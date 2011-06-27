Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me
- $6,788Great Deal | $1,891 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT59,695 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tucson Subaru - Tucson / Arizona
Clean CARFAX! Tucson Subaru is offering for sale this Black Granite Metallic 2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT FWD 4-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.2L I4!! One Year Complimentary Maintenance(see dealer for details)! Premium audio system: MyLink, AM/FM Stereo w/Seek Scan/Digital Clock With Bluetooth Wireless and Steering wheel mounted audio controls!! Electronic Cruise Control w/Set Resume Speed, Heated front seats with Leatherette Seat Trim!! Power windows, Remote Keyless Entry and More!! Expect a relaxed, family-centered atmosphere that is committed to your satisfaction when you visit Tucson Subaru. Our Sales Team is the most knowledgeable, personable, and enjoyable in the industry. We listen to your needs and treat our customers with respect and appreciation in a honest and straightforward manner. Tucson Subaru offers a dedicated Internet Sales Department that allows you the ability to select your vehicle, negotiate a competitive price, and arrange for aggressive financing or lease alternatives - all in a friendly, hassle-free environment without ever leaving the comfort of your home or office. We promise the easiest car purchase you have ever made.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CF6S97DC514161
Stock: S19548A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $3,995Great Deal | $1,325 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT147,012 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cool Motors - Phoenix / Arizona
2014 Chevrolet Spark with a 1.2L I4 engine. Automatic transmission. Carfax lists this vehicle as a No Accident, No Damage car. This car is so clean inside and out! Simple but still has what you want with a touch screen infotainment console. Aftermarket Sub woofers were added and this thing cranks! The interior is clean and in good condition. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. Tires are in good condition. Rides great and A/C blows cold. No high pressure salesmen here. Want to take the vehicle to be checked out by your mechanic? Just let us know where you would like to take it. We want you to be happy and comfortable with your purchase. Come in today to take a look at this Cool vehicle. A rated with the BBB. Local family owned. NO AUCTION CARS. Hand picked local trades from people like you. Same location for nearly 18 years and in business for over 28. Here is a link to view and see what previous customers say about Cool Motors: https://www.cars.com/dealers/164935/cool-motors/reviews/ https://www.cargurus.com/Cars/m-Cool-Motors-sp284849
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S96DC547982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,990Great Deal | $1,687 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark LS115,862 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S95DC554265
Stock: AD554265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,800Great Deal | $1,549 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT98,102 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car For Sale - Kissimmee / Florida
No pets, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S96DC502749
Stock: CF502749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,495Great Deal | $1,434 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT112,814 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
First Class Cars - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CF6S93DC515338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,500Great Deal | $1,548 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT88,657 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carnation Auto Buyers - Rockville Centre / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S96DC511967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,450Good Deal | $931 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT96,995 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hampton Ford - North Hampton / New Hampshire
Neat, Petite...... and it gets about a billion miles per gallon!!... or, 38 mpg highway, depending on who you ask
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S98DC535722
Stock: H7585B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $5,590Good Deal | $806 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT102,864 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
*** WE FINANCE ***** 2013 CHEVROLET SPARK LT WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS / LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH AUDIO /HEATED SEATS/ ALLOY WHEELS/ KEY LESS ENTRY AND KEY LESS GO WITH 4 GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY .After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CF6S98DC534855
Stock: LLM7216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $5,499Good Deal | $630 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT108,948 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
*** WE FINANCE ***** 2013 CHEVROLET SPARK 2LT WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS / LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH AUDIO /HEATED SEATS/ ALLOY WHEELS/ KEY LESS ENTRY AND KEY LESS GO WITH 4 GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY .After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CF6S96DC512370
Stock: LLM7172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $5,799Good Deal | $960 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT82,763 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Luxury Unlimited Auto Sales - Feasterville Trevose / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CF6S9XDC506152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,999Fair Deal | $523 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT86,722 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Country Chevrolet - Warrenton / Virginia
Spark LT... 1.2L... Automatic... Mylink Audio with Bluetooth Streaming... Cruise Control... Power Windows... Power Locks... Check us OUT!!!!!!!.......Welcome to the COUNTRY! Big City Volume with a Small Town Feel....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S99DC506133
Stock: H7580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $5,490Good Deal | $1,145 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark LS73,405 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Heritage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Of Brigham - Brigham City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S94DC507163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,433Good Deal | $772 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark LS97,784 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brighton Ford - Brighton / Colorado
Advertised Price Includes $589.50 Delivery and Handling Charge, ACCIDENT FREE AUTO CHECK. Techno Pink Metallic 2013 Chevrolet Spark LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.2L I4 MPI DOHCPlease call our internet department for more details. 303-800-3235.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S94DC605013
Stock: 13068A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $8,788Fair Deal
2013 Chevrolet Spark LS35,875 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! Looking for reliability? You can stop right here. Minicars haven't been at all significant or successful in the U.. Bringing you deals day in and day out. Need peace of mind? No worries with this purchase, it includes a CarFax Title History report. It has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Gently driven, with a low 35,875. You'll also love this car's a money-saving EPA estimated fuel rating of 34 MPG combined, anti-theft system, a cabin air filtration system, tire pressure monitoring system and airbags. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6S90DC519586
Stock: H00954A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- $6,950Fair Deal | $439 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT77,126 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1764667 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S99DC510599
Stock: c183044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $6,998Fair Deal | $537 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT72,211 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Chevrolet Mylink Radio; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Denim Engine; Ecotec 1.2L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Seats; Front High-Back Bucket With Adjustable Head Restraints Silver W/Blue Trim; Cloth Seat Trim Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S98DC610287
Stock: DC610287A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $5,995Fair Deal | $383 below market
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT88,714 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Taylor Hyundai of Findlay - Findlay / Ohio
<b>Equipment</b> The vehicle has satellite radio capabilities. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving it. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. This Chevrolet Spark has a 1.2 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Keep safely connected while in this model with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. The vehicle embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. It is front wheel drive. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in the vehicle. This small car features cruise control for long trips. The vehicle has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This unit is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S94DC550847
Stock: ZA4132A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $7,991Fair Deal
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT49,400 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mac Haik Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 49,397! EPA 37 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER M... TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration Chevrolet LT with SILVER ICE METALLIC exterior and SILVER W/ SILVER TRIM interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 84 HP at 6400 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (84 hp [62.6 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 83 lb-ft of torque [112.1 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "The diminutive Spark is the smallest car Chevy has ever offered in the U.S." -CarAndDriver.com. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: At Mac Haik Chevrolet, we believe in customer satisfaction and try to make it our mission that each and every shopper is happy with our service. Our vehicles come with a warranty and an auto-check certified history. Chevrolet drivers in Houston and those near Katy have made the drive to Mac Haik Chevrolet again and again. Visit us now and experience our top-class customer service yourself! Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S97DC557307
Stock: 205847A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020