reviews
Report abuse
cawwilson,05/19/2017
Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We've put 800 miles on our new van and have yet to fill the tank up from the full tank that the dealer provided. The van takes approximately 12 hours to fully charge on a 120V wall outlet and will travel 40 miles solely on electricity. This is basically as far as we travel in a days time for preschool, groceries, friends, and errands. Once you run out of battery the gasoline engine kicks in however, it is so subtle that you cannot even feel or hear the difference. The interior rivals that of a high end luxury vehicle and the technology is second to none. We can even remote start the van through an app on our smartphones! The trip computer is telling me that we are averaging 48 MPG on the gas engine, so even if you run out of electricity the van is extremely fuel efficient due to the hybrid technology. This is my first Chrysler product that I've ever owned, but I'm seriously thinking about buying another after owning this for a month. This is the ultimate family hauler, and I'm so glad that I waited for this van instead of going ahead with an Odyssey or Sienna. Don't think twice, just buy this van!
