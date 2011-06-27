  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(34)
2014 Chevrolet Spark Review

Pros & Cons

  • Inexpensive without feeling cheap
  • spacious interior
  • available high-tech features.
  • Slow acceleration
  • rear seats a hassle to fold down.
List Price Range
$4,999 - $9,000
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Chevrolet Spark is a solid choice for first-time buyers and city dwellers thanks to its low price, diminutive size, and plentiful amenities and safety equipment.

Vehicle overview

With each passing year, more and more subcompacts have been coming out for sale. These small, fuel-sipping cars are affordable and ideal for urban use. General Motors entered the game last year with its Chevrolet Spark.

Not only is the South Korean-built 2014 Chevy Spark one of the smallest cars available in the U.S., it's also one of the least expensive. Compared to Chevrolet's next-smallest car, the Sonic, the Spark is some 14 inches shorter from nose to tail. And while the Spark might look odd with its relatively big body and small wheels pushed to the corners, those qualities translate into a surprisingly roomy interior.

Inside the Spark, you'll find a simple, clean design with enough chic sculpting and color flourishes to help you overlook the hard plastic surfaces. And while the base model is somewhat spartan, it comes standard with power windows, air-conditioning and a radio. Higher trim levels offer additional electronics and conveniences, though their bigger price tags are within striking distance of larger, more desirable hatchbacks.

Based on pricing and practicality, the four-door Chevrolet Spark is one of the best subcompact cars available for 2014. The base model costs far less than either the two-door Fiat 500 or Scion iQ. The Chevy lacks the Fiat's cute-as-a-button style or the even more diminutive Scion's parking ease, however. We'd suggest looking at more traditional hatchbacks as well. They cost more, but Chevy's own Sonic, along with the Ford Fiesta, Kia Rio and Nissan Versa Note are more substantial and appealing to drive. But the 2014 Chevrolet Spark is tops at the bottom line, and it's refined enough to make you proud of your new ride.

2014 Chevrolet Spark models

The 2014 Chevrolet Spark is a small, four-door, four-passenger hatchback offered in LS, 1LT and 2LT trims. An all-electric version, the Spark EV, is reviewed separately.

Standard LS features include 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, air-conditioning, power windows, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, OnStar telematics and a four-speaker radio with an auxiliary audio jack.

Opting for the 1LT trim adds power-adjustable mirrors, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power door locks, floor mats, steering-wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a 7-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker audio system with USB/iPod integration, satellite radio and smartphone app integration (Chevy's "MyLink" interface).

The 2LT top trim adds unique wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, roof rails, sporty front and rear fascia treatments, chrome exterior trim, faux leather upholstery, heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Chevrolet Spark receives a new continuously variable transmission (CVT) that replaces the previous four-speed automatic. Chevy says the CVT reduces engine noise on the freeway and increases both fuel economy and acceleration. The rest of the car is pretty much unchanged, though enhancements have been made to the Spark's smartphone connectivity (late availability).

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2014 Chevrolet Spark is a 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 84 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque. A standard five-speed manual transmission sends power to the front wheels. A new CVT is optional on all trim levels and takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission.

Chevrolet estimates a Spark with a manual transmission will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 10.5 seconds. Compared to average subcompacts, the Spark will likely trail them to 60 mph by about a second. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 34 mpg combined (31 mpg city/39 mpg highway) for the manual and 34 mpg combined (30 mpg city/39 mpg highway) for the CVT.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Chevy Spark include four-wheel antilock brakes (front discs, rear drums), hill-hold assist, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat knee airbags. Six months of OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

In government crash tests, the Spark received four stars overall (out of a possible five), with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Spark received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal offset test, the Spark scored a second-highest (out of four) "Acceptable" rating. It is the only subcompact thus far tested (out of 11) to earn above a "Poor" (lowest) or "Marginal" (second-lowest) rating in this stringent new test. The Spark's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Spark 2LT stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is average for this class of car.

Driving

With only 84 hp -- less than many motorcycles -- it's clear that the 2014 Chevrolet Spark is not intended to excite or inspire. With the five-speed manual transmission, there's adequate acceleration for merging onto freeways. The manual transmission's shift throws are unusually long in order to reduce effort, yet the well-spaced gates make for precise gearchanges. As of this writing, we've yet to test a Spark with the new CVT.

The Spark's somewhat tall body gives the impression of a European cargo van left in the clothes dryer too long. Thankfully, it doesn't drive like a misshapen van, as it's remarkably agile around turns. Although the Spark is far from a sport sedan, this small Chevy still manages to deliver well-mannered driving characteristics overall. Road and wind noise are noticeable, but no more intrusive than in other cars at this price point.

Interior

The 2014 Chevrolet Spark features a simple, modern interior enlivened by color-accented dash and door panels. Hard plastic surfaces are expected in an affordable hatchback, but the Spark has some well-textured trim pieces that impart a subtly classier ambience. Sporty, motorcycle-like gauges add further visual interest, featuring both a traditional speedometer and a digital multifunction display.

