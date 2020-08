Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me

Select Motor Car - Gainesville / Florida

REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Chevrolet purchase. Serviced, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS This Chevrolet Spark LT comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Voice Control. Dealer inspection, This Chevrolet is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Steve Lipman at 352-377-1616 or selectmotorcar@yahoo.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL8CD6S99FC731543

Stock: 731543

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020