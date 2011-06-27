Previously bought a marshmallow white Spark LS back around the end of November, but got t-boned and totaled around December. It's amazing how well that car held up. Our vehicle went airborne, rolled 5 times, and landed in a ditch and I walked away with little injuries. The side curtain airbags and OnStar kicked on immediately. This vehicle is extremely safe in an accident, so much so I bought another recently again to replace my last. This time in sorbet pink, because I love out-of-the-ordinary cars. Also hopefully this time they'll see me with that bright a color, lol. Upgraded up to an LT1 trim, too, and I think it's worth it if you don't mind spending a little more. The rims are alright but the little inserts you can order really make them pop. Also comes with keyless entry (no remote start though, sadly) which is a must for my delivery job when I'm holding large packages. The LS trim is really the best deal you can get, though. They go on sale every other month for around $10,900 which is a steal for a brand new car with a good warranty and build quality. The interior is the same throughout all trims it seems like but it's pretty simple and quality-built. It doesn't feel like the dash will start peeling and cracking in 3 years, or the electrics burning out at the same time. Only thing I'm worried about is the CVT reliability, but honestly they'll last with the scheduled transmission fluid changes every 45k miles. Certified Pre-Owned Sparks from Chevrolet dealers come with 100k mile warranty for everything, which is great. Only other car I can think of that gets close in this price range of new cars is the Mitsubishi Mirage, but it feels much more cheaply put together in terms of quality.

