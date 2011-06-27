Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,361
|$5,803
|$7,189
|Clean
|$4,135
|$5,508
|$6,798
|Average
|$3,683
|$4,919
|$6,015
|Rough
|$3,230
|$4,329
|$5,233
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,673
|$4,825
|$5,936
|Clean
|$3,482
|$4,580
|$5,613
|Average
|$3,101
|$4,090
|$4,967
|Rough
|$2,721
|$3,600
|$4,321
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,205
|$5,383
|$6,528
|Clean
|$3,987
|$5,110
|$6,173
|Average
|$3,551
|$4,563
|$5,462
|Rough
|$3,114
|$4,016
|$4,752
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,955
|$5,113
|$6,235
|Clean
|$3,750
|$4,854
|$5,895
|Average
|$3,340
|$4,334
|$5,217
|Rough
|$2,929
|$3,815
|$4,538
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,448
|$5,955
|$7,401
|Clean
|$4,218
|$5,652
|$6,998
|Average
|$3,756
|$5,048
|$6,193
|Rough
|$3,295
|$4,443
|$5,387
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,981
|$5,306
|$6,582
|Clean
|$3,775
|$5,037
|$6,224
|Average
|$3,362
|$4,498
|$5,507
|Rough
|$2,949
|$3,959
|$4,791