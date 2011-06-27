  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
2015 Chevrolet Spark Review

Pros & Cons

  • Inexpensive without feeling cheap
  • spacious interior
  • available high-tech features.
  • Slow acceleration
  • rear seat is a hassle to fold down.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Chevrolet Spark is a solid choice for first-time buyers and city dwellers, thanks to its low price, diminutive size and plentiful amenities and safety equipment.

Vehicle overview

As more subcompact cars have arrived in the United States, a handful of extra-small, lower-priced models have emerged that offer effortless maneuverability and easy parking. The 2015 Chevrolet Spark, which is about 14 inches shorter than Chevrolet's subcompact Sonic, is one of the more inviting models in this group.

The Spark, which is built in South Korea, is one of the least expensive cars you can buy. Yet it offers an attractive list of standard features. Power windows, alloy wheels and air-conditioning are standard on even the lowest-priced version. And higher trim levels provide some pretty useful features such as remote keyless entry, steering-wheel-mounted controls and an infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth and voice recognition. Even in-car Wi-Fi is available.

As is to be expected in this class, the Spark's interior is pretty basic, but for this kind of car it's actually rather roomy and well-dressed. Much of that room is meant for passengers, so luggage space behind the rear seat is minimal, but the seat folds in a handy 60/40-split configuration. Under the hood you'll find a diminutive 1.2-liter engine that provides adequate acceleration.

The base version of the Spark costs far less than similar-sized minicars like the 2015 Fiat 500 or 2015 Scion iQ, and its four-door design offers more practicality. On the other hand, the Chevy lacks the Fiat's fab styling and the supreme parking ease of the even smaller Scion. Prices for the higher, better-equipped Spark trim levels, however, edge closer to those of larger, more desirable cars that offer more room and feel more substantial from behind the wheel. For these reasons, we suggest that you also look at the Chevy Sonic, Ford Fiesta, Honda Fit and Kia Rio. But if the Spark fits you and your budget just right, rest assured that, based on pricing and practicality, it's one of the best overall choices for a minicar.

2015 Chevrolet Spark models

The 2015 Chevrolet Spark is a four-door, four-passenger, subcompact hatchback that's offered in three trims: LS, 1LT and 2LT. Also available is an all-electric version, the Spark EV, which we reviewed separately.

In addition to the safety features listed below, key standard features in the LS version include 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, air-conditioning, power windows, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, Chevy's OnStar telematics system (including this year's new 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot features) and a four-speaker audio system with an auxiliary jack.

Opting for the 1LT trim adds power-adjustable mirrors, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power door locks, carpeted floor mats, steering-wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, an outside temperature display, a theft deterrent system, and the MyLink infotainment system, which includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice recognition, a USB port, smartphone app integration, satellite radio and six speakers.

Moving up to the top-of-the-line 2LT adds leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, heated front seats, foglights, heated power mirrors, roof rails and several exterior-styling enhancements, such as machine-finished gray wheels, sporty front and rear fascia treatments and chrome trim.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Chevrolet Spark now comes standard with an enhanced version of OnStar with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot that provides Internet connectivity for up to seven mobile devices. Otherwise, the Spark is unchanged from last year.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Chevrolet Spark is powered by a 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 84 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, with a CVT (continuously variable transmission) optional. The Spark is front-wheel drive.

According to Chevrolet, a Spark with a manual transmission will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 10.5 seconds. This is about a second slower than the average subcompact car. According to EPA fuel economy estimates, a Spark with a manual transmission gets 34 mpg combined (31 city/39 highway). With a CVT, it also gets 34 combined but 1 mpg less in city driving (30 city/39 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Chevy Spark include four-wheel antilock brakes (front discs, rear drums), hill-hold assist, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat knee airbags. The OnStar service also provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and stolen vehicle assistance.

In government crash tests, the Spark received four stars overall out of a possible five, which is based on a four-star rating for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side crash protection. In safety tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Spark earned the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap front-offset impact collision test as well as a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraints/seats (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS' small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Spark earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating; most other competing cars haven't done as well in this test as the Spark.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Spark 2LT stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is average for this class of car.

Driving

As with its diminutive dimensions, the Spark's small 84-hp engine is intended mainly for urban or around-town use. That said, with the five-speed manual transmission, it still delivers adequate acceleration for merging onto freeways as well as good fuel economy. The shift throws of the manual transmission are unusually long to reduce effort, yet the well-spaced gates make for precise gearchanges. As of this writing, we've yet to test a Spark with the CVT.

The Spark's somewhat tall body fosters the impression of a European cargo van that's been left in the clothes dryer too long. Thankfully, the Spark doesn't drive like a van. Although it's far from a sport sedan, this small Chevy is remarkably agile around turns and manages to deliver well-mannered driving characteristics overall. There is noticeable road and wind noise, but it's no more intrusive than in other cars at this price point.

Interior

From behind the wheel, the 2015 Chevrolet Spark surrounds you with a simple, clean and modern interior. It's dressed with color-accented dash and door panels, well-textured trim pieces and enough chic sculpting to help you overlook the hard plastic surfaces that are common in an affordable hatchback. Adding to the visual appeal are sporty gauges that feature both a traditional speedometer and a digital multifunction display.

