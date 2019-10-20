  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Spark

Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback Exterior
Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback Exterior
2019 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback in Toasted Marshmallow Metallic
2019 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback in Caribbean Blue Metallic
(6)

2020 Chevrolet Spark
MSRP Range: $13,220 - $17,720

MSRP$13,220
Edmunds suggests you pay$13,659
2020 Chevrolet Spark Review

by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
  • Impressive number of features at an affordable price
  • Offers many optional high-tech features
  • High fuel economy
  • Easy to park in tight places
Cons
  • Acceleration is slow, both for the class and in general
  • Not much rear legroom and cargo capacity
What's new
  • The Spark carries over without significant changes for 2020
  • Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015

Compact economy cars have historically been penalty boxes. They were small cars that lacked features and space. You bought one because you had to, not because you wanted to. And though the Chevy Spark with its hatchback body style is no Rolls-Royce or Mercedes-Benz competitor, it features modern infotainment capabilities, excellent maneuverability and even better fuel economy. It makes sense that the Spark features these traits since its country of origin, South Korea, has lots of tight urban environments.

Thanks to its rear-vision camera and short overhangs (the parts of the car that stick out beyond the wheels), the Spark is a cinch to parallel park and maneuver. Plus, it features GM's Chevrolet Link 3 system, which provides for standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. This tech makes up for the fact that there's no navigation or voice control, though it will pass commands directly to your phone.

But the Spark's small size has its drawbacks, too. Even against other subcompact cars, rear-seat room and cargo space are on the small side. And though the powertrain delivers good fuel economy, it's at the expense of brute force. Other players in this space — such as the Kia Rio, Mitsubishi Mirage, Toyota Yaris and Honda Fit — feature varying compromises of performance, size and efficiency. But the Spark's even balance of all of these factors is worth considering. Notably, the 2020 Chevrolet Spark is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.

Which Spark does Edmunds recommend?

With the Spark's cost of entry so low, most people will be able to afford to move up a trim level and get more features. Since the Chevy Spark comes standard with a fairly good infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, we recommend the 1LT. It adds convenience features such as power windows, mirrors, door locks, remote entry, and a six-speaker audio system.

Chevrolet Spark models

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark is a compact four-door city car available in four trim levels that differ primarily in standard feature content. The Spark LS is the base model, and the 1LT adds more features. The 2LT has more convenience and driver assist functions, while the Activ model increases ground clearance and tacks on roof rails to suit the more active lifestyle.

All Sparks come with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 98 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque. The engine drives the front wheels through either a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable automatic transmission.

The Spark LS is fairly bare-bones but still comes with air conditioning, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and a four-speaker audio system. Even at this base level, the Spark features Chevrolet's OnStar communications system that includes a 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi hotspot.

The 1LT equips alloy wheels, power accessories (windows, mirrors and door locks), cruise control, remote keyless entry, foglights and a six-speaker audio system.

Next up is the Activ. It adds simulated-leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, special 15-inch wheels and bodywork, and a raised suspension that provides 0.4 inch of additional ground clearance.

Alternately, go for the 2LT. Compared to the 1LT, it comes with rear parking sensors, simulated-leather seating surfaces, push-button start, an upgraded driver information display, heated front seats, and chrome door handles and trim.

A sunroof is optional for the 1LT and 2LT trims. For the 2LT only, you can get a Driver Confidence package that adds forward collision warning system with low-speed emergency automatic braking and a lane departure warning system.

2020 Chevrolet Spark pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Spark.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • visibility
  • driving experience
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • oil

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Much better than the previous version!
Anthony H,
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)

Just purchased a brand new 2020 LS with the CVT. I cannot express how much of an improvement this is over the previous. I had a 2014 LS with the manual. The only feature I’ll miss is the power windows. Though the power driver door lock is handy. I can reach all the locks so I don’t mind if they are manual, but it’s nice having one that is power, and unlocks when you turn the car off. I have never minded manual windows though and getting Bluetooth, Apple/Android support, and a backup camera is pretty sweet for a “cheap” car. This 1.4 CVT our accelerates my old 1.2L 5spd, rund lower revs at highway speed, and the engine is considerably quieter! Handling is similar, but less body roll, softer ride, and much tighter steering. The interior is multiple orders of magnitude improved over my 2014. That’s all I can say. I mean hey, it’s still a tiny car. :) We will see how fuel economy compares to my 2014 as it routinely got 41 in summer and 38 winter with mixed driving. If you’re looking for a small and affordable runabout, Chevrolet has produced something simply amazing. Emphasis on the simple part, but definitely amazing. Plus it’s historical reliability history is much improved over the prior generation. I know mine had some weird electronic gremlins, those appear to be fixed on this one, but time will tell. So far I’m genuinely impressed.

