Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me

- 24,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$2,166 Below Market
Davidson Ford of Clay - Liverpool / New York
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY. 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS ECOTEC 1.2L I4 MPI DOHC FWD Grape Ice Metallic Recent Arrival!Davidson Ford provides much more than new and used vehicles, however. Current Ford owners love our onsite car service and maintenance center. Employing only highly trained technicians that use certified parts from the manufacturer, we make servicing your vehicle a simple, pleasant experience. From your initial auto search online until you drive off of our lot in your new or pre-owned vehicle, Davidson Ford is excited to be your preferred auto partner. If you're interested in any of our incredible products or services, don't hesitate to contact us online or by phone, or simply swing by our convenient 3690 State Route 31 Liverpool,NY 13090 location, today. We look forward to meeting you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6S92EC493722
Stock: C141237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 57,186 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,957$1,969 Below Market
Palm Beach Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
Very Nice, LOW MILES - 57,186! PRICE DROP FROM $7,777, $1,000 below NADA Retail! iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER M... Aluminum Wheels CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDESatellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (84 hp [62.6 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 83 lb-ft of torque [112.1 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet LT with Summit White exterior and Silver with Silver trim interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 84 HP at 6400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Multiple Finance Options, Clean Carfax EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says Based on pricing and practicality, the four-door Chevrolet Spark is one of the best subcompact cars available for 2014. The base model costs far less than either the two-door Fiat 500 or Scion iQ.. AFFORDABLEWas $7,777. This Spark is priced $1,000 below NADA Retail. WHO WE AREAt Palm Beach Toyota we strive to make the experience fun and engaging. We want to make sure we utilize your time to the best of our ability. Our goal when you drive in and see our state of the art facility is to exceed your expectations and provide buying experience with the accomplishments of a Great Deal. We typically have over 250 used cars on the lot and more always in transit! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. As low as 2.9% APR financing based on approved credit Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - All advertised prices are with approved credit & exclude gvmt fees, FI fees, taxes, Lic, Title, Reg. Fees, State & Local Taxes & Dealer Fee of $999.95. DEALER makes no representations,expressed or implied,to any actual/prospective purchaser/owner of this vehicle as to the existence,ownership,accuracy,description or condition of listed vehicle's equipment,price,specials or warranties. Variations must be presented prior to sale. The efficiencies of e-commerce permit us to sometimes offer e-commerce consumer pricing benefits. Therefore, prices on this site may only be available to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or via this site's contact mechanism. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S93EC518036
Stock: EC518036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 42,532 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,995$1,337 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2 OWNER SPARK WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS 1.2L. ONLY 42,000 MILES! Gets up to 39 mpg! It has options including premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, Bluetooth, aux radio input, and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S99EC487123
Stock: 487123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 97,979 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,888$873 Below Market
Elite Auto Mall - Eustis / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S96EC536661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,995$804 Below Market
Metropolis Auto Sales - Pelham / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S96EC555856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,799$913 Below Market
Heritage Toyota Catonsville - Catonsville / Maryland
*HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *SPEED CONTROL*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *REMOTE KEY LESS ENTRY*. CARFAX One-Owner. Lime 2014 Certified. Chevrolet Spark LS FWD CVT ECOTEC 1.2L I4 MPI DOHC 30/39 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Mile One Certified, this vehicle comes with a 12 month or 12,000 mile powertrain warranty. Buy with Confidence. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S91EC590049
Stock: 3U590049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 65,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,995$706 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Chevrolet Mylink Radio; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Engine; Ecotec 1.2L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Seats; Front High-Back Bucket With Adjustable Head Restraints Silver Ice Silver W/Silver Trim; Cloth Seat Trim Transmission; Continuous Variable (Cvt) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S9XEC561935
Stock: EC561935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 32,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,495
Gunn Chevrolet - Selma / Texas
Odometer is 44999 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Denim Metallic 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS CVT FWD ECOTEC 1.2L I4 MPI DOHC 30/39 City/Highway MPGServing San Antonio, Bexar, Shertz, Selma, Hill Country, Texas 78154.Thank You for shopping with Gunn! We would like to welcome you to a much better way of doing business. Our objective is to provide the highest quality service with our haggle-free One Simple Price method for purchasing new and used vehicles. Customer satisfaction guides our business. We pride ourselves in transpearancy, honesty, and conducting business with real numbers and not the confusing shell game that most dealers play!! Come in where you can relax and enjoy the process without fear of somebody trying to get into your pocket! Give us a Call today and schedule a demonstration drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S96EC577295
Stock: C200679A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 141,815 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,677$634 Below Market
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX.31/39 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6S98EC456447
Stock: UP3592T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 60,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,000$1,047 Below Market
Lithia Hyundai of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
JUST REPRICED FROM $7,500, PRICED TO MOVE $600 below Kelley Blue Book! Excellent Condition, ONLY 60,434 Miles! LT trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: LPO, FRONT FOG LAMP KIT, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (84 hp [62.6 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 83 lb-ft of torque [112.1 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD). Chevrolet LT with Denim exterior and Silver w/Blue trim interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 84 HP at 6400 RPM*. Multi Point Inspection EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Based on pricing and practicality, the four-door Chevrolet Spark is one of the best subcompact cars available for 2014. The base model costs far less than either the two-door Fiat 500 or Scion iQ.". PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $7,500. This Spark is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Lithia Hyundai of Anchorage, we are here to make your car buying experience simple and smart. Our certified mechanics renew every car so only the Finest used cars make it through our rigorous multi-point inspection. We have financing experts on hand, so no matter your situation, we can help you get the perfect car with a payment you can afford. Conveniently accessible from Seward Hwy, we are located at 5400 Old Seward Highway in Anchorage. Our sales department is open seven days a week. Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S92EC487023
