2021 Chevrolet Spark
2021 Chevrolet SparkMSRP Range: $13,400 - $17,900
2021 Chevrolet Spark Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Impressive number of features at an affordable price
- Offers many high-tech features as options
- High fuel economy
- Easy to park in tight places
Many automakers have discontinued their extra-small cars in recent years, preferring to focus on extra-small crossover SUVs instead. But Chevrolet is still keeping the flame lit with its 2021 Spark. This hatchback might be little, but it's big on value and fuel economy. If you need a vehicle to fit into tight spaces or zip around urban environments, and want to do it on a budget, the Spark checks those boxes in any trim.
Which Spark does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Spark models
The 2021 Spark comes in four trim levels: LS, 1LT, Activ and 2LT. Every Spark is powered by a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 98 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque. You can choose between a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) on all four trims.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|ACTIV 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$16,400
|MPG
|29 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
|2LT 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$16,800
|MPG
|29 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
|2LT 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$17,900
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
|ACTIV 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$17,500
|MPG
|30 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|98 hp @ 6200 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Spark
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Spark safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lets you know when you're drifting away from the center of the lane.
- Rear Park Assist
- Alerts you of nearby objects when backing up.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Spark vs. the competition
Chevrolet Spark vs. Chevrolet Sonic
The Spark plays mighty mite to its larger, yet still compact, Sonic sibling. If you're looking for an efficient economy car that can fit five passengers instead of the Spark's four, the Sonic might be right for you. It has more power and much more cargo room, but it trails the Spark when it comes to fuel economy.
Chevrolet Spark vs. Honda Fit
The Fit is an economy-car darling for its engaging drive and configurable Magic Seat in the second row that opens up a lot of cargo space when necessary. There are also desirable features, including adaptive cruise control and a sunroof, that come standard on some trims. Meanwhile, it has nearly identical fuel economy as the smaller Spark.
Chevrolet Spark vs. Toyota Yaris
The Yaris is a lively little hatch with exciting handling and strong fuel efficiency. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard too. Unfortunately, its small engine doesn't provide very much power, and it would improve by offering more driver assist features. Still, the Yaris has a lot to offer and is a smart choice for the price.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Spark a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Spark?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark:
- No significant changes for 2021
- Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015
Is the Chevrolet Spark reliable?
Is the 2021 Chevrolet Spark a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Spark?
The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Spark is the 2021 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,400.
Other versions include:
- ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,400
- 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,800
- 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,900
- ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,500
- LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,400
- LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $14,500
- 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,300
- 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,400
What are the different models of Chevrolet Spark?
More about the 2021 Chevrolet Spark
2021 Chevrolet Spark Overview
The 2021 Chevrolet Spark is offered in the following submodels: Spark Hatchback. Available styles include ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), and 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Chevrolet Spark?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Spark.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Spark featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Chevrolet Spark?
2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,890. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $291 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $291 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,599.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 1.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
The 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,395. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $282 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $282 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,113.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 1.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2021 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,395. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is trending $521 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $521 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,874.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) is 3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Chevrolet Sparks are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Chevrolet Spark for sale near. There are currently 40 new 2021 Sparks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,395 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Chevrolet Spark. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,641 on a used or CPO 2021 Spark available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Chevrolet Sparks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Spark for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,414.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,189.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chevrolet Spark?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related 2021 Chevrolet Spark info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Sienna 2017
- Used GMC Acadia 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2013
- Used Toyota RAV4 2010
- Used BMW 5 Series 2016
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2017
- Used Lincoln Aviator
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Blazer
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Suburban
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- 2019 Sonic
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Kia Rio
- 2019 Toyota Prius
- 2019 Prius Prime
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2019 FIAT 500
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Elantra GT
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic