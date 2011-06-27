I've had the car for a few months and put almost three thousand miles on it. I tried the automatic but man, was it lousy. Floorin' it and nothin'. The manual though, fun stuff. I feel like a kid again with my go cart. It's no frills like my go cart but it has AC (not the best but I don't live in Phoenix so whatevs). The sound system ain't that great but I don't care. I got it super cheap and brand new. I love zippin' around town in it. Recently I drove it into the mountains and it was fun! I can imagine the automatic would have sucked up there though. I thoroughly enjoy the interior cloth or whatever it is. Best of all, 38.5 MPG in town. UPDATE 5/12/16 Still love this car. No repairs have been needed. The MPG's have only improved and right now I'm sitting at about 40.5 average. UPDATE 5/14/2018 All six coils went bad last year while it was still under warranty. The car doesn't run the same now even though nothing else is wrong. MPGs have gone down as well, which I believe is related. Other than that it's still going strong and I'm pleased with this cheap and fun little car. Update 11/15/2019 Experienced a valve leak in two of four valve leaks leading to further depreciation of MPGs. Water stained interior seats -- beyond me how. Coolant reservoir sprung a leak and needed constant refilling and there may have been some over heating occurring. I stopped taking it for trips beyond 1 hour. I ended up trading it in recently. I loved that car and the rapid deterioration over the past year was very disappointing. It wouldn't throw a code either so I was unable to get it repaired through warranty.