Stock: EC487023TT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 145,124 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,490
Bommarito Nissan Ballwin - Ballwin / Missouri
Salsa 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT FWD CVT ECOTEC 1.2L I4 MPI DOHC Local Trade, Alloy Wheels, CALL TO LOCK IN THE INTERNET PRICE.Recent Arrival! 30/39 City/Highway MPGBommarito Nissan Ballwin is located at 14747 Manchester Road. One mile West of 141. We are proud to be a part of Missouri's #1 Automotive Group, that has been serving St. Louis customers for over 44 years. We are sure to have the perfect pre-owned car or truck at our dealership. No other dealers in St Louis or St Charles County can match our standards and pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S99EC440734
Stock: W11959A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 82,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,250$726 Below Market
Keller's Auto Sales - Savannah / Georgia
Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Keller's Auto Sales at 912-925-6615 or SALES@KELLERSAUTO.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S95EC568605
Stock: 9936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 76,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,244$626 Below Market
Lithia Nissan of Medford - Medford / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. REDUCED FROM $8,995!, $200 below Kelley Blue Book! LS trim. Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER M... TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED MANUAL. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK includes outside temperature display (Includes (UQ4) 4-speaker system.) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED MANUAL (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (84 hp [62.6 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 83 lb-ft of torque [112.1 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet LS with LIME exterior and GREEN W/ GREEN TRIM interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 84 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "Based on pricing and practicality, the four-door Chevrolet Spark is one of the best subcompact cars available for 2014. The base model costs far less than either the two-door Fiat 500 or Scion iQ.". A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $8,995. This Spark is priced $200 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: At Lithia Nissan of Medford, our policy of MORE doesn't end at the door. We are committed to giving back to our community through charitable programs. We are proud sponsors of CASA of Jackson County, 4-H, Hearts and Vines, Kids Unlimited, and the Wild Rogue Relay - along with many others. MORE is how we live and engage: Care More. Live More. That is the Lithia Nissan of Medford way. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6S98EC482434
Stock: EC482434N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 65,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,999$827 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2014 Chevrolet Spark 4dr 5dr Hatchback CVT LT with 1LT features a 1.2L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S95EC546064
Stock: CYC-546064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 42,703 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,690
Irenko Auto Sales Corporation - Miami / Florida
Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S91EC437083
Stock: 13951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,596 milesFair Deal
$5,995
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 1 OWNER SPARK WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS CVT 1.2L. Gets up to 39 mpg! It has options including premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, Bluetooth, aux radio input, and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S9XEC576392
Stock: 576392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 110,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$5,500$586 Below Market
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
This outstanding example of a 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS is offered by Apollo Auto Sales . The Chevrolet Spark LS speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This Salsa Chevrolet is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Spark: The Spark exemplifies a new breed of minicar that are starting to become popular as more carmakers think that there is a future for this size car in American cities and urban centers. At about 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic subcompact (in hatchback form), the Spark measures up as longer than a Smart Fortwo or Fiat 500, or about the same length as a base Mini Cooper. Fuel economy is excellent (especially in city driving), parking and maneuverability are easier than in nearly any other vehicle and yet the Spark's four seats give it more flexibility than other cars in this class. This model sets itself apart with four seats, Stylish design inside and out, impressive safety and feature set, and sophisticated MyLink connectivity system Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6S96EC547085
Stock: 139196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 98,123 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$5,998
AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Chevrolet Mylink Radio; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Engine; Ecotec 1.2L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Salsa Seats; Front High-Back Bucket With Adjustable Head Restraints Silver W/Silver Trim; Cloth Seat Trim Transmission; Continuous Variable (Cvt) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Chevrolet Spark. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SILVER W/SILVER TRIM, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats SALSA (Late *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This Certified 2014 Chevrolet Spark LT is a brilliant example of quality meets reliability. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and has an assured quality that you won't find with other vehicles. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. The Spark LT is well maintained and has just 70,909mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Salsa Chevrolet Spark. The incredible 2014 Chevrolet Spark LT is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? There are other vehicles and then there is the Chevrolet Spark LT. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this Chevrolet. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Spark: The Spark exemplifies a new breed of minicar that are starting to become popular as more carmakers think that there is a future for this size car in American cities and urban centers. At about 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic subcompact (in hatchback form), the Spark measures up as longer than a Smart Fortwo or Fiat 500, or about the same length as a base Mini Cooper. Fuel economy is excellent (especially in city driving), parking and maneuverability are easier than in nearly any other vehicle and yet the Spark's four seats give it more flexibility than other cars in this class. Strengths of this model include four seats, Stylish design inside and out, impressive safety and feature set, and sophisticated MyLink connectivity system All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S91EC553917
Stock: EC553917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
