Consumer Rating
(34)
2013 Chevrolet Spark Review

Pros & Cons

  • Inexpensive without feeling cheap
  • spacious interior
  • available high-tech features.
  • Slow acceleration
  • rear seats a hassle to fold down.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The diminutive 2013 Chevrolet Spark is a solid choice for first-time buyers and city dwellers thanks to all-around economy, plentiful features and youthful spirit.

Vehicle overview

These days, more and more automakers are offering small, fuel-sipping cars that are affordable and ideal for urban use. General Motors has entered the game with the all-new 2013 Chevrolet Spark.

Built in South Korea, the new Chevy Spark is one of the least expensive cars on the market. It's also one of the smallest. The Spark is 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic, the next smallest car in Chevy's lineup. And while the Spark might look peculiar with its relatively big body and small wheels, it packs enough personality and available features to fend off any perception as an econo-pod. As a fun palette of unconventional exterior colors suggests, the Spark is cheap but cheerful.

Inside its cabin, the Spark displays a simple, clean design with enough chic sculpting and color flourishes that help you overlook the hard plastic surfaces. And while the base model is somewhat spartan, it comes standard with power windows, air-conditioning and a radio. Higher trim levels offer additional electronics and convenience niceties, although they come at price points that are within striking distance of more desirable hatchbacks.

In price and personality, the 2013 Chevrolet Spark is one of the best subcompact choices. The base model costs far less than the Fiat 500 and Scion iQ, and the Spark's four-door body style adds a bit of extra practicality. It lacks the Fiat's style and the Scion's parking ease, however. We'd also suggest looking at more traditional hatchbacks, since the Ford Fiesta and Kia Rio are more substantial and appealing to drive. But the 2013 Chevrolet Spark is tops at the bottom line and refined enough to make you proud of your new ride.

2013 Chevrolet Spark models

The 2013 Chevrolet Spark is a small, four-door hatchback offered in LS, 1LT and 2LT trims. Features from the upper trims are not available as options on supporting models.

Standard LS features include 15-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, power windows, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, OnStar telematics and a four-speaker radio with an auxiliary audio jack.

Opting for the 1LT trim adds power-adjustable mirrors, cruise control, remote keyless entry, floor mats, the MyLink touchscreen interface, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, steering-wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, a six-speaker audio system with USB/iPod integration, satellite radio and Internet radio from integrated smartphones.

The 2LT top trim adds foglights, roof rails, sporty front and rear fascia treatments, chrome exterior trim, faux leather upholstery, front heated seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Chevrolet Spark is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Chevrolet Spark is a 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 84 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a standard five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic transmission.

Chevrolet estimates a Spark with a manual transmission will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 10.5 seconds. We tested an expectedly slower automatic version, which took 12.2 seconds. Compared to average subcompacts, the Spark trails them to 60 mph by 1-2 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 32 city/38 highway and 34 mpg combined for the manual and 28/37/32 mpg for the automatic.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Chevy Spark include four-wheel antilock brakes (front discs, rear drums), hill-hold assist, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat knee airbags. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Spark 2LT stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, about an average distance for this class of car.

Driving

With only 84 hp -- less than many motorcycles -- it's clear that the 2013 Chevrolet Spark is not intended to excite or inspire. To its credit, there's adequate acceleration for merging onto freeways when the manual transmission is in place. The shift throws are unusually long in order to reduce effort, yet the well-spaced gates make for precise gearchanges. Given its expected fuel economy-minded programming (meaning early upshifts and reluctant downshifts), the automatic Spark can feel lazy unless you have a heavy foot. In fairness, though, the automatic's gearchanges are very smooth and it steps down fairly quickly provided you floor it.

On appearance alone, the Spark's somewhat tall body gives the impression of a European cargo van left too long in the clothes dryer. Thankfully, it doesn't drive like one, as it's fairly agile around corners given its economy car role. Although the Spark is far from a sport sedan, this small Chevy still manages to deliver well-mannered driving characteristics overall. Road and wind noise are noticeable, but no more intrusive than in other cars at this price point.

