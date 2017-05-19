Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for Sale Near Me

A Buyer's Choice - Riverside / California

Black on Black Leather!!! Top-of-The-Line with every option and original MSRP of $48035. The Greatness continues in that this Van Has HOV Carpool Stickers on the van now so you can drive alone in the carpool diamond lanes on toll roads and Bridges across the state. This Van is not just a fully loaded top of the line but it is also a Gasoline powered Plug-in Hybrid so you can go home and charge up its battery like a Tesla and then the next day it will drive you around using only electric power from the battery for the first 30 miles and if you keep driving it switches over to Gasoline so you can take long-long trips. If you live in an apartment that is ok because you never need to charge it but you just want to charge it for the gas MPG boost up to its rated 84MPG. Because this has Plug-in Hybrid Technology it qualifies for some Big-Money cash incentives on top of the HOV stickers. SO YES this pre-owned car qualifies for Government money to potentially lower your purchase cost by up to 1/3. So if you have a trade in older than 2013 model year the Clean air Government Agency SCAQMD wants to give you up to a $9500 credit so they can Junk it especially if its a junky smokey old beater that barley runs. SO even if you are driving a 1981 Ford Escort or any other ready for the junkyard junker it could be worth the $9500 cash for clunkers clean air credit toward the purchase of this van so check out the website replaceyourride.com. to see if you qualify. Another Government cash incentive is offered by several of the electric power companies so they can get California Carbon credits against the pollution making electricity causes. 2 Examples are: Southern California Edison is offering to send you a Check for $1000 rebate by purchasing this Pre-owned van if you have your home residential power provided by them. alternately LADWP is offering you $1500 rebate if you have your home residential power provided by them. if You can get both RYR and Power company cash combined then that is $11000 of the cost of purchase that you never have to pay yourself. Its Free Government money to help you buy a super fast accelerating van that holds 7 people and massive amounts of cargo inside so go for it. I can help guide you to get the process started if you call and ask. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with 3 smart keys. This vehicle had one previous owner.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RC1N77HR740060

Stock: 40060

Certified Pre-Owned: No