The available MyLink touchscreen infotainment system adds to the Spark's modern vibe with sharp graphics and intuitive menus. It also boasts strong smartphone app integration, including Internet radio, text message translation, voice commands and available navigation. Still, like a lot of similar systems, it's not compatible with all smartphones, and the screen sometimes fails to register touch inputs, which can be frustrating.

The seating is better than you'd expect in such a small car. The upright position of the Spark's front seats fosters the impression that you're sitting on the chairs rather than in them, and there's nothing in the way of lateral support. Still, most adults will find the seats comfortable enough, even on longer drives. While larger than many in the subcompact segment, the rear seats are still better suited to smaller passengers. The low seat cushions and headrests will likely draw complaints from average-sized adults.

Behind the rear seats, 11.4 cubic feet of cargo can be crammed into the narrow space. Folding down the rear seats isn't a simple affair, as the seat cushions must be flipped forward and the headrests removed before plopping down the seatbacks. Once that's done, however, you get a fairly flat cargo floor and a more accommodating 31.2 cubes of capacity. For larger items, the 2LT trim provides a functional roof rack.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chevrolet Spark.

5(23%)
4(21%)
3(12%)
2(18%)
1(26%)
3.0
34 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Blown Motor
got1onme,03/21/2014
I test drove a 2014 Spark at my local dealership, I noticed the "check engine" light was on when the salesman and I returned to the dealership. I like the car's build so I purchased another Spark, one with more up grades on it, It had only 11 miles on it. I bought the car and after just 3 1/2 weeks, the "Check Engine" light came on in my new Spark while on my way home from work white smoke poured out from under the bottom of the car. I am very disappointed because I was so proud of my little car. I am in a rental waiting on GM to send a new motor
Problem car
Anthony Nelson,10/20/2018
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car for the advertised ease of maintenance, fuel economy and for long commutes. I am very thorough about changing the oil every 3k miles although the manual states to change it every 7k. This car was great for the first 50k miles other than having a small issue with the transmission. At around 35000 miles, it started burning alot of oil, (about 1 quart per 2000 miles, and Chevy has told me that "normal" consumption is up to 1 quart per 1000 miles. I checked the oil once a week, and added what was needed. I was on a long road trip to Texas from Missouri at just under 50k miles when I lost the 4th cylinder. Took dealership over a month to replace the rings and pistons in the 4th cylinder. Currently at about 65k miles and burning a quart of oil every 1k miles. This can't be good for carbon buildup in the engine and am expecting the engine to fail before long. Have been a longtime fan of Chevy, but after this and another problematic purchase before this, I will no longer be buying from a company that refuses to be accountable for their problems creating dependable cars as well as needing government assistance in staying in business...
Zippy Go Cart
kimburlee,05/12/2015
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
I've had the car for a few months and put almost three thousand miles on it. I tried the automatic but man, was it lousy. Floorin' it and nothin'. The manual though, fun stuff. I feel like a kid again with my go cart. It's no frills like my go cart but it has AC (not the best but I don't live in Phoenix so whatevs). The sound system ain't that great but I don't care. I got it super cheap and brand new. I love zippin' around town in it. Recently I drove it into the mountains and it was fun! I can imagine the automatic would have sucked up there though. I thoroughly enjoy the interior cloth or whatever it is. Best of all, 38.5 MPG in town. UPDATE 5/12/16 Still love this car. No repairs have been needed. The MPG's have only improved and right now I'm sitting at about 40.5 average. UPDATE 5/14/2018 All six coils went bad last year while it was still under warranty. The car doesn't run the same now even though nothing else is wrong. MPGs have gone down as well, which I believe is related. Other than that it's still going strong and I'm pleased with this cheap and fun little car. Update 11/15/2019 Experienced a valve leak in two of four valve leaks leading to further depreciation of MPGs. Water stained interior seats -- beyond me how. Coolant reservoir sprung a leak and needed constant refilling and there may have been some over heating occurring. I stopped taking it for trips beyond 1 hour. I ended up trading it in recently. I loved that car and the rapid deterioration over the past year was very disappointing. It wouldn't throw a code either so I was unable to get it repaired through warranty.
From Lime to Lemon
R. A.,05/10/2016
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
This car is a complete piece of junk. There have been at least 4 recalls since I got it. It's had problems from the A/C compressor needing to be replaced, to the coolant compartment needing replacement because it cracked from the heat due to being made out of plastic!! The battery needed replacement during the first 6 months of purchase and now I'm having transmission and acceleration issues that are serious. If you look http://www-odi.nhtsa.dot.gov/owners/SearchSafetyIssues you'll see how dangerous this car is and GM is going to have a serious lawsuit on their hands if anyone gets seriously injured.
See all 34 reviews of the 2014 Chevrolet Spark
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 39 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
84 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
84 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Chevrolet Spark

Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark Overview

The Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark is offered in the following submodels: Spark Hatchback. Available styles include LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M), and 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS is priced between $4,999 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 20936 and106660 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT is priced between $6,730 and$8,299 with odometer readings between 57720 and80987 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 2LT is priced between $5,900 and$5,900 with odometer readings between 64740 and64740 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Chevrolet Sparks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Chevrolet Spark for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2014 Sparks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,999 and mileage as low as 20936 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Spark lease specials

