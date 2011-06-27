Vehicle overview

Subcompact cars arrived with force three decades ago. And while tiny cars have never gone away, their stars faded in the days of cheap gas and SUVs. Today, the pendulum has swung back to these extra-small, low-priced models that offer effortless maneuverability, easy parking and sensible entries into car ownership. The 2016 Chevrolet Spark, with newly available safety features and personal technology, is one of the more compelling choices in this group.

For 2016, the Spark sits atop a new chassis, which shrinks the car about 1.5 inches from bumper to bumper. Now 16 inches shorter than Chevy's next-largest car, the Sonic, the Spark takes downsizing seriously. The redesigned Spark actually loses a couple of inches of rear legroom, which is bad news only for the occasional passengers you might carry back there. The Spark also loses some height for a sleeker look, although this hasn't affected front or rear headroom; it still feels plenty spacious inside.

But Chevy also giveth where it taketh away. Instead of the preceding Spark's anemic engine, the new model features a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 14 more horsepower. While this doesn't translate into much better acceleration, it does give the Spark a little more zip around town.

Built in South Korea, the Spark is one of the least expensive cars you can buy. Yet it offers an attractive list of standard features like alloy wheels, air-conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, and even in-car WiFi on the lowest-priced version. Higher trim levels offer even more useful features such as remote keyless entry, steering-wheel-mounted controls and heated seats.

The base version of the Spark costs far less than similar-size minicars like the Fiat 500 or Smart Fortwo, and its four-door design offers more practicality. Then again, the Spark lacks the Fiat's style or the Smart's maneuverability. Prices for better-equipped Spark trim levels start closing in on those for larger, more desirable cars that offer more room and feel more substantial from behind the wheel. We suggest also looking at the Chevy Sonic, Ford Fiesta, Honda Fit and Kia Rio. But if the Spark fits your taste and budget, it's certainly one of the best overall picks among minicars.

Fully redesigned for 2016, the Chevrolet Spark is the brand's most affordable car.