Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me

This 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS is offered to you for sale by Parker Chevrolet Inc. This Chevrolet includes: SILVER W/SILVER TRIM, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats EMISSIONS, CONNECTICUT, DELAWARE, MAINE, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, OREGON, PENNSYLVANIA, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT AND WASHINGTON STATE REQUIREMENTS SEATS, FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET WITH ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD) Bucket Seats SALSA (Late TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED MANUAL (STD) 5-Speed M/T M/T LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Chevrolet Spark. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Spark. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean 'used.' The clean interior of this Chevrolet Spark makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Spark: The Spark exemplifies a new breed of 'minicar' that are starting to become popular as more automakers start to see a market for such a small-sized car in American. At about 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic hatchback, the Spark measures up as longer than a Smart Fortwo or Fiat 500, or about the same length as a base Mini Cooper. Fuel economy is excellent (especially in city driving), parking and maneuverability are easier than in nearly any other vehicle and yet the Spark's four seats give it more flexibility than other cars in this class. This model sets itself apart with four seats, impressive safety and feature set, Stylish design inside and out, and sophisticated MyLink connectivity system Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $ * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL8CA6S97FC802568

Stock: 16002A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-04-2020