5 out of 5 stars, Accident safe!!!
Susan Hermann,
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

I was T-boned on the driver's side and the emergency crew had to take door off to get to me. However, I only sustained minor injuries due to the side airbags! For a small car, it has a lot to offer!

4 out of 5 stars, My urban car
Bill,
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

The Spark is exactly what it is intended to be--an urban run-about! I find it to be attractive in looks and efficient to drive. The visibility is great and I have no complaints. It is a small car and that is what I expected.

4 out of 5 stars, Hot Red
E. Martinez ,
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)

It's more of a city car, but drives good on highway. I purchased today and so far so good.

Used Years for Chevrolet Spark
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013

Features & Specs

LS 4dr Hatchback features & specs
LS 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$14,320
MPG 30 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower98 hp @ 6200 rpm
1LT 4dr Hatchback features & specs
1LT 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$16,220
MPG 30 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower98 hp @ 6200 rpm
ACTIV 4dr Hatchback features & specs
ACTIV 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$17,320
MPG 30 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower98 hp @ 6200 rpm
LS 4dr Hatchback features & specs
LS 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl 5M
MSRP$13,220
MPG 29 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission5-speed manual
Horsepower98 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Spark safety features:

Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision.
Lane Departure Warning
Lets you know when you're drifting away from the center of the lane.
Rear Park Assist
Alerts you of nearby objects when backing up.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Chevrolet Spark vs. the competition

Chevrolet Spark vs. Chevrolet Sonic

Though both are compact city cars with similar body styles, the Sonic is longer, wider, heavier and more powerful. That makes the Sonic preferable if highway travel is a priority, though it's still perfectly adequate for the city. Both models possess the same fun-to-drive aspects and capable infotainment system. They're good choices in this compact category.

Chevrolet Spark vs. Honda Fit

The Fit is larger than the Spark and uses its internal volume very efficiently. When the Fit's rear seats are down, the cargo area feels more like it's in a midsize crossover than a compact city car. The Spark's infotainment system is easier to live with, though, and its smaller engine gets better fuel economy. The Fit's more powerful engine is a nice feature, but it'll cost you in money and fuel.

Chevrolet Spark vs. Nissan Versa

While most people will use their city car for basic commuting and errands, others require more room to haul family and friends around. For them, the Versa Note's roomier interior and slightly more powerful engine should be up to the task. However, the Spark's superior infotainment system, smartphone connectivity and better handling don't make this a black and white choice.

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Spark a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Spark both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Spark fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Spark gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg to 33 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Spark has 11.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Spark. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Spark?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark:

  • The Spark carries over without significant changes for 2020
  • Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015
Is the Chevrolet Spark reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Spark is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Spark. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Spark's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Chevrolet Spark a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Chevrolet Spark is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Spark is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Spark?

The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Spark is the 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,220.

Other versions include:

  • LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $14,320
  • 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,220
  • ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,320
  • LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,220
  • 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,720
  • 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,120
  • 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,620
  • ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,220
What are the different models of Chevrolet Spark?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Spark, the next question is, which Spark model is right for you? Spark variants include LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), and LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of Spark models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark Overview

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark is offered in the following submodels: Spark Hatchback. Available styles include LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), and ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Spark?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Spark 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Spark.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Spark featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Spark?

2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $727 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $727 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,468.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,095. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $865 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $865 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,230.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 5.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 43 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $15,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $881 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $881 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $14,314.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 5.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 11 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $19,345. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,054 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,054 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,292.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 5.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $14,095. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $743 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $743 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $13,352.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 5.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,490. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $695 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $695 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,795.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $15,995. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $779 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $779 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $15,216.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 4.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Chevrolet Sparks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Spark for sale near. There are currently 356 new 2020 Sparks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,095 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Spark. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,906 on a used or CPO 2020 Spark available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Sparks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet Spark for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,010.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,596.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Spark?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

