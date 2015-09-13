Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me
- 70,396 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,975$1,068 Below Market
Select Motor Car - Gainesville / Florida
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Chevrolet purchase. Serviced, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS This Chevrolet Spark LT comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Voice Control. Dealer inspection, This Chevrolet is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Steve Lipman at 352-377-1616 or selectmotorcar@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S99FC731543
Stock: 731543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 42,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,986$1,708 Below Market
McGrath Hyundai - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S95FC756309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,665 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,264$1,236 Below Market
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, USB. Clean CARFAX. Parkway Auto of Johnson City 423-282-2270. Check us out at www.parkwayautojc.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Summit White 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT FWD CVT ECOTEC 1.2L I4 MPI DOHCRecent Arrival! Odometer is 12202 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 30/39 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S95FC736626
Stock: J-736626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,600
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S98FC774695
Stock: 10430269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 58,947 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,385$1,506 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Rear Spoiler Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Engine; Ecotec 1.2L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Grape Ice Ls Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front High-Back Bucket With Adjustable Head Restraints Silver W/Silver Trim; Cloth Seat Trim Transmission; 5-Speed Manual This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Chevrolet Spark has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Chevrolet Spark. This 2015 Chevrolet Spark comes with our Autonation Warranty. Which is a 90 DAY or 4,000 mile warranty, which ever comes first. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6S98FC742364
Stock: FC742364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 91,411 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,000
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4000. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.2L/76 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Spark features the following options: TRANSMISSION, CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD), SILVER W/SILVER TRIM, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, SILVER ICE, SEATS, FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET WITH ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD), LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (84 hp [62.6 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 83 lb-ft of torque [112.1 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK includes outside temperature display (Includes (UQ4) 4-speaker system.) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear, continuous, with washer, and Windows, power, front and rear. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S93FC796104
Stock: 26319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- certified
2015 Chevrolet Spark LS33,366 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,880$1,890 Below Market
Parker Chevrolet - Champlain / New York
This 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS is offered to you for sale by Parker Chevrolet Inc. This Chevrolet includes: SILVER W/SILVER TRIM, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats EMISSIONS, CONNECTICUT, DELAWARE, MAINE, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, OREGON, PENNSYLVANIA, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT AND WASHINGTON STATE REQUIREMENTS SEATS, FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET WITH ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD) Bucket Seats SALSA (Late TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED MANUAL (STD) 5-Speed M/T M/T LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Chevrolet Spark. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Spark. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean 'used.' The clean interior of this Chevrolet Spark makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Spark: The Spark exemplifies a new breed of 'minicar' that are starting to become popular as more automakers start to see a market for such a small-sized car in American. At about 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic hatchback, the Spark measures up as longer than a Smart Fortwo or Fiat 500, or about the same length as a base Mini Cooper. Fuel economy is excellent (especially in city driving), parking and maneuverability are easier than in nearly any other vehicle and yet the Spark's four seats give it more flexibility than other cars in this class. This model sets itself apart with four seats, impressive safety and feature set, Stylish design inside and out, and sophisticated MyLink connectivity system Thank you for visiting another one of Parker Chevrolet Inc's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with 33,366mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2015 Chevrolet Spark. A Chevrolet with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Spark LS was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Spark: The Spark exemplifies a new breed of 'minicar' that are starting to become popular as more automakers start to see a market for such a small-sized car in American. At about 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic hatchback, the Spark measures up as longer than a Smart Fortwo or Fiat 500, or about the same length as a base Mini Cooper. Fuel economy is excellent (especially in city driving), parking and maneuverability are easier than in nearly any other vehicle and yet the Spark's four seats give it more flexibility than other cars in this class. Interesting features of this model are four seats, impressive safety and feature set, Stylish design inside and out, and sophisticated MyLink connectivity system Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $ * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6S97FC802568
