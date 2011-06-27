Vehicle overview

As more subcompact cars have arrived in the United States, a handful of extra-small, lower-priced models have emerged that offer effortless maneuverability and easy parking. The 2015 Chevrolet Spark, which is about 14 inches shorter than Chevrolet's subcompact Sonic, is one of the more inviting models in this group.

The Spark, which is built in South Korea, is one of the least expensive cars you can buy. Yet it offers an attractive list of standard features. Power windows, alloy wheels and air-conditioning are standard on even the lowest-priced version. And higher trim levels provide some pretty useful features such as remote keyless entry, steering-wheel-mounted controls and an infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth and voice recognition. Even in-car Wi-Fi is available.

As is to be expected in this class, the Spark's interior is pretty basic, but for this kind of car it's actually rather roomy and well-dressed. Much of that room is meant for passengers, so luggage space behind the rear seat is minimal, but the seat folds in a handy 60/40-split configuration. Under the hood you'll find a diminutive 1.2-liter engine that provides adequate acceleration.

The base version of the Spark costs far less than similar-sized minicars like the 2015 Fiat 500 or 2015 Scion iQ, and its four-door design offers more practicality. On the other hand, the Chevy lacks the Fiat's fab styling and the supreme parking ease of the even smaller Scion. Prices for the higher, better-equipped Spark trim levels, however, edge closer to those of larger, more desirable cars that offer more room and feel more substantial from behind the wheel. For these reasons, we suggest that you also look at the Chevy Sonic, Ford Fiesta, Honda Fit and Kia Rio. But if the Spark fits you and your budget just right, rest assured that, based on pricing and practicality, it's one of the best overall choices for a minicar.