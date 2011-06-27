  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Spark
  4. Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2018 Chevrolet Spark Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive number of features at an affordable price
  • Offers many optional high-tech features
  • High fuel economy
  • Easy to park in tight spaces
  • Acceleration is slow, both for the class and in general
  • Not much rear legroom and cargo capacity
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Chevrolet Spark for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price Range
$10,132 - $13,998
Used Spark for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Spark does Edmunds recommend?

Thanks to its low price, the Spark undercuts its competitors by thousands of dollars when new, even in its top-spec trim. Still, there's something to be said about keeping all the bells and whistles out of your subcompact, so we'd split the difference and go for the 1LT, which adds much-needed features such as power windows and locks and cruise control.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Subcompacts appeal to the practical and budget-conscience. They're inexpensive, frugal and, most important for city dwellers, easy to park. The 2018 Chevrolet Spark has all those traits but also adds a healthy list of standard and optional features to the mix.

Even in its most basic LS trim, the Spark comes with modern conveniences that rival those on bigger and more expensive cars. A fold-down rear bench seat increases functionality, as does its standard smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It's also nimble around turns yet comfortable enough for longer trips.

But to be frugal, efficient and small means some aspects must be compromised. For the Spark, that's in its acceleration — which is slow even for this class of car — and total usable cargo space. There's very little room behind the rear seats. And while the rear seats are comfortable, taller adults may brush their heads up against the roof.

Generally, though, you should be pleased with Chevy's Spark if you're looking for affordable urban-oriented transportation.

2018 Chevrolet Spark models

The 2018 Chevrolet Spark is available in four trim levels that differ primarily in standard feature content. The Spark LS is a well-equipped base model, and the 1LT adds more features. The 2LT has more convenience and driver assist features, while the Activ model increases ground clearance and tacks on roof rails for a more active lifestyle. All trims come with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 98 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque. The engine drives the front wheels through either a five-speed manual transmission or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The Spark LS comes with a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, a four-speaker audio system, air conditioning, and Chevrolet's OnStar communications system that includes a 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi hotspot.

The 1LT adds 15-inch alloy wheels, power accessories (windows, mirrors and door locks), cruise control, remote keyless entry, foglights, and a six-speaker audio system.

From here, the Activ adds simulated leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rails, special 15-inch wheels and bodywork, and a raised suspension that provides 0.4 inch of additional ground clearance.

Alternately, go for the 2LT. Compared to the 1LT, it adds rear parking sensors, simulated seating surfaces, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, push-button start, an upgraded driver information display, heated front seats, and chrome door handles and trim.

A sunroof is optional for the 1LT and 2LT trims. For the 2LT only, you can get a Driver Confidence package that adds forward collision warning and lane departure warning systems.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not driven any current version of the 2018 Chevrolet Spark, but we have limited experience with similar previous versions. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

The Spark's small four-cylinder engine is best suited for around-town use. A CVT automatic-equipped Spark takes over 11 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph from a stop, so highway on-ramps require some planning. Surprisingly, the Spark is agile around town and delivers a well-mannered ride overall.

Comfort

While it's noisy, it compares favorably with other cars in the class. Seating position is upright, with minimal lateral support. The rear seats are best suited to smaller passengers.

Interior

Yes, it's small, but the layout is functional. The high roofline gives it decent room, access and visibility, too. Cargo space is tight with four aboard, but it's plentiful with the rear seat folded.

Utility

There's minimal cargo room with the rear seat in use, but fold it down and there's more than enough storage for the sorts of local errands that suit this subcompact hatchback.

