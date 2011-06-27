Vehicle overview

These days, more and more automakers are offering small, fuel-sipping cars that are affordable and ideal for urban use. General Motors has entered the game with the all-new 2013 Chevrolet Spark.

Built in South Korea, the new Chevy Spark is one of the least expensive cars on the market. It's also one of the smallest. The Spark is 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic, the next smallest car in Chevy's lineup. And while the Spark might look peculiar with its relatively big body and small wheels, it packs enough personality and available features to fend off any perception as an econo-pod. As a fun palette of unconventional exterior colors suggests, the Spark is cheap but cheerful.

Inside its cabin, the Spark displays a simple, clean design with enough chic sculpting and color flourishes that help you overlook the hard plastic surfaces. And while the base model is somewhat spartan, it comes standard with power windows, air-conditioning and a radio. Higher trim levels offer additional electronics and convenience niceties, although they come at price points that are within striking distance of more desirable hatchbacks.

In price and personality, the 2013 Chevrolet Spark is one of the best subcompact choices. The base model costs far less than the Fiat 500 and Scion iQ, and the Spark's four-door body style adds a bit of extra practicality. It lacks the Fiat's style and the Scion's parking ease, however. We'd also suggest looking at more traditional hatchbacks, since the Ford Fiesta and Kia Rio are more substantial and appealing to drive. But the 2013 Chevrolet Spark is tops at the bottom line and refined enough to make you proud of your new ride.