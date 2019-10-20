2020 Chevrolet Spark
2020 Chevrolet SparkMSRP Range: $13,220 - $17,720
2020 Chevrolet Spark Review
- Impressive number of features at an affordable price
- Offers many optional high-tech features
- High fuel economy
- Easy to park in tight places
- Acceleration is slow, both for the class and in general
- Not much rear legroom and cargo capacity
- The Spark carries over without significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015
Compact economy cars have historically been penalty boxes. They were small cars that lacked features and space. You bought one because you had to, not because you wanted to. And though the Chevy Spark with its hatchback body style is no Rolls-Royce or Mercedes-Benz competitor, it features modern infotainment capabilities, excellent maneuverability and even better fuel economy. It makes sense that the Spark features these traits since its country of origin, South Korea, has lots of tight urban environments.
Which Spark does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Spark models
The 2020 Chevrolet Spark is a compact four-door city car available in four trim levels that differ primarily in standard feature content. The Spark LS is the base model, and the 1LT adds more features. The 2LT has more convenience and driver assist functions, while the Activ model increases ground clearance and tacks on roof rails to suit the more active lifestyle.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Spark.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- visibility
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- oil
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just purchased a brand new 2020 LS with the CVT. I cannot express how much of an improvement this is over the previous. I had a 2014 LS with the manual. The only feature I’ll miss is the power windows. Though the power driver door lock is handy. I can reach all the locks so I don’t mind if they are manual, but it’s nice having one that is power, and unlocks when you turn the car off. I have never minded manual windows though and getting Bluetooth, Apple/Android support, and a backup camera is pretty sweet for a “cheap” car. This 1.4 CVT our accelerates my old 1.2L 5spd, rund lower revs at highway speed, and the engine is considerably quieter! Handling is similar, but less body roll, softer ride, and much tighter steering. The interior is multiple orders of magnitude improved over my 2014. That’s all I can say. I mean hey, it’s still a tiny car. :) We will see how fuel economy compares to my 2014 as it routinely got 41 in summer and 38 winter with mixed driving. If you’re looking for a small and affordable runabout, Chevrolet has produced something simply amazing. Emphasis on the simple part, but definitely amazing. Plus it’s historical reliability history is much improved over the prior generation. I know mine had some weird electronic gremlins, those appear to be fixed on this one, but time will tell. So far I’m genuinely impressed.
I was T-boned on the driver's side and the emergency crew had to take door off to get to me. However, I only sustained minor injuries due to the side airbags! For a small car, it has a lot to offer!
The Spark is exactly what it is intended to be--an urban run-about! I find it to be attractive in looks and efficient to drive. The visibility is great and I have no complaints. It is a small car and that is what I expected.
It's more of a city car, but drives good on highway. I purchased today and so far so good.
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$14,320
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
|1LT 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,220
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
|ACTIV 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$17,320
|MPG
|30 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
|LS 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$13,220
|MPG
|29 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Spark safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lets you know when you're drifting away from the center of the lane.
- Rear Park Assist
- Alerts you of nearby objects when backing up.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Spark vs. the competition
Chevrolet Spark vs. Chevrolet Sonic
Though both are compact city cars with similar body styles, the Sonic is longer, wider, heavier and more powerful. That makes the Sonic preferable if highway travel is a priority, though it's still perfectly adequate for the city. Both models possess the same fun-to-drive aspects and capable infotainment system. They're good choices in this compact category.
Chevrolet Spark vs. Honda Fit
The Fit is larger than the Spark and uses its internal volume very efficiently. When the Fit's rear seats are down, the cargo area feels more like it's in a midsize crossover than a compact city car. The Spark's infotainment system is easier to live with, though, and its smaller engine gets better fuel economy. The Fit's more powerful engine is a nice feature, but it'll cost you in money and fuel.
Chevrolet Spark vs. Nissan Versa
While most people will use their city car for basic commuting and errands, others require more room to haul family and friends around. For them, the Versa Note's roomier interior and slightly more powerful engine should be up to the task. However, the Spark's superior infotainment system, smartphone connectivity and better handling don't make this a black and white choice.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Spark a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Spark?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark:
- The Spark carries over without significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015
Is the Chevrolet Spark reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Spark a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Spark?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Spark is the 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,220.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $14,320
- 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,220
- ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,320
- LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,220
- 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,720
- 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,120
- 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,620
- ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,220
What are the different models of Chevrolet Spark?
More about the 2020 Chevrolet Spark
2020 Chevrolet Spark Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Spark is offered in the following submodels: Spark Hatchback. Available styles include LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), and ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Spark?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Spark 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Spark.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Spark featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Spark?
2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $727 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $727 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,468.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,095. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $865 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $865 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,230.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 5.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 43 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $15,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $881 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $881 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $14,314.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 5.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $19,345. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,054 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,054 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,292.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
The 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $14,095. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $743 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $743 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $13,352.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 5.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
The 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,490. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $695 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $695 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,795.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
The 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $15,995. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $779 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $779 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $15,216.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 4.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Chevrolet Sparks are available in my area?