Stock: 16002A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 74,008 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,795
Cousineau Carscom - Appleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6S90FC806011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,779 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,799$1,016 Below Market
Walser Burnsville Mazda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Delivers 39 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! This Chevrolet Spark delivers a Gas I4 1.2L/76 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Traction control, TRANSMISSION, CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD), SUMMIT WHITE.* This Chevrolet Spark Features the Following Options *SILVER W/SILVER TRIM, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, SEATS, FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET WITH ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (84 hp [62.6 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 83 lb-ft of torque [112.1 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO, AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice recognition for compatible phone; Pandora, TuneIn radio, Stitcher and Siri Eyes Free voice recognition smartphone compatible; all functions controlled through 7" diagonal color touch-screen (Includes (UW6) 6-speaker system.) (STD), 1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear, continuous, with washer, Windows, power, front and rear, Wheels, 15" (38.1 cm) 5-split spoke Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Walser Burnsville Mazda, 14720 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S94FC763784
Stock: 12AI999T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 12,430 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,350$235 Below Market
Davidson Chevrolet Buick GMC of Rome - Rome / New York
ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, RECENT TRADE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, FRESH OIL CHANGE, FULLY DETAILED, 3.75 Final Drive Axle Ratio, Audio System Feature, Automatic Power Programmable Door Locks, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Brake/Transmission Shift Interlock, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, LT Center Stack Trim, Outside Temperature Display, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Theft-Deterrent System w/Content Theft Alarm. 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT FWD Black Granite Metallic Recent Arrival! CVT ECOTEC 1.2L I4 MPI DOHCThe Davidson Family has been involved in local business and their local communities for over 50 years. Our family of dealerships now includes five franchise stores and three collision centers across Central and Northern New York. With a vision of ensuring a happy family of employees and customers, we take pride in providing the best possible automotive experience. We invite you to stop in and let us show you why we are "Nice People To Do Business With!".
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S98FC713695
Stock: R150964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 29,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,291$454 Below Market
Performance Auto - Bohemia / New York
100% Clean Carfax! LOW MILES! 29K Miles! Runs and Drives Great! Come in for a Test Drive! Great Gas Saver! - OVER 150 CARS AT OUR DEALERSHIP RIGHT ON SUNRISE HIGHWAY IN BOHEMIA! REMEMBER THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE!! NO PREP FEES! NO DELIVERY FEES! AND OUR PRICES DO NOT NEED TO REFLECT A TRADE IN VALUE OR DOWN PAYMENT! Our Prices are the "REAL DEAL"! DON'T BE SCAMMED BY OTHERS FINEPRINT! And now please beware of the newest scam started recently, Dealers offering a "promotional price" and long as you purchase their Extended warranty at regular price! You also do NOT need to finance to get this price! A price should be exactly that, A PRICE! Performance Auto has been selling quality pre-owned automobiles since October 2000. You will feel no pressure when you enter our facility and meet one of our friendly sales representatives. All of the vehicles that we sell have to be NYS Inspected! As a Licensed New York State Dealer (Facility #7095633), we are required to provide you with a Clear Lien Free Title. As a Certified Plate program dealer, we also have the ability to issue new license plates or transfer your existing plates to your new vehicle. Please be aware of other "so called dealers" that are selling vehicles on Long Island and using "out of state" dealer licenses to avoid inspecting vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S9XFC793779
Stock: 793779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,450
Texans Auto Group - Spring / Texas
***2015 CHEVROLET SPARK HATCHBACK ATUTOMATIC 60K ORIGINAL MILES CLEAN TITLE POWER LOCKS DOORS MIRRORS WINDOWS POWER STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD PLAYER ABS BRAKES FRONT SEAT CURTAIN AND PASSENGER AIRBAGS IC COLD A.C 40+MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S97FC795764
Stock: 795764A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Rear Spoiler Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Engine; Ecotec 1.2L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Ls Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front High-Back Bucket With Adjustable Head Restraints Silver Ice Silver W/Silver Trim; Cloth Seat Trim Transmission; 5-Speed Manual This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with 94,245mi. This Chevrolet includes: SILVER W/SILVER TRIM, CLOTH SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats SILVER ICE EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS TRANSMISSION, 5-SPEED MANUAL (STD) 5-Speed M/T M/T ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. The interior of this Chevrolet Spark LS has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. The tires on this exceptional vehicle have minimal wear and look to be nearly new. People spend lifetimes looking for a car as perfect as this Chevrolet Spark LS. Fortunately, you don't have to. Learn more about this ultra-rare beauty at AutoNation Chevrolet North Corpus Christi. