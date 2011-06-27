  1. Home
2021 Chevrolet Spark

Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback Exterior
Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback Exterior
2021 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback in Mystic Blue Metallic
2021 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback in Mosaic Black Metallic
2021 Chevrolet Spark
MSRP Range: $13,400 - $17,900

MSRP$16,400
Edmunds suggests you pay$17,284
2021 Chevrolet Spark Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Impressive number of features at an affordable price
  • Offers many high-tech features as options
  • High fuel economy
  • Easy to park in tight places

Many automakers have discontinued their extra-small cars in recent years, preferring to focus on extra-small crossover SUVs instead. But Chevrolet is still keeping the flame lit with its 2021 Spark. This hatchback might be little, but it's big on value and fuel economy. If you need a vehicle to fit into tight spaces or zip around urban environments, and want to do it on a budget, the Spark checks those boxes in any trim.

Certainly, there are drawbacks. Packing just 98 horsepower, the Spark lags competitors when it comes to acceleration. Other small hatchbacks also offer a lot more cargo space and standard features. Typically, though, you'll pay more for those than you will for the Spark. It's worth checking out if you just need across-the-board proficiency at a throwback price for a new car.

Which Spark does Edmunds recommend?

You're likely looking at the Spark because it can save you a lot of money. As such, we say get the 1LT. It's one step up from the base level and comes with some features — such as aluminum wheels, power locks and windows, and a six-speaker stereo system — to make you feel comfortable about your decision.

Chevrolet Spark models

The 2021 Spark comes in four trim levels: LS, 1LT, Activ and 2LT. Every Spark is powered by a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 98 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque. You can choose between a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) on all four trims.

LS
This base trim starts you off with:

  • 15-inch steel wheels
  • Manual windows, mirrors and door locks
  • 7-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Two USB ports
  • Air conditioning
  • Four-speaker audio system
  • OnStar emergency communications with onboard Wi-Fi hotspot

1LT
The next step up adds on:

  • 15-inch alloy wheels
  • Power windows, mirrors and door locks
  • Audio and phone controls on steering wheel
  • Cruise control
  • Remote keyless entry
  • Six-speaker audio system

Activ
A more adventurous trim includes:

  • Daytime running lights
  • Foglights
  • Heated front seats
  • Simulated leather upholstery
  • Roof rails
  • Unique 15-inch alloy wheels
  • Protective door plates
  • Custom grille, bumpers and black exterior accents
  • Suspension with 0.4 inch more ground clearance

2LT
This top trim takes 1LT equipment and adds:

  • Push-button start
  • Chrome door handles and trim
  • Upgraded driver information display
  • Heated front seats
  • Simulated leather seating surfaces
  • Rear parking sensors

Driver Confidence package
You can only add this combination of safety features to the 2LT trim with the CVT:

  • Automatic emergency braking
  • Forward collision alert
  • Lane departure warning
2021 Chevrolet Spark pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    ACTIV 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    ACTIV 4dr Hatchback
    1.4L 4cyl 5M
    MSRP$16,400
    MPG 29 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission5-speed manual
    Horsepower98 hp @ 6200 rpm
    2LT 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    2LT 4dr Hatchback
    1.4L 4cyl 5M
    MSRP$16,800
    MPG 29 city / 38 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission5-speed manual
    Horsepower98 hp @ 6200 rpm
    2LT 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    2LT 4dr Hatchback
    1.4L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$17,900
    MPG 30 city / 38 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower98 hp @ 6200 rpm
    ACTIV 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    ACTIV 4dr Hatchback
    1.4L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$17,500
    MPG 30 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower98 hp @ 6200 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Spark safety features:

    Forward Collision Alert
    Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision.
    Lane Departure Warning
    Lets you know when you're drifting away from the center of the lane.
    Rear Park Assist
    Alerts you of nearby objects when backing up.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Chevrolet Spark vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Spark vs. Chevrolet Sonic

    The Spark plays mighty mite to its larger, yet still compact, Sonic sibling. If you're looking for an efficient economy car that can fit five passengers instead of the Spark's four, the Sonic might be right for you. It has more power and much more cargo room, but it trails the Spark when it comes to fuel economy.

    Chevrolet Spark vs. Honda Fit

    The Fit is an economy-car darling for its engaging drive and configurable Magic Seat in the second row that opens up a lot of cargo space when necessary. There are also desirable features, including adaptive cruise control and a sunroof, that come standard on some trims. Meanwhile, it has nearly identical fuel economy as the smaller Spark.

    Chevrolet Spark vs. Toyota Yaris

    The Yaris is a lively little hatch with exciting handling and strong fuel efficiency. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard too. Unfortunately, its small engine doesn't provide very much power, and it would improve by offering more driver assist features. Still, the Yaris has a lot to offer and is a smart choice for the price.

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Spark a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Spark both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Spark fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Spark gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg to 33 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Spark has 11.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Spark. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Spark?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark:

    • No significant changes for 2021
    • Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Chevrolet Spark reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Spark is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Spark. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Spark's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Chevrolet Spark a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Chevrolet Spark is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Spark is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Spark?

    The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Spark is the 2021 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,400.

    Other versions include:

    • ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,400
    • 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,800
    • 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,900
    • ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,500
    • LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,400
    • LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $14,500
    • 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,300
    • 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,400
    What are the different models of Chevrolet Spark?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Spark, the next question is, which Spark model is right for you? Spark variants include ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), and ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT).

    More about the 2021 Chevrolet Spark

    2021 Chevrolet Spark Overview

    The 2021 Chevrolet Spark is offered in the following submodels: Spark Hatchback. Available styles include ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), and 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Chevrolet Spark?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Spark.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Spark featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Chevrolet Spark?

    2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,890. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $291 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $291 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,599.

    The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 1.5% below the MSRP.

    2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

    The 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,395. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $282 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $282 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,113.

    The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 1.6% below the MSRP.

    2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,395. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $521 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $521 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,874.

    The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 3% below the MSRP.

    Which 2021 Chevrolet Sparks are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Chevrolet Spark for sale near. There are currently 40 new 2021 Sparks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,395 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,641 on a used or CPO 2021 Spark available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Chevrolet Sparks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet Spark for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,414.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,189.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chevrolet Spark?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

