Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    70,396 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,975

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    42,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,986

    $1,708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    57,665 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,264

    $1,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS in Purple
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark LS

    14,762 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,600

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS in Purple
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark LS

    58,947 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,385

    $1,506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark LS

    91,411 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS in Red
    certified

    2015 Chevrolet Spark LS

    33,366 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,880

    $1,890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark LS

    74,008 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,795

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    66,779 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,799

    $1,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Gray
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    12,430 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,350

    $235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS in Gray
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark LS

    29,108 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,291

    $454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark LS

    66,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,450

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark LS

    96,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark LS

    46,283 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark LS

    92,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,290

    $216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Light Green
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    39,275 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,215

    $346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    105,966 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,952

    $574 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    51,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,475

    $722 Below Market
    Details

This SPARK will fire up your daily commute!
Joe Korpi,09/13/2015
2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT)
I just bought a 2015 Chevy Spark LT after spending a week car shopping for a new commuter car. My criteria: small car (that my 6' 2" frame will FIT into), 30 - 40 mpg, affordable, fun creature comforts. I found this LT version at the end of a LONG day of car shopping after passing on a couple of Fiat 500s, a Prius, and an uninspiring stripped-down 2014 Spark base model with a manual transmission. The 2015 Spark LT with automatic transmission really answered all the concerns that were raised with previous Spark models: better acceleration (still a tad anemic, but it IS a small engine), more comfort, and a better sound system. This is a lot of fun to drive, and my teenage son was really impressed with sound system (and the way I could use my iPhone for music AND Bluetooth dialing through the sound system). Now, everyone in the family wants to go for a ride in "Dad's FANCY new car"... Update: I've been driving this awesome car for two years now, and I have no regrets! I had one warranty issue with the radio, but Chevy took care of that with no issues. I get about 36 mpg in the winter, and I get about 39 mpg in the summer. This has taken me 44,000 miles down the road so far, and I'm looking forward to many more!!!
