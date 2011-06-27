Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $8,500Great Deal | $1,386 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS24,768 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1639338 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA7GC615033
Stock: c109693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- Price Drop$6,317Great Deal | $2,213 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT83,533 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Moss Bros. Chevrolet - Moreno Valley / California
CARFAX 1-Owner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SAXGC614856
Stock: B003051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- New Listing$7,599Great Deal | $2,451 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT39,456 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parks Alfa Romeo of Wesley Chapel - Wesley Chapel / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA0GC576389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,099Great Deal | $1,825 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS53,322 milesDelivery available*
Headquarter Genesis - Sanford / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA5GC621624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Good Deal | $1,107 below market
Certified 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS14,933 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Engine; 1.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Jet Black; Cloth Seat Trim Ls Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front High-Back Bucket Titanium Transmission; Continuous Variable (Cvt) Wheel; 14" X 4.5" (35.6 Cm X 11.4 Cm) Steel Spare This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Chevrolet Spark. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Spark. A rare find these days. Previous service records are included, making this Chevrolet Spark extra special. Unexpected repairs happen on all vehicles, but this Chevrolet Spark comes with the protection of the manufacturer's warranty. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Spark: The Chevrolet Spark is the smallest and least-expensive car in the Chevy lineup. Starting at under $13,000, the Spark competes with the Ford Fiesta and the Honda Fit. A dozen years ago, cars in this class would be very spartan and economically designed, devoid of even the most basic of features. However, times have changed and Americans now demand more from their small cars. The Chevrolet Spark pushes the trend even further by offering a bevy of standard and optional features on the car, while still keeping its core small-car values intact. Interesting features of this model are improved power, connectivity features, efficient engine, and Compact footprint All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA8GC632035
Stock: GC632035
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $6,795Good Deal | $987 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS90,210 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Caseys Frontier Chevrolet - Livingston / Tennessee
NOTICE Please print listing and present to sales person upon arrival for internet pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA9GC602199
Stock: SO7629A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2019
- $6,795
2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT31,359 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA2GC571310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$10,950Fair Deal | $413 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT7,829 milesDelivery available*
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1135035 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA8GC595529
Stock: c1311615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $8,989Fair Deal | $496 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS18,753 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet West Colonial - Orlando / Florida
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Engine; 1.4L Dohc 4-Cylinder Mfi Jet Black; Cloth Seat Trim Ls Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front High-Back Bucket Summit White Transmission; 5-Speed Manual Wheel; 14" X 4.5" (35.6 Cm X 11.4 Cm) Steel Spare This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6SA9GC614968
Stock: GC614968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $5,995Good Deal | $752 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS76,663 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
REED MOTORS 2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENIX AZ 85016 - OPEN 10 AM TO 6 PM CLOSED SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS. FREE CARFAX REPORT AT WWW.REEDMOTORSONLINE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6SA9GC627008
Stock: 47372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,782Good Deal | $759 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT82,690 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crivelli Chevrolet Buick - Mount Pleasant / Pennsylvania
TEXT 724-542-1050 FOR A SPECIAL OFFER!!! MOTORTREND CERTIFIED!! * GIVES YOU A BEST PRICE GUARANTEE!! * 6 MONTH 7500 MILE WARRANTY! * UNLIMITED STATE INSPECTION! * UNLIMITED CAR WASH!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA5GC542819
Stock: L788A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $7,988Good Deal | $733 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS34,930 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Randy Curnow Buick GMC - Kansas City / Kansas
Welcome to Randy Curnow Buick GMC. All of our preowned vehicles are hand picked and inspected for your peace of mind. This Chevrolet is equipped with the following options:CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.4L DOHCOdometer is 20122 miles below market average! 30/41 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Impressive features for affordable price; spacious interior; optional high-tech safety features typically unavailable in this class. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CA6SA7GC586846
Stock: 211957A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $8,980Fair Deal | $608 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS37,245 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
LIKE NEW LOW MILES!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA6GC555312
Stock: B4226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,280Good Deal | $1,132 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT50,257 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC - El Paso / Illinois
**BLUETOOTH**, **NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON CARFAX**, **GREAT CONDITION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **ONE-OWNER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **CD PLAYER**, **PRICED TO SELL**, **NON-SMOKER**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **THIS ONE HAS IT ALL...DO NOT DELAY**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **COMFORT PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE PACKAGE**, **SLT PACKAGE**, **VALUE PACKAGE**, **CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE**, **EXTRA VALUE PACKAGE**, **LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNT PACKAGE**, **POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED PREMIUM ACCESSORY PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE**. 31/41 City/Highway MPG QUALITY INSPECTED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS TO ENSURE YOUR NEW PRE OWNED VEHICLE IS TOP TIER***Highway Confidence Pricing***We research a 500 mile radius daily to make sure we have the best value on the market for you and so you have a hassle-free, transparent purchasing experience. We compare our Pre-Owned pricing with over 20,000 automotive websites daily to ensure our inventory is value priced for you. -15 day, 500 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty.-Full Tank of Gas with Every Automobile Purchase. -Vehicle History Report...Upfront!!! (309)527-2580 Available today at Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC in El Paso, IL. Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC proudly serves the El Paso, Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, Pontiac, Champaign, Decatur, and Springfield, Illinois area! Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. We can find exactly what you are looking for whether it is a certified vehicle you are looking for or specific options such as Bluetooth, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Trailer Package, DVD Entertainment System, Steering Wheel Controls and much more. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA4GC574550
Stock: B3397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Price Drop$8,465Good Deal | $556 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT67,227 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Backup Camera, **10 YEAR 150,000 MILE LIMITED ENGINE WARRANTY, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink, Spark 1LT, 4D Hatchback, Air Conditioning, Audio System Feature, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Clean CARFAX.Titanium Metallic 2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 1.4L DOHC CVT FWD 31/41 City/Highway MPG****Price Includes $750 Finance Coupon****At Honda of Murfreesboro located in Murfreesboro Tennessee we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. We serve Nashville, Chattanooga, Hermitage, Brentwood, La Vergne, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, Wilson County, Franklin, North Alabama and we will ship to anywhere in the US! For your next New or Used car, truck or SUV visit us 24/7 at www.HondaofMurfreesboro.com! Listed price doesn't include state or local taxes, tags, doc fee or vehicle reconditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA5GC573715
Stock: P20140B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- $8,378Good Deal | $743 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS48,202 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Buick GMC - Richmond / Virginia
Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, 168 Point Inspection, Locally Owned and Driven Trade-In, One Owner, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, Hendrick Certified, GREAT MILES 48,192! JUST REPRICED FROM $9,147, EPA 39 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! LS trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Apple CarPlay, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI.WHY BUY FROM USRick Hendrick BGMC has an incredible selection of hundreds of new Chevy, Buick & GMC models. We also have a wide variety of pre-owned vehicles including many low mileage, one-owner vehicles to choose from.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyOPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD)EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains 'Considering its small size, the Spark provides spacious seating for most adults to get comfortable, even on longer drives.'.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA5GC575339
Stock: R20034A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $8,661Fair Deal | $221 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS54,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Plaza Ford Saint Genevieve - Sainte Genevieve / Missouri
Price includes $1,000 trade assist (trade must be 2010 or newer). Your above price does not include our $199 admin fee. Tax,title, and license are extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA5GC645177
Stock: S0469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,613Fair Deal | $588 below market
2016 Chevrolet Spark LS45,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunshine Chevrolet - Arden / North Carolina
Spark LS, 4D Hatchback, 1.4L DOHC, CVT, FWD, Salsa, jet black Cloth, 3.76 Final Drive Axle Ratio, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Spoiler, Rear, Aero, Black.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA7GC612035
Stock: 20262A
Certified Pre-Owned: No