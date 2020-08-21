Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Chevrolet Mylink Radio; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Engine; Ecotec 1.2L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Salsa Seats; Front High-Back Bucket With Adjustable Head Restraints Silver W/Silver Trim; Cloth Seat Trim Transmission; Continuous Variable (Cvt) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Chevrolet Spark. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SILVER W/SILVER TRIM, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats SALSA (Late *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This Certified 2014 Chevrolet Spark LT is a brilliant example of quality meets reliability. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and has an assured quality that you won't find with other vehicles. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. The Spark LT is well maintained and has just 70,909mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Salsa Chevrolet Spark. The incredible 2014 Chevrolet Spark LT is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? There are other vehicles and then there is the Chevrolet Spark LT. It is one of the most unique vehicles on the market, and you would be hard pressed to find another dealer offering something quite like this Chevrolet. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Spark: The Spark exemplifies a new breed of minicar that are starting to become popular as more carmakers think that there is a future for this size car in American cities and urban centers. At about 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic subcompact (in hatchback form), the Spark measures up as longer than a Smart Fortwo or Fiat 500, or about the same length as a base Mini Cooper. Fuel economy is excellent (especially in city driving), parking and maneuverability are easier than in nearly any other vehicle and yet the Spark's four seats give it more flexibility than other cars in this class. Strengths of this model include four seats, Stylish design inside and out, impressive safety and feature set, and sophisticated MyLink connectivity system All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL8CD6S91EC553917

Stock: EC553917

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020