The available MyLink touchscreen infotainment system -- which lets you connect your smartphone to the audio system via Bluetooth or a USB port or auxiliary input -- adds to the Spark's modern vibe with sharp graphics and intuitive menus. Apple iPhone users can use the voice-recognition system in Siri Eyes Free mode to make hands-free calls, play songs in the iTunes library and listen to, compose and send hands-free text messages. Available apps also let you stream Internet radio and provide full navigation functions and live traffic updates. Still, like a lot of similar systems, it's not compatible with all smartphones, and the touchscreen sometimes fails to register touch inputs, which can be frustrating.

Considering its small size, the Spark provides relatively spacious seating that most adults will find comfortable enough, even on longer drives. Still, the upright position of the front seats gives the impression that you're sitting on the chairs rather than in them, and there's no real lateral support. While larger than many in the subcompact segment, the rear seats are best suited to smaller passengers. Average-sized adults will likely complain about the low seat cushions and headrests.

Behind the rear seats is a narrow, 11.4 cubic feet of cargo space. Folding down both sides of the versatile 60/40-split seatback provides a fairly flat cargo floor and a more accommodating 31.2 cubes of capacity. But that's not a simple affair, as the seat cushions must be flipped forward and the headrests removed before plopping down the seatbacks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Spark.

3.4
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This SPARK will fire up your daily commute!
Joe Korpi,09/13/2015
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
I just bought a 2015 Chevy Spark LT after spending a week car shopping for a new commuter car. My criteria: small car (that my 6' 2" frame will FIT into), 30 - 40 mpg, affordable, fun creature comforts. I found this LT version at the end of a LONG day of car shopping after passing on a couple of Fiat 500s, a Prius, and an uninspiring stripped-down 2014 Spark base model with a manual transmission. The 2015 Spark LT with automatic transmission really answered all the concerns that were raised with previous Spark models: better acceleration (still a tad anemic, but it IS a small engine), more comfort, and a better sound system. This is a lot of fun to drive, and my teenage son was really impressed with sound system (and the way I could use my iPhone for music AND Bluetooth dialing through the sound system). Now, everyone in the family wants to go for a ride in "Dad's FANCY new car"... Update: I've been driving this awesome car for two years now, and I have no regrets! I had one warranty issue with the radio, but Chevy took care of that with no issues. I get about 36 mpg in the winter, and I get about 39 mpg in the summer. This has taken me 44,000 miles down the road so far, and I'm looking forward to many more!!!
Love my Spark
Kim,11/25/2015
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
This was my first brand new car purchase. I didn't want a car payment, but was tired of having to out money into repairs. I figured if I bought a decent used car I would be paying around $6000 for a car with high mileage. So I started looking for an affordable new car. After a few weeks of research I found the Spark. Great little car. I do a lot of driving, gas mileage is amazing. I average 36-40 mpg. I've put 11k miles on car in 7 months. No mechanical issues. I did receive a factory recal for the radio but didn't get around to get it done. It's not a race car but it does seem peppy for a little car. I don't romp on it so that probably helps mpg. Took it on 800 mile trip. It was decent ride, the seats are comfortable and the cab room is bigger than what it seems. The back seat is also roomy and comfy for short rides. I did miss cruise control. But I used less than $60 in gas. Bonus. I was concerned about the safety of this small car. But reading reviews it seemed it was good. Ten airbags. I'm writing this review after being t-boned at 55mph. I'm absolutely astonished how well the Spark held up. Although the car is totaled, its saftey features more than likely saved my life. I will definitely be getting another one.
awesome car!
kristen,12/10/2015
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M)
I owned a chevy spark for a couple of months i loved it. I was recently in a car accident going 45 i was t-boned, the called rolled a couple times and then flipped upside down. I walked away with a couple scratches, the car was totaled. I would recommend this car to any one looking for a low cost full-efficient and safe car.
Best Value by Far
Matiz Man,02/06/2016
1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
This is a great car for many reasons. It has a touch screen media center, bluetooth, cruise, great safety, 10 airbags, USB, AUX in, foldable rear seats, theft protection, ABS, STC, and TCS. The volume automatically adjusts for road noise. So at high speeds it auto increases volume slightly and vice versa. The rear wipers come on automatically when you shift to reverse and the front wipers are currently on. It has leatherette seats. So far everyone that's seen it thought it was real leather. Very smart car. Excellent mileage, surprisingly good acceleration, fun to drive, nimble small size, yet adequate storage room especially when folding down seats. All for a ridiculously low price. This is a better equipped car than cars costing $2000 to $5000 more. I'm not joking. I am 6"2' and it's comfortable. However, it wouldn't fit an adult well behind me because I have the seat full back. I could move it up, but it better be less than a 45 minute drive if I do so.
See all 25 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Spark
Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 39 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
84 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Spark

Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark is offered in the following submodels: Spark Hatchback. Available styles include LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M), and 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT is priced between $6,488 and$10,988 with odometer readings between 46742 and46885 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS is priced between $6,845 and$6,845 with odometer readings between 70404 and70404 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Sparks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Spark for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2015 Sparks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,488 and mileage as low as 46742 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Sparks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Spark for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,685.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,705.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Spark for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,536.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,885.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chevrolet Spark?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

