Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS in Purple
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark LS

    24,107 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $2,166 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    57,186 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,957

    $1,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark LS

    42,532 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    97,979 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,888

    $873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    91,568 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS in Light Green
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark LS

    84,252 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,799

    $913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    65,430 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark LS

    32,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark LS

    141,815 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,677

    $634 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    60,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,000

    $1,047 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    145,124 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,490

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark LS

    82,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,250

    $726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS in Light Green
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark LS

    76,240 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,244

    $626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    65,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,999

    $827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    42,703 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,690

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark LS

    106,596 miles
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark LS

    110,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,500

    $586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    98,123 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $5,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Spark

Overall Consumer Rating
334 Reviews
  • 5
    (24%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (18%)
  • 1
    (26%)
Blown Motor
got1onme,03/21/2014
I test drove a 2014 Spark at my local dealership, I noticed the "check engine" light was on when the salesman and I returned to the dealership. I like the car's build so I purchased another Spark, one with more up grades on it, It had only 11 miles on it. I bought the car and after just 3 1/2 weeks, the "Check Engine" light came on in my new Spark while on my way home from work white smoke poured out from under the bottom of the car. I am very disappointed because I was so proud of my little car. I am in a rental waiting on GM to send a new motor