Interior

The 2013 Chevrolet Spark features a simple, modern interior accented by color-accented dash and door panels. Hard plastic surfaces are about what you'd expect in an affordable hatchback, but the Spark offers some well-textured elements that suggest otherwise. Sporty gauges add further visual interest, featuring both a traditional speedometer and a digital multifunction display.

The available MyLink touchscreen also adds to the Spark's modern vibe with sharp graphics and intuitive menus, although it's not without faults. The screen sometimes fails to register inputs and requires repeated taps, but it's far better than the MyFordTouch interface. The hollow, flat sound quality from either the base or MyLink audio systems leaves much to be desired.

The upright position of the front seats might foster the impression that you're sitting on the car rather than in it. The seats also lack any worthwhile lateral support, although most body types will find them comfortable enough for long stretches of time. The rear seats are better suited to smaller passengers, however, as low seat cushions and headrests will likely draw complaints from average-sized adults.

Behind the rear seats, 11.4 cubic feet of cargo can be crammed into the narrow space. Folding down the rear seats isn't a simple affair, as the seat cushions must be flipped forward and the headrests removed before plopping down the seatbacks. After doing so, however, a fairly flat cargo floor and a more accommodating 31.2 cubes are provided. For larger items, the 2LT trim provides a functional roof rack.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Spark.

5(35%)
4(47%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(12%)
3.9
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GOOD JOB CHEVY
pmitchell,05/28/2013
We got this car as our 1998 Buick almost died. I saw it in the morning and my first take was TO SMALL.Came back . My son and his FiancÃ©e had been trying the car earlier in the day and decided to get one. After seeing the bright green metallic Spark we decided to give it a try. Once you get in you have to get back out and take a look at what you just entered to make sure it was the same car. I am 6'2" Both legs could almost stretch out straight. I left the car to then try the back seat with the front seat still in my driving position. My knees did not ever come close to hitting the back of the front seat
Mission Accomplished !!!
iammilitaryman,04/19/2013
In my mind Chevrolet has accomplished the mission it set out to complete with this car. There are always compromises and the Chevrolet team seems to have balance those well with this car. First are looks inside and out -- There is no reason a car should be ugly or have non-functional design features and here the Spark is terrific-- I hear "cute" often until the person sits or rides in car and then they go on about the surprising room and features that are in the car. Second is performance, People that buy this car want good MPG and realize that it is not a sports car. The fact the it is pretty slow is "ok" because this car lives up to and surpasses MPG ratings the EPA gave it.
Great Little Car!
golfgti4789,01/14/2013
Comming from a Dodge Ram, I bought this vehicle due to a new job with a long commute. I bought the manual so I can suck out all the power I could. Thinking I would regret going down to a car that is 4 inches shorter than a mini, the car is a little gem! It easily beats the mpg estimate of 32/38, I'm getting 40 mpg per tank without really trying! Easy to park, comfortable enough, fits 4 adults in a pinch. Not terribly fast but gets the job done. "Sparks" a lot of interest of people asking what it is. MyLink with bluetooth integration works amazing! Overall a great car, and much better then expected.
Great ride for the money
Caroline Roberts,04/06/2016
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 4A)
This car is perfect for a commuter ride in city or suburban environment. It's not a super powerful acceleration but it gets the job done. It's a fun car to drive, handles nimbly and parks ANYWHERE! If you want or demand a luxury car you will probably not love this, but it's far more packed with extras and comfort than any other small car I've driven (lifelong Toyota owner). * update - 1 year in, still true. This car still impresses, has the best acceleration of any small car I've driven, I'm easily able to maneuver on the highway.
See all 34 reviews of the 2013 Chevrolet Spark
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
85 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Chevrolet Spark

Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark Overview

The Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark is offered in the following submodels: Spark Hatchback. Available styles include 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 4A), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 4A), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 4A), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M), and 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT is priced between $5,499 and$12,495 with odometer readings between 50741 and108948 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark LS is priced between $4,500 and$8,998 with odometer readings between 50343 and97623 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 99775 and99775 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Chevrolet Sparks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Spark for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2013 Sparks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 50343 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark.

Can't find a used 2013 Chevrolet Sparks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Spark for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,848.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,859.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Spark for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,844.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,352.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Spark?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

