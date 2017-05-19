Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for Sale Near Me

46 listings
Pacifica Hybrid Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum

    59,706 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,996

    $3,227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum

    45,405 miles

    $27,639

    Details
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum in Black
    certified

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum

    50,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,995

    $2,463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum

    64,056 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,750

    $1,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum in Silver
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum

    10,140 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,998

    Details
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium in White
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Premium

    4,373 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,500

    Details
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum in Gray
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum

    69,482 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,998

    $1,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum in White
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum

    46,625 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,750

    Details
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum in Silver
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum

    43,924 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,963

    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

    30,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,447

    $2,731 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L in Silver
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L

    4,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,980

    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus

    8,257 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,500

    $666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited in Orange
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

    9,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,990

    $1,481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

    24,348 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,300

    $459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L in White
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L

    23,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,430

    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus in White
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus

    16,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,552

    $468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

    20,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,895

    $1,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus in Gray
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus

    18,615 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $28,495

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.36 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 2
    (17%)
Still haven't filled up
cawwilson,05/19/2017
Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We've put 800 miles on our new van and have yet to fill the tank up from the full tank that the dealer provided. The van takes approximately 12 hours to fully charge on a 120V wall outlet and will travel 40 miles solely on electricity. This is basically as far as we travel in a days time for preschool, groceries, friends, and errands. Once you run out of battery the gasoline engine kicks in however, it is so subtle that you cannot even feel or hear the difference. The interior rivals that of a high end luxury vehicle and the technology is second to none. We can even remote start the van through an app on our smartphones! The trip computer is telling me that we are averaging 48 MPG on the gas engine, so even if you run out of electricity the van is extremely fuel efficient due to the hybrid technology. This is my first Chrysler product that I've ever owned, but I'm seriously thinking about buying another after owning this for a month. This is the ultimate family hauler, and I'm so glad that I waited for this van instead of going ahead with an Odyssey or Sienna. Don't think twice, just buy this van!
Report abuse