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Spark: The Spark exemplifies a new breed of minicar that are starting to become popular as more automakers start to see a market for such a small-sized car in American. At about 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic hatchback, the Spark measures up as longer than a Smart Fortwo or Fiat 500, or about the same length as a base Mini Cooper. Fuel economy is excellent (especially in city driving), parking and maneuverability are easier than in nearly any other vehicle and yet the Spark's four seats give it more flexibility than other cars in this class. Interesting features of this model are four seats, impressive safety and feature set, Stylish design inside and out, and sophisticated MyLink connectivity system All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6S92FC709036
Stock: FC709036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 46,283 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
Millennium Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6S94FC714199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,290$216 Below Market
Mike Bell Chevrolet - Carrollton / Georgia
NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Price Includes $1,000 Trade-In Assistance. Must trade 2010 or newer vehicle with less than 100,000 miles. See dealer for details.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 31/39 City/Highway MPGCall 678-601-2446 to speak with our knowledgeable & helpful internet staff. At Mike Bell Chevrolet, you'll be impressed every step of the way, from how we interact with every customer to the efficiency with which we provide our expert service. When you bring us your business, you can count on quality care from people who truly understand the ins and outs of your Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6S97FC751119
Stock: 200237B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 39,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,215$346 Below Market
Copple Chevrolet GMC - Louisville / Nebraska
2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT ECOTEC 1.2L I4 MPI DOHC FWD CVT BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROL, MP3, USB, IPOD ADAPTER, NON-SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, NEW TIRES. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : ** Preferred Equipment Group 1SD (3.75 Final Drive Axle Ratio, Audio System Feature, Automatic Power Programmable Door Locks, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Brake/Transmission Shift Interlock, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, LT Center Stack Trim, Outside Temperature Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, and Theft-Deterrent System w/Content Theft Alarm), 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Folding Armrest, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front High-Back Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Seat Adjuster, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 17142 miles below market average! Visit us at www.copplecars.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S92FC711201
Stock: 17725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 105,966 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,952$574 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Chevrolet Mylink Radio; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Engine; Ecotec 1.2L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Seats; Front High-Back Bucket With Adjustable Head Restraints Silver Ice Silver W/Silver Trim; Cloth Seat Trim Transmission; Continuous Variable (Cvt) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. COME SEE JUSTIN COOPER USED CAR MANAGER AT AUTONATION CDJR NORTH!! 706-243-3902 This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.2L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2015 Chevrolet Spark. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Spark: The Spark exemplifies a new breed of minicar that are starting to become popular as more automakers start to see a market for such a small-sized car in American. At about 14 inches shorter than the Chevrolet Sonic hatchback, the Spark measures up as longer than a Smart Fortwo or Fiat 500, or about the same length as a base Mini Cooper. Fuel economy is excellent (especially in city driving), parking and maneuverability are easier than in nearly any other vehicle and yet the Spark's four seats give it more flexibility than other cars in this class. Interesting features of this model are four seats, impressive safety and feature set, Stylish design inside and out, and sophisticated MyLink connectivity system All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S98FC733767
Stock: FC733767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 51,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,475$722 Below Market
Chevrolet of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
BLUETOOTH!! USB PORT!! ABS BRAKES!! 2015 CHEVROLET SPARK 1LT IN THE HOUSE!! DENIM BLUE ON SILVER PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING!! 1.2L 4-CYLINDER ENGINE UNDER THE HOOD, CVT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! 37 HWY MPG!! LETS GO OVER ALL THE EQUIPMENT ON THIS LOADED UP GAS SIPPER.....MY-LINK TOUCHSCREEN RADIO, BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE, USB PORT, ABS BRAKES, TRACTION CONTROL, ALUMINUM WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, 6-SPEAKER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, XM-RADIO, ONSTAR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALL SERVICED UP WITH A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND READY TO GO!! COME ON DOWN AND TAKE THIS LOADED UP GAS SIPPER FOR A SPIN AROUND OUR 9 ACRE TEST TRACK!! SEE YA SOON...ONE LOW PRICE, PLAIN AND SIMPLE....ALWAYS!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6S97FC754903
Stock: T12073B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
