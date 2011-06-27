Close

Cool Motors - Phoenix / Arizona

2014 Chevrolet Spark with a 1.2L I4 engine. Automatic transmission. Carfax lists this vehicle as a No Accident, No Damage car. This car is so clean inside and out! Simple but still has what you want with a touch screen infotainment console. Aftermarket Sub woofers were added and this thing cranks! The interior is clean and in good condition. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. Tires are in good condition. Rides great and A/C blows cold. No high pressure salesmen here. Want to take the vehicle to be checked out by your mechanic? Just let us know where you would like to take it. We want you to be happy and comfortable with your purchase. Come in today to take a look at this Cool vehicle. A rated with the BBB. Local family owned. NO AUCTION CARS. Hand picked local trades from people like you. Same location for nearly 18 years and in business for over 28. Here is a link to view and see what previous customers say about Cool Motors: https://www.cars.com/dealers/164935/cool-motors/reviews/ https://www.cargurus.com/Cars/m-Cool-Motors-sp284849

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL8CD6S96DC547982

Certified Pre-Owned: No