Technology

The MyLink infotainment system adds to the Spark's modern vibe. The menus are intuitive, and the graphics are sharp. The touchscreen supports multi-gesture control and provides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface. The standard OnStar 4G LTE service provides advanced connectivity options.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Spark.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(20%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Two Sparks in Two Months
Dev,02/06/2018
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
Previously bought a marshmallow white Spark LS back around the end of November, but got t-boned and totaled around December. It's amazing how well that car held up. Our vehicle went airborne, rolled 5 times, and landed in a ditch and I walked away with little injuries. The side curtain airbags and OnStar kicked on immediately. This vehicle is extremely safe in an accident, so much so I bought another recently again to replace my last. This time in sorbet pink, because I love out-of-the-ordinary cars. Also hopefully this time they'll see me with that bright a color, lol. Upgraded up to an LT1 trim, too, and I think it's worth it if you don't mind spending a little more. The rims are alright but the little inserts you can order really make them pop. Also comes with keyless entry (no remote start though, sadly) which is a must for my delivery job when I'm holding large packages. The LS trim is really the best deal you can get, though. They go on sale every other month for around $10,900 which is a steal for a brand new car with a good warranty and build quality. The interior is the same throughout all trims it seems like but it's pretty simple and quality-built. It doesn't feel like the dash will start peeling and cracking in 3 years, or the electrics burning out at the same time. Only thing I'm worried about is the CVT reliability, but honestly they'll last with the scheduled transmission fluid changes every 45k miles. Certified Pre-Owned Sparks from Chevrolet dealers come with 100k mile warranty for everything, which is great. Only other car I can think of that gets close in this price range of new cars is the Mitsubishi Mirage, but it feels much more cheaply put together in terms of quality.
Neat Little Car
Michael H.,06/19/2018
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car to replace a 2004 Mini Cooper S that I totaled. I needed a car that I could easily put a multi-needle embroidery machine in the back, which I could in the Mini. So far it has been great. Meets my needs well. Ride gets a bit lively when the road gets really rough, but I can fly through severe rain when others have their hazards on. I have yet to drive it in a Southern Ohio winter, but I think it will be ok in the snow. I researched a lot of other cars and found this to be the best value. The gas mileage is really great. Controls are easy to use and well located. Not as much interior storage as I was used to with my 2008 Mazda3, but that is to be expected.
More isn't always better
Terry,09/20/2018
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
We are a retired couple. At this stage in life, our kids expect us to go all out. They think we should treat ourselves to the finest, most luxurious, and exotic things life has to offer. Did we ever fool them! Six months ago we bought a Spark LS base model. That's right, not a single option. We got it off the dealer's lot for a little over $10k. Do we miss all the electronic convenience features? Not a bit. It's not that hard to roll up a window or adjust a seat manually. It's an incredibly easy car to operate. We have taken several day trips in it and find it comfortable. It rides nicely. It's quiet. It's very nimble, easy to park, solid through the corners, and generally fun to drive. The gas mileage was a pleasant surprise. Our worst is 42.1mpg and our best is 48.3mpg. We often stay on the state highways and find the little car gets great mileage at 55mph. Storage space is adequate for our needs. Legroom is adequate for my over six foot body. In short, it does everything we need without a lot of unnecessary frills. We are extremely happy we took the simple road with this little car.
Ole sparky
Jr,09/26/2019
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
This has been hands down a great car get 40 plus mpg drives amazing kinda plain Jane but a great car
See all 5 reviews of the 2018 Chevrolet Spark
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 39 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
30 city / 38 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
98 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
30 city / 37 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
98 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
29 city / 39 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
98 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Spark models:

Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision.
Lane Departure Warning
Lets you know when you're drifting away from the center of the lane.
Rear Park Assist
Alerts you of nearby objects when backing up.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Spark

Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark is offered in the following submodels: Spark Hatchback. Available styles include LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), and ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark LS is priced between $10,132 and$12,888 with odometer readings between 15011 and66898 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT is priced between $12,990 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 15680 and23645 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Chevrolet Sparks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Chevrolet Spark for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2018 Sparks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,132 and mileage as low as 15011 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark.

Can't find a used 2018 Chevrolet Sparks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Spark for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,471.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,477.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Spark for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,414.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,545.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Chevrolet Spark?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Spark lease specials

Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles