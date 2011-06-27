2018 Chevrolet Spark Review
- Impressive number of features at an affordable price
- Offers many optional high-tech features
- High fuel economy
- Easy to park in tight spaces
- Acceleration is slow, both for the class and in general
- Not much rear legroom and cargo capacity
Subcompacts appeal to the practical and budget-conscience. They're inexpensive, frugal and, most important for city dwellers, easy to park. The 2018 Chevrolet Spark has all those traits but also adds a healthy list of standard and optional features to the mix.
Even in its most basic LS trim, the Spark comes with modern conveniences that rival those on bigger and more expensive cars. A fold-down rear bench seat increases functionality, as does its standard smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It's also nimble around turns yet comfortable enough for longer trips.
But to be frugal, efficient and small means some aspects must be compromised. For the Spark, that's in its acceleration — which is slow even for this class of car — and total usable cargo space. There's very little room behind the rear seats. And while the rear seats are comfortable, taller adults may brush their heads up against the roof.
Generally, though, you should be pleased with Chevy's Spark if you're looking for affordable urban-oriented transportation.
2018 Chevrolet Spark models
The 2018 Chevrolet Spark is available in four trim levels that differ primarily in standard feature content. The Spark LS is a well-equipped base model, and the 1LT adds more features. The 2LT has more convenience and driver assist features, while the Activ model increases ground clearance and tacks on roof rails for a more active lifestyle. All trims come with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 98 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque. The engine drives the front wheels through either a five-speed manual transmission or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).
The Spark LS comes with a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, a four-speaker audio system, air conditioning, and Chevrolet's OnStar communications system that includes a 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi hotspot.
The 1LT adds 15-inch alloy wheels, power accessories (windows, mirrors and door locks), cruise control, remote keyless entry, foglights, and a six-speaker audio system.
From here, the Activ adds simulated leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, special 15-inch wheels and bodywork, and a raised suspension that provides 0.4 inch of additional ground clearance.
Alternately, go for the 2LT. Compared to the 1LT, it adds rear parking sensors, simulated seating surfaces, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, push-button start, an upgraded driver information display, heated front seats, and chrome door handles and trim.
A sunroof is optional for the 1LT and 2LT trims. For the 2LT only, you can get a Driver Confidence package that adds forward collision warning and lane departure warning systems.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lets you know when you're drifting away from the center of the lane.
- Rear Park Assist
- Alerts you of nearby objects when backing up.
